2017 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise QB Moves Strike Early and Late
Outside of the top two spots the race for a top five slot is getting quite interesting. This 2017 NFL mock draft will reflect just how much it can change.
The biggest surprise thus far is the ebb and flow regarding the quarterback position. Many continue to rail against this young group, even proclaiming it the worst seen since 2013. Problem is this seems to be the statement muttered every year. Why is that? Most of the time it’s simply due to the fact there is no slam dunk Andrew Luck, Eli Manning, or John Elway type of prospect expected to be available. The thing is that’s never the case.
Most classes don’t have such prospects. So it’s about doing the research, measuring the talent and determining if that player fits the system. That shows up quite a bit here.
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
DE, Texas A&M
Myles Garrett is a blue chip talent. That much is evident just from the tape. He is a top tier pass rusher with every facet that teams look for. He’s big and strong but a unique athlete who can do pretty much anything he wants on the field. Already a solid college players, he has more upside than anybody in this class. We’re talking a Von Miller-type level of skill if honed properly. It’s not a guarantee but it’s a hard one to miss.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
He may not be quite the athlete Garrett is, but Derek Barnett was the more productive pass rusher in college. The Tennessee alum had a whopping 32 sacks for the Volunteers, tying a school record set by Reggie White. That’s pretty amazing company to keep. Barnett is a good athlete who just has a natural feel for rushing the passer. He can win by getting around the edge with speed and bend, he can win with power and he can win with nifty moves. His arsenal is deep and effective.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonathan Allen
DE, Alabama
Jonathan Allen is definitely one of the two or three best players in the class. That’s not up for discussion. Look at his stat line and then watch the tape and everything lines up to showcase a dominant defensive lineman. What makes him special is the fact he’s such a big man at 290 lbs but can move with the quickness of a linebacker. Blockers have to guard against his impressive power. So naturally his burst often catches them by surprise.
4. Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
Deshone Kizer
QB, Notre Dame
A lot is going to happen before the draft in the next few months. Don’t be surprised when Deshone Kizer reemerges as the overall favorite to be the first QB taken. He’s probably the most talented of the bunch with a big body, strong arm and the ability to run. Beyond that though it will be discussed how little help he got from Notre Dame this past year and how productive he still managed to be. That’s the sign of a player who didn’t let difficult circumstances stop him from doing his best.
5. New York Jets
Reuben Foster
ILB, Alabama
The buzz growing around Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is real and it’s from all directions. They feel his mix of tackling prowess, toughness, aggression, instinct and range make him one of the best overall inside linebackers to come out in a long time. Some have even compared him to former All-Pro Patrick Willis. That’s lofty praise and maybe premature but the reality is Foster is a key component of the best defense in college football.
6. Tennessee Titans (via LA)
Quincy Wilson
CB, Florida
Finding a true cover corner they can rely on to play press coverage on the outside would be a big help. Quincy Wilson wasn’t a big name when the season started but that is changing. His combination of size, length and athleticism stick out constantly. He can play receivers deep and does a good job of locating the football to make a play on it. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and when he does he’s able to forget them quickly.
7. Chicago Bears (via CLE from PHI)
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
This team has tried for years to solve the safety issue with late round picks, undrafted free agents and veteran free agents. It’s time they stopped screwing around. Jamal Adams looks like the most complete player at the position in this class. That’s saying something given how strong a group it is. Adams is big at 6’1″ and throws his body around like a linebacker both making tackles and delivering big hits. He’s also effective in coverage, rarely out of position and able to stay on his assignments.
8. San Diego Chargers
Mike Williams
WR, Clemson
Hopefully some good health for Keenan Allen and another strong addition from the draft changes that. Mike Williams remains the popular #1 receiver on most boards. Reasons are obvious. He’s a productive target in a power conference. He has size to match up with any corner, decent speed, strong hands and a knack for making the big play. Deshaun Watson leans on him heavily. He’ll present Rivers with a nice target on key downs and in the red zone.
9. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette
RB, LSU
If Leonard Fournette drops to them at #9, they’d be foolish not to pull the trigger. The prospect of putting the best running back talent to enter a draft since Adrian Peterson in the same backfield with Cam Newton is a no brainer. Fournette is among those very rare types who can run with power or speed. He’s got the size that makes him difficult to tackle and the vision to know where the holes will be. With Cam as the quarterback, he might see bigger ones than ever before.
10. Arizona Cardinals
Gareon Conley
CB, Ohio State
It took longer than expected, partly because he plays on a talented team, but Gareon Conley is starting to get more attention out of Ohio State. Per the new NFL norm, he brings a mix of size, toughness and athleticism to the position. He understands how to play man-to-man but doesn’t shirk his duties as a tackler. He fits the type defense Arizona wants. If he reaches his ceiling, that could be a deadly tandem.
11. Cincinnati Bengals
Zach Cunningham
MLB, Vanderbilt
Outside of the Vontaze Burfict the Bengals really don’t have a difference-maker in that group. Finding someone who can play in the middle would be a huge help. Zach Cunningham has done that to high degrees at Vanderbilt. This despite not having much help around him. He’s a tough, disciplined and instinctive player who embraces his role as a leader. Doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and can often anticipate where the ball is going.
12. New Orleans Saints
Teez Tabor
CB, Florida
A solid cover corner won’t solve all of their problems but it will get them pointed in the right direction. Teez Tabor fits the long, athletic type their defense prefers. He can line up in straight press coverage and rarely requires help over the top thanks to his fluid athleticism and speed. His ball skills are also well-developed. There really aren’t many holes in his game, meaning he should be able to start right away.
13. Buffalo Bills
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
It still isn’t clear whether Mitch Trubisky will declare for the draft, but he’s reportedly received a 1st round grade. With good reason. He was a shooting star in 2016, a first-year starter who came out of nowhere. Scouts have quickly come to like lots of things about him from the strong arm to the pocket poise, accuracy and mobility to keep plays alive. Many still balk at his relative inexperience, which is why he slips out of the top 10. Otherwise he’s got few faults to his game.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tim Williams
OLB, Alabama
Lucky for them the 2017 draft class is loaded with options. Tim Williams of Alabama would be a perfect fit for their scheme. He’s body type, athleticism, burst and violent finish make him the quintessential 3-4 outside linebacker. He loves to get after the quarterback and has proven to be really good at it. In that dome atmosphere on a fast track, his best attributes would be magnified. This is where want and need intersect for the Colts.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
Dalvin Cook
RB, Florida State
Dalvin Cook isn’t quite the speed demon Charles was, but his game is quite similar. He’ll appear undersized but he runs bigger. He has the strength and low center of gravity to go between the tackles. Where he really makes his money though is speed and agility. Cook can bounce it to the outside and get to the edge against almost any defense. Allow him to reach the second level or get in space on a screen? You’re asking for trouble.
16. Washington Redskins
Malik McDowell
DE, Michigan State
Perhaps the area that needs the most attention is the defensive line. If Malik McDowell is somehow on the board when they pick, it’s a no brainer. The Michigan State product has that combination of size, length and quickness that 3-4 defensive ends need to be effective in the NFL. He can hold the point of attack against the run but is even better when unleashed as a pass rusher.
17. Baltimore Ravens
Jabrill Peppers
S, Michigan
Many still believe Jabrill Peppers is the best overall prospect in the draft, to say nothing of the best safety. He’s a freak athlete with an almost limitless ceiling. Tackle? Hit? Run the ball? Return punts? He can do all of that. What drops out of the top 10 is a lingering concern over his capacity to play the safety position. While he’s quite effective as a box safety, he only has one interception in his entire college career. So the challenge is to see whether his instinct can be honed.
18. Tennessee Titans
Corey Davis
WR, Western Michigan
Every great quarterback has almost invariably had a stud target to lean on. Corey Davis could become that for the Titans. Playing at Western Michigan should’ve made him go unnoticed, but his high level play made that impossible. He’s a big target with a wide catch radius. The strength is in his frame to make plays after the catch but he also runs solid routes to give himself separation. Though not a burner, he has enough speed to keep defenders wary.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Curtis Samuel
WR, Ohio State
With Evan providing the size and power, the ideal compliment on that offense would be one of speed and agility. Two things Ohio State standout Curtis Samuel has in abundance. Many have compared him to another Percy Harvin. A solid all-around receiver who can be a deep threat but is just as dangerous after the catch. He can take screens or hand offs in the backfield and turn them into big plays. A versatile offensive weapon.
20. Green Bay Packers
O.J. Howard
TE, Alabama
Aaron Rodgers deserves only the best if he’s going to be the MVP he is. History shows he can slice defenses apart when he has a tight end who can affect coverages. O.J. Howard is just that kind of weapon. A player with a basketball body who can run with speed, catches well with his hands and runs good routes. He isn’t used very often in the run-heavy offense at Alabama, but when game plans gear his way he always makes plays.
21. Houston Texans
Quenton Nelson
OG, Notre Dame
Quenton Nelson comes from a proven program for offensive linemen at Notre Dame. In fact some believe he’s the best of the bunch in the 2017 class. A true guard who is physically powerful, able to bully in the run game and uses sound technique and footwork to handle pass protection. Plug him in on Day 1 and keep him there for the next 10 years.
While he may not look like an elite pass blocker, Ryan Ramczyk does a great job keeping his quarterback clean pic.twitter.com/fAXqiHhkqz
— Rob DiRe (@robdire) November 10, 2016
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Ramczyk
OT, Wisconsin
Ryan Ramczyk has become one of the bigger surprises in 2016. Here’s a kid who was playing Division II ball back in 2015, transferred to Wisconsin, became their starting left tackle and suddenly is considered a possible 1st round sleeper. With good reason too. He’s a solid athlete with good movement skills who displays the technique and discipline to keep his quarterback clean in pass protection. Also in the classic Badgers tradition he can get after it in the run game as well.
23. Detroit Lions
Caleb Brantley
DT, Florida
Caleb Brantley is a quiet favorite in the scouting community. Is an explosive defensive tackle who looks like the classic three-technique in a 4-3. He does his best work shooting gaps into the backfield and creating chaos for the offense. At present he’s adept at blowing up running plays and continues to improve as an interior pass rusher. With his quickness off the snap and natural leverage, he’ll make a great fit for what Detroit does.
24. Miami Dolphins
Demarcus Walker
DE, Florida State
Don’t be surprised if they take full advantage of what should be a strong class of edge rushers. Demarcus Walker doesn’t get the same hype due to his limited athleticism, but there is no arguing against his ability to attack quarterbacks. He has 15 sacks this season for Florida State. That’s with a highly questionable secondary behind him. He’s tough, strong and totally relentless in pursuit. Put him in favorable situations and he’ll deliver.
25. Seattle Seahawks
Mike McGlinchey
OT, Notre Dame
Part of why the Seahawks won a Super Bowl was they had Pro Bowlers up front. Now they have a bunch of cheap role players. Time to correct that obvious mistake. Mike McGlinchey is somebody who can help them right out of the gate. He’s a tough, solid blocker with loads of experience out of Notre Dame. He’s a good enough athlete to play tackle but can kick inside to guard if needed.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers
Carl Lawson
OLB, Auburn
Carl Lawson is another of those intriguing talents that will cause furious debate. He’s struggled with injury problems at Auburn early on. It wasn’t until recently that he seemed to find his stride. When he’s healthy, offenses quickly find out how disruptive he can be. Lawson is a gifted pass rusher with finesse, strength and burst to create confusion and chaos in the backfield. He’s a great fit for that city.
27. Atlanta Falcons
Marlon Humphrey
CB, Alabama
That never works in the playoffs and will likely cost them in the end. If they’re going to take the next step, it will require getting another cornerback on the field who can handle his job in coverage opposite Desmond Trufant. Alabama typically produces top quality defenders but 2017 may be a banner year for the dominant program. Marlon Humphrey is one of many potential 1st round prospects. He’s big, tough, physical and likes to play press (because he’s good at it). Dan Quinn will love him.
28. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
Andy Reid must consider trying to find somebody who can. Patrick Mahomes is a name that has floated around circles the past couple months. Early returns are he’s a supreme physical talent, able to throw the football with power and touch but can also take off and run. He much more looks like the type of quarterback who can excel at the NFL level. It’s a question of whether he can grow beyond the gimmick offense he’s played in at Texas Tech.
29. New York Giants
Christian McCaffrey
RB, Stanford
Christian McCaffrey is part of what many consider one of the strongest running back classes in years. He’s been the focal point of the Stanford offense for the past two years, able to run with strength, speed and vision. He can go between the tackles or catch passes out of the backfield. A versatile weapon who never has to come out of the game. That is what the Giants have been searching for. Yes, he’s white and that’s rare for this position group. It also changes nothing.
30. San Francisco 49ers (via OAK)
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Still, the time always comes for a team to get off the mat. They managed to get their pass rusher earlier in the round, now the team jumps back up to grab their signal caller. Many view Deshaun Watson as a perfect fit for the Chip Kelly offense. He’s fast and athletic with his feet, sees the field well and can get the ball out fast. His arm strength is underrated. Winning is just something he knows how to do. If he can straighten out his inconsistent accuracy, he can be something to watch.
31. Dallas Cowboys
Charles Harris
DE, Missouri
It’s not an exaggeration when stating that Charles Harris displays a similar skill set to Dwight Freeney. He exhibits the same body type and can unleash one of those ridiculous spin moves that leave blockers grasping at air. He may disappear for a week or two but then will go on an absolute tear when the motor revs up. Keeping him motivated is how he’ll become a top player in the NFL, making him perfect for Marinelli.
32. New England Patriots
Dawuane Smoot
DE, Illinois
New England doesn’t necessarily seek high profile players. They want players who fit what they do. Specifically they like players who are versatile. Dawuane Smoot fits that description well. For being a bigger defensive end type, he’s quite an athlete who can move well. He knows how to rush the passer but is capable of doing much more than that. It’s just a matter of forming a package he’ll fit into. Nobody does than better than New England.
