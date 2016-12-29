2017 NFL Mock Draft: Top Quarterbacks Start Their Rise

Sep 26, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) in action against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This 2017 NFL mock draft isn’t going to reflect current assumptions, but most likely the ones that will be a reality with the next few months.

Chief among them is the state of the quarterbacks. Almost every notable source would have people believe this class is light on potential top signal callers. Yet that is almost the exact same line delivered on most crops. By the time April comes around there are two or three QBs who emerge from the pack to garner serious interest as top 15 choices. This class will be no exception. It’s just a matter of figuring out who makes that cut.

1. Cleveland Browns

1

Myles Garrett

DE, Texas A&M

There is a definite chance that by next April the quarterbacks will have better established their worth, forcing the Cleveland Browns to get the guy they want early. However, as things stand Myles Garrett remains the best overall prospect in this draft class. He’s a franchise-caliber pass rusher with enough size, athleticism and speed to fit in any defensive system. He can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. It doesn’t matter. He’ll get sacks either way.

Cleveland is still searching for that young building block on defense. That player with whom the rest of the roster can be built around. Their pass rush has overachieved most of the year and still too often isn’t able to deliver the big plays when needed most. Garrett is the kind of generational talent that could flip that script over night. Offenses will instantly have to account for where he is and adjust their blocking. This in turn will free up opportunities for others.

Nov 29, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack won 35-7. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2. San Francisco 49ers

2

Mitch Trubisky

QB, North Carolina

In this day and age, unless the quarterback class is awful there’s a strong chance at least one will go in the top two picks. That’s just the nature of the position and its importance. The San Francisco 49ers should know better than any franchise the value of a top quarterback. Joe Montana and Steve Young made them perhaps the greatest dynasty in NFL history. Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert are a far cry from that standard. It’s time they tried to improve.

Mitch Trubisky is still somewhat of an unknown in scouting circles, and it’s freaking a lot of people out. There isn’t a lot of tape to go around. What’s available though is hard to argue with. The North Carolina QB shows all the tools of a potential franchise starter: poise, accuracy, mobility, size and an ability to elevate his game in clutch situations. He’s not experienced compared to others but he may be the most equipped to have success.

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) takles Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

3. Cincinnati Bengals (via CHI)

Bengals get #3 pick

Bears get #8 pick, 2nd in 2017, 4th in 2017, and 2nd in 2018
3

Reuben Foster

ILB, Alabama

The best 4-3 defenses in history have always had a great middle linebacker at that heart of them. Ray Lewis in Baltimore. Brian Urlacher in Chicago. All the way down the line. The Cincinnati Bengals have made due with smart, tough guys like Ray Maualuga. However he’s begun to slip in his effectiveness. If this front seven for the Bengals is really going to reach its full potential, then they need to make a bold move to upgrade that position.

Reuben Foster has emerged as the best inside linebacker prospect in the 2017 class, and his buzz is still growing. He’s a tough, instinctive linebacker who does the classic jobs like tackles and shoot gaps to stop the run. Where he separates himself is in the range, athleticism and ability to play in space as a coverage linebacker. There really isn’t a lot he can’t do, and he is a dependable leader on top of it. He can be an All-Pro for Cincinnati.

Sep 17, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Lashard Durr (25) during the first quarter of a game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

4

Leonard Fournette

RB, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally erased some of their frustrations with a resounding 38-17 victory over the Titans in Week 16. Looking back over it though, some of the same problems they’ve had all year remain. Chief among them is a frustrating inability to run the ball successfully. Part of that is a somewhat mediocre offensive line. Another is the stable of rather average running backs they’ve put together.

If this team is going to help rescue Blake Bortles as a quarterback, it starts with not getting him sacked so much. Running the football is the best way to do it and Leonard Fournette is arguably the most talented back to come out of college in a decade. He’s big, strong, hard to tackle, finds the hole and has more speed than a man his size should. Get him to the second level and it’s over with. He might very well be the final piece to the puzzle for Jacksonville.

Sep 10, 2016; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Anthony Wales (20) is grabbed from behind by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (4) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tennessee Titans (via LA)

5

Jonathan Allen

DE, Alabama

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a grievous blow when they lost Marcus Mariota for the year. That being said, he’ll be back healthy next season. The bigger mission for this team moving forward is finding ways to improve what has been an average defense most of 2016. Of course the secondary will get prime consideration but more than anything they need more studs. Bigger talents who give them some star power.

Experts will try to downplay Jonathan Allen as a “really good” player rather than an “elite” one. Tell that to the litany of offensive linemen he’s abused over the last two seasons. This is a big, strong and violent human being who doesn’t take plays off. He can hold the point of attack against the run and gives a consistent, relentless effort as a pass rusher. His quickness and agility is impressive for such a big man, giving him versatility to play inside or outside.

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Tim Williams (56) in action against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

6. New York Jets

6

Tim Williams

OLB, Alabama

There is no doubt quarterback will be a huge topic of discussion going into 2017 for the New York Jets. At the same time they just invested a 2nd rounder in Christian Hackenberg that must be explored. Besides, they have problems developing on defense. If Todd Bowles is going to stay the head coach, then they need to fix what will be his bread and butter moving forward. It should start with giving Leonard Williams help up front.

The Jets have lacked a true outside pass rusher presence for years. An edge man who understands how to get after the quarterback. Tim Williams features the exact sort of skill set they’re looking for. He’s a quick, athletic and explosive linebacker who can get up the field in a hurry. Tackles have a hard time stopping him from getting around the edge or slicing back inside because of the speed and instinct he has for getting into the backfield.

Nov 5, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) runs a route during the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

7. San Diego Chargers

7

Mike Williams

WR, Clemson

How in the world do the San Diego Chargers have the 6th ranked passing offense given the receivers they’ve lost to injury this season? It makes one wonder how much better they might be if there was an actual #1 target on the field that Philip Rivers could look for in money situations. That is unless they prefer to make a change at quarterback. That’s unlikely. Odds are the best thing for them to do is continue arming Rivers while he still has a few years left.

Mike Williams was considered the best receiving prospect when the year began and not much has changed since. He’s returned from his neck injury 100% healthy and has resumed his ascent to becoming the best in college football. He’s a true pro-style receiver. Williams has size, good hands, runs decent routes and understands how to make the tough catches in big moments. Put him and Keenan Allen together and the Chargers have something.

Oct 31, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

8. Cleveland Browns (via CHI)

Browns get #8 pick

Bears get #10 pick, 4th in 2017 and 7th in 2018
8

Deshone Kizer

QB, Notre Dame

Cleveland got their franchise pass rusher at #1 in Garrett. Now they must be proactive in landing their potential franchise quarterback. This short jump up from #10 to #8 is an insurance move. Keep in mind that Arizona, Buffalo and New Orleans are all within striking distance of the top 10 and all could be in the hunt for a new quarterback. By jumping up a couple spots to grab Deshone Kizer, the Browns don’t leave anything to chance. Especially since they have the picks to spare.

Kizer may not be the hot name of the moment but there is a long way to go before the draft. Most still believe his combination of size, arm strength, mobility and intelligence make him the best overall QB in the class. It wasn’t his fault that he was surrounded by mediocre talent and poor coaching at Notre Dame. Hue Jackson is an experienced offensive mind who is good with quarterbacks. He’ll know exactly what to do with Kizer.

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett (9) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Avery Gennesy (65) in action during the game at Kyle Field. The Aggies defeat the Volunteers 45-38 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

9. Carolina Panthers

9

Derek Barnett

DE, Tennessee

The Carolina Panthers defense is built around having a loaded front seven. That means a dynamic front four and effective tackling linebackers. Though they were able to fix some of the problems that plagued them early in the season, it wasn’t enough. Besides that their most effective pass rusher Mario Addison will be a free agent and Charles Johnson isn’t getting any younger either. This team needs an edge presence to keep that defensive line strong.

This class is loaded with potential pass rushers and Derek Barnett is an ideal fit for what the Panthers do. He’s a tough, strong, and explosive defensive end who has perfected the art of getting after the quarterback. He racked up 32 sacks at Tennessee in his career, putting him just one shy of the top 10 in college football history and tied with the great Reggie White for the most in school history. Put him next to Kawann Short and let him hunt.

Nov 5, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (not pictured) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

10. Chicago Bears (via CLE from PHI)

10

Jamal Adams

S, LSU

Being able to trade back once in the 1st round of a draft is difficult. Doing it twice is an accomplishment that requires unique circumstances. It seems the Chicago Bears found them. After moving back once with Cincinnati, who desired a potential Pro Bowl middle linebacker, they found another deal with Cleveland who still sorely need a quarterback. Thus the Bears go from #3 to #10 and still somehow are able to fill arguably their biggest need on the board.

Poor safety play has killed Chicago for way too long. It’s become a running joke with Bears fans. Part of the problem is they haven’t invested decent picks trying to fix it. That finally changes here. Jamal Adams may not have the same hype as Jabrill Peppers, but he looks like the better safety on tape. He’s got that big, well-proportioned body and throws it around delivering some fierce hits. He tackles well and shows the ability to diagnose was an offense is doing pre-snap. Throw in some solid coverage skills and the Bears are in business.

Oct 29, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) makes a signal to the crowd after a touchdown during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

11. Arizona Cardinals

11

Deshaun Watson

QB, Vanderbilt

Bruce Arians and the Cardinals have a difficult decision to make. Does Carson Palmer have another year in him? He took a considerable step back for much of 2016, leading some to believe his decline will only increase next year. That puts Arizona in a serious bind. If they want to remain in the title picture moving forward, they have to consider making a move at quarterback while they’re high enough in the draft to do so.

Deshaun Watson may not seem like the type of quarterback that fits the Arians style, but he’s no stranger to adaptation. Watson may not have that big arm, but he’s got enough. He’s also way more athletic and speedy than Palmer is, opening up more scrambling opportunities. He’s quick on the release, decisive and can be accurate when he’s not overly tentative. Get him playing confident and he’ll rack up the stats in a hurry.

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

12. Buffalo Bills

12

Jabrill Peppers

S, Michigan

With the quarterbacks off the board, the Buffalo Bills have to start thinking about upgrades elsewhere. Given how much the defense has underachieved, odds are it could start there. They really don’t have much in terms of legitimate star power. Players who can make things happen whenever they’re around the football. Neither Jonathan Meeks nor Corey Graham can be considered viable long-term answers at safety. So why not start there?

Jabrill Peppers may be the best overall athlete in the 2017 class. When he gets his hands on a football, he’s an instant threat to score. He’s also an effective tackler and shows capacity as a blitzer. The only reason he won’t go in the top 10 is his underdeveloped instinct in coverage. He just hasn’t made enough plays, and that always makes teams nervous. At the same time, if he’s able to ever figure that part out he’s going to be a star.

Oct 15, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Quincy Wilson (6) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Missouri Tigers 40-14. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

13. Tennessee Titans (via IND)

Titans get #13 pick and 7th in 2017

Colts get #16 pick and 3rd in 2017
13

Quincy Wilson

CB, Florida

Draft trades between two division rivals are exceedingly rare, but they’re not unheard of provided the compensation isn’t too ridiculous. The Tennessee Titans show they’re willing to gamble on handing the Colts an extra pick in order to get a shot at a key player of need. Indianapolis has every reason to accept. Their roster is badly depleted and every pick they can get their hands on is important. It’s a potential win-win for both sides.

It’s no secret the Titans defense has been a weak point for them. Nowhere more so than the secondary. Their cast of corners have had quarterbacks salivating quite often. If they’re going to reach the next level, they need somebody who can potentially erase half the field. Quincy Wilson has that capability. A long, athletic cover corner out of Florida. He functions quite well in man-to-man situations and has solid ball skills to make teams pay for testing him too often.

Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) works out prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

14. New Orleans Saints

14

Teez Tabor

CB, Florida

There are plenty of reasons why the New Orleans Saints are set to the miss the playoffs again. Some big, some small. There is only one though that can be classified as obvious. Their pass defense. It’s been atrocious for years and hasn’t shown many signs of improvement. A big reason for that is they have just one good pass rusher and few credible cornerbacks who can hold their own in coverage.

So they’re going to have to fix one of those problems. Teez Tabor is part of a strong cornerback class. Like his teammate Wilson he’s got athleticism, size and speed. His ball skills are good and he shows the fluidic hips and aggressiveness to play constant press without help over the top. He’s that guy they can task with covering any designated receiver on the field and be expected to hold his own.

Sep 3, 2016; Evanston, IL, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Corey Davis (84) attempts to make a catch against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)

15

Corey Davis

WR, Western Michigan

It really doesn’t matter where they start, the Philadelphia Eagles have one primary goal in mind for 2017. They must do anything and everything in their power to get Carson Wentz better weapons. He’s not going to win them many football games with Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor and Ryan Mathews. Every good QB needs a wide receiver he can lean on. This class may not be rich like others, but it has some intriguing targets worth mentioning.

Corey Davis sits atop that list. Step by step, the Western Michigan standout is making believers out of lots of people. He’s just such a natural for the position. At 6’3″ he present a nice, big target. He got the acceleration and enough speed to stress a secondary deep but is just as good at running a precise route to create separation. He’s more pro ready than a receiver out of a smaller program should be, and that makes him special.

October 1, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) brings down Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

16. Indianapolis Colts (via TEN)

16

Takkarist McKinley

OLB, UCLA

Pick a spot. Any spot on that Indianapolis Colts defense and it probably needs some serious help. The team has squeezed every last drop they could out of a veteran unit and now they’re starting to pay the price for years of mediocre drafting. Their best player this season is Erik Walden, who they picked up as a free agent a few years back. There isn’t a drafted player on the roster who can be considered a viable future stud.

Often the best way to get back on track is with a standout pass rusher. This draft class appears loaded with them. Takkarist McKinley is a fast riser in the group out of UCLA. He’s built like a defensive end but is a better athlete than he gets credit for. Shifting to outside linebacker wouldn’t be a big issue for him. He’s effective at keeping contain on the outside and driving hard into the backfield. The more of an arsenal he can build, the more dangerous he’ll become.

Sep 18, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive lineman Harold Landry (8) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

17

Harold Landry

OLB, Boston College

The Baltimore Ravens have always been a team determined through defense. Though their unit was solid most of the year, it suffered too many breakdowns in big moments. A big part of why is simple age. Key players on their roster like Terrell Suggs are getting too far along in age. If they’re going to remain on top, it starts with adding a young talent into the pipeline. Preferably one who knows how to get quarterbacks on the ground.

Harold Landry is a name that continue to gain momentum in draft circles. For good reason too. The Boston College edge rusher has the numbers alone to back it up. He delivered 15 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2016. That was without a ton of help around him. He’s got enough size to handle NFL tackles and the kind of athletic burst that would make a shift to 3-4 outside linebacker no big deal for him. Let Suggs show him the ropes and enjoy the fireworks.

Nov 5, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) carries up the field against LSU Tigers defensive back Dwayne Thomas (13) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18

O.J. Howard

TE, Alabama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be thinking defense early in the 2017 draft, but they shouldn’t. Their primary focus must be maximizing Jameis Winston however possible. Until his arsenal of weapons is sufficient, which it is not, they can’t afford to rest until otherwise. Outside of Mike Evans the team really doesn’t have another pass target that opposing teams have to game plan for. If it can’t be a receiver, then it must be a tight end.

Thankfully this draft class appears loaded with them. Alabama stud O.J. Howard sits right at the top. He’s a true pass catching threat. Big enough to mismatch against cornerbacks but also quick and fast enough to consistently beat linebackers and safeties on routes. He can gash a defense up the seam or run the out route for a first down. With him on the inside and Evans on the outside, that’s a great 1-2 punch.

Sep 5, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) in game action against the Wisconsin Badgers at AT&T Stadium. Alabama won 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

19. Denver Broncos

19

Cam Robinson

OT, Alabama

If people ask where did all the problems start for the Denver Broncos in their failure to even make the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl, most will say the same thing. Their offensive line didn’t do the job. It was clear most of the season that the unit was shaky. They’ve allowed 40 sacks on the season and have blocked for the 28th ranked rushing attack in the league. Denver is averaging just 89 yards per game on the ground. Gary Kubiak isn’t stupid. That has to improve.

Doesn’t matter if it starts inside or outside. The beauty of Cam Robinson is it won’t matter. Most of the arguments around him are off-the-field concerns and whether or not he has the footwork needed for tackle. The bottom line though is that he’d be a help to Denver at either tackle or guard. Run blocking is his central strength, being a big part of that Crimson Tide ground attack but also showing enough pass protection skill to think he will start somewhere for 10 years.

Sep 2, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Malik McDowell (4) hits Furman Paladins quarterback P.J. Blazejowski (7) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

20. Washington Redskins

20

Malik McDowell

DE, Michigan State

The playoffs aren’t out of the question yet, but it looks like the Washington Redskins are going to come up short. In order to determine the reasons for that, they merely have to look at where teams best exploited them. Most of the time it came down to their defensive front. Comprised of mostly role players, it was a weekly chore for them to stop the run or apply any sort of pressure on the quarterback.

Drafting Malik McDowell helps with both problems. He’s a big, long defensive lineman out of Michigan State. His strength and size make it easier for him to hold the point of attack. Meanwhile his true gift is in quickness and burst, allowing him to get up the field and penetrate gaps. Getting heat on the quarterback is something he does fairly well and can get even better at with more time.

Apr 16, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Gray Team cornerback Gareon Conley (8) during the Ohio State Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

21. Detroit Lions

21

Gareon Conley

CB, Ohio State

If the Detroit Lions end up blowing the season finale and losing the division to the Green Bay Packers, the primary reason for the collapse will be laid at the feet of their defense. While not terrible most of the year, it is showing signs of breaking down late in games right when they’re needed most. A big absence that has killed them is the injury to cornerback Darius Slay. If nothing else it reveals how thin they are at the position.

It shouldn’t be a surprise they’re attacking it early. Gareon Conley has risen up boards of late due to his success in 2016 with Ohio State. He’s a well-proportioned player with the muscle mass to handle tackling duties but enough speed and athleticism to take care of business in coverage. He doesn’t exhibit that boisterous personality of a Patrick Peterson or Richard Sherman, but he certainly has skills that could make him an instant starter.

2017 NFL Draft Zach Cunningham

Nov 19, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) is congratulated by teammates after a fumble recovery during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt won 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

22. Houston Texans

22

Zach Cunningham

ILB, Vanderbilt

Teams have had a difficult time throwing the ball against the Houston Texans, and this is without J.J. Watt as part of their pass rush. On the flip side, it’s been a sight easier running it. Houston ranks an average 13th in run defense, allowing 99.5 yards per game on the ground. A big reason for this has been the inconsistent play they’ve gotten at inside linebacker. Brian Cushing has clearly lost a step due to mounting injuries and Benardrick McKinney is ascending but still up and down.

Zach Cunningham has emerged as one of the top ILBs in college football. The fact he did it with an average program like Vanderbilt showcases just how good he is. Like any good linebacker he’s tough and knows how to tackle. What sets him apart from others is his sideline to sideline range and instinct for diagnosing what the offense will do before the snap. Anticipation is a huge part of success at the NFL level.

Nov 12, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (1) and defensive lineman Carl Lawson (55) sack Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason (10) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (1) and defensive lineman Carl Lawson (55) sack Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason (10) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

23. Green Bay Packers

23

Carl Lawson

OLB, Auburn

The question at hand for the Green Bay Packers is this. How much longer can they lean on Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews for their pass rush success. Peppers is approaching 40-years old and Matthews isn’t the spring chicken he once way. This team has to find a young outside pass rusher who can be ready to receive the baton when one of them has to bow out due to injury or eventual retirement.

Right now the general belief surrounding Carl Lawson is quite simple: gifted edge rusher who can dominate….when he’s healthy. Lawson dealt with a number of injuries at Auburn that slowed his progress. Still, they seemed to ease in 2016 and he took advantage with 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. He’s an explosive and athletic player who can fit right in at outside linebacker for the Packers 3-4 scheme.

Oct 29, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Chris Wormley (43) rushes the passer against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

24. Seattle Seahawks

24

Chris Wormley

DT, Michigan

It’s no secret the Seattle Seahawks have to do anything and everything possible to improve their offensive line. Even so, they can’t go reaching for what just isn’t there. The 2017 tackle class is thin at best and was further hampered by injuries. John Schneider will just have to wait on his opportunity. In the mean time he can continue to supplement that defense with more young talent. This time he adds more beef and push up front at defensive tackle.

At first he wasn’t considered a viable name, but Chris Wormley has made believers out of many lately. His dominant run down the stretch for Michigan is the prime example. At 6’5″ and over 300 lbs, a man of those dimensions shouldn’t be able to move with the quickness and burst he does. Wormley is a handful in pass rush situations and doesn’t slack in his effort against the run. Putting him in the middle should ease the pressure on Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril.

Dec 28, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

25. Miami Dolphins

25

David Njoku

TE, Miami (Fl.)

It’s always fun for the fans when the local products get picked by their hometown teams. David Njoku has emerged as one of the top tight end prospects in the nation. A big athlete with speed and route running skill that allows him to gain separation in coverage. He was a constant safety blanket for Brad Kaaya at Miami and has the upside to become even better in the pros with further honing of his fundamentals.

Adam Gase seems to have gotten some things going on offense for the Miami Dolphins, but it’s clear enough that they are lacking an explosive element at the tight end position. Jordan Cameron has proven a wasteful free agent signing. What better way to solve this problem than by bringing in a local hero. Ryan Tannehill needs a pass target over the middle who can team with Jarvis Landry and open up rushing lanes for Jay Ajayi.

Oct 22, 2016; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) intercepts the ball from Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

26. Atlanta Falcons

26

Marlon Humphrey

CB, Alabama

Looking at the state of the Atlanta Falcons pass defense, it further illustrates how good Matt Ryan and the offense have been in 2016. Outside of Desmond Trufant and Vic Beasley, their ability to stop teams from throwing the football has been inadequate. If they’re going to be taken seriously in the NFC with their stock of quarterbacks, then this is a unit that has to improve. Often the best way to do it is with good cover corners.

With Trufant already on one side, the Falcons decide to grab another. Marlon Humphrey is a bit of a debate topic lately. Some see the Alabama kid as a surefire plug-and-play starter who can line up on any receiver. Others are skeptical of his fluidity, fearing he may have stiff hips. There is no denying his skill though. He plays a physical game and does a fine job of getting his eyes on the football in the air, then making a play on it.

Sep 24, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball in the first quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

27. New York Giants

27

Dalvin Cook

RB, Florida State

It’s never a good thing when the entire success of an offense is centered around a quarterback throwing to one star receiver. That may win a few games but it gets a team in trouble when the stakes are raised. The New York Giants are finding that out. Though they’ve made the playoffs, it’s clear their offense is funneled into how well Eli Manning can find Odell Beckham Jr. on a given day. The other pass target have been decent, and the running game has been almost non-existent.

Manning has shown in the past that he can be infinitely more effective when he has a back he can feed. Dalvin Cook is everything he could hope for. Not only is the FSU alum a solid traditional runner who can pound it between the tackles, he’s a fine athlete who can be even more dangerous in space as a receiver. Cook runs with vision, agility and speed. All the Giants need to do is get him in space and he’ll make defenses pay.

Dec 3, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) forces a fumble by Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) in the first half during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

28

T.J. Watt

OLB, Wisconsin

Turns out the Watt family might be good at football. One would imagine that was proven the case after watching J.J. devastate quarterbacks for the past five years. Now it seems his younger brother is making believers out of people. T.J. Watt has really come on strong at Wisconsin in 2016. He embodies the classic 3-4 outside linebacker with his length, athleticism, versatility and relentless pursuit of the quarterback. Basically a slimmed down version of his brother.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some decisions coming their way in regards to their linebackers. Both Lawrence Timmons and Jarvis Jones are going to be free agents in 2017. Odds are at least one of them will be gone. Timmons for age concerns and Jones for injury and lack of production. To say nothing of James Harrison pushing closer to his 40th birthday. Odds are pretty good they will have to supplement that position with help.

Dec 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) passes against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. LSU won 56 to 27. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

29. Kansas City Chiefs

29

Patrick Mahomes

QB, Texas Tech

This will mark the third time since 2013 that the Kansas City Chiefs will enter the postseason with Alex Smith as their quarterback. While that is an admirable accomplishment for a quarterback once considered a draft bust, it will also represent a crossroads for the franchise. If they can’t go any further than the divisional round this year, it’s time to question whether or not this team can win a championship with him (and his limitations) under center.

Andy Reid isn’t stupid. He has to know the odds of winning a Super Bowl with Smith are long. He needs a quarterback who can make big play happen without having to rely on those around him. Somebody who can make something out of nothing. Patrick Mahomes is a raw kid from Texas Tech, but his sheer physical ability may be the best in this class. There are several intriguing attributes about him, not just physically too. He’s a gamer who carries his team on his back.

Oct 22, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Sidney Jones (26) in action against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Washington won 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

30. Oakland Raiders

30

Sidney Jones

CB, Washington

Losing Derek Carr will be viewed as the primary reason the Oakland Raiders fail to win the Super Bowl this season (barring an epic run). Before his unfortunate injury though, that likely scenario would’ve belonged to their pass defense. All season long it’s been their Achilles heel. Oakland currently ranks 30th in the NFL against the pass, allowing over 270 yards per game. Hard to believe considering they have an elite pass rusher in Khalil Mack.

That typically means the problem manifests most often in the secondary. Their cast of cornerbacks has talent but the inconsistency has been their biggest enemy. Sidney Jones would go a good distance towards changing that. Washington has become a bigger and bigger hot bed of NFL talent in recent years, particularly at corner. Ask Marcus Peters. Jones is another of those tough, athletic cover corners who can survive one-on-one without constant help.

Jan 1, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jake Rudock (15) throws a pass as he pressured by Florida Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second quarter in the 2016 Citrus Bowl at Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

31. New England Patriots

31

Jarrad Davis

ILB, Florida

The Patriots have always been a team that operates by a system. They’re not going to overpay for players. Period. End of story. Either they take a team-friendly deal or are free to seek higher wages elsewhere. That already happened with Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins. Now Dont’a Hightower could be their latest key linebacker to depart in the space of just a few months. If so, the team must be proactive in finding a replacement.

Jarrad Davis of Florida is their kind of guy. Under-the-radar type who is highly productive and versatile. He tackles well, diagnoses the run, doesn’t play out of control, and can bring the blitz. Bill Belichick likes players who “do their job.” Davis is such a player. He’ll quietly slide right into their scheme, find a home and probably start making plays for them immediately. If he stays healthy, he’ll be good.

Nov 19, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Richard Lagow (21) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taco Charlton (33) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

32. Dallas Cowboys

32

Taco Charlton

DE, Michigan

Rod Marinelli is better than any defensive coordinator in the business when it comes to coaching maximum effort out of his players. At the same time, he’s not a magician. He, like everybody else, is limited by the talent he has. The Dallas Cowboys defense has some really good individual players but no stars. If they’re going to field a top unit in the NFL, they need to change that and it has to start with the front four.

They still don’t have a legitimate pass rusher they can count on for 10 sacks a season. Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory have the talent but have proven themselves unreliable to this point. Taco Charlton is an ascending rusher out of Michigan. His 6’6″ frame and impressive athleticism allow him to attack the pocket from both the edge or the inside depending on the situation. If he can hone his arsenal of moves, he’ll be hard to stop.

