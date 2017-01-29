2017 NFL Mock Free Agency: Signings For The Top 10 Richest

1

Tony Jefferson S, Arizona

The Cleveland Browns are far and away the team with the most flexibility in free agency. So the odds are good they’re going to do plenty of spending in order to improve a roster that went 1-15 this past season. It’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to justify penny pinching to a fan base that has endured some pretty rough hardships over the past few decades. If nothing else throwing a bunch of money around signals the franchise is trying to do something.

Re-signing Jamie Collins was the first big step on defense but there is tons of work left to do. Finding help on the back end at the safety position is definitely something on the agenda. Eric Berry is of course the prize but it’s hard to see him leaving Kansas City. Tony Jefferson on the other hand is a much more likely option. He had a standout year with 96 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He’ll make a great box safety for them to help against the run.