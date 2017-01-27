2017 NFL Mock Draft: Who will land with the Green Bay Packers at 29?

The Green Bay Packers ended their season with a lackluster performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game.

Now, it’s time to move on and look ahead to the next chapter of the NFL calendar year. The 2017 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and with the Senior Bowl underway this week and the NFL Combine a month away, draft boards are taking shape.

Lombardi Ave contributor, Kyle Fellows, and myself decided to take the time and put together a first-round mock draft to kick off the 2017 draft season. Turn the next page and see how things turned out.

We’d love to hear what you think about who we have Green Bay selecting with the 29th pick. Let’s begin our NFL mock draft.

1

CLE — Myles Garrett Edge, Texas A&M Garrett is one of those rare “Can’t Miss” prospects. He also plays a premium position, bringing consistent pressure off the edge. The Browns shouldn’t overthink this. He’s the best player in the draft. — Kyle

2

SF — DeShone Kizer Quarterback, Notre Dame The 49ers have a few options if they want to land their franchise quarterback with the second overall pick. While I don’t view any of the quarterbacks in this draft class as a top-10 talent, Kizer seems to possess the most physical tools at the position and the biggest upside. — Dan

3

CHI — Mitch Trubisky Quarterback, North Carolina It’s no secret that Chicago needs a franchise quarterback for the future. Trubisky has all of the traits you look for in a prospect at the position. He just needs time to put it all together. — Kyle

4

JAX — Jonathan Allen Defensive Line, Alabama Allen wreaks havoc at the line of scrimmage and is a special athlete as an interior defensive lineman. The Jaguars could really use an explosive three-technique defensive tackle to help bolster their pass rush. — Dan

5

TEN — Mike Williams Wide Receiver, Clemson The Titans have done a nice job building up their roster through the draft. They have a nice pair of running backs, a veteran TE in Delanie Walker, and a franchise QB in Mariota. They do, however, lack the top end target at the WR position. Mike Williams solves that with a big body, huge catch radius, and a knack for the back shoulder catch. — Kyle

6

NYJ — Leonard Fournette Running Back, LSU I know the Jets already have Matt Forte, but he’s nearing the end of his career. New York could use a focal point for their offense, and Fournette is that kind of talent at running back. — Dan

7

LAC — Jamal Adams Safety, LSU The Chargers secondary is already pretty good. However, they have been missing a playmaking safety since Eric Weddle departed. Adams gives them that playmaker in their secondary. His range and elite instincts make him a near lock to be a dominant player in the league. — Kyle

8

CAR — Solomon Thomas Defensive End, Stanford Thomas is quickly rising up draft boards because people are just getting around to his tape. While this spot may be a bit rich for Thomas, he still would fit well on the Panthers defensive line as a disruptive, yet versatile, edge defender. He’s an explosive athlete who is just tapping into his potential. — Dan

9

CIN — Reuben Foster Linebacker, Alabama Foster fits a need for the Bengals, but he also allows them to get the best player available. He’s one of the most well-rounded linebacker prospects we’ve seen in a few years. He’s been compared to Patrick Willis and is expected to be a more highly sought prospect than former Alabama studs Reggie Ragland and C.J. Mosley. — Kyle

10

BUF — Quincy Wilson Cornerback, Florida The first cornerback comes off the board and the Bills could really use what Wilson brings to the table. If they lose veteran Stephen Gilmore in free agency, Wilson could immediately step in as their top cover corner. The Florida standout possesses unique size, length, and change of direction ability. — Dan

11

NO — Marshon Lattimore Cornerback, Ohio State The Saints have lots of needs, but Lattimore is the best player on the board. He’s young and has limited experience at Ohio State, but what he has put on tape is arguably the best of any corner in this class. He should be a lock down corner in the league for years to come. — Kyle

12

CLE — Deshaun Watson Quarterback, Clemson Watson is perhaps the most polarizing quarterback prospect in this draft class. After selecting Garrett with their first pick, landing Watson here as their potential franchise quarterback would be a major home run for the Cleveland front office. Watson has plenty of critics, but he still has the tools to start in the NFL. — Dan

13

ARI — Teez Tabor Cornerback, Florida Quincy Wilson has kind of stole Tabor’s thunder, but Tabor is still one of the best cover corners in the country. The Cardinals have some great pieces in their secondary, but lack a quality corner opposite of Patrick Peterson. This pick gives them one of the league’s most dangerous secondary units. — Kyle

14

PHI — Corey Davis Wide Receiver, Western Michigan The Eagles have Jordan Matthews, who is solid, but they could use a legitimate No. 1 wider receiver to help out their young quarterback. Davis checks all the boxes. He has size, straight-line speed, and polished route-running ability. He’d be a nice complement in Doug Pederson’s offense. — Dan

15

IND — Dalvin Cook Running Back, Florida State The Colts could really use offensive line help, but the value just really isn’t there. Cook would give Andrew Luck another weapon and would fill a need that has existed, well, for a long time. Frank Gore isn’t getting any younger and we know the colts love speed and explosiveness. I love the fit here. — Kyle

16

BAL — Carl Lawson Edge, Auburn Lawson has the talent and explosive pass rush ability to go in the top-ten of the draft. However, an extensive injury history and some character concerns could cause Lawson to drop out of the first round. Here in the middle of the first round to Baltimore is a nice fit for the Auburn product, and his ability to rush from a two-point stance would add a lot to the Ravens defense. — Dan

17

WAS — Zach Cunningham Linebacker, Vanderbilt The Redskins were certainly disappointed to end the season without a playoff berth, but their team is trending in the right direction. Cunningham might not be the sexiest pick, but would add a rangy playmaker to a defense that, if improved, could be enough to get them into next year’s playoff mix. — Kyle

18

TEN — Malik Hooker Safety, Ohio State Hooker may be the top safety in coverage in this draft. He has incredible range and a knack for breaking on the ball to make plays. The Titans need some difference makers in their secondary, and Hooker would be a great addition to a young ascending defense. — Dan

19

TB — John Ross Wide Receiver, Washington For me, Ross is a game breaker. He’s a luxury. Tampa Bay does already have a big playmaking WR in Mike Evans, but having someone with Ross’ game changing speed will make defenses play with a lot more respect. This is also an investment in Winston. He would finally have all the pieces to run a high powered offense. — Kyle

20

DEN — Ryan Ramczyk Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin Denver is aging on the offensive line and they had issues protecting their quarterback this past season. Ramczyk is the top left tackle prospect in the draft and is great value here in the middle of the first round. The Broncos are set on defense, but their offense still needs to make strides. This begins with addressing the offensive line. — Dan

21

DET — Derek Barnett Edge, Tennessee Barnett’s draft grade is all over the map. Some like him in the first five picks of the draft. Others don’t see him as a first rounder. The lions play in a division with Aaron Rodgers and know that they need to rush the passer, so Barnett gives them a nice compliment to Ezekiel Ansah. — Kyle

22

MIA — Sidney Jones Cornerback, Washington Jones possesses incredible athleticism and ball skills. He’s a true lockdown man-cover cornerback, and he could compete immediately with Xavien Howard and Byron Maxwell for playing time, while helping a defense that finished 29th in the NFL last season. — Dan

23

NYG — O.J. Howard Tight End, Alabama Eli Manning isn’t getting any younger, but still has enough left in the tank to lead a contending team. What should the Giants do to help Eli? Get him a weapon like O.J. Howard that can not only stretch the field, but who blocks as good as any TE in this class. — Kyle

24

OAK — Marlon Humphrey Cornerback, Alabama Humphrey’s game comes with its fair share of concerns, but the former Alabama defensive back may possess the highest ceiling of any cornerback in this class. The Raiders take a chance here on a guy that could bring a physical, playmaking presence to their secondary. — Dan

25

HOU — Forrest Lamp Guard/Tackle, Western Kentucky Taking an offensive guard in the first round might not be exciting, but Houston needs to invest in their offensive line for Osweiler, Savage, or whoever ends up taking snaps next year. They have the offensive skill position guys on their roster. They just need the time and talent to get it to them. Lamp has the ability to be an all-pro caliber interior lineman. — Kyle

26

SEA — Garrett Bolles Offensive Tackle, Utah Bolles may not be a household name yet, but he’s getting early buzz among draftniks as a top offensive tackle. For the third season in a row, Seatte’s most glaring weakness on their roster is their offensive line. It’s time the Seahawks address this with top-end talent and give Russell Wilson time to throw next season. — Dan

27

KC — Caleb Brantley Defensive Tackle, Florida It is hard to find a huge weakness on the Kansas City roster. Brantley can play multiple spots on the defensive line and having him and Chris Jones on the same line for the future should scare other AFC West teams. — Kyle

28

DAL — Jabrill Peppers Safety/Linebacker, Michigan Peppers could really go anywhere in the first round. Some teams will hold him in high regard if they have a specific role in mind for him on their defense. I believe Dallas could be one of these teams. They could use Peppers either in a box-safety role or as a nickel linebacker. His ability is too good not to find a place on the field. — Dan

29

GB — Gareon Conley Cornerback, Ohio State There are a lot of ways the Packers could go with this pick. However, cornerback is their clear top need on the roster, but even despite this, Conley is the top player left on the board. Here is an instance where need and value meet. Conley remains one of the more underrated cornerback prospects in this draft class, but this may end once Conley tests this spring. He’s an elite athlete and that shows up on film. He possesses impressive change of direction ability, but he also has the top-flight speed to recover and stick with dynamic wideouts down the field. Conley could still show more urgency in run support, but the physical tools and ball skills are all there. He’d immediately be the Packers top cover corner. — Dan

29

GB — Takkarist McKinley Edge, UCLA (Alternate Pick) McKinley might be one of the most underrated prospects in this draft class. He has exceptional burst, a high motor, and an impressive relentless approach to his game. While he prides himself as a pass rusher, his impact in the run game is just as impressive. Green Bay could lose Nick Perry, Datone Jones, and Julius Peppers after this season. While it is unlikely they lose them all, the Packers will definitely need to add some youth to their outside linebacker group. McKinley would bring a much needed disruptive presence on defense. — Kyle

30

PIT — Tim Williams Edge, Alabama Williams has some character questions that he will have to answer, but could come off the board long before the 29th selection if he tests and interviews well in Indianapolis. The Steelers pass rush could use an infusion of youth and Williams has been one of the most explosive and productive rushers in college football. — Kyle

31

NE — Ryan Anderson Edge, Alabama Anderson doesn’t wow you with any one trait, but he makes his presence known on every play. He is a dominant force in the run game and plays with real grit. New England traded Jamie Collins this season and could use a player of Anderson’s caliber. — Kyle

32

ATL — Taco Charlton Defensive End, Michigan Atlanta’s defense has turned the corner late in the season, but they could still use another dynamic pass rusher to pair with Pro Bowler Vic Beasley. Charlton is an idea fit as a 4-3 defensive end. He has a strong punch off the line, and he can bend the edge and win with athleticism. His game also has room to grow. — Dan

This article originally appeared on