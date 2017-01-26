2017 NFL Mock Draft: Wild Trade Throws Top 10 Out of Whack

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) in action during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. The Aggies defeat the Volunteers 45-38 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Senior Bowl is bound to have a significant impact on this 2017 NFL mock draft and subsequent ones moving forwards.

Some of the top prospects still haven’t quite emerged yet but that is starting to change as the off-season approaches. Nothing has changed regarding the first pick, which isn’t a surprise. The surprises only start right after it with a number of unexpected trades for even more unexpected players. It certainly lends a great level of intrigue of just how crazy the top of this draft could get in the next few months.

1. Cleveland Browns

1

Myles Garrett

DE, Texas A&M

Many scouts and executives have already hinted for weeks that they would be absolutely floored if the Cleveland Browns pass on Myles Garrett at the #1 pick in the draft. Most of that centers around the belief that he’s head and shoulders above the other prospects in the draft class in terms of talent and prove productivity. A blue chipper. He’s big enough to play defensive end but athletic enough to play linebacker. One of those rare players who transcend schemes.

There is no telling what Gregg Williams would be able to do with him. Well, sure there is. Damage. Lots of damage. It’s no secret the Browns need a quarterback. They’ve needed one for decades. That said they have the #12 pick in the draft too and as of now there isn’t a QB in this draft class who has made it appear they’re worth spending the 1st overall pick on. Thus the logic holds it can, should and will be Garrett.

Dec 30, 2016; El Paso, TX, USA; Stanford Cardinal defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (90) celebrates with head coach David Shaw (L) after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 25-23 at Sun Bowl Stadium. Thomas was named MVP of the game. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SF)

Jaguars get #2 pick

49ers get #4 pick, 3rd in 2017 and 4th in 2018
2

Solomon Thomas

DE, Stanford

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of problems to sort out, which is hard to believe considering the talent upgrades they’ve made to the roster over the past couple years. The good news is their defense seemed to make some progress this year though it still struggled to keep teams out of the end zone. If they’re going to take another step forward, then what better place to focus that the defensive line?

Malik Jackson and Yannick Ngakoue seemed to give it some life in 2016, but they’re still lacking a definitive presence who opponents know they have to game plan for. One guy perfect for that job who is shooting up boards is Solomon Thomas. This young defensive end from Stanford makes life miserable for blockers on every single snaps. He goes hard and fast with a relentless pursuit of the football. His Von Miller-like performance in the Sun Bowl proved that.

Nov 5, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

3. New York Jets (via CHI)

Jets get #3 pick

Bears get #6 pick, 2nd in 2017 and 5th in 2018
3

Mitch Trubisky

QB, North Carolina

Facts are facts at this point for the New York Jets. They have zero definitive answers at the quarterback position. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith and Bryce Petty were all failures. Christian Hackenberg may figure it out one day, but all signs indicate that day is years away. The Jets can’t afford to wait that long. They need somebody they can build around now. Odds are they won’t get one unless they move up, so they swing a deal with Chicago to do so.

Mitch Trubisky is the most inexperienced of the top quarterbacks in the 2017 class, but he also features the most complete skill set. He has size, a strong arm, throws accurate passes and can tuck the ball to run. What stands how is his elusiveness in the pocket and ability to fit the ball into tight windows while under pressure. These are all things a pro quarterback needs to have success. The rest is repetition in practice and having decent help around him.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) tackles Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

4. San Francisco 49ers (via JAX)

4

Reuben Foster

ILB, Alabama

The pressure to take a quarterback will be overwhelming for the San Francisco 49ers for obvious reasons. Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert aren’t their answers anymore. Yet the problems with this team go far beyond just that position. There are so many things they need to fix. They already have 10 picks in this draft and that still doesn’t feel like enough. So they trade back for more and then take the best possible player on the board.

Losing NaVarro Bowman to another knee injury opened the flood gates for the 49ers run defense this year. The linebacker position, once a great strength has collapse into disorder. Bringing in Reuben Foster is the first step towards turning things around. He was a force at Alabama, flying around the field making tackles, filling gaps and hurting people in general. The man he’s reminding people of? Patrick Willis. Need we say more.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) reacts during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tennessee Titans (via LAR)

5

Jonathan Allen

DE, Alabama

Sometimes the football gods conspire to throw you a bone. The Tennessee Titans know they’re on the right track. Marcus Mariota looks like he’s a future Pro Bowlers and he’ll have an offensive line and running game to help. The next part of the plan should be to improve a defense that really didn’t pull enough weight most of the season. A few ugly letdowns really cost them a shot at the playoffs, even before Mariota got hurt. Besides that, they still don’t have a true star on that side of the ball.

Thanks to a freak set of circumstances, that just changes. Most experts are beginning to agree that Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen is probably the “safest” prospect in the 2017 draft class. In other words the most likely to have a long, productive career. He’s a rare mix of size, power and quickness that allows him to both stop the run while still applying pressure on the quarterback. He instantly makes life easier for teammates because of all the attention he draws.

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker (24) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6. Chicago Bears (via NYJ)

6

Malik Hooker

S, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears have a long way to go before they’re ready to become a serious contender in the NFC. Right now their fastest track to at least being relevant is through their defense. It showed definite signs of being a force in 2016. The area that seems to hurt them the most though was the secondary. Especially the safety position. The utter lack of playmaking from their current crop was sobering. It’s been over a decade since they fielded a stud at that position.

After a move back with New York to acquire extra picks, they secure one of the most enticing safety prospects to come around in years. Malik Hooker only started one year at Ohio State, but that was all he needed to make an impact. Seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns worth of impact. This is the kind of free safety that is so rare in the NFL. Even with his inexperience and technique concerns, the upside is astronomical for Hooker.

Dec 31, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts after they they stopped Louisville Cardinals on 4th down during the second half at Camping World Stadium. LSU Tigers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 29-9. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7. San Diego Chargers

7

Jamal Adams

S, LSU

They will never admit it after the way things ended early last year, but the San Diego Chargers missed Eric Weddle on defense. His leadership, intelligence and playmaking skills were clearly absent and it cost the defense in a number of tight games. Watching him waltz over to Baltimore and help turn the Ravens into a top 5 unit must’ve made the sting even worse. Correcting that mistake should be on their agenda.

They’re lucky that this upcoming draft class may be the most stacked safety crop to come out in a decade. Jamal Adams sits right at the top of the heap. The LSU safety was a force on the back end. He tackled, hit, played the run, covered tight ends and always seemed to be in the right position. As well-rounded a player as anybody will find in this draft. He’s a Day 1 starter who will add more punch and attitude to the Chargers secondary.

Nov 5, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (54) and linebacker Reuben Foster (10) pursue during the third quarter of a game at Tiger Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 10-0. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

8. Carolina Panthers

8

Leonard Fournette

RB, LSU

The Carolina Panthers already have one of the most dangerous mobile quarterbacks in the NFL with Cam Newton. So what’s a way to make him potentially lethal? Put a running back in the same backfield that defenses have to account for. When they had it with Jonathan Stewart in 2015, that offense was unstoppable. When Stewart fell off in 2016, they struggled. Having a legitimate running back is critical for Carolina.

That is what makes selecting Leonard Fournette at #8 so easy. He’s the most talented back to come out of college in a long time. A big and powerful guy who just also happens to be fast. Defenses fear him for his tackling breaking ability almost as much as they fear that extra gear he hits when in the open field. Nobody wants to imagine what would happen if he’s given the open lanes that would come from being with Newton in the backfield.

Nov 5, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett (9) during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

9. Cincinnati Bengals

9

Derek Barnett

DE, Tennessee

One of the things about the draft is that sometimes a team can get so caught in how good of an athlete a player is that they can easily overlook somebody else who is an outstanding football player. Like any sports, football thrives on great athletes but also like any sports there are plenty of exceptions to that rule. The Cincinnati Bengals understand this as well as any organization. Geno Atkins wasn’t a premier talent in terms of size or athleticism. Yet he’s an All-Pro defensive tackle.

So why can’t the same become true for Derek Barnett? The Tennessee defensive end isn’t the biggest or most athletic in the 2017 class. He is the most productive however. In three seasons he racked up 33 career sacks, breaking the school record set by the great Reggie White. Barnett is a hunter who just has that natural seek-and-destroy mentality the best rushers need. He’s a great fit for what the Bengals do.

Oct 15, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Quincy Wilson (6) intercepted the ball and ran it back for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers eduring the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

10. Buffalo Bills

10

Quincy Wilson

CB, Florida

After some initial belief that Tyrod Taylor might be on his way out, the arrival of Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator stopped those rumors. It also took quarterback off the priority list. Buffalo has plenty of other areas they need to worry about. Several of them on the defensive side. The arrival of Sean McDermott as head coach pretty much ensures that will be a focus. Especially in a division that has Tom Brady.

With Stephon Gilmore about to hit free agency and their pass coverage already underachieving, getting more help on the back end is a great area to focus. Quincy Wilson did plenty of locking down for Florida this season. He’s a corner that has every tool from the length to the fluid hips, speed and coverage instincts. He doesn’t make many mistakes and easily forgets the ones he does. That is what a pro corner must be about.

Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) works out prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

11. New Orleans Saints

11

Teez Tabor

CB, Florida

The New Orleans Saints (still) have one of the best offenses in the NFL. How much longer that will last is up for debate, but if they want to take advantage of it while they still can they have to improve a defense that has really been a problem the past couple years. Like “worst in the NFL” sort of problem. A big reason is their inability to find cornerbacks who can provide proper coverage. At least not for consistent stretches.

Good news for them that this 2017 class appears stacked with potential starters. Teez Tabor has been among the best of them since the college season began last year. An athletic, fluid and lengthy corner who shows no trouble handling his duties in man coverage. His ball skills are strong, as is the knack for turning defense into instant offense. Florida corners are thriving in the NFL these days, so the Saints should jump on that train.

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via CLE)

Eagles get #12 pick

Browns get #15 pick and C Jason Kelce
12

Mike Williams

WR, Clemson

Howie Roseman isn’t a fool, and he’s not the passive sort. The Philadelphia Eagles GM knows the score with his team. They’ve got their franchise quarterback. Now they have to do whatever it takes to arm him with weapons. That means a running game and better wide receivers. Suffice to say Chip Kelly didn’t leave much behind to get excited about. They need “that” guy. The go-to target every young quarterback almost always has when they’re successful.

So they swing a minor trade up a couple spot to swipe the best one in the class. Mike Williams showcased his abilities on the national stage with his performance against Alabama. His size, strong hands, and consistent ability to win the battle against tough coverage were on full display. Every time Clemson needed him to make a play, he did. In the hands of a more creative offensive mind he’ll be even more dangerous.

Dec 2, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Corey Davis (84) runs the ball for a td in the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

13. Arizona Cardinals

13

Corey Davis

WR, Western Michigan

Finding a quarterback is on the list of things to do for the Arizona Cardinals, but Bruce Arians is no fool. He knows this is not something that can be pressed. He’ll have to find other ways to help his offense improve until that opportunity comes. Chief among those duties is wide receiver. Larry Fitzgerald is approaching retirement and Michael Floyd was kicked off the team even before he became a free agent. They’re in danger of losing all their viable targets.

Thankfully Corey Davis is there to save them after Philadelphia swiped Mike Williams. Some believe Davis is actually better, and they have a case worth making. Though he played at Western Michigan, his talent is undeniable. A 6’3″ kid with a chiseled physical who plays strong, quick and smart. One of the his tantalizing attributes is being able to pick up yards after the catch. Something Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin before him were all about.

October 1, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) brings down Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

14. Indianapolis Colts

14

Takkarist McKinley

OLB, UCLA

There really is no escaping this reality for the Indianapolis Colts. The retirement of Robert Mathis has put them in a bind. Erik Walden, who was their most productive pass rusher in 2016 is in his 30s as well. This team has zero young edge defenders who can get after the quarterback. The bust of former 1st round pick Bjorn Werner is looming ever larger. Correcting the mistakes of Ryan Grigson will be priority one for whomever the next GM is.

Grabbing Takkarist McKinley with the first pick is a good way to start. The athletic edge rusher from UCLA really came into his own this past season, showing more explosive athleticism than ever before. Everything from the change-of-direction ability to the aggressive snap anticipation hint he’s a great fit for a 3-4 scheme. Put him on a fast dome turf and it’s even better. Him across from Walden will be something to work with.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

15. Cleveland Browns (via PHI)

15

Deshaun Watson

QB, Clemson

The Browns have two 1st round picks and a serious need for a quarterback. Smart money says they plan to use one of them on the position. Robert Griffin III didn’t pan out. Josh McCown is too old and Cody Kessler will be a fine long-term backup. It’s time for this team to find that next guy they can try to build around. It’s a matter of who they have in mind, and recent rumors have all centered around the same name.

Deshaun Watson is the man of the moment. He’s fresh off a two-year run in which he lost just two games, reached two national title games and defeated Alabama for the championship in 2016. He’s known best for his athleticism, poise, toughness and leadership. Along with some quality performance under pressure. There are still questions about his accuracy and ball placement, but most of the positive traits have made good NFL QBs in the past.

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Clemson vs Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens

16

Tim Williams

OLB, Alabama

There is a buzz going around of late that Tim Williams might be in trouble because of rumored off-the-field concerns. Namely a drug-related issue that also hampered other recent pass rush prospects like Randy Gregory and Shane Ray. It’s feared he could drop all the way out of the 1st round. Truth be told if the player is talented and proven enough, somebody will take a chance on him. Ask Warren Sapp (seven failed drug tests at Miami).

The Baltimore Ravens know their linebacker position is in need of a serious makeover. Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil are running out of gas and it’s starting to show with the pass rusher. Ozzie Newsome has to get his defense a young edge man he can build the next defense around. Williams is the absolute ideal fit for what they need and Newsome has already had success with Alabama linebackers before. C.J. Mosley can attest to that.

Sep 24, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Malik McDowell (4) talks to teammate during the second half of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

17. Washington Redskins

17

Malik McDowell

DE, Michigan State

Kirk Cousins leaving would change priorities for the Washington Redskins. Barring that though they need to focus on improving their defense if this team is going to make a run in 2017. The front seven is definitely in need of some help, nowhere more so than the line where they’ve gotten by with role players, former backups and older veterans. There isn’t a definitive presence who can impact the game and ease the pressure on Ryan Kerrigan and the linebackers.

Malik McDowell may be followed by some questions about his work ethic, but the tape doesn’t lie. When the big 6’6″ defensive end gets turned loose, he’s a handful to stop. A surprisingly quick and effective pass rusher for his size. If he can add some extra mass to his frame, which shouldn’t be an issue then he looks like the prototypical 3-4 end. Having him and Kerrigan together would invigorate their pass rush, easing up on the secondary.

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

18. Tennessee Titans

18

Marshon Lattimore

CB, Ohio State

Landing a top pass rusher like Allen is a good start for the Titans, but it’s hardly enough to fix their primary issue of pass defense. This team doesn’t have a legitimate cover cornerback either. They even chose to cut one of their primary free agent acquisitions Perrish Cox during the season. That’s how bad it got. Every good defense needs at least one quality cornerback they can trust in man coverage on the outside.

Marshon Lattimore has quite a following in scouting circles. They feel he might quietly be the best corner in the draft. A proven cover man out of Ohio State with plenty of starting experience. He’s a tough kid who is willing to tackle in the run game and has the athletic chops to hang with receivers down the field. His production may not pop off the page but it’s solid as well. Tennessee will be closer to their goal with him on the field.

2017 NFL Draft John Ross

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19

John Ross

WR, Washington

Everything changed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they drafted Jameis Winston in 2015. No longer are they focused on building a great team until they find a quarterback. Now it’s about building around that quarterback in order to make him a success. They’ve made progress with Mike Evans at wide receiver but this is still an offense lacking in adequate weaponry. Just Evans is effective enough, but won’t get them to the next level.

What they could really use is somebody who compliments his overwhelming size and strength. Somebody with speed, quickness and finesse. John Ross fits that description better than most receivers in this draft. He’s sudden off the snap, a good route runner and understands how to set defensive backs up. The consistency and big play skill he showed was a big reason what Washington made it to the CFB playoffs.

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (65) in action during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl game at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers defeat the Broncos 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

20. Denver Broncos

20

Ryan Ramczyk

OT, Wisconsin

Too many sacks allowed and a poor effort in the running game. It’s clear the Denver Broncos offensive line was a far cry from its proud past in 2016. It was also a big reason they failed to make the playoffs. With so much youth and inexperience in the backfield, having quality blocking up front is a must. John Elway knows than better than anybody. Making a concerted effort to fix it is high on the priority list.

Ryan Ramczyk has a case for being the best tackle in the 2017 class. He’s quite the athlete for being such a big guy, able to mirror in pass protection with speed or power rushers. He also shows the required nasty and toughness in the ground game. The issue is this hip injury he’s dealing with. It’s unclear where he’s at in terms of needing surgery or if he’s healing. So medical evaluations at the scouting combine will be big. If he checks out, the Broncos have a quality new edge protector.

2017 NFL Draft Zach Cunningham

21. Detroit Lions

21

Zach Cunningham

ILB, Vanderbilt

The Detroit Lions defense was exposed down the stretch in 2016. It’s clearly a unit that has lost a lot of its juice over the past couple years. The departure of Ndamukong Suh didn’t help. Not to mention the injury issues with DeAndre Levy. They really do need upgrades at every level of the unit. It doesn’t matter where they start. Middle linebacker is never a bad spot though as its really given them problems the past few months.

Zach Cunningham knows a little something about excelling when surrounded by less-than-adequate help. He was alert, active and athletic in his role for Vanderbilt. He was particularly good against the run, showing instinct and anticipation in his ability to makes stops for losses or no gain. He’s also not a big liability in coverage either. Get him on the field with a healthy Levy and the Lions front seven is looking more formidable.

2017 NFL Draft Caleb Brantley

22. Miami Dolphins

22

Caleb Brantley

DT, Florida

The lifeblood of a 4-3 defense is their front seven, but especially the defensive line. The Miami Dolphins learned this the hard way when their front four were effectively manhandled against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. Outside of Ndamukong Suh they got little consistent pressure from anybody. Throw in the fact Cameron Wake is into his mid-30s and Mario Williams may be cut, they need a dose of youth in that group.

Caleb Brantley hasn’t gotten a ton of attention lately but the Florida defensive tackle will soon enough. He was an explosive interior presence for the Gators, excellent at knifing into the backfield to blow up running plays. All the potential pieces are in place for him to become a standout interior pass rusher. Putting him next to Suh in the middle would then make life difficult for pocket passing QBs. Like Tom Brady.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Giants

23

O.J. Howard

TE, Alabama

Ask this question. Outside of Odell Beckham Jr., who do opponents really have to game plan for on the New York Giants offense? Don’t bother thinking about because there is no answer. Victor Cruz isn’t the player he was. Sterling Shepard is solid but not a dynamic threat. They have no running game either. Until this team finds another legitimate presence for Eli Manning to utilize, they won’t be competing for a Super Bowl.

If they can’t get that runner or another receiver, then the obvious direction is tight end. It’s absolute robbery for the Giants to get O.J. Howard at #23. This kid is the real deal. Big, strong, fast and athletic. He’s a sturdy and dependable blocker at the line of scrimmage and almost impossible to cover with a linebacker or safety in coverage. Try to imagine the damage OBJ could do when teams have to shift extra coverage to stopping Howard.

Oct 31, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs with the ball as Florida Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defends during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 27-3. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

24. Oakland Raiders

24

Jarrad Davis

ILB, Florida

Losing Derek Carr was the primary reason the Oakland Raiders fell apart down the stretch. Justifiable in every sense. Still, that can’t cover up how inadequate this team still is at a number of defensive positions. The secondary isn’t consistent enough and there is a lingering problem at the middle linebacker position they haven’t been able to figure out. This might be a good time to go about dealing with that problem.

Jarrad Davis made a tactical error when he put on a little too much weight in 2016 and it impact his normal style of play on the field. He’s a tough inside linebacker who can run sideline to sideline. His instincts to sniff out plays around the line of scrimmage flash consistently and he also brings prowess as a blitzer. He’ll give the Raiders defense more reliability and versatility in the middle. Two things they must have to take on the best of the AFC.

Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

25. Houston Texans

25

DeShone Kizer

QB, Notre Dame

The Brock Osweiler decision was a major league gamble when the Houston Texans made it. The problem with gambling is the house always has the edge and it appears Houston got burned. Now they’re back to square one on the quarterback question. They know they have a Super Bowl roster in place. The only position that’s going to hold them back from making a run is under center. That means they’re a definite threat to draft one early.

It’s a surprise that Deshone Kizer fell this far. His mix of experience and high physical ability had him in the running for best in the class to many. Not to mention his advanced understanding of a pro-style system from calling audibles to adjusting protections. His size and arm strength are both optimum and he’s shown solid touch on the ball when he’s not constantly under pressure. If Bill O’Brien can help speed up his processor, this could be a steal.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

26. Seattle Seahawks

26

Cam Robinson

OT, Alabama

As if this is any surprise. The Seattle Seahawks have had problems on the offensive line for the past few years. One could say it really began when they traded Pro Bowl center Max Unger to New Orleans. It really got worse when they lost left tackle Russell Okung to free agency. Since then quarterback Russell Wilson has taken a beating and it really affected how productive he was able to be in key games. This has to improve if they want another crack at the Super Bowl.

It doesn’t matter which tackle position they address. Both need help. Cam Robinson was the steady left tackle for Alabama during both of their national championship runs in 2015 and 2016. He’s a large, long and powerful blocker who can open running lanes and has enough functional athleticism to survive in pass protection on the edge. He’ll handle bigger rushers with ease but it will be interesting to see how he adapts to NFL speed.

December 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Sidney Jones (26) during the fourth quarter in the Pac-12 championship against the Colorado Buffaloes at Levi

27. Kansas City Chiefs

27

Sidney Jones

CB, Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has long been a strength for the team but in 2016 they weren’t the usual dominant unit they’ve been. Part of the problem was their pass coverage. The loss of Sean Smith at cornerback loomed pretty large for them in the secondary, putting more pressure on Marcus Peters. A 3-4 defense is at its best when it has two cover corners on the outside who can play man coverage. Getting that back is the smart play.

What better way to do it than grabbing another Washington corner. Sidney Jones was teammates with Peters and now has become a top quality corner in his own right. Good size and length. Athletic with decent speed and an ability to play on the boundary without help over the top. His ball skills aren’t where Peters’ was coming out of school but they’re still solid. Their similar styles make his transition to K.C. an easy one to envision.

Sep 3, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taco Charlton (33) rushes on Hawaii Warriors offensive lineman RJ Hollis (74) at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

28. Dallas Cowboys

28

Taco Charlton

DE, Michigan

The genuine fear for a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans was that at some point their defense was going to be exposed. Some felt it was a unit getting by on effort more than talent. Unfortunately their concerns proved valid. Aaron Rodgers picked them apart in the NFC divisional playoff, in large part due to the fact that they couldn’t apply consistent pressure up front. Given the importance that has in a 4-3 scheme, expect pass rusher to top their needs list.

Taco Charlton was an afterthought for most at the start of 2016, having been mostly a backup at Michigan. Then as the season progress his 6’6″ frame and considerable skill at creating pressure became harder and harder to miss. He’s still just scratching the surface of what he can do and has the exact kind of body build made for a 4-3 defensive end in the pros. Put him under Rod Marinelli and the rest will be easy.

Oct 15, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley (8) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

29. Green Bay Packers

29

Gareon Conley

CB, Ohio State

The Green Bay Packers know they have a problem. Their secondary was really picked apart during their final two playoff games in Dallas and Atlanta. Particularly against the Falcons the corners were exposed. Receivers were beating them in coverage constantly. It’s been a recurring problem most of the season. A problem covered up by the benefit of having a franchise quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. Truthfully this unit hasn’t been the same since Tramon Williams and Charles Woodson left.

Never mind the situation with Sam Shields. This defense badly needs a cover corner who can survive in man coverage. This is vital to the Dom Capers defense. Gareon Conley is familiar with this style of play from his time at Ohio State. He’s a big, tough and athletic defender who plays physical but without drawing too many flags. He understands how to stick with a wide receiver down the field and can make plays on the football when given the chance.

Oct 3, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Iowa won 10-6. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

30

T.J. Watt

OLB, Wisconsin

Jarvis Jones is about to be a free agent. James Harrison is about to turn 39-years old. To top it off the Pittsburgh Steelers still couldn’t put enough pressure on Tom Brady when it mattered. Suffice to say they have a lot more work to do with their edge rush position before it can be deemed Super Bowl-ready. Given how late they select in the 1st round, it might be best for them to go after that problem right away, even in a deeper class.

Being the brother of J.J. Watt should automatically bring some interest to Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt. Okay, it does. Still, the young man has done plenty by himself to earn the intrigue of NFL scouts. Like his brother he’s a long defender who plays like his hair is on fire. Relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. The key difference is he’s slimmer and a little faster. This makes him a much better fit for a 3-4 outside linebacker position.

Nov 26, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Demarcus Walker (44) chases down Florida Gators quarterback Austin Appleby (12) during the second half of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

31. Atlanta Falcons

31

Demarcus Walker

DE, Florida State

The brilliance of the Atlanta Falcons offense got them to the Super Bowl, but matching Tom Brady point for point is going to be an immense challenge. Often a team has to be complete in order to defeat the Patriots. That means the burden will fall on the defense. They got to Aaron Rodgers plenty in the NFC championship thanks to creative pressure packages, but that scheme is reliant on their front four getting heat.

Vic Beasley had a breakout year, but aside from him they really don’t have another pass rusher presence on the edge aside from the ageless Dwight Freeney. Adding Demarcus Walker could be a crafty maneuver. He’s not overly big but it doesn’t seem to matter. He consistently whips blockers to make plays in the opposing backfield. He finished 2016 with 16 sacks. The young man has the arsenal and the motor. All he needs now is the venue.

Sep 24, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) is seen during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

32. New England Patriots

32

Jabrill Peppers

S, Michigan

There is no greater master when it comes to finding and developing quality defensive backs than Bill Belichick. When it’s all said and done he will go down as the best ever in this department. So it’s probably not wise to give him extra opportunities at bringing in players with exceptional skill. Not since he found Malcolm Butler off the street a couple years ago. Yet that seems to have happened again.

Jabrill Peppers is nowhere near a finished product. He plays the run well and is a good blitzer from the safety position, but he’s still trying to find his way from a coverage perspective. He’s one of the best athletes in the class and also an exceptional return man. This kind of versatility is something the Patriots have thrived on for almost two decades. Imagine if Belichick gets his hands on an athlete of this magnitude. Exactly.

Sep 3, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is chase down by Washington State Cougars linebacker Dylan Hanser (33) during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Round

  1. Cleveland Browns – Marlon Humphrey – CB – Alabama
  2. New England Patriots (via SF for QB Jimmy Garoppolo) – Cooper Kupp – WR – EWU
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars – Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State
  4. Chicago Bears – David Njoku – TE – Miami FL.
  5. Los Angeles Rams – JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – USC
  6. Los Angeles Chargers – Forrest Lamp – OG – Western Kentucky
  7. Chicago Bears (via NYJ) – Patrick Mahomes – QB – Texas Tech
  8. Carolina Panthers – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU
  9. Cincinnati Bengals – Obi Melifonwu – S – UConn
  10. New Orleans Saints – Haason Reddick – OLB – Temple
  11. Philadelphia Eagles – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford
  12. Buffalo Bills – Curtis Samuel – WR – Ohio State
  13. Arizona Cardinals – Rasul Douglas – CB – West Virginia
  14. Minnesota Vikings – Garett Bolles – OT – Utah
  15. Baltimore Ravens – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
  16. Indianapolis Colts – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana
  17. Washington Redskins – Budda Baker – S – Washington
  18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Marcus Williams – S – Utah
  19. Denver Broncos – Jordan Leggett – TE – Clemson
  20. Cleveland Browns (via TEN) – Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
  21. Detroit Lions – Adoree Jackson – CB – USC
  22. Miami Dolphins – Evan Engram – TE – Ole Miss
  23. New York Giants – Raekwon McMillan – ILB – Ohio State
  24. Oakland Raiders – Jourdan Lewis – CB – Michigan
  25. Houston Texans – Dion Dawkins – OG – Temple
  26. Seattle Seahawks – Jaleel Johnson – DT – Iowa
  27. Kansas City Chiefs – Dorian Grant – OG – Pitt
  28. Dallas Cowboys – Desmond King – CB – Iowa
  29. Green Bay Packers – Dawuane Smoot – DE – Illinois
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers – Alvin Kamara – RB – Tennessee
  31. Atlanta Falcons – Cameron Sutton – CB – Tennessee
  32. New England Patriots – Antonio Garcia – OT – Troy

Dec 21, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Jamaal Williams (21) scores on a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys during the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Round

  1. Cleveland Browns – Carlos Watkins – DT – Clemson
  2. San Francisco 49ers – Roderick Johnson – OT – Florida State
  3. Chicago Bears – Carroll Phillips – OLB – Illinois
  4. San Francisco 49ers (via JAX) – Carl Lawson – DE – Auburn
  5. Tennessee Titans (via LAR) – Dede Westbrook – WR – Oklahoma
  6. New York Jets – Taylor Moton – OT – Western Michigan
  7. Los Angeles Chargers – Jordan Willis – OLB – Kansas State
  8. Carolina Panthers – Tanoh Kpassagnon – DE – Villanova
  9. Cincinnati Bengals – Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
  10. Philadelphia Eagles – Chidobe Awuzie – CB – Colorado
  11. Buffalo Bills – Erik Magnuson – OT – Michigan
  12. New Orleans Saints – Tarell Basham – DE – Ohio
  13. Arizona Cardinals – Brad Kaaya – QB – Miami Fl.
  14. Baltimore Ravens – Chris Wormley – DT – Michigan
  15. Indianapolis Colts – Jamal Williams – RB – BYU
  16. Minnesota Vikings – Alex Anzalone – OLB – Florida
  17. Washington Redskins – Dalvin Tomlinson – DT – Alabama
  18. Denver Broncos – Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
  19. Tennessee Titans – Anthony Walker – ILB – Northwestern
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Bucky Hodges – TE – Virginia Tech
  21. Detroit Lions – Ryan Glasgow – DT – Michigan
  22. Minnesota Vikings (via MIA) – Joe Mixon – RB – Oklahoma
  23. New York Giants – Ryan Anderson – OLB – Alabama
  24. Oakland Raiders – Montravius Adams – DT – Auburn
  25. Houston Texans – Ryan Switzer – WR – North Carolina
  26. Seattle Seahawks – Ezra Robinson – CB – Tennessee State
  27. Kansas City Chiefs – Eddie Jackson – S – Alabama
  28. Dallas Cowboys – Gerald Everett – TE – South Alabama
  29. Green Bay Packers – D’Onta Foreman – RB – Texas
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jonnu Smith – TE – FIU
  31. Atlanta Falcons – Ethan Pocic – C/OG – LSU
  32. New England Patriots – Jake Butt – TE – Michigan

