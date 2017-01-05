2017 NFL Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans Load up

After exponentially improving in 2017, the Tennessee Titans have a Top-5 pick.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey has successfully brought in the exotic smash-mouth era. And they went from 3-13 with the first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to 8-8. The next step in the Titans is a winning record and the playoffs.

And the team has a chanced to load up for that this offseason with two picks in the first round. Thanks to their trade with the Los Angeles Rams last year, one of those picks is in the Top-5. The Titans don’t have a whole lot of weaknesses either

The couple of weaknesses they have are glaring but there aren’t a lot of them on this team. When the Titans traded down last year, they still got the player they wanted in OT Jack Conklin. And Conklin made the Titans’ offensive line so much better.

They now have one of the best running games in the NFL and the protect QB Marcus Mariota well. The Titans have a strong front seven on defense for DC Dick LeBeau to play his games with. And they now have a chance to address their two biggest needs in the first round.

Turn the page to to how the Titans do that and what the rest of the NFL does.

1 Jonathan Allen DE, Alabama The Cleveland Browns may be kicking themselves for not taking QB Carson Wentz last year. But there is no one like Wentz in this draft so now is not the time to make up for it. If they did, the Browns would kick themselves for not taking Jonathan Allen at No. 1 overall. I originally thought that Myles Garrett was no doubt the best prospect in the draft this year. But as I continue to watch Allen play, I now see that it depends on what you want. He as an interior D-line prospect is the same thing Garrett is as an edge rusher prospect. As a matter of fact, he may be better because he’s better against the run than Garrette is. Interior defensive lineman are actually more valuable to build around than other defenders. The great ones take double and triple-teams away from edge rushers and free up linebackers. That’s what guys like Mean Joe Green, Warren Sapp, and Richard Seymour did for their defenses. So here at No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns go with Jonathan Allen. He will go to Cleveland and change the defense right away, sending the Browns in the right direction.

2 Myles Garrett OLB, Alabama Well, the rumors have been confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers are cleaning house. ESPN among others broke the story that GM Trent Baalke and HC Chip Kelly have been fired. That usually means the franchise will start over at the QB position as well. But there isn’t anything at the position in this draft that you could build your franchise around. But there is an edge rusher that has a case that he’s the best overall prospect in the draft. Myles Garrett was the consensus top prospect the in the 2017 NFL to many. He’s still up there at the top but as you saw from the last slide, Allen moved in right next him. He fits in perfectly with the 49ers now as they have not year effectively replaced Aldon Smith. Defense has been a problem for the 49ers since he and other left the team. So here a No. 2 overall, the 49ers take Garrett to fill the role Smith had with the organization. At 6’5″, 265 pounds with long arms, burst off the edge and counter- moves Garrett is ready to ball now. So with Bowman at linebacker and the interior D-line the 49ers have, Garrett takes this unit up .

3 Cam Robinson OT, Alabama The Chicago Bears were so bad in pass protection, Matt Barkley ended up starting at quarterback. The offensive line allowed Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer to take more punishment than they could. Perhaps that’s the reason why neither of the two were consistent when they played this year. They have outside weapon Alshon Jeffery to go with Kevin white and a running game with Jordan Howard. Drafting a solid left tackle and moving Charles Leno Jr. to right tackle could make this O-line work. Cam Robinson had 33 pancakes and allowed just two sacks in 371 opportunities. And he has seen a long line of edge rushers going in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft this year. He had some off-the-field stuff that kept him down on draft boards for a while but he’s rising now. So here at No. 3 overall, the Bears go ahead and select Robinson to protect the blind side. Robinson is ready to go in and do that job well right away so Hoyer or Cutler will have a chance. The young defense they have over there needs a cornerback but the draft is deep at the position. They’ll get a 1st-round talent at the beginning of the second round be on their way up.

4 Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin The Jacksonville Jaguars have some serious talent on that team but it only showed on defense this year. And when you think about it, a team playing that well on defense should not finish a season at 3-13. But the offense, particularly quarterback Blake Bortles, cost the Jaguars the season and Gus Bradley his job. He has his flaws but Bortles would have been better if he had protection from his offensive line. There are only two left tackles worth a high pick in this draft and one of them are gone. Ryan Ramczyk has recently risen up draft boards along with Robinson as he has quite a story behind him. He attended three schools including University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point before emerging at Wisconsin–Madison this year. All the different schools gave scouts problems originally but his traits are undeniable. At 6’6″, 315 pounds with long arms, Ramczyk has the athleticism to play out on the island. He’s also a powerful man that will be helpful in the running game and passing game in the NFL immediately. So at No. 4 overall, the Jaguars add Ramczyk to help protect Bortles and open up running lanes. And if they hire the right head coach, the Jaguars can take off up the standings in 2017.

5 Mike Williams WR, Clemson Clemson receiver Mike Williams’ draft status took a tumble after he injured his neck last year. But he has since come back and left no doubt he’s still the best WR prospect. He has made his way back on top of just about everyone’s 2017 NFL Draft boards. At 6’3″, 220 pounds, he is the quintessential No. 1 receiver everyone in the NFL is looking for. Along with that size, Willams has speed, hops, runs good routes and runs well after the catch. He’s the kind of guy a quarterback can lean on when he needs to make a play. Meanwhile, the Titans aren’t far from having a complete team that’s ready to contend. On offense, young quarterback Marcus Mariota is everything the Titans drafted him to be. Then you have DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry running the ball behind a great offensive line. Getting Mariota a legit No. 1 receiver would complete the offense and have the Titans on their way. So at No. 5 overall, the Titans don’t allow Williams, a stud receiver, to get past them. This is good use of the pick they acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

6 Tim Williams OLB, Alabama I looks like the New York Jets are going to keep HC Todd Bowles so it’s all about personnel now. They gave QB Christian Hackenberg a redshirt year so they definitely have a plan for him. We will have to wait until the 2017 season to finally see what he can do. That should make things better for an offense that was led by a horrible Ryan Fitzpatrick last year. Meanwhile, head coach Todd Bowles can turn his defense into a unit that can shut offenses down. All they need is an edge rusher that can get after opposing quarterbacks. They have a surplus of 3-4 defensive ends but no outside linebacker to come off the edge. Bowles loves to blitz and put heat on the quarterback but hasn’t been able to get there this year. So at No. 6 overall, the Jets take outside linebacker Tim Williams to bring the heat off the edge. He would be a nightmare for quarterbacks and left tackles to play against in a loud stadium. He is all the Jets would need up front with the interior pass rush they already have over there. All the Jets have to do now is grab a cornerback from this deep early in the second round.

7 Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan The San Diego Chargers don’t have as many needs as their place in the draft indicates. Running back Melvin Gordon stepped up in Year 2 and now looks like he’s going to be the guy. So Rivers will have running game to lean on for the first time since LaDainian Tomlinson left. Tight end Hunter Henry, the team’s 2016 2nd-round pick has become a go-to guy himself. But losing No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen to injury this year obviously didn’t help the Chargers. Then ere were the injuries to the defensive secondary that probably hurt the Chargers worse. They have put together a great defensive front-7 over there with 2016 1st-round pick Joe Bosa. But the secondary caught a rash of injuries that made it hard to stop opposing offenses. Then they lost playmaking safety Eric Weddle last offseason so they need to replace him. So at No. 7 overall, the Chargers select Jabrill Peppers to be that playmaker on the back-end. Similar to Weddle, Peppers is versatile and able to make plays in a myriad of ways. With Peppers and better health, the Chargers would be ready to climb up the AFC West standings.

8 Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State From the Super Bowl to the No. 8 overall pick in the draft is a long way to fall. Of course, it doesn’t help to lose players like cornerback Josh Norman but that was a small part of it. The biggest part of it was all the injuries they had, particularly to the offensive line. That affected their ability to protect quarterback Cam Newton and create running lanes. The defense was actually started to come around over the course of the season. Running back Jonathan Stewart is slowing down a bit so replacing him is a good idea. When you have a running quarterback like Newton, a great running back is a good match. Newton can then run bootlegs and all kinds of different things off of the running back. So at No. 8 overall, the Panthers select running back Dalvin Cook out of Florida State. Cook is the ultimate homerun threat so defenses will have to pick their poison on bootleg action. It would be a lot like Chris Johnson and Vince Young with the Titans a few years ago. The defense should be fine next year so the Panthers should get back on top in 2017.

9 Quincy Wilson CB, Florida Marvin Lewis has survived Black Monday so he will get another chance to fix the Cincinnati Bengals. What he needs to do with this chance is start getting all the knuckleheads out of the building. And he can start with Adam Jones, who seems to have gotten himself into trouble again. The Bengals are talented enough to win it all but Lewis needs to send a message throughout that building. And the message is that the Bengals will no longer put up with nonsense on or off the field. When you don’t have discipline off the field, you usually don’t have it on the field. That lack of discipline ultimately cost the Bengals in the playoffs last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So the first thing Lewis needs to do is cut Jones to let the team know what he means going forward. Then he can replace him right here at No. 9 overall, picking Quincy Wilson from Florida. Wilson is a big, physical bump-and-run corner the Bengals could put on the other side of Dre Kirkpatrick. And they teach those guys well at Florida so he’ll come in ready to play for the Bengals immediately. That should send the message to eliminate the stupidity so this talented team can win something.

10 Jamal Adams S, LSU It’s hard to say what a team will to do in the draft when you don’t know who the coach is. But I think it’s safe to say that the Buffalo Bills need the most help on the defense. The defense had a lot of injuries this year and one in particular is career threatening. Safety Aaron Williams’ family is reportedly trying to convince him not to play football anymore. The Bills put him on injured reserve in November with a bad neck injury. The rest of the Bills personnel will be back in good health for the 2017 season. So drafting a safety to replace Williams is the big necessity here with the Bills. And that’s what they do right here at No. 10 overall, taking Jamal Adams out of LSU. Adams can do it all as he has the coverage skills to cover tight ends and slot receivers. He also has the instincts and range to play single-high or deep-half and break on the ball. And of course, Adams has more than enough physicality to play in the box. The Bills defense would be good to go with a guy like Adams on it.

11 Jalen Tabor CB, Florida The New Orleans Saints won’t be able to get what they want in a trade for head coach Sean Payton. So they will move forward with him, quarterback Drew Brees and their explosive offense. They have quite the show down there with the offense putting up points the way it does. But the Saints can’t win games if their defense allows opposing teams to keep up with Brees and company. So it is a must that they do something about it with the quarterbacks in their division. They are much better at getting after the quarterback since Sheldon Rankins started playing. Hau’Oli Kikaha will be back next year to bring some of that heat off the edge as well. So if the Saints got a boost in coverage, they would be better equipped to hold onto a lead. So here at No. 11 overall, the Saints select cornerback Jalen Tabor out of Florida. Tabor is another one of those well-taught Florida products so he’s ready to ball immediately. And he fits in any scheme as he can do it all, playing in press-man, off-man, and zone coverage. So defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will have a plan from him in the multiple defense he runs.

12 Cordrea Tankersley CB, Clemson The Browns got themselves a nice piece to build their defense with at No. 1 overall. And here at No. 12 overall, they can get another one with the pick they got from the Philadelphia Eagles. The team desperately needs to build that defense up with the offenses in their division. They’ll rush the passer much better with Allen on the interior of that defensive line. But the Browns will have to cover receivers like A.J. Green, Antonio Brown and Breshad Perriman too. The analytics era has begun in Cleveland and Cordrea Tankersley is the king of the analytics. Football analytics organization Pro Football Focus has Tankersley rated No. 1 among cornerbacks in this draft class. But he’s more than that as he has all the traits it takes to be a lockdown cornerback. So the Browns go ahead and take Tankersley right here at No. 12 overall. So we can expect the Browns to make a big improvement on defense in 2017 over 2016. That leaves head coach Hue Jackson to figure out what the team will do on offense. He’s a great offensive mind so whatever it is will be good with his multiple 2nd-round picks.

13 DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame The Arizona Cardinals are stacked but injuries have them picking high this year. Quarterback Carson Palmer’s play took a dip in 2016 because there were injuries to his offensive line. As of right now, he’s still trying to figure out if he wants to play or not. All the hits he took this year would make anyone want to reassess their desire to keep playing. So it is time for the Cardinals to look for Palmer’s immediate or eventual replacement. DeShone Kizer is the best quarterback prospect in this 2017 NFL Draft class. And on top of that, he’s the best quarterback in this class to replace a guy like Palmer with. At 6’5″, 235 pounds, Kizer has plenty of arm talent and he comes from a pro style offense. So if Palmer decides to retire or gets hurt during the year, Kizer is ready to go. If not, Palmer is probably the perfect veteran quarterback for a guy like Kizer to learn from. So the Cardinals won’t have to change who they are once they go from Palmer to Kizer. The Cardinals won’t be looking at a blow-up and rebuild after making this pick.

14 Reuben Foster ILB, Alabama Quarterback Andrew Luck’s pride rallied the Indianapolis Colts to a .500 season this year. If the Colts had a defensive leader with that kind of pride, that rally might have been to get them into the playoffs. But as it is, the Colts can’t stop the run or the pass so they can pick an area to address. If you can’t stop the run, nothing good is going to happen to your team so that’s the area they choose. Rough and rugged Reuben Foster is universally the best inside linebacker prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. Foster is about as physical as they get but that’s not the only great trait he has. He has great instincts to diagnose plays before the happen and athleticism to get to the ball quickly. Foster also uses that athleticism in coverage so you don’t have to take him off the field on third down. Foster is a true do-it-all inside linebacker you can build your defense around. So there at No. 14 overall, the Indianapolis Colts take him to lead their defense into the future. He comes from a complex pro style defense so he’ll know what his job is right away when he gets to Indianapolis. He will make the defense better right away and help Luck turn the Colts back into contenders.

15 Leonard Fournette RB, LSU The Philadelphia Eagles made the 2016 NFL Draft work for them in in a big way. They gave up all those draft picks for for a franchise quarterback when they already had Sam Bradford. Then after an injury early in this season, they used him to get back in the first round Carson Wentz, the man they gave up all those picks for, ended up being worth it. Their record just doesn’t indicate that because there was way too much on the rookie’s shoulders. But they are in great position to get Wentz some help here at No. 15 overall. And help him they will with a solid game the can lean on while the defense is also solid. At No. 16 overall, the Eagles select big-time running back prospect Leonard Fournette from LSU. Fournette is reminds many of guys like Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch. So at some point soon, he will command 8-man boxes, opening things up for the passing game. I believe receivers Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor will show up for Wentz next year. And with that defense playing the way it is, the Eagles will be a tough out in 2017.

16 Derek Barnett OLB, Tennessee The Baltimore Ravens are almost back to their traditional way of playing defense. Their secondary had a bounce-back year as they didn’t have the big rash of injuries this year. Speaking of bounce-back years, safety Eric Weddle went over there and he’s back to his elite level. But they don’t get after opposing quarterbacks as well as they traditionally do. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still has a little juice left as he came back from his torn Achilles tendon. While he has another good year or two left, the Sun has set on the great career of Elvis Dumervil. So it would be a good idea to get a young edge rusher to put on the other side of Suggs. That way, Suggs can take him under his wing and teach him the way to do it until he retires. So at No. 16 overall, the Ravens select edge rusher Derek Barnett from Tennessee. At 6’3″, 265 pounds Barnett is a little shorter and thicker than the rest of the NFL likes their edge rushers. But the Ravens love their edge rushers shorter and thicker, just look at Suggs and Dumervil. So after Suggs teaches Barnett for a couple of years, the Ravens will have their traditional edge rusher.

17 Malik Hooker FS, Ohio State The Washington Redskins should be ready to pay quarterback Kirk Cousins big money this offseason. He and the offense will explode next year but they need a defense to make the playoffs. They could use a little help everywhere but the best player for them here is free safey Malik Hooker. Hooker was actually more productive than the other top safety prospects with seven interceptions in 2016. But the other prospects have a little more versatility to do different things on defense. Hooker is mainly a centerfielder or plays the deep half of the field in the passing game. He has tremendous instincts to anticipate, read and break on the ball along with great range and ball skills. That makes him the ultimate ballhawk and why he’s a top safety prospect in this draft. He is a solid tackle too so when he’s the last line of defense, you don’t have to worry. So the Redskins take him right here at No. 17 overall to add to the back end of their defense. Between Hooker and cornerback Josh Norman, there will be a lot of potential for interceptions in that secondary. And that is needed with the quarterbacks the Redskins will be facing in their division. .

18 Sidney Jones CB, Washington The Titans knocked out one of their two glaring needs at No. 5 overall, picking Williams. Williams completes the offense that’s now fully loaded around Mariota. To complete them on the defensive side of the ball, all they need is to get a cornerback. Perrish Cox played so badly at one of the corner spots, the Titans had to cut him. The Titans have a solid front-7 so if they had an air tight secondary the defense would be outstanding. So right here at No. 18 overall, the Titans select cornerback sidney Jones from Washington. Jones is one of the most polished cornerback prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. As you should know from Marcus Peters on the Kansas City Chiefs, they’re taught well over there. He has a versatile skill set as he has good height, length and physicality for press-man coverage. Jones is also gifted with the fluid hips and electric feet to mirror or play off-man coverage. He also has the instincts and film study to read a route and break on the ball in zone coverage.. Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau will love having him and the Titans will challenge for the AFC South title.

19 John Ross WR, Washington The Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely missed the playoffs this year so this pick can make the difference. If the defense had played the whole year the way it did coming down the stretch they would be in. But it is a young group that eventually started to get going as the season went on. Buccaneers fans can look forward to seeing a solid defense in 2017 as it builds on 2016. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jameis Winston made the big jump to Year 2. And he helped receiver Mike Evans make a huge jump to Year 3, making All-Pro. Running back Doug Martin will be out with a 4-week suspension but no problem, Jacquizz Rodgers got this. The offensive line has vastly improved as a unit but left tackle Donovan Smith is still struggling. But I believe the Buccaneers will give him one more year to get it. The here at No. 19 overall, the Buccaneers select speedster John Ross to electrify the offense even more. Opposing secondaries will have to pick their poison as they won’t be able to double one. The Buccaneers would then likely make the playoffs and might win the NFC South.

20 Garrett Bolles OT, Utah The Denver Broncos didn’t make the playoffs this past year because the defense isn’t the same. Peyton Manning had a horrible statistical year but managed the game for that Super Bowl win. Manning’s arm had just about fallen off but he also didn’t’ have the greatest protection in the world. But with the defensive players they lost last offseason, the Broncos can’t win that way anymore. People are talking that Tony-Romo-trade-stuff but there’s no way the Broncos can fit him under the salary cap. Trevor Siemian showed that he can get it done if the Broncos protect him better anyway. So at No. 20 overall, the Broncos select left tackle Garett Bolles from right down the street at Utah. Bolles rose fast up draft boards in 2016 in his first season out of junior college. At 6’5″, 300 pounds, Bolles has long arms and a smooth kickslide to provide reliable pass protection. He’s also a nasty boy, determined to finish his blocks, often playing through the whistle to do so. Bolles fits in the zone scheme with his ability to get to the second level and block linebackers. And at age 24, he’s ready to go to Denver and help improve the pass protection right away.

21 Malik McDowell DT, Michigan State They Detriot Lions are almost there as far as being a legitimate contender goes. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has the offense rolling and pulling games out late. The Lions just need to play better defense and will once they can get after the quarterback. Ziggy Ansah had an off year this year because he was playing through injuries. But he should be back to sacking quarterbacks as usual once next year comes. However, the Lions will need more than just Ansah to generate the pass rush they need. The Lions are trying to dethrone the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. So they have to be able to disrupt him in the pocket in order to beat him. Adding interior pass rusher to Ansah would get that done so at No. 21 overall, the Lions select Malik McDowell. McDowell isn’t quite as good but he has the skill set of Leonard Williams and DeForest Buckner. So he has the ability to bring pressure right into the quarterback’s face. And with Ansah coming off the edge, the Lions are that much closer to dethroning the Packers.

22 Quenton Nelson OG, Notre Dame Miami Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert has shown he is no longer worth $10.6 million a year. It’s time to let 2016 1st-round pick Laremy Tunsil play the position he was drafted for. But to do that effectively, the Dolphins must find a replacement for Tunsil at guard. To keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill healthy, the Dolphins’ pass protection has to be consistent. They have weapons all over the field with receivers Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker. And running back Jay Ajayi has taken over, sending Arian Foster into retirement. He’s playing as good of football as any running back in the NFL is right now. The defense has started to come around behind defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as well. So to protect Tannehill, the Dolphins select guard Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame. Nelson is a road-grater in the run game and provides excellent protection on the interior of the line. So the offensive line will improve and protect Tannehill much better in 2017. This draft in deep at cornerback so if they grab one in the second round, the Dolphins are good to go.

23 Zach Cunningham ILB, Vanderbilt The New York Giants obviously need to protect quarterback Eli Manning better than they are now. It just isn’t working out with 2015 1st-round pick Ereck Flowers at left tackle. Perhaps he would do better on the right side, where they’re also bad. But this draft is not deep in offensive tackles so No. 23 overall isn’t the time or place for one. As good as the defense is, they can use a middle linebacker to bring it all together. The Giants could very well become the best defense in the NFL with a good one. They will be playing against Ezekiel Elliott twice a year and had have good tight ends in the division. So at No. 23 overall, the Giants select middle linebacker Zach Cunningham from Vanderbilt. Cunningham is the perfect prospect to add to the Giants at this time. Cunningham is athletic so he can go sideline to sideline to make plays from the middle linebacker spot. That athleticism also serves him well in coverage on tight ends and backs. Cunningham is also a physical presence that takes on and sheds blockers on the way to the ball carrier.

24 O.J. Howard TE, Alabama The Oakland Raiders spent a whole lot of money on the defensive personnel last offseason. But it’s taking time for them to gel as that’s hard to do with key players missing so much time these days. Karl Joseph, the team’s 2016 1st-round pick, is one of those key players that has missed time. The defense is a much better unit against the run and the pass with Joseph is in the lineup. Mario Edwards Jr. just got healthy and with Stacy McGee’s return, the Raiders will finally have their entire front-7 Saturday. Then of course, Aldon Smith will be back by next year so the defense will be fine in 2017. So at No. 24 overall, the Raiders select tight end O.J. Howard to make the offense unstoppable. Howard is the ultimate matchup nightmare you can go to when the defense takes Amari Cooper away. I thought Clive Walford would be that guy but there’s always an offseason injury that holds him back. He also drops the ball too much and has been a major disappointment with his blocking. Howard is a down-the-field threat and the best run blocking tight end in college football. So he will come in to boost the offense, giving the Raiders a better chance to win the AFC West in 2017.

25 Takkarist McKinley OLB, UCLA When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks, it’s a good idea to listen. His teammates sure do, which is why they ran the table like he said and won the NFC North. Rodgers and the offense brought it home after struggling a good portion of the season. So as they look forward to next year, the defensive side of the ball is the concern here. . Edge rushers Julius Peppers and Nick Perry are coming to the end of their contracts this offseason. And I don’t believe the Green Bay Packers are going to overspend to keep them. So the Packers will probably look to grab an edge rusher in the 2017 NFL Draft. So here at No. 25 overall, the Packers select edge rusher Takkarist McKinley from UCLA to fill the role. With his burst off the edge and counter moves, he’s ready to ball for the Packers immediately. Clay Matthews III will be on the other side of him, taking away much of the offense’s attention. So McKinley will have his opportunity to show just how disruptive he can be. The Packers will then continue to get after opposing quarterbacks and continue to win games.

26 DeShaun Watson QB, Clemson The Houston Texans spent all that money on quarterback Brock Osweiler for nothing. They won the AFC South because the division is weak and their defense, not Osweiler. He’s already been benched but his replacement is injured to give him another chance. The Texans have one more year to ride out with Osweiler because his guaranteed money runs out in 2018. They can’t bring in a free agent at the position to take up half the salary cap at one position. But they can look to draft a quarterback to either develop a year or take over immediately. DeShaun Watson will be available here at No. 26 overall and fits the category. He is someone you can sit for a year to see what Osweiler can do for the team in 2017. Or he could come in and take over the position immediately, depending on how fast he learns the pro style offense. So the Texans go ahead and take Watson with that No. 26 overall pick to start the competition. I can’t really bet on Watson to win the job right away as a spread quarterback. But I can bet on Osweiler to lose the job at some point in 2017, proving to be a bad pickup.

27 Dan Feeney OG, Indiana It’s no secret that the Seattle Seahawks need to build some kind of offensive line. Quarterback Russell Wilson has the biggest occupational hazard of anyone at his position. He has the weapons around him to do what he does and make the offense explosive,. But if the Seahawks are going to make it to the Super Bowl again, Russell needs protection. The Legion of Boom defense is missing safety Earl Thomas but still does the job. Outside of center, the Seahawks can use some help everywhere on the offensive line. This draft isn’t very deep at the left tackle position so there’s nothing left there for the Seahawks here. Plus I believe O-line coach Tom Cable is committed to developing George Fant. So here at No. 27 overall, the Seahawks select guard Dan Feeney from Indiana. Feeney is actually the perfect guy to come in and take over the left guard position for the Seahawks. He’s a technician that comes from the same zone blocking scheme the Seahawks use. He’s excellent in pass protection too so that’s one defensive lineman less Russell has to worry about.

28 Carl Lawson OLB, Auburn The Pittsburgh Steelers look like they’re getting better on defense after getting off to bad start. The biggest reason why is 2015 1st-round edge rusher Bud Dupree coming off an injury. The defense now gets after the quarterback much better but they need more. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the offense has rolled all year so the defense is the question. The Steelers have invested a lot of draft picks on the defense in recent years. But one of them went bust so it’s time to try again at his position. Outside linebacker Jarvis Jones has went bust and will likely not be a Steeler in 2017. And the Sun is setting on the great career of James Harrison—no one plays forever. So at No 28 overall, the Steelers select edge rusher Carl Lawson to boost the pass rush. At 6’3″, 255 pounds, Lawson is freakishly strong, playing defensive tackle in college at times. The Steelers like that kind of physicality as they have always had players like that. Lawson’s burst of the edge to get to the quarterback would set the Steelers up for a Super Bowl run.

29 DeMarcus Walker DL, Florida State We all know how explosive the Atlanta Falcons offense is with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. They just need the defense to catch up and their making some progress. Outside linebacker Vic Beasley is starting to pick it up in Year 2, leading the NFL in sacks. But the Falcons need to rush the passer better as a team to become contenders in the NFC. They have to keep leads, not allowing opposing teams to throw themselves back into the game. The Falcons would be a much more consistent team if they could stop teams. So at No. 29 overall, the Falcons select defensive lineman, DeMarcus Walker from Florida State. At 6’3″, 280 pounds, Walker is a tweener defensive end/defensive tackle that gets after the quarterback. He has the power to bull-rush tackles and the speed to blow past guards. He’s a lot like Michael Bennett, whom, Falcons coach Dan Quinn coached with the Seattle Seahawks. Walker is ready to walk right in and complete the Falcons’ pass rush, doing his damage inside. The Falcons would then be looked at as a serious Super Bowl contender.

30 Raekwon McMillan ILB, Ohio State The Kansas City Chiefs are somehow making it happen without running the ball and stopping the run. They won’t be able to beat the Chiefs in Foxboro built the way the are so they must do something. Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson’s injury hurt the Chief’s run defense. But they were bad against the run with him in there so they need another inside linebacker alongside him. So at No. 30 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs select inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan. McMillan is a physical regulator in the middle of his defense at Ohio State. He takes on fullbacks and guards inside and for the most part, he gets the better of the collision. McMillan also has great instincts as he is quick to diagnose plays and find the football. And when he gets to the ball carrier, the play usually ends with a big thud. He has some speed and agility but he is still a work in progress when it comes to pass coverage. However, he’s not a liability so you can feasibly keep him on the field on passing downs. But the Chiefs would be drafting him to help stop the run, building them more for the playoffs.

31 Taco Charlton DE, Michigan The Dallas Cowboys have to get after the quarterback better to win a Super Bowl. There’s no way on God’s green Earth you can beat New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady without hitting him. So they must and will look to get better at rushing the passer this offseason. If the Cowboys could get after opposing quarterbacks, they would easily win the Super Bowl. Randy Gregory, the team’s 2015 1st-round pick, looks pretty good after missing all of the season. A base end and that could kick inside to tackle on passing downs would be good here. That way, DeMarcus Lawrence can go back to going in on passing downs to rush the passer. At 6’6″, 270 pounds, Charlton uses his vines for arms to keep opposing offensive linemen off his body. So as a base end, he’s extremely hard to keep blocked as a pass rusher and against the run. When he slides inside on passing downs, along with his length, he’s too quick for opposing guards. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli would love to have a talent like this on his defensive line. He would come in and help get after the quarterback right away to increase the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds.

32 Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan Gee, what do the Patriots do to try to put on an encore performance to what they did in 2016? They will be plenty loaded with a defense that has players to adjust to whatever the game plan is. Then on offense, the matchup nightmare that is tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back healthy. And of course, running back LeGarrette Blount will be back to pound the rock for the Patriots. Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, is driving the machine. So it doesn’t seem fair that a receiver like Michael Floyd was made available to them this season. Floyd is going to do well over there this year, helping Brady win his fifth Super Bowl ring. But he’ll only be there this year because he’s a free agent at the end of this year and wants money. So the Patriots will move on from him and draft Corey Davis from Western Michigan at No. 32 overall. At 6’3″, 215 pounds, Davis is that big-time No. 1 receiver would add another five years to Brady’s career. He would be added to an offense that has Gronk, Blount, receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Martellus Bennett. The Patriots would then be armed to defend their Super Bowl title.

