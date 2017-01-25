2017 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks rule top 10

With Super Bowl LI just two weeks away, we take a look at our latest NFL Mock Draft, as a new name emerges at the top of our board.

And then there were two. The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will battle it out in Super Bowl LI on February 5, as Tom Brady looks for his record-fifth Super Bowl win. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is looking for his first ring, and comes into the game as the leader of one of the better offensive units we have seen in recent memory. While these two teams will pick at the bottom of the first round this April, some teams will be picking early, as they try to turn around their franchise.

As we look towards Super Bowl LI, lets take a look at our updated 2017 NFL Mock Draft.

1

Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson

For the past few months, we have listed Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett as our first overall selection in this April’s NFL Draft. However, as we draw closer to the big day, you cannot help but begin to realize that the Cleveland Browns are looking hard at Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Cleveland had hoped that Watson would play in the Senior Bowl, but the junior quarterback decided against that, and will now have to put on a good showing in his pro day.

For Cleveland, just one player is not going to turn around their franchise, though a quarterback could absolutely do just that. However, no scout really believes that there is that franchise quarterback in this draft, but Watson has certainly shown during his time at Clemson that he can perform in big situations. The Browns need a savior, and while Watson does not have the kind of expectations around him that a Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck did when they came out of college, he has the talent to be a very good quarterback at the next level.

Cleveland picks twice in the first round, so it is definitely possible that they could move this selection to pick up more draft picks. Thanks to their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles before last April’s draft, the Browns will also be picking at No. 12, and a quarterback may be available there as well. Still, the writing is on the wall that the Browns are looking heavy at Watson, and that is why he moves into our No. 1 spot this week.

2

Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

The biggest news around San Francisco as of late is whether or not the team will get their man when the Atlanta Falcons finish up their incredible postseason run. The 49ers organization is looking to bring in Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach for next season, after firing Chip Kelly after only one year at the helm. Shanahan has led the Falcons to the Super Bowl, and his offense has put up historic numbers this season.

For the 49ers, quarterback play has been a serious concern, which is another reason bringing in Shanahan is a good move. Shanahan has helped Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan put up MVP numbers this season, and San Francisco has a giant question mark at that position. The organization will likely not bring back Colin Kaepernick, so addressing that position is going to be a priority this offseason.

This April, the 49ers will select No. 2 overall, and while they could certainly draft a quarterback, Myles Garrett of Texas A&M is too good to pass up. San Francisco needs to fix their defense, after seeing most of their stars either leave, or retire in recent years. Garrett is the kind of impact player that can dominate from day one in the NFL, and he would instantly upgrade a weak defensive line unit in San Francisco.

3

Mitch Trubisky QB, UNC

When the Chicago Bears brought in Jay Cutler, the thought process was that he would lead the franchise for the foreseeable future. However, that has not worked out, and between his injuries and inconsistent play, he is no longer seen as a reliable option at the quarterback position. The organization needs to move on from Cutler, and it is likely that will be the case as they prepare to turn around their fortunes under head coach John Fox.

While he only started one season at the University of North Carolina, Mitch Trubisky is definitely a first-round talent, and would be a nice fit in Chicago. Trubisky has incredible accuracy, and possesses the kind of arm strength that can make all the throws at the next level. The knock on his is going to be his experience, and the Bears do need someone to come in and play right away, so it could be a bumpy first season for Trubisky at the beginning.

The Oakland Raiders drafted Derek Carr three years ago and planted him in the starting lineup. That Raiders team started out 0-10, but the experience that Carr got proved to be invaluable the next few seasons. Chicago needs to make that kind of commitment to whichever quarterback they draft in April, and it appears that Trubisky has the skill set to play right away, and also has the head to be able to take the failures early on.

4

Jonathan Allen DL, Alabama

The 2016 NFL season was supposed to be one of promise for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as some predicted they would come out of the AFC South. Quarterback Blake Bortles had put up good numbers the year before, and the defense added some big free agents in the hopes that the franchise would make the next step forward. However, Bortles had a very bad year, and all those big name free agents fizzled in their first season with the Jags.

Looking at 2017, and the franchise will have a completely new look. The team fired head coach Gus Bradley before the regular season ended, replacing him with Doug Marrone as the interim coach. They have since named Marrone the permanent head coach, and brought in two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Coughlin to oversee all football operations.

Jacksonville will likely give Bortles another season as their starter, as they are loaded with good young talent on the offensive side of the ball. Bringing in a guy like Jonathan Allen is really going to help their defense, and if he is available at No. 4, they need to pounce on him. Allen has the talent to be the first overall pick in this draft, and he has the skills to play in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense. The Jags are not far away from being a playoff team, and if Bortles can be successful next season, they could win a very winnable AFC South.

5

Malik Hooker S, Ohio State

Thanks to the trade they made for their first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans will select twice in the first round in 2017. That pick ended up being quarterback Jared Goff, who had a terrible rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams. On the flip side, the Tennessee Titans saw incredible growth from their former first-round quarterback, as Marcus Mariota established himself as one of the better young quarterbacks in the league.

The Titans were a pleasant surprise this past season, as they fought for a playoff spot up until the final week of the season. Week 17 was a rough one, however, as Mariota broke his leg, and the team lost to the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars. All of that is in the rear-view mirror heading into 2017, as they have some great talent in place to make a serious run in the AFC South.

One area where the team needs help is in their secondary, where they have shown a weakness in recent years. Malik Hooker of Ohio State is an elite safety prospect who is going to come right in and be an impact player in his rookie season. He has incredible speed, and his ability to come up and make the big hit is going to play very well at the next level. Expect the Titans to draft Hooker if his available at No. 5.

6

Marlon Humphrey CB, Alabama

The New York Jets suffered through one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory, as there were plenty of expectations coming into the 2016 campaign. The team had missed out on a playoff spot by only one game in 2015, and were bringing back a quarterback who had a career-year. However, Ryan Fitzpatrick could not rekindle his magic from the year before, and the team would finish the year at 5-11.

One thing that was blatantly obvious was that this organization is headed in the wrong direction. They really need to make wholesale changes up and down their roster, and it has to start with the quarterback. While Fitzpatrick is likely gone, the team needs to bring in a veteran who can help the team win right now, as most of their stars are getting up there in age. One of those stars is in their high-priced cornerback Darrelle Revis, who looks like it is time to make the move to safety.

The Jets have shown throughout the years that they like to draft defense in the first round, and this draft is full of solid talent on that side of the ball. Marlon Humphrey of Alabama is the best cornerback in this draft, and he could come in and replace Revis as the team’s main cornerback next season. Humphrey is the son of a former NFL running back, so he knows the kind of work ethic it takes to make it at the next level. The Jets need a lot of help, but cornerback has to be a priority going forward.

7

Mike Williams WR, Clemson

The Chargers said farewell to San Diego after 56 years with the city, making the move to Los Angeles for the 2017 NFL season. Unlike the Los Angeles Rams, who came back to L.A. for the 2016 campaign, the Bolts will head to Los Angeles with the talent to compete for a playoff spot right away. This past season saw the Chargers lose some very winnable games, and in the process, it cost head coach Mike McCoy his job.

While quarterback Philip Rivers was teary-eyed about leaving San Diego, do not expect that to translate to the field in 2017. Rivers is still a very solid NFL quarterback, and he should have his full disposal of weapons back next season. Keenan Allen suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the season, and Danny Woodhead and Melvin Gordon both battled injuries throughout the year.

Bringing in someone who can be a playmaker on the other side of Allen is a priority for the Chargers, and Clemson’s Mike Williams is one of the better wide receiver prospects we have seen in a long time. Williams proved during the Tigers’ National Championship win against Alabama that he can make all the plays, and despite playing with what looked like a concussion, was dominant against one of the best defenses in college football history. He would be perfect for LaLa Land, and the Chargers need a draft pick that is going to fill the seats.

8

Leonard Fournette RB, LSU

The Carolina Panthers made it all the way to Super Bowl during the 2015 NFL season, riding a 15-1 mark as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Cam Newton was the MVP of the league, and it looked like they would be a playoff team for years to come. Well, that certainly was not the case, as the Panthers failed to make the playoffs in 2016, and will head into 2017 with plenty of question marks up and down their roster.

One area that is not a question is at quarterback, where Newton has proven that he is one of the best in the game. The issue with Newton is going to be longevity, as he takes too many hits throughout the game. If the Panthers can bring in a solid running back to compliment him, it should take some of the pressure off of him, and in the process, extend his career by a few more years.

Leonard Fournette of LSU is one of the better running back prospects we have seen lately, and he looks like he was built to play at the next level. While showing dominance at the college level, Fournette also seemed to preserve himself a bit this past season, choosing to skip the team’s bowl game. He is going to be ready for the combine, and with a good showing, will prove to the NFL that he is worth of a top-10 selection in next April’s draft.

9

Reuben Foster LB, Alabama

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is at a crossroads of his career, as he has been one of the better regular season coaches in recent memory. However, he just cannot seem to win in the playoffs, and after failing to reach the postseason in 2016, many people are wondering how much longer he will be at the helm in Cincinnati. The Bengals have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and if Lewis can make a solid run next season, all of those whispers will likely fade away.

The AFC North is a very winnable division, and the Bengals do have a nice roster of players returning for next season. One area where they could use some depth is at linebacker, and Reuben Foster of Alabama is definitely the best prospect at that position in this draft. Foster has the ability to play all over the field, and showed during his time at Alabama that he can be a leader on a defense that is regarded as one of the best in college football history.

The thing about Foster is his tenacity, as he is one of the hardest hitters in college football. While the Crimson Tide failed to repeat as National Champions a few weeks ago, the title game did nothing to drop Foster’s draft stock. He is going to be the first linebacker off the board, and the Bengals could certainly use the help at that position going forward.

10

DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame

The Rex Ryan experiment in Buffalo is over, as the organization said farewell to Rex and his brother Rob before the season ended. After Anthony Lynn took over as the interim coach, many believed he would slide into the job, but Lynn has since been named the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead of Lynn, the Bills tabbed Sean McDermott to be their next head coach, giving the 42-year old his first shot at leading an organization.

While McDermott certainly has the talent to be a successful head coach, he takes over a roster with question marks at the most important position. Prior to the 2016 NFL season, the Bills made a huge investment in Tyrod Taylor, who was believed to be the future at the quarterback position. However, Taylor took a huge step back last season, and now the team has no idea who will be under center when they open up the 2017 campaign.

DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame looks the part, having all of the physically skills you want to see in an NFL quarterback. The issue with Kizer has been his decision making at Notre Dame, and plenty of people felt he could have used one more year with the Fighting Irish. Still, he is too physically gifted for a team with a huge hole at quarterback to pass up, and the Bills may take a shot at No. 10 and bring him in to be their next long-term answer at the position.

11

Jamal Adams S, LSU

For the New Orleans Saints, the theme has been the same over the past few years. They play good enough offense to beat anybody in the league, but the problem is, they cannot stop anybody on defense. Head coach Sean Payton may be seeing his run as the helm of the organization coming to an end, as another seven-win season could force the organization to show him the door. Drew Brees is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if they can bolster their defense, there is no reason why they cannot make a run next year.

The biggest area of concern has to be their secondary, where it seems that teams can do whatever they want against them. This has to be frustrating for the offense, which can score at will no matter which team they are playing. The organization needs to draft a defensive back in this April’s draft, and LSU’s Jamal Adams has to be considered one of the best players at the safety position in this class.

Playing for the LSU Tigers, Adams is used to playing the Bayou, and would be an instant fan favorite for the team. He has had an incredible career for the Tigers, showcasing rare physical abilities from his safety position. Not only is he great in coverage, but he shows no fear when coming up and making the big hit, which is exactly what the Saints need if they want to start putting a competitive defensive unit on the field.

12

Quincy Wilson CB, Florida

At No. 12, the Cleveland Browns will select for the second time in round one, and they will likely go defense if they take Deshaun Watson with the first overall pick. The Browns have a terrible secondary, and it is an area that needs to be addressed immediately. While Joe Haden is a Pro Bowl player at cornerback, he literally has no help back there, so bringing in a shutdown corner has to be a priority next April.

Quincy Wilson of Florida is a very exciting player who can take away one side of the field. Wilson teamed with Teez Tabor to give the Florida Gators the best cornerback tandem in the SEC last season, and both players are likely to hear their names called in the first round of the draft. Wilson has the kind of shutdown ability the Browns need if they want to actually win more than one game during the 2017 NFL season.

Cleveland is not going to sit on their hands this offseason, as head coach Hue Jackson has vowed that they will be much improved from 2016. That is not going to be a hard task considering they won only one game last year, but it is a good sign for Browns fans that their head coach actually cares about the organization. Wilson and Haden at the cornerback position would actually give the Browns an edge on the outside against the passing game, which is something they have not had in a long time.

13

Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game following the 2015 NFL regular season, only to run into a juggernaut in the Carolina Panthers. However, they came into the 2016 NFL season with a ton of expectations, though they failed miserable to attain them. The window of Carson Palmer being a good NFL quarterback is starting to close, so it is vital that the Cardinals reload and make a run next season.

Thankfully, the Cardinals have one of the best running backs in the league, as David Johnson proved he can be a beast in the run and pass game last season. On defense, Patrick Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, though the position is an area of concern for the organization. They need to bring in somebody to play alongside Peterson, and if they do, they should once again be at the top of the NFC West.

Marcus Lattimore of Ohio State is a fun player to watch, as he plays with the kind of exuberance that is contagious to his teammates. Lattimore was a leader on one of the best defensive units in college football this past season, as he teamed with Gareon Conley to form the best cornerback tandem in the Big Ten. He is going to be a solid NFL corner, and if the Cards can match him with Peterson, they are going to be hard to throw against heading into next season.

14

Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State

Incredibly, the Indianapolis Colts were able to make a playoff run this past season despite the fact that they may have had the worst offensive line in the AFC. Quarterback Andrew Luck is considered one of the best in the game, but you have to begin to question how long he can be productive when he is running for his life every game. The Colts need to bring in some free agents to play in front of Luck, or his run as an elite quarterback is bound to come to an end sooner than it should.

Playing behind Luck this past season was Frank Gore, who continues to put up solid numbers despite his advanced age. While Gore is a nice player still, his days of being a legitimate starting running back in the NFL are coming to an end. The organization needs to bring in their next big-time running back, and Dalvin Cook of Florida State could be just that.

If the Colts do make the pick for Cook, they would be giving Luck the kind of running back that Peyton Manning had in Edgerrin James during his time with the team. Cook can do it all from the running back position, and some scouts even like him better than Leonard Fournette in this draft. The Houston Texans had the best defense in the NFL this past season, and that was without J.J. Watt. If the Colts want to get back to the top of the AFC South, they are going to need to put some more weapons around Luck, and Cook would be quite an explosive one.

15

John Ross WR, Washington

While it is looking like the Los Angeles Rams swung and missed with quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall, the Philadelphia Eagles certainly look like they hit a home run with their No. 2 overall selection. North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz had a very solid rookie season, starting all 16 games for the Eagles, while gaining incredible experience under center. The Eagles appear to be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future, and now the next step is to put some solid weapons around him.

While guys like Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor were used as top targets for Wentz last season, the organization needs to bring in a legitimate WR1 for the 2017 campaign. Adding a quality wide receiver will allow Matthews to slide over to the WR2 slot, where we believe he will be much more production next season. John Ross of Washington showed this past season that he is an elite prospect at the wide receiver position, and he would be a perfect fit in Philadelphia.

Not only can Ross burn a cornerback deep, but he also has the ability to go over the middle and make the big catch. He was the best wideout in the Pac-12 this past season, and his play enabled the Huskies to play well enough to be included in the College Football Playoffs. The Eagles brought in Mike Groh to coach the wide receivers for the upcoming season, now they just need to put some talent pieces in front of him to coach.

16

Takkarist McKinley DE, UCLA

The Baltimore Ravens fought hard to reach the playoffs in 2016, but eventually, they were on the outside looking in. The organization still has a solid quarterback in Joe Flacco, who has shown that he can win a Super Bowl during his time with the Ravens. The issue with the Ravens is the fact that they are getting old on defense, and bringing in some good, young talent this offseason has to be a priority.

While Terrell Suggs looks like he can play forever, the team has to be concerned with the fact that he continues to suffer major injuries. Eventually, Suggs will have to hang them up, and the team needs to make sure they have someone ready to fill his shoes when he does. Bringing in another player with his kind of motor is imperative, and UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley could be just what the team needs to lead them in the future.

McKinley is an explosive player, possessing the skill set to play either defensive end, or linebacker at the next level. In this draft class, McKinley is one of the fastest players off the ball, and gets the edge just as well as any other player available. He is the kind of player who was built to play at the NFL level, and Ravens fans deserve another player who is going to strike fear in the hearts of their opponents.

17

Solomon Thomas DL, Stanford

Priority No. 1 for the Washington Redskins this offseason is going to be locking up quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has proven that he is a legitimate starter in this league. Cousins not only led the Redskins to the NFC East title in 2015, but he followed it up with another solid season in 2016. While the Skins failed to make the playoffs, it certainly was not due to their quarterback’s play, as Cousins showed that 2015 was no fluke.

Where the Redskins really struggled was up front, whether it was on offense, or defense. They need to bring in some talent this offseason that is going to push people around, and Stanford’s Solomon Thomas can do just that. He is one of the best defensive line prospects in this draft, and his skill set is exactly what the Redskins need to bring in to be able to stop teams from running all over them.

The NFC East produced two playoff teams this past season, so the Redskins need to make sure they continue to improve if they want to return to the top of the division. Washington has a good group of talent already in place, and they did a nice job in bolstering their secondary prior to the 2016 NFL season. If they can put some big bodies up front, they should be able to stop the run, which in turn will limit the damage put on them by a player like Ezekiel Elliott.

18

Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan

For the Tennessee Titans, they have to be happy with where their franchise is headed. They have an incredible young quarterback in place, some solid players on the defensive side of the ball, and the two-headed monster of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry at running back is quite a tandem. The only thing really missing from their offense is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, which they should look to select in next April’s draft.

Western Michigan went on an incredible run this past season, as they nearly ran the table. While an undefeated season was not in the cards, one player established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the country, as Corey Davis was as explosive as they come at that position. He is going to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he would be perfect for the Titans at No. 18.

Mariota was good enough to make due with his wide receivers this past season, but the team needs to give him a real WR1 if they want him to continue his development. Davis has the ability to beat people deep, and his route-running skills are second to none in this draft. The Titans are very close to being a playoff team, and bringing in a guy like Davis could be a final piece to the puzzle.

19

Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan

Just like the Tennessee Titans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit a home run when they selected their franchise quarterback in 2015. Jameis Winston of Florida State came into the NFL with plenty of baggage, but it appears that he has been a model citizen since the Bucs took him with the first overall pick. He has led the franchise back to being relevant, and with a couple more solid additions to the roster, they could be a playoff team very soon.

One area of concern for the team is in their secondary, where their safety unit needs a serious upgrade. The tandem of Chris Conte and Bradley McDougald are decent players, but the team needs to bring in somebody who can lead the unit in 2017. Jabrill Peppers of Michigan played all over the field during his time in college, but he has made the permanent move to safety, and would be perfect for the Bucs.

Peppers was the most versatile player in college football this past season, and the Bucs could definitely use him all over the field. Not only is he an elite defensive prospect, but he is an excellent return man, and has shown that he can run the ball as well. Tampa Bay is not far from being a playoff team, and bringing in a versatile player like Peppers would be just what they need to make the next step forward.

20

Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin

The Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl after the 2015 NFL season, as head coach Gary Kubiak won it all in his first season at the helm in Denver. What a difference a year makes, as Kubiak has since retired due to health reasons, and the team heads into the 2017 NFL season after missing the playoffs. New head coach Vance Joseph has never been a head coach at any level, but that did not stop John Elway from handing him the keys to the car.

Once settled into his desk, Joseph made the announcement that the quarterback position would be up for grabs, though many believe that Trevor Siemian will be the team’s starter once again in 2017. Siemian beat out rookie Paxton Lynch and veteran Mark Sanchez to earn the job last season, and did a nice job despite the fact that the team had no running game to show for. No matter who is under center in 2017, the team needs to bolster their offensive line, as their quarterback may be running for his life one again.

Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin is rated as one of the best offensive tackles in this draft, and he has shown that he is a first-round talent during his time with the Badgers. Not only is he great in pass protection, but he helped the Badgers Corey Clement to one of the best rushing seasons in school history. The Broncos have an elite defense, but their window is going to close soon if they cannot get the kind of offensive production needed to compete in a tough AFC West.

21

Malik McDowell DL, Michigan State

By all means, the Detroit Lions have to be happy with their 2016 season as whole. The organization lost the face of the franchise after the 2015 campaign, as star wide receiver Calvin Johnson decided to retire out of nowhere. However, that did not stop quarterback Matthew Stafford from having one of the best seasons of his career, even though it ended with a rough skid.

Still, the Lions reached the postseason, and will head into the 2017 NFL season as a favorite to get back there once again. Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the team has some great talent on both sides of the ball. If they want to continue to compete at a high level, they need to bolster their defensive line, and they could look instate for their first round draft pick this April.

Malik McDowell of Michigan State is an incredible specimen, and has the ability to be an impact player at the next level. McDowell has the size and speed to play in a 3-4, or a 4-3 defense, and brings the kind of tenacity that should light up Ford Field for years to come. Playing inside the state of Michigan in college will make him fan favorite for the Lions, who will be looking to get out of the Wild Card round next season.

22

Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee

Prior to the 2016 NFL season, if a second AFC East team was going to make the playoffs as a Wild Card it was likely going to be the New York Jets. However, the Jets had a terrible season in 2016, and out of nowhere, the Miami Dolphins made an incredible run to the playoffs. The Dolphins were one of the hottest teams in football during the second half, and while they were crushed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, they have to be happy with where their organization is headed.

First-year head coach Adam Gase appears to have changed the culture in Miami, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill played some of the best football of his career. The Dolphins defensive front was pretty impressive as well, as Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake struck fear in the hearts of their opponents. Despite losing Olivier Vernon to the New York Giants, the Dolphins defense was strong, but they need to add to the unit if they want to stay a playoff team.

Derek Barnett of Tennessee is one of the more explosive players in this draft, and he has the motor to be an impact player at the next level. Barnett broke Hall of Famer Reggie White’s career sack record at Tennessee this past season, and he should bring that kind of impact to the NFL. He is as good off the ball as any player in this draft, and he and Wake would form incredible bookends at the edge for the 2017 NFL season.

23

Cam Robinson OT, Alabama

The New York Giants were roasted in the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, as many believed it was their wide receivers trip to Miami that did them in. While that is definitely not the case, it was still a disappointing end to the season, as their defense proved to be one of the best in the NFL. Quarterback Eli Manning is getting up there in age, so time is running out on another Super Bowl win for him, though the talent around him could get him his third ring.

The biggest area that needs help is the offensive line, as Manning cannot afford to continue to be hit as much as he does. The team needs to bring in some depth to make sure he is not picking himself up off the ground all the time, and Cam Robinson of Alabama would be a nice fit for them at No. 23. Robinson was the anchor of a Crimson Tide offensive line that nearly repeated as National Champions, and he would give the Giants the kind of stability they need protecting Eli’s blind side.

Robinson is good enough to play on both sides of the line, while also possessing the strength to play left tackle. He is as big as any offensive lineman in this draft, and should be able to stay at left tackle at the next level. The Giants also need to bring in a running back for next season, but solidifying their offensive line is definitely priority No. 1 come April.

24

Teez Tabor CB, Florida

No team had a more disappointing end to the season than the Oakland Raiders did, as they saw their Super Bowl aspirations go out the window in Week 16. Despite playing with a three-score lead in the fourth quarter, the Raiders decided to keep star quarterback Derek Carr out on the field against the Indianapolis Colts, and the result could not have been more catastrophic. Carr broke his leg, ending his season, and the team would lose the division lead the next week, and their first playoff game in 15 years the week after.

That has to be in the rear-view mirror now, as the team has the talent on both sides of the ball to make a serious run at their first Super Bowl Championship since 1983. Carr should be back to 100 percent by training camp, and they have locked up their stellar offensive line for the next few seasons. If the team can add to their secondary prior to the 2017 season, they will fill one of the few holes on their roster, and Florida’s Teez Tabor could be the answer for the team.

Tabor teamed with Quincy Wilson to form the best cornerback tandem in the SEC last season, while showcasing why he is considered a first-round talent. Tabor has incredible ball-hawking skills, and has great hands for somebody who plays in the defensive backfield. Oakland was burned far too often last season, and while they did go out and spend money on Sean Smith, the secondary was once again a weakness. They need depth, and Tabor would be a nice fit for the Silver and Black heading into next season.

25

David Njoku TE, Miami

The Houston Texans lost a huge piece of their puzzle early in the season, as J.J. Watt was done for the year after only a few weeks. However, that did not stop them from having the top-ranked defense in all of football when all was said and done, as Jadeveon Clowney showed why he was a first overall pick. Clowney led the Texans all the way to the Divisional Round, where they eventually ran out of gas against the New England Patriots.

While they did give up over 35 points to the Pats, it actually was not their defense that was to blame for their season ending. The Texans quarterback, Brock Osweiler, was atrocious, and the team needs to figure out what they are going to do with his huge contract going forward. Whoever is under center next season is going to need help at the tight end position, and Miami’s David Njoku is an elite pass-catcher who should find himself in the first round.

Njoku has an incredible skill set for somebody who plays the tight end position, possessing great size and speed. He also has some of the best hands in the country, and he would be a nice fit alongside guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller in the passing game. If the team does roll with Osweiler in 2017, he is going to need a good tight end, as he seems to like to check down more often that he should.

26

Sidney Jones CB, Washington

The Seattle Seahawks made another nice run this season, falling a bit short in the Divisional Round. The loss of Earl Thomas weeks before reared its ugly head, as Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons exploited a weakened Seahawks secondary. One big surprise was how bad Richard Sherman played, although his head coach did explain that he was playing with a bad MCL throughout the second half of the season.

Still, the lack of depth in the secondary was apparent, and the team needs to go into April’s draft looking to bring in some talent around Thomas and Sherman. Sidney Jones of Washington is a fantastic cornerback, and he would obviously have no issues playing in the cold weather of the northwest. Jones played in the state of Washington during his collegiate days, so becoming a Seahawk seems like a perfect fit.

Jones is so good in pass coverage, showing that he can take away an entire side of the field. The Pac-12 was a pass-happy league in 2016, and Jones established himself as the best cornerback in the entire conference. He is going to be a good pro, and the Seahawks showed during the playoffs that they need to add to the Legion of Boom if they want to continue to make runs at the Super Bowl.

27

Patrick Mahomes II QB, Texas Tech

Going to go out on a limb for this pick, and some may think I am crazy for doing so. The Kansas City Chiefs are so talented on both sides of the ball that it is a crying shame that they cannot get better play out of their quarterback. While Alex Smith is a proven winner in the regular season, he cannot win playoff games, and the Chiefs do not have the time to wait and see if he can eventually lead them to the Super Bowl.

Despite the fact that the team could use help at the cornerback position, we like the Chiefs to take a quarterback in this April’s NFL Draft. Patrick Mahomes II of Texas Tech put up some incredible numbers for the Red Raiders this season, and he has the arm to make all the throws at the next level. While he does need help with his footwork, he has the physical ability to be an NFL quarterback, and the Chiefs will likely have a shot at him this late in the first round.

While Mahomes may not be able to start right away, he will likely be ready to go during his rookie season. Smith has yet to prove that he can win the big game, and Chiefs fans are beginning to see the writing on the wall. The AFC West is such a tough division, and if the Chiefs do not do something to fix the quarterback position, they may see their run at the top of the division come to an end very soon.

28

Taco Charlton DE, Michigan

The 2016 NFL Draft was a home run for the Dallas Cowboys, as they drafted their new franchise quarterback, and a running back that would go to lead the NFL in rushing. Dak Prescott was passed over by plenty of teams, but the Cowboys took the quarterback from Mississippi State in the fourth round, and he would go on to have one of the better rookie seasons we have seen in a long time. Ezekiel Elliott was the team’s first round pick, and while we knew he would be good coming out of Ohio State, nobody could have predicted the impact he would have in his first season.

When it was all said and done, the Cowboys were the best team in the NFC during the regular season, picking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Their playoff run would be one and done, as the Green Bay Packers went into Dallas and eked out a three-point victory. The Cowboys need to bolster their defense prior to the 2017 NFL season, and Taco Charlton of Michigan would be a perfect fit for their roster.

Charlton is an incredible athlete, and the odds are that he is going to be even better at the next level. He possesses incredible speed for somebody his size, and has the strength to play on the defensive line or linebacker. The Cowboys need some help getting after the quarterback, and bringing in a guy like Charlton is going to instantly upgrade their pass rush, while giving them a nice, young player to build their defense around moving forward.

29

Adoree’ Jackson CB, USC

One thing was blatantly clear watching the Green Bay Packers play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, and that was they need help in the secondary. The Packers made an incredible run after starting the season at 4-6, winning the NFC North on the final weekend of the regular season, and then winning two playoff games. The Pack was able to go into Dallas and beat the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would prove to be the highlight of their season.

Fast forward to next season, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already said that the team needs to reload. They need to start at the cornerback position, and Adoree’ Jackson of USC would be a nice fit for the Packers on the outside. Jackson is one of the elite cornerbacks in this draft, and what he brings to a team far exceeds just what he can do up against some of the best wide receivers in college football.

Jackson became the most decorated return man in USC history during his time with the Trojans, and will likely be used a return guy at the next level. Not only is he a shutdown corner, but he has some of the best hands of any defensive back in this draft. He is going to be an explosive player at the next level, and the Packers could definitely use somebody with his skill set if they want to repeat as NFC North Champions once again in 2017.

30

Tim Williams LB, Alabama

The big news out of Pittsburgh on Tuesday was whether or not Ben Roethlisberger will be back under center for the team in 2017. While it is way to early to speculate, Big Ben is going to use the offseason to decide whether or not he is going to make another run at a Super Bowl title. The Steelers looked pretty bad in their AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots, but the pieces are in place for another good run next season if Big Ben returns.

One area where the team needs help is at outside linebacker, where they showed incredible weakness against the Patriots. Alabama’s Tim Williams is an exciting prospect, and he is the kind of player who is going to be able to come in and play right away. He has one of the biggest motors in college football, and has the rare ability to play from sideline to sideline.

Williams comes with a bit of baggage, as he has had his fair share of off the field discretions during his time with the Crimson Tide. Still, he is an elite talent, and somebody who would fit right into the scheme the Steelers like to run on defense. The Steelers are one of the best teams in football, and if they can add one or two good pieces prior to next season, they should find themselves deep in the playoffs once again.

31

O.J. Howard TE, Alabama

What an incredible run it has been for the Atlanta Falcons, who find themselves playing in the Super Bowl in two weeks. Quarterback Matt Ryan is the front-runner for the MVP Award, and will be looking to win his first ring as the signal-caller of the Falcons. He and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan have done some special things this season, but one huge hurdle remains in the New England Patriots.

One huge surprise over the past few weeks has been how good the Falcons defense has played. For all the talk of this being one of the more historical offenses in recent memory, the Falcons defense has gone out and stymied teams lately. They have a nice young blend of talent on that side of the ball, and they are only going to get better.

This April, the team should look to draft a tight end, as the position has been waning since Tony Gonzalez retired. Alabama’s O.J. Howard is extremely talented at that position, and it is very possible that he could be gone by the time the Falcons draft at No. 31. However, if he is available, he would be a perfect fit for the Falcons, as he has the ability to stretch the field like no other tight end in this draft class. He was good in college, but he has the potential to be great at the next level.

32

Christian McCaffrey RB, Stanford

Incredibly, the New England Patriots will once again represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Despite the fact that Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of the NFL season, the Patriots rolled to a 14-2 regular season record, locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. After trouncing the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pats will head to Houston to take on the Atlanta Falcons, in what should be an incredible matchup for Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots are pretty loaded on both sides of the ball, but they could always use some depth at the running back position. LeGarrette Blount, James White, and Dion Lewis have all had their moments this season, and have each added a special wrinkle to the offense. Next April, we like the Patriots to add another versatile player into the mix, and that player is Christian McCaffrey.

One year ago, McCaffrey would likely have been a top-5 pick, but he had to return to Stanford because he was only a sophomore. While he did not set the world on fire like he did as a sophomore, he still was pretty incredible for the Cardinal, shaking off a mid-season slump to finish the year with over 2,000 all-purpose yards. He would be a great fit in New England, and would give head coach Bill Belichick a player who can do a little bit of everything in their offense.

