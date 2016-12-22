2017 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise QB Moves Strike Early and Late

Outside of the top two spots the race for a top five slot is getting quite interesting. This 2017 NFL mock draft will reflect just how much it can change.

The biggest surprise thus far is the ebb and flow regarding the quarterback position. Many continue to rail against this young group, even proclaiming it the worst seen since 2013. Problem is this seems to be the statement muttered every year. Why is that? Most of the time it’s simply due to the fact there is no slam dunk Andrew Luck, Eli Manning, or John Elway type of prospect expected to be available. The thing is that’s never the case.

Most classes don’t have such prospects. So it’s about doing the research, measuring the talent and determining if that player fits the system. That shows up quite a bit here.

1. Cleveland Browns

1 Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M At the end of the day the #1 pick in the NFL draft should be about picking the absolute best player available. The player that has the highest probability of becoming a Pro Bowler and maybe even a Hall of Famer. More than anything that is what the Cleveland Browns need. They need good football players. It’s okay if that ends up being a quarterback, but if it’s somebody else then that is the direction they must go. This team needs blue chip talents. Myles Garrett is a blue chip talent. That much is evident just from the tape. He is a top tier pass rusher with every facet that teams look for. He’s big and strong but a unique athlete who can do pretty much anything he wants on the field. Already a solid college players, he has more upside than anybody in this class. We’re talking a Von Miller-type level of skill if honed properly. It’s not a guarantee but it’s a hard one to miss.

2. San Francisco 49ers

2 Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee The San Francisco 49ers have loads of problems with their roster, which is why there’s a strong chance GM Trent Baalke is going to get axed at the end of the year. Head coach Chip Kelly will have plenty of places to start. Of course quarterback is high on the agenda but the talent concentration of this class seems centered on defense. The 49ers could really use a quality edge rusher to compliment DeForest Buckner up front. He may not be quite the athlete Garrett is, but Derek Barnett was the more productive pass rusher in college. The Tennessee alum had a whopping 32 sacks for the Volunteers, tying a school record set by Reggie White. That’s pretty amazing company to keep. Barnett is a good athlete who just has a natural feel for rushing the passer. He can win by getting around the edge with speed and bend, he can win with power and he can win with nifty moves. His arsenal is deep and effective.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

3 Jonathan Allen DE, Alabama Is there a legitimate chance the Jacksonville Jaguars could go for another quarterback in 2017? Maybe, but the higher odds are they’ll try to find a coach who can rescue Blake Bortles from the prolonged slump he’s slipped into. If that’s the case then it’s fair to assume the team will adopt a best player available approach. Given that most of the strength in the upcoming class is on defense, it’s fair to assume that is where they will end up going. Jonathan Allen is definitely one of the two or three best players in the class. That’s not up for discussion. Look at his stat line and then watch the tape and everything lines up to showcase a dominant defensive lineman. What makes him special is the fact he’s such a big man at 290 lbs but can move with the quickness of a linebacker. Blockers have to guard against his impressive power. So naturally his burst often catches them by surprise.

4. Cleveland Browns (via PHI)

Browns get #4 pick Bears get #7 pick, 2nd in 2017 and 4th in 2018

4 Deshone Kizer QB, Notre Dame The Browns are in better position than any other team to remake the face of their franchise in one bold swing. They already acquired a franchise pass rusher at #1 overall. Thanks to their trade with Philadelphia, they are likely to have another top 10 pick. This puts them in ideal position to possibly move up to grab the quarterback they so desperately need. Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler aren’t the answers. A lot is going to happen before the draft in the next few months. Don’t be surprised when Deshone Kizer reemerges as the overall favorite to be the first QB taken. He’s probably the most talented of the bunch with a big body, strong arm and the ability to run. Beyond that though it will be discussed how little help he got from Notre Dame this past year and how productive he still managed to be. That’s the sign of a player who didn’t let difficult circumstances stop him from doing his best.

5. New York Jets

5 Reuben Foster ILB, Alabama There really are any number of places the New York Jets can start in reconstructing their once dominant defense. Darron Lee was drafted last year to help their inside linebacker position but it hasn’t completely removed the problem. This unit needs somebody alongside Lee who can dictate the action up front. It might sound counterproductive to attack the same position twice, but if it’s the right thing to do if it’s the best player available. The buzz growing around Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is real and it’s from all directions. They feel his mix of tackling prowess, toughness, aggression, instinct and range make him one of the best overall inside linebackers to come out in a long time. Some have even compared him to former All-Pro Patrick Willis. That’s lofty praise and maybe premature but the reality is Foster is a key component of the best defense in college football.

6. Tennessee Titans (via LA)

6 Quincy Wilson CB, Florida Dick LeBeau has always been a great defensive coordinator. A reason for that? He understands how adjust throughout the season to get the absolute best out of the players he has. That doesn’t mean he can win championships with what he has now in Tennessee. There are still problems with that Titans secondary they’ll have to get sorted out next year if they want to take the next step towards being a contender in the AFC. Finding a true cover corner they can rely on to play press coverage on the outside would be a big help. Quincy Wilson wasn’t a big name when the season started but that is changing. His combination of size, length and athleticism stick out constantly. He can play receivers deep and does a good job of locating the football to make a play on it. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and when he does he’s able to forget them quickly.

7. Chicago Bears (via CLE from PHI)

7 Jamal Adams S, LSU The Chicago Bears suffered through another heartbreaking defeat to the Packers, and per usual it was the superior Green Bay quarterback play that did them in. Solving their own issue at the position is paramount but that wasn’t what sunk the team in this game. It was the sub par play of their secondary. No position has hurt them more all season than the safeties. Once again Adrian Amos, Harold Jones-Quartey, Deon Bush and Chris Prosinski were huge weak spots. This team has tried for years to solve the safety issue with late round picks, undrafted free agents and veteran free agents. It’s time they stopped screwing around. Jamal Adams looks like the most complete player at the position in this class. That’s saying something given how strong a group it is. Adams is big at 6’1″ and throws his body around like a linebacker both making tackles and delivering big hits. He’s also effective in coverage, rarely out of position and able to stay on his assignments.

8. San Diego Chargers

8 Mike Williams WR, Clemson Another difficult choice for the San Diego Chargers. Do they go after their next quarterback or do they bank another year on Philip Rivers? Well with the team about to move it would probably be best to postpone that move for a year. In such a case the Chargers seriously have to find Rivers another weapon in the passing game. Too often he’s trying to force the ball to backup caliber targets and it’s leading to turnovers. Hopefully some good health for Keenan Allen and another strong addition from the draft changes that. Mike Williams remains the popular #1 receiver on most boards. Reasons are obvious. He’s a productive target in a power conference. He has size to match up with any corner, decent speed, strong hands and a knack for making the big play. Deshaun Watson leans on him heavily. He’ll present Rivers with a nice target on key downs and in the red zone.

9. Carolina Panthers

9 Leonard Fournette RB, LSU The Carolina Panthers went 15-1 in 2015 and now are slated to miss the playoffs entirely in 2016. That is utterly impossible to comprehend. So what went wrong. Well letting Josh Norman walk certainly didn’t help, but one part of their success that seems absent this year is the running game. Jonathan Stewart isn’t the player he was a year ago. Age and injuries are taking a toll on his body. The time may be at hand to find his replacement. If Leonard Fournette drops to them at #9, they’d be foolish not to pull the trigger. The prospect of putting the best running back talent to enter a draft since Adrian Peterson in the same backfield with Cam Newton is a no brainer. Fournette is among those very rare types who can run with power or speed. He’s got the size that makes him difficult to tackle and the vision to know where the holes will be. With Cam as the quarterback, he might see bigger ones than ever before.

10. Arizona Cardinals

10 Gareon Conley CB, Ohio State The New Orleans Saints proved beyond a doubt that things have gone south for the Arizona Cardinals defense in a hurry. They’re giving up points in bunches and their pass defense seems more vulnerable than usual. This despite having an All-Pro corner in Patrick Peterson. Some tweaking is going to be required if they want to get back to being one of the better units in the NFL. A good step in that direction is grabbing a corner to put opposite Peterson. It took longer than expected, partly because he plays on a talented team, but Gareon Conley is starting to get more attention out of Ohio State. Per the new NFL norm, he brings a mix of size, toughness and athleticism to the position. He understands how to play man-to-man but doesn’t shirk his duties as a tackler. He fits the type defense Arizona wants. If he reaches his ceiling, that could be a deadly tandem.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

11 Zach Cunningham MLB, Vanderbilt The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been able to win the key games in 2016. This after five-straight seasons of reaching the playoffs. Every team is normally entitled to a down year but it’s different with this one. Mostly because they failed to win a postseason game in any of those five trips. There’s a chance some changes will be made to the coaching staff. In the meantime there are holes in the roster to plug. Linebackers being among them. Outside of the Vontaze Burfict the Bengals really don’t have a difference-maker in that group. Finding someone who can play in the middle would be a huge help. Zach Cunningham has done that to high degrees at Vanderbilt. This despite not having much help around him. He’s a tough, disciplined and instinctive player who embraces his role as a leader. Doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and can often anticipate where the ball is going.

12. New Orleans Saints

12 Teez Tabor CB, Florida Anytime a team needs to score 48 points in a game to win by seven, it’s clear there are problems on the defensive side of the ball. The New Orleans Saints have been grasping for answers in their secondary for years, specifically at the cornerback position. Aside from their mediocre-to-bad pass coverage, the lack of playmakers is evident each and every week. It’s putting way too much pressure on the offense to score, and that doesn’t win football games. A solid cover corner won’t solve all of their problems but it will get them pointed in the right direction. Teez Tabor fits the long, athletic type their defense prefers. He can line up in straight press coverage and rarely requires help over the top thanks to his fluid athleticism and speed. His ball skills are also well-developed. There really aren’t many holes in his game, meaning he should be able to start right away.

13. Buffalo Bills

13 Mitch Trubisky QB, North Carolina Rumors are rampant around the Buffalo Bills of late. It sounds like a tug-of-war has ensued between people who expect Rex Ryan will be fired and those who think it should be GM Doug Whaley. In the midst of it is the running belief that the Bills need to start thinking about trying to upgrade the quarterback position. Tyrod Taylor has fallen out of favor with his stat line dipping a good deal from last season. Could that make Buffalo a closet favorite to go QB in the 1st round? Absolutely. It still isn’t clear whether Mitch Trubisky will declare for the draft, but he’s reportedly received a 1st round grade. With good reason. He was a shooting star in 2016, a first-year starter who came out of nowhere. Scouts have quickly come to like lots of things about him from the strong arm to the pocket poise, accuracy and mobility to keep plays alive. Many still balk at his relative inexperience, which is why he slips out of the top 10. Otherwise he’s got few faults to his game.

14. Indianapolis Colts

14 Tim Williams OLB, Alabama The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a good pass rush. For starter they’re ranked 17th in the league with 30 sacks and the scariest part about that is Erik Walden leads the team with 10. So one man is responsible for a third of their overall production and that man will be 32-years old next year. The Colts are playing a dangerous game. Their modest rush is in danger of getting a lot worse unless they infuse it with some youth this coming off-season. Lucky for them the 2017 draft class is loaded with options. Tim Williams of Alabama would be a perfect fit for their scheme. He’s body type, athleticism, burst and violent finish make him the quintessential 3-4 outside linebacker. He loves to get after the quarterback and has proven to be really good at it. In that dome atmosphere on a fast track, his best attributes would be magnified. This is where want and need intersect for the Colts.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)

15 Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State The Philadelphia Eagles made things interesting early in the season but it soon became apparent there is a lot of work to do in order for this team to get back into the NFC East conversation. Priority one on the agenda is getting Carson Wentz more weapons on offense. At the moment he just doesn’t have enough. Doug Pederson did some of his best work in Kansas City when he had Jamaal Charles at running back. So he decides to get one for Philly. Dalvin Cook isn’t quite the speed demon Charles was, but his game is quite similar. He’ll appear undersized but he runs bigger. He has the strength and low center of gravity to go between the tackles. Where he really makes his money though is speed and agility. Cook can bounce it to the outside and get to the edge against almost any defense. Allow him to reach the second level or get in space on a screen? You’re asking for trouble.

16. Washington Redskins

16 Malik McDowell DE, Michigan State The Washington Redskins have a serious problem on defense. People would be hard pressed to name a credible player on that side of the ball not named Ryan Kerrigan and Josh Norman. This is part of the reason why they can’t win games consistently. Until they’re able to stockpile more quality talent on any of the three levels, opponents will know they can move the ball and score if they don’t make any dumb mistakes. Perhaps the area that needs the most attention is the defensive line. If Malik McDowell is somehow on the board when they pick, it’s a no brainer. The Michigan State product has that combination of size, length and quickness that 3-4 defensive ends need to be effective in the NFL. He can hold the point of attack against the run but is even better when unleashed as a pass rusher.

17. Baltimore Ravens

17 Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan Signing Eric Weddle in free agency was a deft maneuver by the Baltimore Ravens that at least eased their problems at the safety position. Problem is it’s a temporary fix. Weddle isn’t getting any younger. It won’t be long before the problem resurfaces in the next year or so unless the Ravens get proactive and try to fix it. The 2017 class presents them a great opportunity to do so. Let alone the man they decide to go with. Many still believe Jabrill Peppers is the best overall prospect in the draft, to say nothing of the best safety. He’s a freak athlete with an almost limitless ceiling. Tackle? Hit? Run the ball? Return punts? He can do all of that. What drops out of the top 10 is a lingering concern over his capacity to play the safety position. While he’s quite effective as a box safety, he only has one interception in his entire college career. So the challenge is to see whether his instinct can be honed.

18. Tennessee Titans

18 Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan Marcus Mariota is becoming everything the Tennessee Titans have hoped for in a quarterback. His leadership and steady play are big reasons why the team is in position to seize the AFC South division for the first time since 2008. However, this offense isn’t quite at its highest potential yet. Their strength at wide receiver can be considered slightly above average. A collection of solid #2s and #3s, but no star in the bunch. Every great quarterback has almost invariably had a stud target to lean on. Corey Davis could become that for the Titans. Playing at Western Michigan should’ve made him go unnoticed, but his high level play made that impossible. He’s a big target with a wide catch radius. The strength is in his frame to make plays after the catch but he also runs solid routes to give himself separation. Though not a burner, he has enough speed to keep defenders wary.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19 Curtis Samuel WR, Ohio State The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know they have at least one question answered at the wide receiver position. Mike Evan is a beast. He’s also just one man. If Jameis Winston is going to become what the franchise hopes, he’ll need more weapons. Adam Humphries is set to become a free agent and Vincent Jackson is expected to be released due to age and bloated salary. So it’s in their best interests to make a corresponding move. With Evan providing the size and power, the ideal compliment on that offense would be one of speed and agility. Two things Ohio State standout Curtis Samuel has in abundance. Many have compared him to another Percy Harvin. A solid all-around receiver who can be a deep threat but is just as dangerous after the catch. He can take screens or hand offs in the backfield and turn them into big plays. A versatile offensive weapon.

20. Green Bay Packers

20 O.J. Howard TE, Alabama Per usual the Green Bay Packers are barely managing to rescue their season at the last minutes. Odds are they’ll make it to the playoffs again but that doesn’t erase the fact this team still has lingering problems. One area is the tight end position. Jared Cook and Richard Rogers have formed a serviceable tandem for the moment but hardly add much explosive potential to that offensive attack. Aaron Rodgers deserves only the best if he’s going to be the MVP he is. History shows he can slice defenses apart when he has a tight end who can affect coverages. O.J. Howard is just that kind of weapon. A player with a basketball body who can run with speed, catches well with his hands and runs good routes. He isn’t used very often in the run-heavy offense at Alabama, but when game plans gear his way he always makes plays.

21. Houston Texans

21 Quenton Nelson OG, Notre Dame All things are not well with the Houston Texans offense. Benching Brock Osweiler in the middle of his first season is perfect evidence of that. There is plenty that can get better with this unit, including their blocking up front. Both of their guard positions are far from secure. If the team can land somebody who is able to better impact the ground game and keep Tom Savage secure in the pocket, all the better. Quenton Nelson comes from a proven program for offensive linemen at Notre Dame. In fact some believe he’s the best of the bunch in the 2017 class. A true guard who is physically powerful, able to bully in the run game and uses sound technique and footwork to handle pass protection. Plug him in on Day 1 and keep him there for the next 10 years.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22 Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know they’re on the right track with helping to turn Jameis Winston into the franchise quarterback he should be. Chief among their duties is continuing to put a solid offensive line in front of him. Thus far they’ve made progress but still have some holes to plug up. Donovan Smith was always viewed as a better fit for the right tackle position. So if they can find a true left tackle, then a solution is at hand. Ryan Ramczyk has become one of the bigger surprises in 2016. Here’s a kid who was playing Division II ball back in 2015, transferred to Wisconsin, became their starting left tackle and suddenly is considered a possible 1st round sleeper. With good reason too. He’s a solid athlete with good movement skills who displays the technique and discipline to keep his quarterback clean in pass protection. Also in the classic Badgers tradition he can get after it in the run game as well.

23. Detroit Lions

23 Caleb Brantley DT, Florida The Detroit Lions have lived and died by their quarterback for most of 2016. It could get them a division title, but if they’re thinking Super Bowl then the best course of action is to improve the defense. Losing Ndamukong Suh was a major blow they still haven’t recovered from, leaving Ezekiel Ansah as the only legitimate star up front. If they want to regain the mojo in that unit, giving him a greater inside presence to feed off of wouldn’t hurt. Caleb Brantley is a quiet favorite in the scouting community. Is an explosive defensive tackle who looks like the classic three-technique in a 4-3. He does his best work shooting gaps into the backfield and creating chaos for the offense. At present he’s adept at blowing up running plays and continues to improve as an interior pass rusher. With his quickness off the snap and natural leverage, he’ll make a great fit for what Detroit does.

24. Miami Dolphins

24 Demarcus Walker DE, Florida State Everything the Miami Dolphins defense has been able to accomplish in 2016 starts with their defensive line. Cameron Wake and Ndmamukong Suh are leading the way with a big assist from Andre Branch. However, Wake is in his mid-30s now and Mario Williams is expected to be a free agent. Their edge rush is in serious danger of losing its punch, especially after watching Olivier Vernon depart for New York. Don’t be surprised if they take full advantage of what should be a strong class of edge rushers. Demarcus Walker doesn’t get the same hype due to his limited athleticism, but there is no arguing against his ability to attack quarterbacks. He has 15 sacks this season for Florida State. That’s with a highly questionable secondary behind him. He’s tough, strong and totally relentless in pursuit. Put him in favorable situations and he’ll deliver.

25. Seattle Seahawks

25 Mike McGlinchey OT, Notre Dame The Seattle Seahawks have a bad offensive line. It’s just reality. How else does an elusive runner like Russell Wilson get sacked 40+ times three-straight seasons. So far in 2016 he’s gone down 34 times. To say nothing of the other times he’s taken hits or had pressure in his face. As a result his touchdown passes are at a career low and his interceptions have reached a career high. Part of why the Seahawks won a Super Bowl was they had Pro Bowlers up front. Now they have a bunch of cheap role players. Time to correct that obvious mistake. Mike McGlinchey is somebody who can help them right out of the gate. He’s a tough, solid blocker with loads of experience out of Notre Dame. He’s a good enough athlete to play tackle but can kick inside to guard if needed.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

26 Carl Lawson OLB, Auburn The Pittsburgh Steelers will have some decisions to make regarding their linebackers soon. Lawrence Timmons and Jarvis Jones will both be free agents. Even if they’re brought back, it doesn’t solve an underlying problem. Jones still hasn’t discovered his pass rush and Timmons is progressing into his 30s. To say nothing of the ancient one known as James Harrison. This defense thrives on having great linebackers, so investing in them makes perfect sense. Carl Lawson is another of those intriguing talents that will cause furious debate. He’s struggled with injury problems at Auburn early on. It wasn’t until recently that he seemed to find his stride. When he’s healthy, offenses quickly find out how disruptive he can be. Lawson is a gifted pass rusher with finesse, strength and burst to create confusion and chaos in the backfield. He’s a great fit for that city.

27. Atlanta Falcons

27 Marlon Humphrey CB, Alabama The Atlanta Falcons appear secure in their NFC South lead and should win the division barring a breakdown in the final two weeks. So why aren’t any experts really taking them seriously as contenders in the NFC? The same reason its been since they first started competing again way back in 2008. Their weak pass defense. Even with their new star rusher in Vic Beasley, the team ranks 30th against the pass in the NFL this season. Too many times they’ve had to win by scoring. That never works in the playoffs and will likely cost them in the end. If they’re going to take the next step, it will require getting another cornerback on the field who can handle his job in coverage opposite Desmond Trufant. Alabama typically produces top quality defenders but 2017 may be a banner year for the dominant program. Marlon Humphrey is one of many potential 1st round prospects. He’s big, tough, physical and likes to play press (because he’s good at it). Dan Quinn will love him.

28. Kansas City Chiefs

28 Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech At some point the Kansas City Chiefs have to make a decision. Is Alex Smith ever going to get them to a high enough level that they can win a Super Bowl? He’s been quite good at making them playoff competitive the past few years and helped them end their winless streak in the postseason. However, he still has his limitations. The passing offense is little beyond efficient. Smith just isn’t capable of taking it to the next level. Andy Reid must consider trying to find somebody who can. Patrick Mahomes is a name that has floated around circles the past couple months. Early returns are he’s a supreme physical talent, able to throw the football with power and touch but can also take off and run. He much more looks like the type of quarterback who can excel at the NFL level. It’s a question of whether he can grow beyond the gimmick offense he’s played in at Texas Tech.

29. New York Giants

29 Christian McCaffrey RB, Stanford It seems things have turned a big corner for the New York Giants on defense. Whatever adjustments were made or switch flipped, it’s working now. So the team should be free to focus on whatever they like going into the draft. One area that has been neglected long enough? Running back. New York just cannot run the football. They are averaging just 81 yards per game, good for 30th in the league. Only their productive passing attack has kept things from going off the rails. Christian McCaffrey is part of what many consider one of the strongest running back classes in years. He’s been the focal point of the Stanford offense for the past two years, able to run with strength, speed and vision. He can go between the tackles or catch passes out of the backfield. A versatile weapon who never has to come out of the game. That is what the Giants have been searching for. Yes, he’s white and that’s rare for this position group. It also changes nothing.

30. San Francisco 49ers (via OAK)

49ers get #30 pick Raiders get #33 pick and 4th in 2017

30 Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson Colin Kaepernick has steadily watched his last realistic opportunity at a starting job waste away. Blaine Gabbert remains the draft bust he’s been. Thus the San Francisco 49ers are faced with the serious reality that they have one of the worst rosters in the NFL and no quarterback on top of it. Incredible to imagine considering they were in the NFC championship three years ago. That’s how fast things can go south in this league. Still, the time always comes for a team to get off the mat. They managed to get their pass rusher earlier in the round, now the team jumps back up to grab their signal caller. Many view Deshaun Watson as a perfect fit for the Chip Kelly offense. He’s fast and athletic with his feet, sees the field well and can get the ball out fast. His arm strength is underrated. Winning is just something he knows how to do. If he can straighten out his inconsistent accuracy, he can be something to watch.

31. Dallas Cowboys

31 Charles Harris DE, Missouri Rod Marinelli always gets the best out of the players he has, but this Dallas Cowboys team is far from fielding a great defense. They are more just a well-coached defense that gets by on high effort. If they’re going to take steps towards being a legitimate top unit, they have to get players who know how to impact games. In a 4-3 defense, that typically centers around the front four. Finding another quality edge rusher would be a big help. It’s not an exaggeration when stating that Charles Harris displays a similar skill set to Dwight Freeney. He exhibits the same body type and can unleash one of those ridiculous spin moves that leave blockers grasping at air. He may disappear for a week or two but then will go on an absolute tear when the motor revs up. Keeping him motivated is how he’ll become a top player in the NFL, making him perfect for Marinelli.

32. New England Patriots

32 Dawuane Smoot DE, Illinois The New England Patriots have always operated through a system. When played look like they’ll become too expensive, the team moves them out in exchange for draft picks and the rebuilding process begins. They’ve executed this to near perfection for 16 years since Bill Belichick took over. It’s especially how they’ve been able to deliver consistently effective defenses. This is likely how it will happen again. New England doesn’t necessarily seek high profile players. They want players who fit what they do. Specifically they like players who are versatile. Dawuane Smoot fits that description well. For being a bigger defensive end type, he’s quite an athlete who can move well. He knows how to rush the passer but is capable of doing much more than that. It’s just a matter of forming a package he’ll fit into. Nobody does than better than New England.

