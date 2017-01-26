2017 NFL Mock Draft: Wild Trade Throws Top 10 Out of Whack

1

Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

Many scouts and executives have already hinted for weeks that they would be absolutely floored if the Cleveland Browns pass on Myles Garrett at the #1 pick in the draft. Most of that centers around the belief that he’s head and shoulders above the other prospects in the draft class in terms of talent and prove productivity. A blue chipper. He’s big enough to play defensive end but athletic enough to play linebacker. One of those rare players who transcend schemes.

There is no telling what Gregg Williams would be able to do with him. Well, sure there is. Damage. Lots of damage. It’s no secret the Browns need a quarterback. They’ve needed one for decades. That said they have the #12 pick in the draft too and as of now there isn’t a QB in this draft class who has made it appear they’re worth spending the 1st overall pick on. Thus the logic holds it can, should and will be Garrett.