2017 NFL Mock Draft: NFL Conference Championship Edition

With the stage now set for Super Bowl LI, let’s jump into first-round projections for the 2017 NFL draft.

After another exciting weekend of the NFL playoffs, the stage for Super Bowl LI is now set. Meanwhile, 30 other teams are now diving deep into the 2017 NFL draft class as they start to prepare their big boards for April.

The college football season has now been over for a couple of weeks, and there are a handful of prospects who have stood out as first-round talent. The landscape is bound to change after the Senior Bowl, Pro Days and the NFL Scouting Combine, but for now, here’s an entire mock draft for the first 32 selections.

1 Myles Garrett EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cleveland Browns are going to be tempted to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. However, considering how that’s worked for them in the past, they might want to avoid reaching for a quarterback and instead find someone at a different position who could make an immediate impact.

There are a pair of defenders in this draft class that belong in the argument for the No. 1 overall selection, but Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is the more appealing option for Cleveland. The Aggies’ edge rusher was a dominant force this season, racking up 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 11 games.

Garrett will be an intimidating matchup for even the most seasoned NFL offensive tackles, coming in at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. He’s an extremely powerful edge rusher who explodes off of the snap and wreaks havoc in the backfield, whether that’s rushing the passer or stopping the run.

As far as prospects go, Garrett is probably one of the safer bets, and his upside as an NFL pass rusher is through the roof. The Browns are reportedly enamored with Garrett, and they’d be wise to take him with the No. 1 pick instead of another quarterback.

2 Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson

Regardless of who winds up taking over as the head coach and GM for the San Francisco 49ers, the new management is going to want to make a splash with its first-round pick. Taking a quarterback would be the best way to do that, and probably the right move considering how Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick played this season.

There is no consensus as to who the top quarterback prospect is in this class, but in my opinion, it has to be Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Taking the Tigers to back-to-back national championships was no small feat, but actually taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide this year speaks volumes about the young quarterback.

Watson isn’t a perfect QB prospect, but there is a lot to like about his game. The Clemson quarterback has a great arm with some relatively consistent ball placement, but he also has the mobility to extend plays with his legs and avoid pressure.

The biggest problem with Watson is his tendency to stare down his No. 1 option, rarely going through his progressions and instead forcing a throw or taking off if the first guy isn’t open. That is something that the right coaching staff should be able to fix, but it could be a bad habit for Watson as a rookie.

He might not be an elite playmaker right away, but Watson is the kind of quarterback a new regime in San Francisco could build around.

3 Jonathan Allen DL, Alabama

It’s going to be really tempting for the Chicago Bears to draft a quarterback. Jay Cutler is probably gone before the start of the 2017 season, and it’ll be time to find a new face of the franchise.

However, reaching for a quarterback might be a bad decision this early in the draft given the other needs that the Bears have. Instead, the Bears should focus on their board and pick the best player available, which would be Alabama’s Jonathan Allen in this scenario.

There wasn’t a more dominant draft-eligible defensive lineman in college football this season than Allen. This season, the Crimson Tide defender racked up 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 15 QB hurries and three fumbles returns, including two that went for touchdowns.

Not only does Allen have a great frame (6-foot-3, 294 pounds) for a defensive end in a 3-4 defensive scheme, but he’s also incredibly disruptive thanks to his violent hands. He’s a versatile player that can move all over the line and make plays with great instincts and play recognition.

Bears fans aren’t going to get psyched up about their team drafting a defensive lineman, but if Chicago is serious about rebuilding into a legitimate contender down the road, then they can’t abandon their board and reach for a quarterback.

4 Jamal Adams S, LSU

After such high expectations for the 2016 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars pretty much imploded with a 3-13 season. Now that the Jaguars have some new faces managing the organization, they’re going to need to think long and hard about how to turn the franchise into a playoff contender.

Is Blake Bortles the answer at quarterback in Jacksonville? Probably not, but my guess is that the Jaguars will give him at least one more year to prove himself. Besides, this is a team with other more pressing needs, including the need for an impact safety in the secondary.

This is a very talented class of safeties, but no one stands out more than LSU’s Jamal Adams. He was a vocal leader for the Tigers defense, and he seemed to get more dominant week in and week out this season.

Adams can match up with just about anyone at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, whether that’s a slot receiver or a tight end. He has an extremely aggressive mentality and the closing speed to plug up rushing lanes or catch a defender in open space.

While the LSU star safety has a great blend of aggressiveness and instincts, Adams can sometimes get too aggressive and whiff on tackles in open space. That’s not the worst problem for an incoming rookie, and there are few other holes in Adams’ game, making him a great candidate as a top-five pick.

5 Mike Williams WR, Clemson

Marcus Mariota showed some serious development in his second season with the Tennessee Titans, but the young quarterback still desperately needs some more weapons to work with. The Titans also need some help at cornerback, but with two picks in the first round, my guess is that Tennessee uses the first one to find their future No. 1 receiver.

There are a few wide receivers in this draft class that could make the argument as the top guy at the position, but none of them consistently made jaw-dropping plays like Clemson’s Mike Williams did this year. Just look at this insane grab he made against Alabama in the National Championship.

Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) is actually Neo from The Matrix pic.twitter.com/6NQ7R4PRYf — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 11, 2017

That play is a great example of what Williams does best, and that’s attacking 50-50 jump balls at their high point. As a former basketball player, Williams is a phenomenal athlete who does a great job of attacking contested passes instead of letting the ball come to him.

With his unique blend of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed, Williams should be able to make an immediate impact as a rookie. Having Mariota as his quarterback could make Williams an early Rookie of the Year candidate and help turn the Titans into an even more legitimate contender in the AFC South.

6 Quincy Wilson CB, Florida

New York Jets fans are still trying to see what Christian Hackenberg has to offer. While the team and its fans may still want the Jets to take another quarterback in the first round, they may want to look at other positions and consider waiting until the 2018 draft to look at another quarterback in the event that Hackenberg doesn’t pan out next year.

With the No. 6 pick, the Jets could look at an edge rusher or a cornerback if they don’t go for a QB. Both positions have a ton of depth this year, but Florida’s Quincy Wilson might be the best pick given who is still on the board here.

Wilson arguably has the highest upside of any cornerback in this class, showcasing some serious shutdown potential. He’s got great size and length at 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds along with the aggressive mindset to press receivers at the line of scrimmage and knock them off of their routes.

While the Gators corner doesn’t have elite speed, he makes up for it with solid technique and natural ball skills. He’ll need to improve against the run to become a more complete player at the next level, but all of the physical tools are there for Wilson to come in and be an instant upgrade over an aging Darrelle Revis.

7 Malik Hooker S, Ohio State

Casey Hayward turned out to be one of the best free agent signings this past offseason, and while the Los Angeles Chargers still have needs in other areas, continuing to bolster that secondary would be a wise move considering the conference that they play in.

This pick could change depending on what happens leading up to April, especially with rumors swirling around quarterback Philip Rivers. However, if the draft were to take place today, the best move would be to take the thrilling Ohio State safety Malik Hooker.

After initially saying that he planned on returning to Ohio State, Hooker declared for the NFL draft following the Buckeyes’ blowout loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff. During that game, Hooker showed off just how rangy of a free safety he can be, coming up with this impressive interception.

Excellent play by Malik Hooker showcasing his range vs Clemson. pic.twitter.com/PDAtfkdfpg — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 18, 2017

Hooker excels as a safety because he does an exceptional job of reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping in front of routes. He’s got great speed and fluid hips to cover the entire field in pass coverage. His biggest problem is missing open-field tackles, but with the right coaching, Hooker could turn into one of the best turnover-creating safeties in the NFL.

8 Solomon Thomas EDGE, Stanford

While countless mock drafts have had the Carolina Panthers taking Leonard Fournette with this pick, I think that they can afford to wait until Day 2 to take a running back. Instead, they could take another impact defender to bolster their front seven.

There might not have been a single prospect that helped his draft stock more during bowl season than Stanford’s Solomon Thomas. He was by far the most dominant player on the field during the Sun Bowl against North Carolina, consistently blowing by offensive linemen and making his way into the backfield.

Thomas a versatile defender who could play either as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme or as an edge rusher in a 3-4 defense. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s incredibly strong with excellent technique to help him disengage from blockers.

By far Thomas’ most impressive trait is his violent hands. Having worked with a boxing trainer this offseason, Thomas has hands that are on par with Jonathan Allen’s, and he uses those to shed blockers and make plays in the backfield.

The Panthers could very well use this pick on a running back or defensive back, but Thomas is such a talented player that it’ll be hard for Carolina to pass up on the Stanford star. A defensive line with Thomas, Charles Johnson, Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short would be one of the most intimidating in the league.

9 Reuben Foster LB, Alabama

Things went downhill fast this year for the Cincinnati Bengals, but on the bright side they should be able to regroup and make another run at the playoffs in 2017. With a top-10 pick at their disposal, the Bengals can afford to sit back and wait for the best available player to fall to them.

In this scenario, that would be Alabama’s Reuben Foster. Although inside linebackers aren’t nearly as valuable as they used to be, I still have Foster as my No. 3-graded prospect in this draft class. Alabama has produced some stellar linebackers over the years, but no one has come out of that program with the tape that Foster has produced.

Any time you turn on Foster’s tape, you’re immediately met with an instinctive linebacker with elite closing speed who is capable of laying some huge hits on ball carriers. He also has great size for the position, coming in at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds.

Foster is more than capable of stopping the run or dropping back into coverage, and he continues to improve as a blitzer. The only major concern is how well Foster will be able to adjust to play against NFL talent, but everything he showed this season screams future Pro Bowler. The Bengals could use a guy like that to pair with Vontaze Burfict.

10 DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame

It’s sounding more and more like Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is going to be heading elsewhere this offseason. If that’s the case, the Bills are going to need to find a new starting quarterback, because a long-term option isn’t currently on the roster.

The Bills will need to find someone who can stretch the field vertically so that they can get their weapons like Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods involved while opening up the running game for LeSean McCoy. With Watson already off of the board, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer would be the next best option.

Kizer has the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. He’s got a great arm and can put some beautiful touch on passes while also possessing the athleticism and mobility to extend plays with his legs.

The biggest question mark for Kizer is his decision making, occasionally making throws that make you want to shake your head. A lot of that might have to do with the Notre Dame coaching. After all, Brian Kelly did make Kizer throw the ball 26 times literally in the middle of a hurricane against N.C. State.

Kizer is a guy who will need some time to develop, but all of the physical tools are there for him to become a legitimate starting quarterback at the next level.

11 Desmond King CB, Iowa

We talk about the New Orleans Saints needing help on defense every year, and that’s the case once again heading into the 2017 NFL draft. There are plenty of positions that the Saints need to address on that side of the ball, but on the bright side that allows them to take the best defensive prospect on the board.

There are a couple of routes that the Saints could go with the No. 11 pick, but my guess is that they’re going to want to capitalize on an extremely deep class of defensive backs. With Wilson already gone, Iowa’s Desmond King is the next best corner available on my big board.

King stands out in this class of cornerbacks as the most consistent tackler, rarely whiffing in open space or in traffic. He’s got great speed and the ball skills to create turnovers or break up passes along with the quick hips to cover the entire field.

Some argue that King would be best suited to play safety at the next level, and even if that’s the case, he could still compete for a starting job in the Saints secondary. Wherever he plays, King has the instincts and experience to play immediately in any role for New Orleans, whether that’s as a safety, nickel corner or even just as a return man on special teams.

12 Mitch Trubsiky QB, North Carolina

If the Browns are able to stay patient and not take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, I have a hard time believing that they’re going to pass up on one again with their second first-round selection. That’ll be even more true if one of the “Big Three” quarterbacks is still on the board.

At least one of the top three QBs is probably going to be here at No. 12, and in this mock draft that’s North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. The Tar Heels QB only started one season, but he looked awfully poised throughout the regular season as he saw his draft stock soar.

Trubisky has a solid arm with consistent ball placement and the ability to find openings in zone coverage. While he’s not a great athlete, Trubisky has the pocket awareness and mobility to avoid pressure and extend plays.

The biggest problem with Trubisky is that he doesn’t have the best deep ball, as he struggles to consistently hit receivers deep down the field in stride. There is also little tape on Trubisky, and his poor showing against Stanford in the Sun Bowl has raised some red flags.

Still, the Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback, even with Robert Griffin III on the roster. Trubisky is still developing into a complete quarterback, but there is enough to like there that I wouldn’t be surprised to see Cleveland pull the trigger on him if they don’t take a QB with the No. 1 pick.

13 Sidney Jones CB, Washington

Carson Palmer is 37 years old and looking closer than ever to retirement. While the Arizona Cardinals need to seriously consider finding his eventual replacement, they also need to think about making one last Super Bowl run with the veteran as their starting QB.

The best way to turn around and make a run in 2017 is by adding some extra depth to their secondary and a legitimate No. 2 corner opposite of Patrick Peterson. With Wilson and King off of the board, Washington’s Sidney Jones is the next best option, and he would be an excellent fit on that defense.

Jones was such a dominant corner for the Huskies this season that teams rarely threw his way. He’s got a nice frame at 6-foot-0 and 181 pounds with room to grow, and he uses that length along with his speed to mirror receivers and stay with them throughout their routes.

While Jones is a naturally great shutdown corner in press coverage, he tends to get washed out by blockers in the run game. That’s not the worst problem to have as a No. 2 corner, however, and learning from one of the best in Peterson could help Jones develop into a formidable defensive back at the next level.

14 Derek Barnett EDGE, Tennessee

With the retirement of Robert Mathis, the Indianapolis Colts are in a desperate situation with their defense. There are essentially no edge rushers on the roster for 2017 as of right now, and the Colts need to find some new ones as soon as possible if they’re going to hope to put any pressure on opposing quarterbacks next season.

Tennessee’s Derek Barnett might be one of the more underrated edge rushers in this draft class. Barnett was one of the most dominant defenders in the SEC during his time with the Volunteers. This season, Barnett was able to rack up 13 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries, showcasing his ability to get into the backfield.

Barnett was a proven leader for the Volunteers defense, drawing praise from head coach Butch Jones for his ability to take over games. He’s strong and aggressive with a thick frame (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) and the technique to either rush the passer or stop the run.

Although Barnett isn’t explosive off of the line of scrimmage, his strength and technique allow him to make plays all over the field. The Colts don’t have anyone like that currently on the roster, making Barnett a great pick for this team as it tries to rebuild into a legitimate contender.

15 Leonard Fournette RB, LSU

Carson Wentz proved to Philadelphia Eagles fans that he’s going to be the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Now, the Eagles need to focus on giving Wentz weapons to work with on offense, whether that’s at wide receiver or running back.

While I could very well see the Eagles taking a wide receiver in the first round, I think it’ll be hard to pass up on a guy like LSU’s Leonard Fournette. I currently have two running backs in the top five of my big board, and I’m guessing that the Eagles would have the former Tigers star ranked ahead of any receiver with the possible exception of Mike Williams.

Fournette has been hyped up as an NFL prospect since coming out of high school. He’s a violent and aggressive running back who doesn’t shy away from contact, and he often comes out on the winning side given his 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame. When it comes to pure runners, Fournette is the most physically imposing running back that I’ve scouted since I started doing this in 2013.

There are some concerns about Fournette’s ankle injury that limited him this season. However, if he checks out medically at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, there shouldn’t be any concerns about Fournette’s potential as an NFL running back. Having him and Wentz in the backfield could give the Eagles a duo to build around for the next few seasons as they try to compete with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

16 Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan

Is Joe Flacco an elite quarterback? All jokes aside, the Baltimore Ravens aren’t going to be able to firmly answer that question until they can put a legitimate group of weapons around their franchise QB.

Now that Steve Smith is hanging up the cleats, Baltimore’s group of receivers is thinner than ever. If they’re going to fix that, then the Ravens need to take a wide receiver as soon as possible in the NFL draft.

Williams is already off of the board, but Western Michigan’s Corey Davis comes in graded a lot closer to the Clemson star than a lot of casual fans may think. The Broncos aren’t exactly an NFL pipeline, but don’t forget that Greg Jennings came out of Western Michigan and had a successful pro career.

Davis has the chance to be an even more productive receiver than Jennings. He’s got great size at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds while possessing some of the best footwork and route-running ability in this draft. He’s tough to bring down after the catch, and while he doesn’t have elite speed, Davis can be elusive in open space.

The Ravens don’t possess a true No. 1 receiver on their depth chart. Drafting Davis in the first round could probably change that.

17 Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State

There are so many directions that the Washington Redskins could go with this pick, with the vast majority of them involving them taking a defensive player. However, if the Redskins stick to their board, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook would have to be the move at No. 17.

Washington was able to get by with a running back by committee approach this season. However, if they really want to take this offense to the next level, bringing in a potentially elite back like Cook could take a ton of pressure off of Kirk Cousins and the passing game.

Cook stands out in this draft as a home-run hitter. He’s got excellent vision and burst to hit top speed at the line of scrimmage and take off for huge chunks of yardage. His powerful lower body makes it hard for defenders to take him down, and once he’s in the open field he’s a threat to take off for the end zone.

The Seminoles star has been able to make an impact catching passes out of the backfield, but Cook also had some problems with drops throughout his college career. He should be able to develop into an every-down back, however, and he could start making plays in a hurry in Washington’s offense.

18 Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State

After taking a wide receiver with their other first-round selection, the Titans should move to the other side of the ball and work on building out their secondary. Outside of Jason McCourty, the Titans have very little depth at the cornerback position.

If the Titans want to find a guy with CB1 potential, then they should take a long look at Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore benefitted from playing in an absolutely stacked Buckeyes secondary, but his tape stood out in a big way in his only season as a starter.

Lattimore may arguably have the most fluid hip rotation in this entire class, and that’s huge for a No. 1 cornerback trying to cover receivers as they go deep. He does a great job with technique, but he also has an impressive second gear that allows him to jump routes when he sees an opportunity to do so.

Playing on a solid Ohio State defense may help mask some of Lattimore’s mistakes, and only having one year of tape makes him a bit risky. However, the work Lattimore has put in has made him look every bit like a first-round pick, and his upside as a shutdown corner at the next level will make him an appealing option for a team like Tennessee.

19 Jabrill Peppers DB, Michigan

It was a surprisingly impressive season from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who fell just short of their first playoff appearance since 2007. While there’s a lot to like about this roster, the safety play of Brad McDouglad and Chris Conte wasn’t exactly anything to write home about.

The Buccaneers have some impact defenders on the defense, but they need a potential enforcer in their secondary. Scouts continue to knock Michigan Wolverines star Jabrill Peppers for not specializing in one position, but he could be the kind of player that Tampa Bay is looking for.

Peppers is arguably the most impressive athlete in this class, showcasing some impressive speed and instincts that made him a threat on defense, special teams and even offense. His versatility allowed him to play all over the field, and his nose for the football helped him make plenty of plays.

Defensive coordinator Mike Smith should be able to properly utilize Peppers’ skill set. Perhaps he’ll have Peppers play a pure safety, or maybe he’ll have him play a hybrid safety/linebacker, or “spur”, much like Deone Bucannon or Shaq Thomspon have been doing the past couple of seasons.

Wherever he plays, Peppers’ athleticism will be on full display, and he could be a great fit in Tampa Bay’s defensive scheme.

20 O.J. Howard TE, Alabama

The Denver Broncos are going to be tempted to draft an offensive lineman in the first round, but there’s also a pretty glaring need at tight end heading into 2017. This year’s class of tight ends has the potential to be the best ever, and the Broncos have the opportunity with pick No. 20 to take the best one in this class in Alabama’s O.J. Howard.

Howard wasn’t a focal point of Alabama’s offense this season, catching just 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns. However, whenever the ball was in his hands, you had a feeling that Howard was going to make an impressive play.

The Alabama tight ends stands out immediately as a mismatch in the passing game with his 6-foot-6, 242-pound frame. He needs to work on cleaning up his routes, but Howard moves well in open space and can be a tough guy to bring down.

Unlike a lot of tight ends in this class, Howard is also a more than capable blocker at the end of the line of scrimmage. He stays low and engaged with his defender to help open up rushing lanes, which is something that scouts love to see from their TE prospects.

Denver could wait on a tight end until the second or third round, but if Howard is still on the board at No. 20, the Broncos will have to think long and hard about picking him up.

21 Ryan Anderson EDGE, Alabama

The Detroit Lions desperately need some help on the defensive side of the ball, and they’ll likely be putting almost all of their focus this offseason into improving that side of the ball. The Lions could draft just about any defensive prospect in the first round and it’ll be a good move, which will allow them to sit tight and look for the top player remaining on their big board.

The Lions would be thrilled if Alabama’s Ryan Anderson was still on the board at No. 21 overall. He might not have been the biggest name on the Crimson Tide defense this year, but he still had a huge impact with 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

When watching Anderson on film, the phrase that keeps popping up in my head is “heat-seeking missile”. Anderson has a great combination of footwork and violent hands to get by offensive linemen and into the backfield. He’s an explosive athlete who does a great job of timing the snap and bending the edge.

Anderson has been relatively overlooked by some scouts and media members because of he’s not the strongest guy and comes in at just 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds. However, Anderson is so technically sound and athletic that he’ll be a dominant outside linebacker or edge rusher in the NFL, which is something that the Lions desperately need.

22 Taco Charlton DE, Michigan

There’s a very good chance that the Miami Dolphins decide to part ways with defensive end Mario Williams before the start of the 2017 season. Williams is set to count for $10.5 million against the cap next year despite picking up just 1.5 sacks in 2016. The Dolphins would only lose $2 million in dead cap space if they cut him, which is more than likely going to happen.

If that’s the case, then the Dolphins would be wise to find Williams’ replacement so that they can continue to have one of the most dominant defensive lines in the league with guys like Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh.

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taco Charlton has shot up draft boards this year after picking up 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He’s a physically imposing prospect who is easy to spot on the field, coming in at an impressive 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds.

With a massive frame and a pretty consistent low pad level, Charlton is able to get leverage and can usually throw offensive linemen around. Because of his physical tools and disruptiveness, Charlton’s upside is through the roof, but he’s far from a polished product at this point.

The biggest problem with Charlton is that he struggles mightily with outside containment. Just look at how easy he makes this play for Dalvin Cook in the Orange Bowl.

Love Taco Charlton's physical tools, but man does he consistently struggle with outside containment. pic.twitter.com/lD0iPTy5LH — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 9, 2017

Outside containment and bending the edge are question marks for Charlton, but he could learn a lot from guys like Wake and Suh. Some think Charlton could be an edge rusher at the next level, but I think playing defensive end in Miami’s 4-3 scheme would be the best situation for him to succeed.

23 Zach Cunningham LB, Vanderbilt

Some great draft picks and free agent signings have helped the New York Giants develop their defensive into a respectable one. However, the play from the linebackers could be improved, and they could use a playmaker on that second level who can stop the run or effectively drop back into pass coverage.

This year’s class of linebackers has a handful of interesting names at the top, including Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham. He doesn’t come from the biggest football program, but Cunningham’s 125 tackles, including 16.5 for loss, are hard to ignore.

Cunnigham has great size for a linebacker at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. He also has some great instincts that put him in the right place at the right time on a consistent basis. He can shed blockers with easy to get to the ball carrier or drop back into pass coverage to break up passes.

My biggest problem with Cunningham is that he misses way too many tackles and can sometimes take bad angles. Yes, he’s usually in position to make the right play, but that doesn’t matter if you can’t take the ball carrier down.

Those weaknesses are coachable, however, and the New York Giants could really use an impact player like Cunningham to help improve the middle of their defense.

24 Gareon Conley CB, Ohio State

Khalil Mack is one of the best defensive players in the country and a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. However, outside of Mack, the Oakland Raiders defense is still a work in progress. They could go in a number of different directions with the No. 24 pick, but continuing to add depth to the secondary would probably be the right move.

Ohio State’s secondary is well represented in this mock draft with Hooker and Lattimore. However, cornerback Gareon Conley is also drawing some serious first-round consideration. Conley made plenty of big plays for the Buckeyes in 2016, picking up four interceptions and eight passes broken up.

Those plays highlight Conley’s excellent ball skills, but there’s more to the Ohio State cornerback than just making plays on the ball. He’s got a nice frame at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds with room to grow out and continue to add muscle.

Conley has nice athleticism and can shadow receivers. I’d like to see him make more plays against the run, but overall this is a guy with lockdown potential. Like Lattimore and Hooker, some of his mistakes were covered up playing for an excellent secondary, but let’s not forget all of the plays that Conley made the past couple of seasons.

25 Cam Robinson OT, Alabama

Brock Osweiler isn’t the answer at quarterback for the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, they’ve invested so much money into the QB that they probably have no choice but to at least give him another shot in 2017, even if he doesn’t wind up winning the starting job.

Houston will likely take a quarterback in this draft, but I don’t think they should reach for one in the first round and then try to force him into a starting role. Instead, they should continue to work on building out their offensive line and finding a long-term option at right tackle.

This year’s class of offensive tackles is pretty questionable, but Alabama’s Cam Robinson looks like a future NFL right tackle. He’s an imposing offensive lineman coming in at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, and he uses that size to maul defenders.

Robinson is a great run blocker who does a great job of opening up rushing lanes and occasionally getting to the second level. He’s a decent blocker in pass protection, but Robinson’s biggest problem is when he goes against speed rushers, which will be up against him more frequently at the next level.

Houston’s offensive line dealt with plenty of injuries, and having a guy like Robinson on the right side of the line could help out quite a bit.

26 Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin

We saw what happens this season when you don’t invest in your offensive line. The Seattle Seahawks had the lowest-paid offensive line in football in 2016, and that resulted in an o-line that couldn’t protect Russell Wilson game after game.

Whether it’s in free agency or the draft, the Seahawks need to load up on as much offensive line talent as possible. One guy that could be a great addition at offensive tackle is Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk.

Originally a D-III transfer, Ramczyk came to Wisconsin and was the Badgers’ most reliable offensive lineman, both in run blocking and pass protection. There are some concerns about a hip injury, but it doesn’t seem to be one that will hold him out of Week 1 as a rookie.

Ramczyk is a more than reliable offensive tackle, rarely giving up pressure in pass protection. At 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds, he’s an absolute mauler in the trenches and does a fantastic job of getting into the second level in run blocking.

Honestly, just about anyone would be an upgrade for the Seahawks’ offensive line, but a guy like Ramczyk could give Seattle an offensive lineman that Wilson can at least depend on provided that the Wisconsin prospect is healthy.

27 Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech

There is officially a quarterback controversy in Kansas City. Alex Smith couldn’t get the job done in the playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now the Chiefs are involved in rumors surrounding Tony Romo.

If the Chiefs don’t go after Romo, they should still consider their future at quarterback and possibly find a guy that they could have sit for one or two seasons behind Smith before handing him the keys to the offense. A first-round pick might be a bit of a reach for quarterback, but with the talent that Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes has, it could actually wind up being a pretty good decision.

Without a doubt, Mahomes has the best arm in this draft. He makes even the biggest throws look effortless. Just look at this dime he threw earlier this season against Baylor.

Patrick Mahomes with the dime. pic.twitter.com/zwOWRXRzMC — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 5, 2017

Despite having a 6-foot-3 frame and a cannon for an arm, there are things that Mahomes needs to work on. His footwork is a serious question mark, consistently throwing off of his back foot or without stepping into his throws because his arm is just so strong. He won’t get away with those throws nearly as often at the next level.

There are also questions as to whether or not Mahomes can run a pro-style offense after running Texas Tech’s air raid system. However, if he could sit for a year or two on a team like Kansas City, he could become a legitimate gunslinger and put up some big numbers in the NFL.

28 John Ross WR, Washington

Dallas Cowboys are thrilled about the future of their team, especially on offense with guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant. While Cole Beasley was a solid slot receiver for the Cowboys, they could make their offense even more dynamic by adding another legitimate wide receiver.

The Washington Huskies were able to make it to the College Football Playoff thanks to a ton of NFL-caliber players, but few were as exciting as wide receiver John Ross. The junior wide receiver caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdown while making jaw-dropping plays like this.

This is still the most impressive play I've seen from any prospect this year. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/1LavtIiuJ2 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) November 9, 2016

The best way to describe Ross is like an NBA point guard playing wide receiver. He creates separation with some beautiful footwork and has the explosiveness off of the line of scrimmage to be a serious deep threat.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Ross isn’t the biggest guy and he can get jammed at the line of scrimmage. However, with his explosiveness and great hands, Ross could be an extremely productive wide receiver at the next level who could take a lot of pressure off of Bryant in the Dallas passing game.

29 Cordrea Tankersley CB, Clemson

It’s been apparent all season long that the Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of some help in their secondary. With Sam Shields’ likely retiring after this season due to a history of concussions, there is no reliable No. 1 option at cornerback on the roster.

The good news is that this is an extremely deep class of defensive backs, and with the No. 29 pick, someone is going to be there. In this scenario, Clemson’s Cordrea Tankersley would be the best option for the Packers if they’re looking for a guy with upside as a shutdown corner.

With long arms and a 6-foot-0, 200-pound frame, Tankersley has the build of a future No. 1 cornerback. He does a great job of using the size and those long arms to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage, making him excellent at press and man coverage.

Tankersley has the ball skills and athleticism to make plays in coverage, but the big concern with the Clemson cornerback is his inconsistent tackling. At this point, the Packers need any kind of help that they can get in the secondary, and if they take a cornerback like Tankersley in the first round, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them take one or two more corners in the later rounds.

30 Tim Williams EDGE, Alabama

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a nice job recently adding young pieces to their aging defense with guys like Bud Dupree and Ryan Shazier. With James Harrison potentially retiring after this season, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to continue to find outside linebackers who can rush the passer.

Tim Williams would be the sixth player out of Alabama drafted in the first round in this scenario, landing at No. 30 to the Steelers. From a talent perspective, Williams could very well be a top-10 or top-15 pick. However, a recent report from Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell suggests that off-field issues could hurt the Alabama edge rusher’s draft stock.

Per sources #Alabama DE Tim Williams failed many drug tests, has Randy Gregory type problem. Could slip to Round 2: https://t.co/TcKHILd8yV — Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) January 13, 2017

Still, it’s hard to argue with Williams’ talent on the field, as the Alabama prospect racked up 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 12 QB hurries this season. He’s an explosive and athletic pass rusher, and while he’s still developing in other parts of his game, Williams could still come in and play on obvious passing downs as a rookie.

Time will tell whether or not those red flags become even bigger problems, but for the time being, Williams still has a first-round grade. The Steelers need some more linebackers who can generate pressure once Harrison retires, and Williams would be a welcome addition.

31 Carl Lawson EDGE, Auburn

Vic Beasley has emerged as a legitimate pass-rushing force for the Atlanta Falcons. Having said that, the Falcons could still use some more help on their front seven to continue to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks heading into 2017, especially with Dwight Freeney likely retiring after the Super Bowl.

This year’s draft class is loaded with talented edge rushers, and Auburn’s Carl Lawson is the best prospect available on the board at No. 31. In 13 games this season, Lawson was able to pick up 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an impressive 24 quarterback hurries.

From a physical standpoint, Lawson isn’t the most impressive player in this class, coming in at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds with some less than ideal arm length. On the bright side, Lawson was able to prove that his previous injury history wasn’t going to continue to haunt him, staying healthy throughout the entire 2016 season.

Despite some of his shortcomings, Lawson is still a powerful edge rusher who can stay low and bend the edge. He also shows some good awareness in run defense and can shed blockers to wrap up the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage.

With Beasley and Lawson on the same team, Dan Quinn could draw up all kinds of creative blitz plays to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares.

32 Dan Feeney OG, Indiana

One of the biggest questions every offseason is what the New England Patriots will do with their first-round draft pick, provided that the NFL hasn’t taken it away. There are so many directions that the Patriots could go with this pick, but adding some help to the offensive line would probably be a wise move to continue protecting Tom Brady.

Drafting an offensive guard isn’t the sexiest move, but taking a guy like Indiana Hoosiers guard Dan Feeney would be an upgrade on their offensive line. Feeney’s track record speaks for itself, helping pave the way for two current NFL running backs in Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard.

Feeney comes in at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds and does a great job of driving back defenders when blocking for his running backs. He’s arguably just as effective in pass protection, rarely giving up pressure.

Joe Thuney and Shaquille Mason aren’t exactly some of the best offensive guards out there. Replacing one of them with Feeney could definitely help Brady and company continue to strike fear into the hearts of defenses in 2017.

