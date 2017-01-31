2017 NFL Mock Draft: Reese’s Senior Bowl Week Impact

Some 2017 NFL Draft prospects got a chance to increase their draft stock at Senior Bowl Week. And there are a few guys that made their way into the first round. One player might have even gotten himself into the top 10.

Senior Bowl week is nothing like Pro Bowl week.

The only thing the two players have in common is it’s the best players at each level willing to play. The Pro Bowl is more cute than anything with skills competitions and they go half-speed in the game. The selection of each player means they are on top of the game.

Senior Bowl Week may be the most competitive week there is. Some of the best college players go at it all week in practice to show they should be drafted into the NFL. And the game, they completely sell out in order to get picked as high as possible.

There was one player that was already in the first round that I now have in the top 10. And there was another player that was under the radar that may have risen into the first round. That’s two players making an impact on my mock draft from Senior Bowl Week.

Turn the page to see who they are and where they land in this make draft.

1

Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M I have gone back and forth on Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen for the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. It’s been Allen recently but now, I am back on Myles Garrett and will likely stay there. Moneyball GM Sashi Brown is all about the analytics and the analytics favor Garrett. Garrett is the highest graded prospect by analytics organization Pro Football Focus. I love Emmanuel Ogbah and look forward to seeing him with his and in the dirt all day long. But two threats off the edge are better than one and Desmond Bryant will make a solid three-technique. At 6’5″, 265 pounds, DE Garrett has a tremendous get-off and burst of the edge to get to opposing QBs. He can also counter with and inside swim move and spine move if opposing OTs overset for his speed. Garrett can bend around the edge and has mastered the art of hand fighting. And over his career at Texans A&M, he has exponentially improved against the run. So when he gets to the NFL, Garrett is ready to plug in and bring that heat to opposing QBs. I’m looking for the Browns not to pick No. 1 overall again in 2018 after making this pick.

2

DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame No matter which quarterback the San Francisco 49ers pick here at No. 2 overall, it will be a reach. But new GMs, and and HCs almost always bring in a new QB to start the franchise over with. And DeShone Kizer has the highest floor and and ceiling of all the QB prospects. He has the highest floor because he comes from Brian Kelly’s pro style offense at Notre Dame. He calls plays, changes protections and goes through more than just two simple progressions. Kizer also throws the ball down the field with anticipation into tight windows like NFL QBs. He has the most upside because he’s 6’5″, 235 pounds and has the best arm talent of the bunch. Kizer also athletic with the ability to run but my favorite thing about him is intangible. He can hang in the pocket and deliver an accurate ball knowing he’s about to get crushed. To me, that is one of the most important attributes to predict a college QB’s success in the NFL with. And Kyle Shanahan knows exactly what to do with the sum of all Kizer’s parts. The 49ers will start their rise up the NFC West standings with their new, GM, HC and QB in 2017.

3

Jonathan Allen DE, Alabama The 49ers have first-round picks DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead as their pair of 3-4 ends. So they have no use for Allen but the Chicago Bears sure can use a guy like that. The Bears improved at getting after opposing QBs when Leonard Floyd got going last year. But the Bears could turn themselves into a dominant defense with Allen in there as well. So it would not be worth it of the Bears to reach for a QB here at No. 3 overall like the 49ers did. Plus HC John Fox is already going into Year three with the Bears so he has to do something now. And I don’t see any of the QBs left making the immediate impact on the Bears Fox needs. Perhaps they can get a free agent to get them through and dominate on defense. With Allen that’s what the Bears would do as he will command double-teams right away. Allen Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks would make an elite front-three of a 3-4 defense. LBs Danny Trevathan and Brandon Marshall can run to the ball while Floyd and Pernell McPhee chase QBs. This pick would make an already tough NFC North even tougher.

4

Malik Hooker S, Ohio State The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of talent on that team and should be winning already. If QB Blake Bortles can get it together, the offense would get going and they will win. The Jaguars are already solid on the defensive side of the ball. But they could be better if they were able to create more turnovers, giving Bortles shorter fields. Then he would have to do so much and could manage the game and pick his spots. Malik Hooker can go over there and increase the interception total immediately. He has been compared to the likes of Ed Reed with all the playmaking ability he has. Hooker is a tall, rangy, has incredible instincts and is able to change direction on a dime easily. He also has the best ball skills of all the safeties coming out of college right now. Line him up as the single-high safety, let him patrol the back end of your defense and turnovers will come. Hooker can also cover tight ends in man coverage but he’s at his best when roaming. Quarterbacks in the AFC South would have to watch out with Hooker in the fold.

5

Mike Williams WR, Clemson The Tennessee Titans have brought in the exotic smashmouth era and it is working out well. They have the No. 5 overall pick because of the Jared Goff trade they made with the Los Angeles Rams. So they are in position to turn their team into a playoff team with this pick. With the exotic smashmouth thing going so well, getting QB Marcus Mariota a WR1 is a good move. The Titans have everything else they need on offense so Mike Williams could complete it. At 6’3″, 220 pounds with great speed and a huge catch radius, he’s the ultimate deep threat. He can also make catches over the middle in the immediate area and underneath. And once catches the ball underneath, the play is far from over, he can go to the house with it. Williams is also a great blocker so he would only add to the exotic smashmouth game. His ability to go deep also helps the exotic smashmouth game by taking the extra safety out of the box. The Titans defense is pretty good too with only one real weakness on it. This pick takes away the lone weakness on offense and gives the Titans a better team in 2017.

6

Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State New York Jets fans are probably wondering what the team is going to do with Darrelle Revis. There have been reports that he may get cut or that they may move him to free safety. But there really is no reason for the Jets to do either one with the veteran CB. He got cooked last year but that was because he had wrist surgery last offseason. What made that such a big problem is Revis depends on jamming WRs and the line of scrimmage now. So he played last year without the most important weapon in his arsenal. I would expect much better play from him at CB in 2017 but the Jets do need some youth. Marshon Lattimore has the ability to be the same kind of shutdown CB Revis was at his best. He is physical enough for press coverage and fluid enough to open up and mirror in off coverage. Lattimore also has the instincts and film study to anticipate a route and break on the ball.. A year or two with a healthy Revis would teach him everything he needs to know about the position. And the Jets’ future at the position in the post-Revis era would be a promising one.

7

Jamal Adams S, LSU The San Diego Chargers are going to be much better than people think in 2016. They had a lot of injuries to key cogs in the wheel on both sides of the ball. On defense, it became harder to stop teams as the season went on with the injuries at CB. On offense, quarterback Philip Rivers held it together for a time but missed WR1 Keenan Allen. His ability to move the sticks on third down could have allowed the chargers to keep the ball longer. And that part of the Chargers’ offense will be back with a healthy Allen. The Chargers will also have the vertical game going with speedsters like Travis Benjamin. Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa with get after the QB and the CBs will be healthy on defene. All the Chargers need is a versatile, playmaking safety to replace Eric Weddle. Jamal Adams is such a player that can come in and do all the things Weddle did for the defense. He can play the run in the box, single-high, cover man to man and be effective. The AFC West should be on the lookout for the Chargers with Adams in 2017.

8

Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State The Carolina Panthers lost a big part of their defense in Josh Norman in 2016. But the team drafted well and by the end of the season, they seemed to overcome that loss. The problem for the Panthers last year was on the offensive side of the ball, where they struggled. Injuries to the offensive line were a big part of it and they should get those guys back in 2017. RB Jonathan Stewart looks like he’s starting to lose some of the tread on his tires. He’s at that age where RBs start to slow down so the Panthers need to address that position. The team went to the Super Bowl in 2015 because they had the No. 2 running game in the NFL. When you have a running quarterback it’s smart to put a great RB with him. Chris Johnson was able to run for over 2,000 yards in 2009 with a Vince Young at QB. So there’s no telling what Dalvin Cook would be able to do for the Panthers behind Cam Newton. He has the vision, patience, burst, power and long speed to do damage. I would look for the Panthers to make some noise in the NFC South after making such a pick.

9

Reuben Foster ILB, Alabama The Cincinnati Bengals have and explosive offense with Andy Dalton and A.J. Green over there. But you can keep the ball away from the Bengals by simply running the ball on them. They gave up 4.4 yards per carry in 2016 and badly need to improve that mark to win anything. I love MLB Rey Maualuga but he needs to either retire or go to a 3-4 team. He can still be a thumper linebacker in the base defense but has to come out on passing downs. Reuben Foster is an every down linebacker that can wear the green dot on his helmet. Vontaze Burfict can play middle linebacker but that’s not a guy you can depend on. You don’t need the leader of your defense getting suspended every time you turn around. Foster is a disciplined kid from a disciplined program that can start your defense in a new direction. But at the same time he is as physical as any linebacker in the NFL is. He also has great speed to go sideline to sideline with and agility to go with it for pass coverage. The Cincinnati Bengals defense gets better the day Foster walks into the building.

10

O.J. Howard TE, Alabama O.J. Howard is one of the prospects that really upped his draft stock at Senior Bowl Week. He was high on a lot of draft boards but didn’t put up any kind of numbers this past season. But he proved that he can run block as he was the best run blocking TE in college football in 2016. That was one of the things that concerned many of the NFL scouts about Howard last year. During Senior Bowl Week, he showed that along with the phenomenal ability he still has in the passing game. He’s still 6’6″, with great speed, hops and hands to be a great vertical TE. So while he was projected into the mid-to-late first round before, he’s a Top-10 prospect now. Given good health and a long career, he could end up right there with the best TEs to ever play the game. The Buffalo Bills can use such a tight and to move the chains for QB Tyrod Taylor. They already have speed on the outside with guys like Sammy Watkins to open it up for him. And he would not be a detriment to the running game that features RB LeSean McCoy. The Bills could then do to the New England Patriots what the Patriots do to them with the TE.

11

Tre’davious White CB, LSU LSU’s Tre’Davious White missed the Senior Bowl with an ankle injury but had a good week. He went in with a fair share of hype lived up to the billing in Senior Bowl practices. He showed the ability to bait QBs into throws and break on the ball for INTs. White is also very physical in press coverage and can hold his WR up on the line of scrimmage. He is a fluid athlete too, so he can play off and mirror WRs down the field just as well. All that’s left for White to do now is have a good combine and he is in. The NFL has had a long look at him as he’s a four-year starter that’s improved every year. That projects well for him to learn and improve when he gets the the next level. And no one knows this better than the New Orleans Saints, who are right down the street. The Saints’ pass rush came along last year once Sheldon Rankins was finally able to play. It will improve even more with 2015 second-round pick Hau’Oli Kikaha coming back healthy. The Saints would then have a much better defense and compete for the NFC South title.

12

Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson Cleveland Browns HC Hue Jackson has already expressed his team’s need to address the QB position. But of course, not at the expense of having a transcendent talent like Myles Garrett on the team. So they wait on until No. 12 overall to strike at the position with DeShaun Watson. Jackson was enamoured with Mitch Trubisky for a while but that was before the bowl game. He was awful against Stanford just like he was early in the season against Georgia. What those two teams have in common is a pass rush and pro style defenses Trubisky couldn’t read. He could be taught that but you can’t teach being cool under the rush and making a nice throw. You also can’t teach stepping up for your team on the big stage and when your team needs you most. Jackson is a QB whisperer that can teach Watson everything he needs to know about being a QB. He just needs that guy that nothing is too big for and has the mental toughness to stay with it. He’ll get that in Watson and in time, the Browns will finally get back on top. The Browns use the pick they got from the Eagles to get what they passed up in 2016—a franchise QB.

13

Sidney Jones CB, Washington There are questions about whether or not QB Carson Palmer and WR Larry Fitzgerald will be back in 2017. But if I were a betting man, I would bet that both of them will be back. They are really close to becoming a Super Bowl team but they had injuries to the offensive line. So Palmer didn’t get that much needed pass protection to get the ball down the field. But the offensive line with Jared Veldheer will be back healthy and protect Palmer much better. That’s ultimately why Palmer will be back and having Palmer will bring Fitzgerald back. They also have speedsters to throw it deep to and David Johnson to run the ball with. The defense is also solid with just one weakness at CB on the other side of Patrick Peterson. Sidney Jones from Washington can come in and fill that need for the Cardinals immediately. Jones is physical enough to play press-man and fluid enough to play offman. He also has great ball skills so when he gets picked on in 2017, he’s going to make opposing QBs pay. The Cardinals would then jump in the race for the NFC West in 2017.

14

Tim Williams OLB, Alabama With the Sun setting on the great career of Robert Mathis, the Indianapolis Colts had an average pass rush. The Colts need more than an average pass rush if they’re going to win the AFC South. Yes, the offense is in the capable hands of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. But with no defense, opposing teams can keep up with and pass the Colts’ offense. The Colts have Mariota in that division so they have to find a way to get after him. They need some juice off that edge and OLB Tim Williams of Alabama has that juice. With the burst he has off that edge, he is the perfect fit for that team. When Lucas Oil Stadium gets loud, Williams will be an opposing tackle’s worse nightmare. There will be a lot of false start penalties called against these opposing left tackles there. And when that’s not happening, Williams will leave opposing tackles in their stances. The Colts need some of that to hold onto the leads Luck will go out and get the team. The AFC South just got a little more interesting with Williams going to Indianapolis.

15

Leonard Fournette RB, LSU The Philadelphia Eagles are in very good shape going into the 2017 NFL Draft. They have their franchise QB in Carson Wentz, whom they traded up to pick in 2016. Then they got back in the first round by trading QB Matthew Stafford to the Minnesota Vikings. And around him, is a great offensive line and WRs Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham will break out in 2017. And we already know how good the Eagles are going to be on defense. With a great RB, the Eagles could see the same meteoric rise the Dallas Cowboys made in 2016. The difference between Wentz and Dak Prescott is Prescott had RB Ezekiel Elliott. Leonard Fournette has the talent to go right into Philly and do what Elliott did in 2016. He’s 6’1″, 230 pounds with speed and power in spades—even more than Elliott has. He can miss you miss when he wants but if he gets you one on one, he’s going to truck you. The blue collar fans of Philadelphia will appreciate having such a physical runner. That will especially be the case when the Eagles are in the race of the NFC East title.

16

Derek Barnett OLB, Tennessee Elvis Dumervil is 33, missed eight games in 2016 and the Baltimore Ravens can save $6 million cutting him. That’s clear handwriting on the wall so we can’t expect to see him back with the team in 2017. Terrell Suggs still looks like he has a little gas left in the tank so we will see him. He’s also the perfect guy to take a young edge rusher under his wing and show him the ropes. And from there they have their next great pass rusher to go into the future with. That guy they will be going into the future with is Derek Barnett from Tennessee. Barnette fits the mold of those shorter, thicker 4-3 DEs they like to turn into big 3-4 OLBs. He’s 6’3″, 265 pounds and strong as a bull with leverage to get under opposing tackles. Like Suggs and company before him, Barnette is good against the run and the pass. When rushing the passer, he primarily wins with power as well as his hand moves. And also like Suggs, he has a consistently high running motor that never stops. The Baltimore Ravens defense would continue to be great with this being their pick in Round 1.

17

Zach Cunningham ILB, Vanderbilt The Washington Redskins have to pay QB Kirk Cousins after franchising him in 2016. And of course, they will, setting their offense up for more success in 2017 under HC Jay Gruden. But to beat the Cowboys this year, they’re going to have to stop the run. That didn’t go so well for them in 2017 as the Redskins gave up 4.5 yards per carry on the ground. ILB Mason Foster played well last year but it takes more than one man to stop the run. They waived fellow ILB Perry Riley Jr. before last season so they need to replace him. Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt can come in and fill the void Riley left in this defense. Cunningham is a physical linebacker that’s also athletic enough to cover RBs and TEs. So the Redskins won’t have to take him off the field with they go into the subpackages on third down. The secondary got a little better with S Su’a Cravens and CB Josh Norman last year. So improving the run defense with Cunningham would go a long way for the Redskins in 2017. The NFC East is going to be an even tougher division with the Redskins getting better.

18

Jalen Tabor CB, Florida Jalen Tabor is the perfect fit for the Tennessee Titans here at No 18 overall. He isn’t overly physical in press coverage but he can do it and he’s fluid in off coverage. But what he’s best at is zone coverage, where he diagnoses routes and jumps them. And he has he ball skills to capitalize on it and come up with the big INT. So DC Dick LeBeau would love a kid like this to put in his predominantly zone defense. LeBeau likes to blitz with his CBs facing opposing QB to create turnovers. The Titans had a solid defense in 2016 but it had a weakness named Perrish Cox. Cox is no longer with the team so the Titans need someone on the other side of Jason McCourty. Tabor just might end up being the CB1 on the team when he gets there. LeBeau would then get to play all the games he likes to play with his converges and defense. The Titans have a solid front-seven so this could be a shutdown defense after this pick. I would probably make the Titans the favorites to win the AFC South after their first-round haul.

19

Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan Jameis Winston has gone to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and done everything the team wanted him to do. The 2015 first-round pick has lifted the team out of the cellar and moved up the standings. The next step for the Buccaneers is to unseat Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. To do that, the Buccaneers need to tighten up the back end of their defense. The Buccaneers got after the passer better and improved at the CB position in 2016 with Vernon Hargreaves and Brent Grimes. They just need to improve at the safety position and they can do that with Jabrill Peppers. Forget about all that linebacker stuff we saw him do at Michigan, the kid is a do-it-all safety. He can play single high, in the box, the slot, outside, whatever you want him to do. He also gives you extra value in the return game, making Peppers a four-down player. The Buccaneers would probably put him at free safety in the place of Chris Conte, who isn’t the greatest. Peppers would go in and improve the back end of the defense for the Buccaneers immediately. The Falcons would still be the favorites to win the NFC South but they wouldn’t be a shoe-in.

20

Cam Robinson OT, Alabama The Denver Broncos defense is still great but not as as great as it was in 2015. A couple of key cogs in that wheel were shown the money and they followed it out of town. So now, the Broncos need to score some points if going to get back to the big dance. The offense is fully loaded with dangerous WRs Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. RB Devontae Booker is also a person of interest that can step his game up in 2017. QB Trevor Siemian wasn’t too bad for his first year starting at the position either. He could probably do much better if he had a better offensive line protecting him. Cam Robinson of Alabama has some off-the-field but he could come in and help immediately. Robinson is better than many in the scouting community are giving him credit for these days. He’s matched up with the best edge rushers the SEC had to offer and came through just fine. He actually shut No. 1 overall prospect Myles Garrett out in his matchup with him in 2016. Robinson also fits in the zone scheme so he would improve the Broncos O-line in 2017.

21

Malik McDowell DT, Michigan State The Detroit Lions actually look like they have a chance to win the NFC North soon. HC Jim Caldwell has improved the team, the culture and the play of QB Matthew Stafford. So the Lions are no longer the walkover in the NFC North they were in years past. But since they are playing against good to great QBs in that division, they need to get after them. The Lions weren’t too good getting after the QB in 2016, especially with Ezekiel Ansah injured. The rush got better when he started getting healthy but he needs help. And the best place to give an edge rusher help is on the inside of the defense. Malik McDowell from Michigan State can go in there and bring an inside pass rush immediately. He has an explosive first step with excellent quickness to get into the opposing team’s backfield. He can play a few different positions on the defensive line but in Detroit, he fits as a three-technique. With Ansah outside and McDowell inside, opposing QBs have nowhere to go. The Lions would then give those QBs in the NFC North trouble and could possibly win the division.

22

Takkarist McKinley DE, UCLA As we should all know from the last 16 years that the AFC East is owned by the Patriots. But the Miami Dolphins are starting to look like an interesting team these days. RB Jay Ajayi broke out in a big way to give the team the ground game that scares opposing teams. They can also get it done through the air as QB Ryan Tannehill is becoming that guy. And he has all kinds of weapons in WRs Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker Jarvis Landry. But to beat the Patriots and take the AFC East from them, they’re going to have to hit QB Tom Brady. They have DT Ndamukong Suh and DE Cameron Wake over there but that’s not enough. They need some speed off the edge where the left OT is lined up. A guy like Takkarist McKinley would be just what the doctor ordered for them at No. 22 overall. McKinley is a dynamic edge rusher because of his elite get-off and burst that he wins early with. He also has an explosive inside counter move for when opposing OTs overset for that speed. The Dolphins would be able to get much more pressure on Brady after picking McKinley.

23

Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin The New York Giants are a Super Bowl team if they could just protect Eli Manning better. They have a great defense that even slows down what the Cowboys do on offense. The Giants own the Cowboys as it is but that’s because the Cowboys have no pass rush. But you can bet they will address that this offseason so the Giants must address the left OT position. They need to address both OT positions as neither have been solidified to date. The Giants can do that by moving left OT Ereck Flowers over to the right side and drafting a left OT. Flowers has shown no signs of becoming the franchise left OT he was drafted to be in 2015. Ryan Ramczyk looks like a guy that can come in and be a solid starter for the Giants immediately. The team can plug him in on the left side with Flowers on the right. The Giants then go from no solid tackles to two and Manning gets the protection he needs. He’ll have time to find Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz if he’s still there. The Cowboys don’t want to see the Giants with solid pass protection.

24

Obi Melinfonwu s, Connecticut The Oakland Raiders’ CBs straightened out and played much better after a horrible start in 2016. However, they were asked to do a lot as the Raiders didn’t have much of a pass rush. But in 2017, Aldon Smith returns with a healthy Mario Edwards Jr and Stacy McGee. to help OLB Khalil Mack. That leaves the Raiders, who have Travis Kelce in the division, needing someone to cover the TE. S Obi Melifonwu is no longer a secret as he showed the scouts who he was at Senior Bowl Week. At 6’4″, 220 pounds, he moves like a CB and expects to run a 4.4 40 at the combine. He also plays the run well as he does not miss as an open-field tackler. Karl Joseph is only 5’10” so asking him to cover Kelce is literally a tall order so he can move to free safety. Reggie Nelson’s guaranteed money is up and he’s 33 so that’s a salary the Raiders can get rid of. Melifonwu is versatile too so he and Joseph can be used interchangeably according to the offense. Raiders fans should already know what to expect from the Raiders offense with QB Derek Carr returning. With Melifonwu shutting TEs down, they would become a contender in 2017.

25

Mitch Trubisky QB, North Carolina The Houston Texans are that team that has everything but a QB to succeed in the NFL. A team like this can afford to and should reach for a QB to get themselves over. All of the quarterbacks in this draft were reaches as Trubisky is even a reach at No. 25 overall. The statistics are overwhelmingly against a one-year starter in college succeeding in the NFL. Plus Trubisky has accuracy issues down the field and isn’t the best under a rush. Then he has to learn a pro style offense after running the spread offense at North Carolina. But coaches and get paid the big bucks to coach that out of him plan around what he does well. Trubisky has the size, arm talent and athleticism to be a good to great QB in the NFL. And with everything he would have around him, he would be set up to succeed. Trubisky can come and at least be an upgrade from what we’ve seen of Brock Osweiler. He couldn’t be worse so the Texans should pull the plug on that experiment and see what Trubisky can do. I think the Texans have a better shot at repeating as division champs with Trubisky.

26

Garett Bolles OT, Utah The Seattle Seahawks are in a very similar situation the Giants find themselves in these days. The have a championship defense, a good quarterback and weapons for him to throw to. They just don’t have the offensive line to protect him so he has time to find his targets. Also like the Giants and the Broncos, they are lucky to be in a position to get one. The left OTs in this draft class are good enough to go in the first round but not to be Top-10 picks. So the Seahawks will look to take advantage of a left OT being available to them at No. 26 overall. Garett Bolles has the size, length and athleticism to be an elite left OT but went to Jr. college. So scouts will question his experience against big-time competition. But O-line coach Tom Cable would take that and mold him into one of the game’s best in a short period of time. Bolles would make an immediate upgrade over George Fant and help protect Wilson better. Bolles is also a solid run blocker so the Seahawks would benefit from picking Bolles there too. The Seahawks would then need to go with a right tackle in the second round to get back on top.

27

Marlon Humphrey CB, Alabama The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t far from becoming a real contender in the AFC. HC Andy Reid has QB Alex Smith throwing the ball down the field a little more these days. And the result is the Chiefs offense starting to come along during the 2016 season. So we should look forward to more of the same with WR Jeremy Maclin being healthy. TE Travis Kelce is a player that the NFL has yet to find someone to cover down the field. And Tyreek Hill is the fastest man in the NFL so opposing CBs will struggle to keep up with him. The defense is also solid but can use a little help if they’re going to contend in 2017. To beat a top AFC team in the playoffs, they’ll have to deal with one of those outstanding QBs. They have the pass rush to disrupt them and solid coverage with Marcus Peters on one side. But the other side is getting picked on so they should have Marlon Humphrey take care of it. Humphrey has an outstanding combination of size, speed and toughness and he’s at his best in press coverage, The Chiefs would have the defense to contend for a Super Bowl with this pick.

28

Solomon Thomas DE, Stanford We already know about the Cowboys’ world famous RB Ezekiel Elliott and QB Dak Prescott. And of course, we know about them because they have the NFL’s best offensive line blocking for them. TE Jason Witten and WR Dez Bryant are still there as reliable options for Prescott. So the offense will be even better in 2017, leaving the Cowboys to focus on the defense. DC Rod Marinelli got more out of that defense than anyone could have expected. But you can’t expect them to get any better until they can get after opposing QBs better. Randy Gregory won’t be playing for a while and DeMarcus Lawrence needs someone on the other side. Solomon Thomas is a great candidate to help the Cowboys get after the quarterback. He has played inside and out in college but in Dallas, Thomas would mainly be a base end. On the edge, he’s tough against the run and just knows how to get to opposing QBs. He has an explosive first step, strong hands, can bend around the edge and a high motor. A pick like this could possibly put the Cowboys over the top as a contender in 2017.

29

Cordrea Tankersley CB, Clemson The Green Bay Packers will be contenders for the NFC title just because they have QB Aaron Rodgers. He seemed to will his team into the playoffs after a bad start to the season in 2016. But not even he can overcome how bad his defense is all the way through the playoffs. The Packers’ CBs got cooked left and right this season so they have to do something about that. Cordrea Tankersley of Clemson is a big, athletic, bump-and-run CB just like the Packers like them. The 6’1″, 200 pounder has excellent length and he uses it at the line of scrimmage. Tankersley also moves well enough for his size to stick with his man in coverage. He’s actually graded No. 1 at 89.5 among the draft prospects at his position by Pro Football Focus. He is a potential shutdown CB that would come in and upgrade the Packers at the position immediately. I don’t think Julius Peppers will be back next year but the team better find a way to keep Nick Perry. He and a healthy Clay Matthews could bring that heat off the edges to opposing QBs. Between them and Tankersley’s arrival, the Packers would have the defense to get to a Super Bowl.

30

Charles Harris OLB, Missouri The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost there as far as having a Super Bowl team constructed. The offense is already there with QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the O-line making it possible to do what they do. On defense, they are young but getting better and next year, they should be ready to get them through. But OLB James Harrison has to stop playing the game of football sometime soon. So they should draft an edge rusher to go on the other side of Bud Dupree. When looking for an edge rusher coming from college, you can always bet on Missouri. Aldon Smith, Kony Ealy, Shane Ray and many others have come from there to do damage in the NFL. Missouri recruits great edge rushers and makes them better with what they teach them. Charles Harris is the latest of the Missouri edge rushers and he’s a good bet to eventually take over for Harrison. To go with his quick first step, Harris incorporates a rip move, tight inside spin move, and a slap-swim move. The Steelers defense would then be in good hands when Harrison retires.

31

Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan Sorry Patriots fans, I don’t have you guys winning the Super Bowl again this year. I can’t pick the same team to win the doggone thing every single year. Belichick takes away the No. 1 weapon and makes you beat him in another way. But the Atlanta Falcons can beat you in every single way their is to beat a defense. Obviously, Julio Jones is the guy Belichick will look to take away but Mohamed Sanu is on the other side. And if you play a cover-two on them, RB Devontae Freeman will kill them. Plus if Ryan really wants Jones He can throw one up and he’ll go up in a crowd and get it. Talent is going to win the day here and in the 2017 NFL draft, they’re going to draft their own talent. Corey Davis is that height, weight and speed receiver Brady would love to have. He attacks the football in the air with very strong hands and he’s nifty after the catch. Brady says he wants to play 10 more years and with Davis, I think he can make it to five years. More importantly he’s the kind of weapon that would have the Patriots favored to win the Super Bowl.

32

Taco Charlton DE, Michigan The Falcons have their offense clicking on all cylinders and will win the Super Bowl because of it. They have that leaky pipe where when you put a finger on one hole, water leaks from another. And once you have all your fingers on a hole, a leak comes from somewhere else on it. But as you know, you have to get better in order to win back to back Super Bowls. And one area the Falcons can get better at is on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons will actually get better in 2017 just by getting CB Desmond Trufant back healthy. He and Jalen Collins will be a solid pair of CBs if they could both stay healthy for the whole year. The Falcons are starting to get after the QB pretty well too with Vic Beasley doing damage. But he could certainly use some help on the other side and on the inside. And Taco Charlton knows how to get to the QB from the outside and the inside. At 6’6″, 275, he makes a great base end on regular downs and can kick inside on passing downs. Adding Charlton would give the Falcons the kind of pass rush that gives them a chance to repeat.

This article originally appeared on