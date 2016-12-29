2017 NFL Mock Draft: Top Quarterbacks Start Their Rise

1 Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

There is a definite chance that by next April the quarterbacks will have better established their worth, forcing the Cleveland Browns to get the guy they want early. However, as things stand Myles Garrett remains the best overall prospect in this draft class. He’s a franchise-caliber pass rusher with enough size, athleticism and speed to fit in any defensive system. He can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. It doesn’t matter. He’ll get sacks either way.

Cleveland is still searching for that young building block on defense. That player with whom the rest of the roster can be built around. Their pass rush has overachieved most of the year and still too often isn’t able to deliver the big plays when needed most. Garrett is the kind of generational talent that could flip that script over night. Offenses will instantly have to account for where he is and adjust their blocking. This in turn will free up opportunities for others.