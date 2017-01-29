2017 NFL Mock Free Agency: Signings For The Top 10 Richest

Nov 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson (22) knocks Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) out of bouinds and is called for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings win 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mock drafts are always the big thing during the off-season. So why not branch it out a bit into a 2017 NFL mock free agency period?

It’s not that hard of an adjustment. Instead of determining the top 10 teams based on draft position, this time it will be about those who have the most money to spend. The cap spaces are provided by overthecap.com. Each team will be assigned one notable free agent that fits their likeliest roster needs. Note that players who are likely to received the franchise tag or extensions from their current teams have been excluded.

Cleveland Browns – $108.9 million

1

Tony Jefferson

S, Arizona

The Cleveland Browns are far and away the team with the most flexibility in free agency. So the odds are good they’re going to do plenty of spending in order to improve a roster that went 1-15 this past season. It’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to justify penny pinching to a fan base that has endured some pretty rough hardships over the past few decades. If nothing else throwing a bunch of money around signals the franchise is trying to do something.

Re-signing Jamie Collins was the first big step on defense but there is tons of work left to do. Finding help on the back end at the safety position is definitely something on the agenda. Eric Berry is of course the prize but it’s hard to see him leaving Kansas City. Tony Jefferson on the other hand is a much more likely option. He had a standout year with 96 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He’ll make a great box safety for them to help against the run.

Sep 13, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pass rushes towards Baltimore Ravens tackle Ricky Wagner (71) in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers – $81 million

2

Ricky Wagner

OT, Baltimore

Quarterback may be the absolute top priority for the San Francisco 49ers this off-season, but it’s not the only one. A QB is only as good as the pieces around him. Nowhere more so than the offensive line and the 49ers are rather pitiful in that regard. The unit gave up 47 sacks this past season. Outside of left tackle Joe Staley they really don’t have any starters worth mentioning. Right tackle Trent Brown may be their biggest weak spot though.

The old adage in such situations is to steal from better teams. Ricky Wagner wasn’t expected to become a quality player for the Baltimore Ravens but then again that’s been said about a lot of players that teams drafts. Wagner was a dependable right tackle for them, offering steady protection for Joe Flacco and helping out with some strength and nasty in the run game. He’s no a star but he’s most definitely an upgrade.

Oct 2, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans – $66.7 million

3

Alshon Jeffery

WR, Chicago

Marcus Mariota took a big step forward for the Tennessee Titans in 2016. With improved protection and a solid running game, he led them to a winning record before an unfortunate injury ended his season. If nothing else it raised expectations for 2017. Mariota will be required to carry the load in some of those tight games. Given the relative weakness of the AFC South, it’s not an impossible task. Provided he has a little more help.

For all the extra help he has already, Mariota still doesn’t have a legitimate go-to wide receiver. Rashard Matthews performed well last year but he’s more of a #2 option. Alshon Jeffery has shown plenty of flashes during his time in Chicago that he can take over games. His combination of size, strong hands and sneaky ability to gash defenses deep are all things the Titans need more of. He could be one of the final pieces to their puzzle.

Dec 24, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) hits Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots – $65.5 million

4

Nick Perry

OLB, Green Bay

The New England Patriots have a system of operation, and it continues to serve them well. They rarely spend big in free agency, instead opting to seek out value players who fit what they like to do but at a more favorable price. One area they’re certain to look at is the defensive front seven. They’ve already lost Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones to trades. Now there’s a strong chance Dont’a Hightowere might move on as well. If so the priority is clear.

It would be just like the Patriots to scoop up a quiet producer like Nick Perry. The 26-year old finally seemed to break through after years of underachievement in Green Bay. He never had more than four sacks in his first four years. In 2016 he racked up 11. His best football is still ahead of him but he’s still unlikely to command a giant contract. If that doesn’t sound like a Patriots signing, nothing will.

Sep 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) celebrates a sack of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $65.3 million

5

Jason Pierre-Paul

DE, New York

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took an unexpected step forward on defense in 2016, playing better than they have in a long time. That said they still weren’t good enough to get the team over the hump into the playoffs. That means there is still work to do. Given they still run a 4-3 scheme, the basis of their success runs through the front four. Gerald McCoy and Noah Spence look like quality pieces. Maybe one more could set them up big.

Jason Pierre-Paul wasn’t able to finish the year due to an injury but the defensive end proved that he was regained his dominant form with seven sacks in 12 games. The Giants defense really wasn’t quite the same after he went down. His mix of size, length and athleticism still give blockers big problems. He’s never played alongside somebody the caliber of McCoy. It could be a potentially fruitful relationship provided they meet his price.

Oct 11, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler (68) runs on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati defeated Seattle 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars – $64.3 million

6

Kevin Zeitler

OG, Cincinnati

The struggle to find what ails the Jacksonville Jaguars is real. Coaching has already been addressed. Now it’s a matter of figuring out their roster. Most of it centers around what is wrong with quarterback Blake Bortles, but it’s really not hard to see it. All one need do is look at that offensive line. Put simply it is well below what is required for a young quarterback to excel. Bortles has been sacked 140 times in three years and also has limited help from the ground game.

They need blocking in the worst way. An experienced guard like Kevin Zeitler isn’t sexy but it is necessary. He’s remained a rock solid player in Cincinnati for years, helping out their ground attack and doing his part to protect Andy Dalton. Sometimes the finesse moves aren’t the ones that get a team pointed in the right direction. A strong foundation is often needed more. The offensive line is exactly that. Jacksonville has neglected it long enough.

Jan 14, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins – $60.9 million

7

Dont’a Hightower

ILB, New England

Placing the blame for where things went wrong for the Washington Redskins in 2016 centers around their defense. Aside from some solid performances it was largely a unit that got by being average until it was too late. There are just too many gaps left to fill on that roster. Most of it center up the middle with their defensive line and inside linebackers. Thus far their efforts to find value haven’t worked out. It’s time to up the game.

Dont’a Hightower may be listed as an outside linebacker but one of the reasons he’s been so good for the New England Patriots is his versatility. Shifting inside shouldn’t be that big of an issue for him. He’s tough, smart and solid as a run defender. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and does a good job cleaning up for his teammates. The added knack for being able to blitz will only increase his value to what the Redskins do.

(EDITORS NOTE: CAPTION CORRECTION) Oct 4, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; St. Louis Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) reacts after a defensive stand against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams won 24-22. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears – $54.6 million

8

Trumaine Johnson

CB, Los Angeles

The Chicago Bears had a weird 2016 season. When one actually watched the games they saw a young team that was seemed to play a little better each week. Unfortunately a string of injuries really hampered them, forcing a 3-13 finish. Three games worse than the year before. It’s clear enough they still have lots of work to do. Odds are John Fox and Ryan Pace will want to focus on the defense. If that’s true, then the secondary will be a major priority.

It’s hard to beat teams in the NFC with cornerbacks like Tracy Porter, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Bryce Callahan. This secondary badly needs somebody who can provide steady coverage on the outside. Trumaine Johnson is exactly the type of guy defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes. At 6’2″ he has optimum size, is a good athlete and has eight interceptions over the past two seasons. Those are all things the Bears need more of.

Nov 6, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (54) runs onto the field during players introductions before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts – $50.3 million

9

Melvin Ingram

OLB, Los Angeles

Yes Andrew Luck needs more protection and a better running game but Ryan Grigson got at least one thing right. He understands that if the Indianapolis Colts are going to take on the AFC elite, they can’t do it without a proper defense. Such a unit begins and ends with how good the pass rush is. Robert Mathis has retired. Erik Walden is into his 30s. This team doesn’t have many options on the edge, and it’s going to kill them until it’s fixed.

Melvin Ingram doesn’t get the same amount of press these days as teammate Joey Bosa. That’s a shame too because he’s quietly put together a pair of solid seasons as outside linebacker for the newly minted Los Angeles Chargers. That includes 18.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. The health problems that dogged him early in his career seem to have passed. Now he’s become an effective every-down edge linebacker. Exactly what the Colts want.

Aug 20, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Detroit Lions tackle Riley Reiff (71) prepares to block Washington Redskins linebacker Preston Smith (94) during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers – $49.7 million

10

Riley Reiff

OT, Detroit

What was it that ultimately cost the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl? That’s right. Protection on the edges. It’s also a big reason the team fell apart this past seasons. Michael Oher and Mike Remmers just can’t get it done against top NFL edge rushers. That’s why the Panthers either need to invest heavily in their running game or they have to do anything possible to improve at the tackle positions. This free agent crop isn’t strong, but there are quality options.

Riley Reiff is among the best. He’s not a Pro Bowler but the former tackle from Iowa has done a steady, solid job protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford up in Detroit. He’s technically sound and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He also rarely gets whipped by top rushers, though he may give up the occasional pressure due to certain limitations. It may not seem like a home run signing. Nevertheless it’s a step towards keeping Cam Newton more secure.

