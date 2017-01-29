2017 NFL Mock Free Agency: Signings For The Top 10 Richest
Mock drafts are always the big thing during the off-season. So why not branch it out a bit into a 2017 NFL mock free agency period?
It’s not that hard of an adjustment. Instead of determining the top 10 teams based on draft position, this time it will be about those who have the most money to spend. The cap spaces are provided by overthecap.com. Each team will be assigned one notable free agent that fits their likeliest roster needs. Note that players who are likely to received the franchise tag or extensions from their current teams have been excluded.
Cleveland Browns – $108.9 million
Tony Jefferson
S, Arizona
Re-signing Jamie Collins was the first big step on defense but there is tons of work left to do. Finding help on the back end at the safety position is definitely something on the agenda. Eric Berry is of course the prize but it’s hard to see him leaving Kansas City. Tony Jefferson on the other hand is a much more likely option. He had a standout year with 96 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He’ll make a great box safety for them to help against the run.
San Francisco 49ers – $81 million
Ricky Wagner
OT, Baltimore
The old adage in such situations is to steal from better teams. Ricky Wagner wasn’t expected to become a quality player for the Baltimore Ravens but then again that’s been said about a lot of players that teams drafts. Wagner was a dependable right tackle for them, offering steady protection for Joe Flacco and helping out with some strength and nasty in the run game. He’s no a star but he’s most definitely an upgrade.
Tennessee Titans – $66.7 million
Alshon Jeffery
WR, Chicago
For all the extra help he has already, Mariota still doesn’t have a legitimate go-to wide receiver. Rashard Matthews performed well last year but he’s more of a #2 option. Alshon Jeffery has shown plenty of flashes during his time in Chicago that he can take over games. His combination of size, strong hands and sneaky ability to gash defenses deep are all things the Titans need more of. He could be one of the final pieces to their puzzle.
New England Patriots – $65.5 million
Nick Perry
OLB, Green Bay
It would be just like the Patriots to scoop up a quiet producer like Nick Perry. The 26-year old finally seemed to break through after years of underachievement in Green Bay. He never had more than four sacks in his first four years. In 2016 he racked up 11. His best football is still ahead of him but he’s still unlikely to command a giant contract. If that doesn’t sound like a Patriots signing, nothing will.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $65.3 million
Jason Pierre-Paul
DE, New York
Jason Pierre-Paul wasn’t able to finish the year due to an injury but the defensive end proved that he was regained his dominant form with seven sacks in 12 games. The Giants defense really wasn’t quite the same after he went down. His mix of size, length and athleticism still give blockers big problems. He’s never played alongside somebody the caliber of McCoy. It could be a potentially fruitful relationship provided they meet his price.
Jacksonville Jaguars – $64.3 million
Kevin Zeitler
OG, Cincinnati
They need blocking in the worst way. An experienced guard like Kevin Zeitler isn’t sexy but it is necessary. He’s remained a rock solid player in Cincinnati for years, helping out their ground attack and doing his part to protect Andy Dalton. Sometimes the finesse moves aren’t the ones that get a team pointed in the right direction. A strong foundation is often needed more. The offensive line is exactly that. Jacksonville has neglected it long enough.
Washington Redskins – $60.9 million
Dont’a Hightower
ILB, New England
Dont’a Hightower may be listed as an outside linebacker but one of the reasons he’s been so good for the New England Patriots is his versatility. Shifting inside shouldn’t be that big of an issue for him. He’s tough, smart and solid as a run defender. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and does a good job cleaning up for his teammates. The added knack for being able to blitz will only increase his value to what the Redskins do.
Chicago Bears – $54.6 million
Trumaine Johnson
CB, Los Angeles
It’s hard to beat teams in the NFC with cornerbacks like Tracy Porter, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Bryce Callahan. This secondary badly needs somebody who can provide steady coverage on the outside. Trumaine Johnson is exactly the type of guy defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes. At 6’2″ he has optimum size, is a good athlete and has eight interceptions over the past two seasons. Those are all things the Bears need more of.
Indianapolis Colts – $50.3 million
Melvin Ingram
OLB, Los Angeles
Melvin Ingram doesn’t get the same amount of press these days as teammate Joey Bosa. That’s a shame too because he’s quietly put together a pair of solid seasons as outside linebacker for the newly minted Los Angeles Chargers. That includes 18.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. The health problems that dogged him early in his career seem to have passed. Now he’s become an effective every-down edge linebacker. Exactly what the Colts want.
Carolina Panthers – $49.7 million
Riley Reiff
OT, Detroit
Riley Reiff is among the best. He’s not a Pro Bowler but the former tackle from Iowa has done a steady, solid job protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford up in Detroit. He’s technically sound and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He also rarely gets whipped by top rushers, though he may give up the occasional pressure due to certain limitations. It may not seem like a home run signing. Nevertheless it’s a step towards keeping Cam Newton more secure.
