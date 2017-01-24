2017 NFL Picks: Score Prediction for Super Bowl 51

After a rousing year of NFL picks and predictions, it all comes to a close with Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

It all comes down to this—a battle between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI to determine who walks away with the Lombardi Trophy.

As I predicted before the start of the playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are set to square off in Super Bowl LI. Based on what we saw during the Conference Championship round, it should be an intense matchup that sees plenty of points put on the board.

What I really like about this matchup, though, is the huge differences between these two teams in terms of Super Bowl history. As a franchise, the Falcons have only been to one Super Bowl, when they lost to the Denver Broncos in 1998. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a slight edge in the experience department, as they’ve been to two of the last three and three of the last six.

It would seem New England has an edge when it comes to the whole “been there, done that” aspect of it. However, it’s the Super Bowl and the Falcons are in it for a reason. You simply can’t count them out regardless of how inexperienced they are on this grand of a stage.

So what will happen on Super Sunday? Can the underdog Falcons come away with the win, or will Tom Brady cement his status as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time?

Let’s take a look at the two contenders, see what they bring to the table, and then I’ll give you my pick and score prediction for Super Bowl LI.

What to Expect From the New England Patriots

Well it is the Patriots. I would expect a hearty helping of Brady and the New England passing game. Don’t, however, be surprised if they try to control the tempo with the ground game early.

The three-headed monster of Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount and James White has done well for the Patriots this season. While none of them truly shined during the Conference Championship, they pounded the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half and helped put that one away.

Especially with the Falcons possessing the league’s best scoring offense, look for the Patriots to try to keep Matt Ryan and Co. off the field by running it early and often.

And yet, Brady will carry the bulk of the load on offense, and for good reason. We saw how efficient New England’s offensive attack could be, as Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan put Pittsburgh’s secondary through the shredder. The Falcons finished the regular season with the 28th-ranked pass defense—look for Brady to exploit it.

On defense, I’d expect Malcolm Butler to shadow Julio Jones. However, even if he succeeds, it’s not like Atlanta doesn’t have other players to throw to. That means it’ll essentially be up to the rest of the New England pass defense to keep this one close. Can players like Patrick Chung and Logan Ryan answer the call?

With that said, it’ll also be imperative for the Patriots to get pressure on Ryan. The Atlanta offensive line has been one of the best this season, so it won’t be easy making the likely 2016 NFL MVP uncomfortable. New England will just be hoping someone like Trey Flowers or Chris Long can make something happen.

This will be no cakewalk for the Patriots. Even if Brady shines like usual, the defense will have to keep Atlanta’s elite offense in check. The New England defense got better down the stretch, but now faces a daunting task in slowing Ryan, Jones and the Falcons’ dynamic duo at running back.

What to Expect From the Atlanta Falcons

As I’ve previously mentioned, the Falcons will be relying heavily on their high-flying offense came Super Sunday. Ryan has been a bona fide superstar this season, and is seen by many as the frontrunner for the 2016 NFL MVP award. Will he keep his unreal campaign going with another performances for the ages?

My guess would be yes. The Atlanta offense hasn’t slowed up the last six weeks, so why would it now?

Expect Ryan to toss the ball to as many targets as possible. Between Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel, Austin Hooper and his two rising stars in the backfield, the Falcons’ gunslinger should have little trouble racking up yards. Even if Butler manages to keep Jones contained, Ryan will find someone else willing to make a play or two.

What I really believe could be the x-factor for Atlanta, though, is the ground game. While the Patriots may sport an exceptional run defense, they’ll face two outstanding youngsters during Super Bowl LI. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman have been killing it all season long, and should enjoy similar success in the Big Game.

The duo can not only do damage on the ground, but they also excel at making plays out of the backfield. The Falcons love to work both in the passing game, and will likely plan on doing it plenty against the Patriots.

As for the defense, it’ll be all about keeping Brady contained. The Atlanta secondary struggled mightily in 2016, but has stiffened up during the playoffs. Just look at the Conference Champion, when they kept Aaron Rodgers under wraps until what was essentially garbage time. It won’t be as easy against a determined Brady, though.

That’s why getting pressure on him will be paramount. The Falcons sport one of the NFL’s top young pass rushers in Vic Beasley, who will be asked to do everything in his power to get after the Patriots’ golden boy. If he and the rest of the Atlanta defense can keep Brady on his heels, things shouldn’t get out of hand.

The Falcons are an underdog for a reason. They haven’t been here before and don’t have someone like Bill Belichick pointing them in the right direction. And yet, with the way they’ve played as of late, anything is possible. I can assure you Dan Quinn will have them well prepared.

The Atlanta Falcons Are Super Bowl LI Champs

I know Brady is the GOAT (arguably) and Belichick is an evil genius, but I just can’t see the Patriots doing enough defensively to slow the red-hot Atlanta offense. No one has been able to during their current six-game winning streak, and I don’t see why that’ll change against New England.

Ryan will leave the New England secondary in shambles. Freeman and Coleman will have exception games where they don’t necessarily rack up tons of yards, but do a good job of keeping the chains moving while occasionally pitching in as receivers. Jones sticks it to Butler, embarrassing him to the tune of 100+ yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Furthermore, the Atlanta defense does just enough to keep Brady from running away with it. A timely turnover or two helps them secure a hard-fought win that comes down the final minutes to decide. Ultimately, a New England game-winning drive is ended after a strip sack puts the ball back in Ryan’s hands.

For the first time in franchise history, the Falcons hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The whole country (apart from Massachusetts) celebrates Brady’s failure. Ryan ends his historic season with a Super Bowl MVP to go along with his regular-season MVP.

It’s certainly not how I foresaw this season playing out. And yet, the Falcons winning it all is definitely not the worst way to cap the 2016 campaign. Atlanta won by playing smart, unselfish football and earned themselves a trip to Houston. The team’s first Super Bowl win seems like a fitting reward for their efforts.

Final Score Prediction: Falcons win 31-28

