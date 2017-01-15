2017 NFL Playoffs: Final prediction for Packers vs Cowboys

Heading into the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys Divisional Round matchup, America’s Team will leave victorious as they advance in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

What happens when you have two of the hottest teams in the NFL going at it in the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs? It’s football heaven considering just how great this matchup will end up being. It’s been three long years since the Dallas Cowboys have made the postseason and thanks to a young dynamic rookie duo leading the way, America’s Team have been flat out dangerous.

The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, have played their best football when it mattered most. Not only has quarterback Aaron Rodgers carried his team to run the table, the Packers have been on a roll as of late. There is a big reason why this will more than likely be the best game of the Divisional Round weekend due to how exciting both teams have been playing and what it will come down to.

The last time these two teams faced off in the regular season was in Week 6, when the Cowboys easily took care of business to the final tune of 30-16. Led by running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys made a statement and are excellent in all aspects of football. The Packers, however, are a dangerous team in the playoffs.

They shocked the football world last week as they shut down the New York Giants 38-13. The Giants fielded a top-notch defense but couldn’t do anything right against the Packers with everything on the line.

Expect to see a shootout between both teams as it will be a close contest. At the end of it all, the amazing run by the Packers this season will come to an end in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys will prove to be too much to handle and will pull through to seal the win in a very close contest. It will come down to the wire with the Cowboys winning with a late-game touchdown. Unfortunately for the Packers, their defensive secondary leaves much to the imagination.

The Cowboys will win by the final score of 28-21 and have a date with the Atlanta Falcons next weekend. The Cowboys will prove to be the better team today and continue to chase their destiny in the postseason.

This article originally appeared on