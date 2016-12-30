2017 NFL Mock Draft: Quick Pre-New Year Look

This is a very quick version of a 2017 NFL Mock Draft that doesn’t feature any feedback on a pick by pick basis.

There have been some rumors floating around twitter regarding the status of some underclassmen. For this reason, I decided to leave those players mentioned out of this mock draft. It doesn’t appear that any of the decisions are final, but I wanted to see how this mock draft would shape up with them out of the mix.

The players that would’ve been included are Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, Washington State’s Luke Falk, Michigan’s Mason Cole, Oklahoma State’s James Washington, Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson.

1. Cleveland Browns- Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers- Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears- Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

4. Jacksonville Jaguars- Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (via LA)- Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

6. New York Jets- Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn

7. San Diego Chargers- Jabrill Peppers, DB/LB, Michigan

8. Cincinnati Bengals- Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

9. Carolina Panthers- Jamal Adams, S, LSU

10. Cleveland Browns (via Phi)- Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

11. Arizona Cardinals- Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Buffalo Bills- Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

13. Indianapolis Colts- Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minn)- Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

15. New Orleans Saints- Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

16. Tennessee Titans- Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

17. Baltimore Ravens- D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

19. Denver Broncos- Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State

20. Washington Redskins- Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

21. Houston Texans- Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

22. Detroit Lions- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

23. Miami Dolphins- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

24. New York Giants- Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

25. Green Bay Packers- Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

26. Seattle Seahawks- Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

27. Kansas City Chiefs- Desmond King, CB, Iowa

28. Oakland Raiders- Vita Vea, NT, Washington

29. Pittsburgh Steelers- DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State

30. Atlanta Falcons- Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee

31. New England Patriots- Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

32. Dallas Cowboys- Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

Second Round

33. Cleveland- Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

34. San Francisco- Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

35. Chicago- Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

36. Jacksonville- Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

37. Los Angeles Rams- Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

38. New York Jets- Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

39. San Diego- Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Cincinnati- John Ross, WR, Washington

41. Carolina- Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

42. Philadelphia- Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

43. Arizona- DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

44. Buffalo- Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida

45. Indianapolis- Chidobe Awuzie, DB, Colorado

46. Minnesota Vikings- Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

47. New Orleans- Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

48. Cleveland (via Tenn)- Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

49. Baltimore- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

50. Tampa Bay- Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

51. Denver- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee

52. Washington- Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

53. Houston- Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

54. Detroit- Deatrich Wise Jr, Edge, Arkansas

55. Miami- Devonte Fields, Edge, Louisville

56. New York Giants- Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

57. Green Bay- Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

58. Seattle- OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

59. Kansas City- Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

60. Oakland- Cam Sutton, CB, Tennessee

61. Pittsburgh- Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech

62. Atlanta- DeDe Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

63. New England- Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri

64. Dallas- Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson

