2017 NFL Mock Draft: Wild Trade Throws Top 10 Out of Whack
The Senior Bowl is bound to have a significant impact on this 2017 NFL mock draft and subsequent ones moving forwards.
Some of the top prospects still haven’t quite emerged yet but that is starting to change as the off-season approaches. Nothing has changed regarding the first pick, which isn’t a surprise. The surprises only start right after it with a number of unexpected trades for even more unexpected players. It certainly lends a great level of intrigue of just how crazy the top of this draft could get in the next few months.
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
DE, Texas A&M
There is no telling what Gregg Williams would be able to do with him. Well, sure there is. Damage. Lots of damage. It’s no secret the Browns need a quarterback. They’ve needed one for decades. That said they have the #12 pick in the draft too and as of now there isn’t a QB in this draft class who has made it appear they’re worth spending the 1st overall pick on. Thus the logic holds it can, should and will be Garrett.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SF)
Solomon Thomas
DE, Stanford
Malik Jackson and Yannick Ngakoue seemed to give it some life in 2016, but they’re still lacking a definitive presence who opponents know they have to game plan for. One guy perfect for that job who is shooting up boards is Solomon Thomas. This young defensive end from Stanford makes life miserable for blockers on every single snaps. He goes hard and fast with a relentless pursuit of the football. His Von Miller-like performance in the Sun Bowl proved that.
3. New York Jets (via CHI)
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
Mitch Trubisky is the most inexperienced of the top quarterbacks in the 2017 class, but he also features the most complete skill set. He has size, a strong arm, throws accurate passes and can tuck the ball to run. What stands how is his elusiveness in the pocket and ability to fit the ball into tight windows while under pressure. These are all things a pro quarterback needs to have success. The rest is repetition in practice and having decent help around him.
4. San Francisco 49ers (via JAX)
Reuben Foster
ILB, Alabama
Losing NaVarro Bowman to another knee injury opened the flood gates for the 49ers run defense this year. The linebacker position, once a great strength has collapse into disorder. Bringing in Reuben Foster is the first step towards turning things around. He was a force at Alabama, flying around the field making tackles, filling gaps and hurting people in general. The man he’s reminding people of? Patrick Willis. Need we say more.
5. Tennessee Titans (via LAR)
Jonathan Allen
DE, Alabama
Thanks to a freak set of circumstances, that just changes. Most experts are beginning to agree that Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen is probably the “safest” prospect in the 2017 draft class. In other words the most likely to have a long, productive career. He’s a rare mix of size, power and quickness that allows him to both stop the run while still applying pressure on the quarterback. He instantly makes life easier for teammates because of all the attention he draws.
6. Chicago Bears (via NYJ)
Malik Hooker
S, Ohio State
After a move back with New York to acquire extra picks, they secure one of the most enticing safety prospects to come around in years. Malik Hooker only started one year at Ohio State, but that was all he needed to make an impact. Seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns worth of impact. This is the kind of free safety that is so rare in the NFL. Even with his inexperience and technique concerns, the upside is astronomical for Hooker.
7. San Diego Chargers
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
They’re lucky that this upcoming draft class may be the most stacked safety crop to come out in a decade. Jamal Adams sits right at the top of the heap. The LSU safety was a force on the back end. He tackled, hit, played the run, covered tight ends and always seemed to be in the right position. As well-rounded a player as anybody will find in this draft. He’s a Day 1 starter who will add more punch and attitude to the Chargers secondary.
8. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette
RB, LSU
That is what makes selecting Leonard Fournette at #8 so easy. He’s the most talented back to come out of college in a long time. A big and powerful guy who just also happens to be fast. Defenses fear him for his tackling breaking ability almost as much as they fear that extra gear he hits when in the open field. Nobody wants to imagine what would happen if he’s given the open lanes that would come from being with Newton in the backfield.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
So why can’t the same become true for Derek Barnett? The Tennessee defensive end isn’t the biggest or most athletic in the 2017 class. He is the most productive however. In three seasons he racked up 33 career sacks, breaking the school record set by the great Reggie White. Barnett is a hunter who just has that natural seek-and-destroy mentality the best rushers need. He’s a great fit for what the Bengals do.
10. Buffalo Bills
Quincy Wilson
CB, Florida
With Stephon Gilmore about to hit free agency and their pass coverage already underachieving, getting more help on the back end is a great area to focus. Quincy Wilson did plenty of locking down for Florida this season. He’s a corner that has every tool from the length to the fluid hips, speed and coverage instincts. He doesn’t make many mistakes and easily forgets the ones he does. That is what a pro corner must be about.
11. New Orleans Saints
Teez Tabor
CB, Florida
Good news for them that this 2017 class appears stacked with potential starters. Teez Tabor has been among the best of them since the college season began last year. An athletic, fluid and lengthy corner who shows no trouble handling his duties in man coverage. His ball skills are strong, as is the knack for turning defense into instant offense. Florida corners are thriving in the NFL these days, so the Saints should jump on that train.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via CLE)
Mike Williams
WR, Clemson
So they swing a minor trade up a couple spot to swipe the best one in the class. Mike Williams showcased his abilities on the national stage with his performance against Alabama. His size, strong hands, and consistent ability to win the battle against tough coverage were on full display. Every time Clemson needed him to make a play, he did. In the hands of a more creative offensive mind he’ll be even more dangerous.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Corey Davis
WR, Western Michigan
Thankfully Corey Davis is there to save them after Philadelphia swiped Mike Williams. Some believe Davis is actually better, and they have a case worth making. Though he played at Western Michigan, his talent is undeniable. A 6’3″ kid with a chiseled physical who plays strong, quick and smart. One of the his tantalizing attributes is being able to pick up yards after the catch. Something Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin before him were all about.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Takkarist McKinley
OLB, UCLA
Grabbing Takkarist McKinley with the first pick is a good way to start. The athletic edge rusher from UCLA really came into his own this past season, showing more explosive athleticism than ever before. Everything from the change-of-direction ability to the aggressive snap anticipation hint he’s a great fit for a 3-4 scheme. Put him on a fast dome turf and it’s even better. Him across from Walden will be something to work with.
15. Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson is the man of the moment. He’s fresh off a two-year run in which he lost just two games, reached two national title games and defeated Alabama for the championship in 2016. He’s known best for his athleticism, poise, toughness and leadership. Along with some quality performance under pressure. There are still questions about his accuracy and ball placement, but most of the positive traits have made good NFL QBs in the past.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Tim Williams
OLB, Alabama
The Baltimore Ravens know their linebacker position is in need of a serious makeover. Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil are running out of gas and it’s starting to show with the pass rusher. Ozzie Newsome has to get his defense a young edge man he can build the next defense around. Williams is the absolute ideal fit for what they need and Newsome has already had success with Alabama linebackers before. C.J. Mosley can attest to that.
17. Washington Redskins
Malik McDowell
DE, Michigan State
Malik McDowell may be followed by some questions about his work ethic, but the tape doesn’t lie. When the big 6’6″ defensive end gets turned loose, he’s a handful to stop. A surprisingly quick and effective pass rusher for his size. If he can add some extra mass to his frame, which shouldn’t be an issue then he looks like the prototypical 3-4 end. Having him and Kerrigan together would invigorate their pass rush, easing up on the secondary.
18. Tennessee Titans
Marshon Lattimore
CB, Ohio State
Marshon Lattimore has quite a following in scouting circles. They feel he might quietly be the best corner in the draft. A proven cover man out of Ohio State with plenty of starting experience. He’s a tough kid who is willing to tackle in the run game and has the athletic chops to hang with receivers down the field. His production may not pop off the page but it’s solid as well. Tennessee will be closer to their goal with him on the field.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
John Ross
WR, Washington
What they could really use is somebody who compliments his overwhelming size and strength. Somebody with speed, quickness and finesse. John Ross fits that description better than most receivers in this draft. He’s sudden off the snap, a good route runner and understands how to set defensive backs up. The consistency and big play skill he showed was a big reason what Washington made it to the CFB playoffs.
20. Denver Broncos
Ryan Ramczyk
OT, Wisconsin
Ryan Ramczyk has a case for being the best tackle in the 2017 class. He’s quite the athlete for being such a big guy, able to mirror in pass protection with speed or power rushers. He also shows the required nasty and toughness in the ground game. The issue is this hip injury he’s dealing with. It’s unclear where he’s at in terms of needing surgery or if he’s healing. So medical evaluations at the scouting combine will be big. If he checks out, the Broncos have a quality new edge protector.
21. Detroit Lions
Zach Cunningham
ILB, Vanderbilt
Zach Cunningham knows a little something about excelling when surrounded by less-than-adequate help. He was alert, active and athletic in his role for Vanderbilt. He was particularly good against the run, showing instinct and anticipation in his ability to makes stops for losses or no gain. He’s also not a big liability in coverage either. Get him on the field with a healthy Levy and the Lions front seven is looking more formidable.
22. Miami Dolphins
Caleb Brantley
DT, Florida
Caleb Brantley hasn’t gotten a ton of attention lately but the Florida defensive tackle will soon enough. He was an explosive interior presence for the Gators, excellent at knifing into the backfield to blow up running plays. All the potential pieces are in place for him to become a standout interior pass rusher. Putting him next to Suh in the middle would then make life difficult for pocket passing QBs. Like Tom Brady.
23. New York Giants
O.J. Howard
TE, Alabama
If they can’t get that runner or another receiver, then the obvious direction is tight end. It’s absolute robbery for the Giants to get O.J. Howard at #23. This kid is the real deal. Big, strong, fast and athletic. He’s a sturdy and dependable blocker at the line of scrimmage and almost impossible to cover with a linebacker or safety in coverage. Try to imagine the damage OBJ could do when teams have to shift extra coverage to stopping Howard.
24. Oakland Raiders
Jarrad Davis
ILB, Florida
Jarrad Davis made a tactical error when he put on a little too much weight in 2016 and it impact his normal style of play on the field. He’s a tough inside linebacker who can run sideline to sideline. His instincts to sniff out plays around the line of scrimmage flash consistently and he also brings prowess as a blitzer. He’ll give the Raiders defense more reliability and versatility in the middle. Two things they must have to take on the best of the AFC.
25. Houston Texans
DeShone Kizer
QB, Notre Dame
It’s a surprise that Deshone Kizer fell this far. His mix of experience and high physical ability had him in the running for best in the class to many. Not to mention his advanced understanding of a pro-style system from calling audibles to adjusting protections. His size and arm strength are both optimum and he’s shown solid touch on the ball when he’s not constantly under pressure. If Bill O’Brien can help speed up his processor, this could be a steal.
26. Seattle Seahawks
Cam Robinson
OT, Alabama
It doesn’t matter which tackle position they address. Both need help. Cam Robinson was the steady left tackle for Alabama during both of their national championship runs in 2015 and 2016. He’s a large, long and powerful blocker who can open running lanes and has enough functional athleticism to survive in pass protection on the edge. He’ll handle bigger rushers with ease but it will be interesting to see how he adapts to NFL speed.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Sidney Jones
CB, Washington
What better way to do it than grabbing another Washington corner. Sidney Jones was teammates with Peters and now has become a top quality corner in his own right. Good size and length. Athletic with decent speed and an ability to play on the boundary without help over the top. His ball skills aren’t where Peters’ was coming out of school but they’re still solid. Their similar styles make his transition to K.C. an easy one to envision.
28. Dallas Cowboys
Taco Charlton
DE, Michigan
Taco Charlton was an afterthought for most at the start of 2016, having been mostly a backup at Michigan. Then as the season progress his 6’6″ frame and considerable skill at creating pressure became harder and harder to miss. He’s still just scratching the surface of what he can do and has the exact kind of body build made for a 4-3 defensive end in the pros. Put him under Rod Marinelli and the rest will be easy.
29. Green Bay Packers
Gareon Conley
CB, Ohio State
Never mind the situation with Sam Shields. This defense badly needs a cover corner who can survive in man coverage. This is vital to the Dom Capers defense. Gareon Conley is familiar with this style of play from his time at Ohio State. He’s a big, tough and athletic defender who plays physical but without drawing too many flags. He understands how to stick with a wide receiver down the field and can make plays on the football when given the chance.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
OLB, Wisconsin
Being the brother of J.J. Watt should automatically bring some interest to Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt. Okay, it does. Still, the young man has done plenty by himself to earn the intrigue of NFL scouts. Like his brother he’s a long defender who plays like his hair is on fire. Relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. The key difference is he’s slimmer and a little faster. This makes him a much better fit for a 3-4 outside linebacker position.
31. Atlanta Falcons
Demarcus Walker
DE, Florida State
Vic Beasley had a breakout year, but aside from him they really don’t have another pass rusher presence on the edge aside from the ageless Dwight Freeney. Adding Demarcus Walker could be a crafty maneuver. He’s not overly big but it doesn’t seem to matter. He consistently whips blockers to make plays in the opposing backfield. He finished 2016 with 16 sacks. The young man has the arsenal and the motor. All he needs now is the venue.
32. New England Patriots
Jabrill Peppers
S, Michigan
Jabrill Peppers is nowhere near a finished product. He plays the run well and is a good blitzer from the safety position, but he’s still trying to find his way from a coverage perspective. He’s one of the best athletes in the class and also an exceptional return man. This kind of versatility is something the Patriots have thrived on for almost two decades. Imagine if Belichick gets his hands on an athlete of this magnitude. Exactly.
2nd Round
- Cleveland Browns – Marlon Humphrey – CB – Alabama
- New England Patriots (via SF for QB Jimmy Garoppolo) – Cooper Kupp – WR – EWU
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State
- Chicago Bears – David Njoku – TE – Miami FL.
- Los Angeles Rams – JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – USC
- Los Angeles Chargers – Forrest Lamp – OG – Western Kentucky
- Chicago Bears (via NYJ) – Patrick Mahomes – QB – Texas Tech
- Carolina Panthers – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU
- Cincinnati Bengals – Obi Melifonwu – S – UConn
- New Orleans Saints – Haason Reddick – OLB – Temple
- Philadelphia Eagles – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford
- Buffalo Bills – Curtis Samuel – WR – Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals – Rasul Douglas – CB – West Virginia
- Minnesota Vikings – Garett Bolles – OT – Utah
- Baltimore Ravens – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
- Indianapolis Colts – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana
- Washington Redskins – Budda Baker – S – Washington
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Marcus Williams – S – Utah
- Denver Broncos – Jordan Leggett – TE – Clemson
- Cleveland Browns (via TEN) – Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
- Detroit Lions – Adoree Jackson – CB – USC
- Miami Dolphins – Evan Engram – TE – Ole Miss
- New York Giants – Raekwon McMillan – ILB – Ohio State
- Oakland Raiders – Jourdan Lewis – CB – Michigan
- Houston Texans – Dion Dawkins – OG – Temple
- Seattle Seahawks – Jaleel Johnson – DT – Iowa
- Kansas City Chiefs – Dorian Grant – OG – Pitt
- Dallas Cowboys – Desmond King – CB – Iowa
- Green Bay Packers – Dawuane Smoot – DE – Illinois
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Alvin Kamara – RB – Tennessee
- Atlanta Falcons – Cameron Sutton – CB – Tennessee
- New England Patriots – Antonio Garcia – OT – Troy
3rd Round
- Cleveland Browns – Carlos Watkins – DT – Clemson
- San Francisco 49ers – Roderick Johnson – OT – Florida State
- Chicago Bears – Carroll Phillips – OLB – Illinois
- San Francisco 49ers (via JAX) – Carl Lawson – DE – Auburn
- Tennessee Titans (via LAR) – Dede Westbrook – WR – Oklahoma
- New York Jets – Taylor Moton – OT – Western Michigan
- Los Angeles Chargers – Jordan Willis – OLB – Kansas State
- Carolina Panthers – Tanoh Kpassagnon – DE – Villanova
- Cincinnati Bengals – Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
- Philadelphia Eagles – Chidobe Awuzie – CB – Colorado
- Buffalo Bills – Erik Magnuson – OT – Michigan
- New Orleans Saints – Tarell Basham – DE – Ohio
- Arizona Cardinals – Brad Kaaya – QB – Miami Fl.
- Baltimore Ravens – Chris Wormley – DT – Michigan
- Indianapolis Colts – Jamal Williams – RB – BYU
- Minnesota Vikings – Alex Anzalone – OLB – Florida
- Washington Redskins – Dalvin Tomlinson – DT – Alabama
- Denver Broncos – Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
- Tennessee Titans – Anthony Walker – ILB – Northwestern
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Bucky Hodges – TE – Virginia Tech
- Detroit Lions – Ryan Glasgow – DT – Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (via MIA) – Joe Mixon – RB – Oklahoma
- New York Giants – Ryan Anderson – OLB – Alabama
- Oakland Raiders – Montravius Adams – DT – Auburn
- Houston Texans – Ryan Switzer – WR – North Carolina
- Seattle Seahawks – Ezra Robinson – CB – Tennessee State
- Kansas City Chiefs – Eddie Jackson – S – Alabama
- Dallas Cowboys – Gerald Everett – TE – South Alabama
- Green Bay Packers – D’Onta Foreman – RB – Texas
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Jonnu Smith – TE – FIU
- Atlanta Falcons – Ethan Pocic – C/OG – LSU
- New England Patriots – Jake Butt – TE – Michigan
