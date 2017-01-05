2017 NFL Mock Draft: New Regimes Create New Problems
Official declarations are still coming in, so it remains difficult to start putting together an accurate 2017 NFL mock draft with notable players.
Still, for the first time the top 20 teams are officially set. That clarifies the picture in a big way from the five teams leading the way to the ones who just missed the playoffs. All of them have the same mission in common. Improving their rosters enough to play January football next season. That starts with getting the key picks in this draft right. Also for the first time the 2nd round will be included. How will things shake out?
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
DE, Texas A&M
Myles Garrett was and still is the most gifted overall prospect in the 2017 draft class. A potentially elite pass rusher with the size and strength to hold the point of attack but the unique explosiveness and bend to beat tackles around the edge. He can fit any scheme, 4-3 or 3-4 and be their premier presence on the outside. Defensive players of his caliber don’t come around very often and there isn’t a quarterback in this crop experts will say the same about.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
Mitch Trubisky has come closer than anybody to being the consensus top quarterback in this class. His mix of pocket poise, mobility, arm strength and accuracy all check out as NFL caliber. The only sticking point with him is lack of experience. He only started one full season at North Carolina, and sometimes it showed with some questionable decision-making against well-coached defenses like Stanford. He will need time to correct that, but the talent is worth the risk.
3. Chicago Bears
Jonathan Allen
DE, Alabama
It may not come across as a flashy pick with all the blinking lights and bright colors, but sometimes the safest choices are the best ones. Jonathan Allen is just a really, really good football player. As well-rounded a talent as there is in the class. Big and strong enough to stop the run but athletic and quick enough to get regular pressure on the quarterback. Chicago already has an exciting defensive front with Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. Presuming Goldman can stay healthy, adding Allen could make that Bears front seven scary.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Leonard Fournette
RB, LSU
That requires a true bell cow to pull off. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon are not those guys. Leonard Fournette is. The LSU back established himself as one of the most gifted runners to come out of college in a decade. He has everything: size, power, vision, speed and acceleration. Get him to the second level of a defense and it’s over. One of those rare types of runners who doesn’t necessarily need a great offensive line to hurt opponents.
5. Tennessee Titans (via LA)
Mike Williams
WR, Clemson
Week after week, Clemson stud Mike Williams continues flashing that skill set in greater frequency. He is the best receiver in the draft class, a 6’3″ kid who is well built to take the physical brand of football the NFL dishes out. He’s got the hands to make the contested catches in tight coverage and enough burst to create separation down the field. Put the ball in his vicinity and odds are he’ll catch it. That is exactly what Tennessee is looking for.
6. New York Jets
Deshone Kizer
QB, Notre Dame
Deshone Kizer has remained steady among the top prospects in the class despite not lighting things up at Notre Dame this year. It’s felt the poor coaching, limited weapons and spotty pass protections have masked just how good the junior is and can be. His skill set says different. Kizer has a strong arm, big body, above average speed and can deliver pinpoint passes when he’s not constantly harassed. He’s also highly intelligent. Put him in a good system with decent help and he should flourish.
7. San Diego Chargers
Malik Hooker
S, Ohio State
Recent news just hit that Ohio State standout Malik Hooker was declaring for the draft. This is major news considering how strong the 2017 safety class already is. Hooker should shoot to the top of most boards thanks to his combination of speed, intelligence and ball skills. He’s a pure free safety who knows where the ball is going and how to go get it. Some have compared him to Ed Reed. That may be premature but the skill sets are almost identical.
8. Cleveland Browns (via CAR)
Josh Allen
QB, Wyoming
Josh Allen is fast becoming a darling of the scouting community. That’s not a surprise. At 6’5″ with a rocket right arm, he looks like the classic prototype teams envision for an NFL starting quarterback. He’s had some good success at Wyoming and shown steady improvement over this past years. There are still fundamental flaws in his game that some are wary of, but most of them are coachable. Hue Jackson is one of the best in the business. Trust him to get that fixed.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Reuben Foster
ILB, Alabama
Reuben Foster may be coming from the football factory at Alabama, but that doesn’t mean he’s like every other solid linebacker they’ve produced. He has more “special” to him. Like most he’s a tough, downhill player who tackles well and stops the run. What sets him apart are his range, instincts and ability to function in space. A standout athlete with good size too. Put him next to Vontaze Burfict and behind Geno Atkins. Plays will be made. Oh yes, plays will definitely be made.
10. Buffalo Bills
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
Jamal Adams is the other name that teams should get to know. Many have compared him to the late Sean Taylor. A human projectile who can deliver some bone crunching hits but also has the speed to make quarterbacks pay for not being aware of them in coverage. What stands out the most for the LSU product are his instincts. He seems to have a knack for sniffing out what an opposing offense will do even before the snap.
11. New Orleans Saints
Quincy Wilson
CB, Florida
Given the strength of this class, it’s the idea time to grab one. Quincy Wilson has steadily risen to the top of the heap. The Florida corner looks like the real deal in every sense. He’s tall, long, athletic and shows the fluidity and speed to hang with receivers down the field. He’s cut his teeth against the best of the SEC, which means he’s battle-tested and well-schooled. He should be able to start right away too, a huge bonus for this team.
12. Carolina Panthers (via CLE)
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
If they are able to land Derek Barnett at this spot, it might be considered an all-time steal. The Tennessee defensive end has terrorized quarterbacks throughout his time in college, tying Von Miller for the 10th most in NCAA history with 33 sacks. He’s a classic 4-3 type. He can hold the edge against the run but is at his best getting up the field. Though strong enough to win with power, he’s even more dangerous when he bends the edge and uses his explosion.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Tim Williams
OLB, Alabama
Why not reduce the risk while at the same time giving the defense even more punch? This draft is loaded with edge rushers and Tim Williams has established himself as one of the best. He’s a great fit for a 3-4 scheme with his leaner, athletic frame and explosive first step. Though he sets the edge against the run as required, offenses don’t want to let him get repeated opportunities as a rusher because he’s going to get the quarterback on the ground at some point.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
Dalvin Cook
RB, Florida State
If they can’t land him a go-to receiver, than the next best thing is an all-around running back who can be the safety net. Dalvin Cook, even more than Fournette, represents that modern type of back. He’s good between the tackles but is even better on the edges thanks to his speed and athleticism. He’ll really be a help to Wentz as a pass catcher on screens and swing passes. He can easily fill the role that Doug Pederson had Jamaal Charles fill in Kansas City.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Takkarist McKinley
OLB, UCLA
Takkarist McKinley wasn’t on the main radar for awhile but the UCLA edge rusher has begun to change that. Watch his tape long enough and people will see him making plays in the backfield. Frequently. In addition to 10 sacks in 2016, he also delivered 18 tackles for a loss. He’s quick and explosive up the field, understands how to slip or shed blockers and shows solid form when he gets his hands on the ball carrier. A man who will be around the football a lot.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Carl Lawson
OLB, Auburn
Carl Lawson had some injury issues during a good part of college at Auburn. However, this year he seems to have finally shaken that bug and showcased how good he can be as a pass rusher. He clearly has the athleticism and burst desired in a 3-4 outside linebacker. The ability to bend the edge and then finish to the quarterback were on display multiple times. Getting a chance to learn from Suggs and Elvis Dumervil will only help his development.
17. Washington Redskins
Malik McDowell
DE, Michigan State
Malik McDowell has that sort of athletic potential. He’s got the size and length made for a 3-4 defensive end. He’s strong enough to hold the edge and not get moved off the point of attack. Where he’ll really earn his money though is the pass rush. While not a sack specialist, he’s dynamic in that quarterbacks feel his presence repeatedly throughout games. That will have a trickle down effect, allowing the outside rushers more one-on-one chances.
18. Tennessee Titans
Teez Tabor
CB, Florida
Getting a cover corner they can put on the boundary to play solid press would be a huge step in the right direction. This class is loaded with such types too. Teez Tabor is among the best. Like his teammate Wilson, he’s a good athlete with fluidity, solid speed and ball skills. Teams that tried to test him often during games wound up paying for it. He doesn’t make a lot of mental mistakes and seems to relish playing one-on-one.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Corey Davis
WR, Western Michigan
Corey Davis has developed quite a following in the draft community. A receiver out of Western Michigan, he’s continued to make big plays and showcasing his extensive skill set from the big body to the strong hands, decent speed and sudden quickness to separate. Just one of those receivers who understands how to get open and can make the difficult catches whether he’s covered or not. He’ll make the perfect #2 option across from Evans.
20. Denver Broncos
Cam Robinson
OT, Alabama
Cam Robinson figures to be one of the polarizing names of the 2017 draft class. Many still view him as the best tackle available, similar in skill set to Pro Bowlers Russell Okung and Ryan Clady. He’s physical in the run game, opening holes for his backs. Athletically he can hold his own on the edge, using good footwork and length to keep pass rushers at bay. Some just aren’t sure he’s quick enough for tackle in the NFL, not to mention some off-the-field concerns.
21. Detroit Lions
Marlon Humphrey
CB, Alabama
Marlon Humphrey is somewhat of an enigma in the scouting community. To some he’s hands down the best in the draft thanks to his mixture of size, ball skills and physicality. Others don’t think he’s got the fluidity or speed to handle the job in the NFL. It’s at least clear that he has talent and is the best cover man on the best defense in college football. That has to mean something. Give him to Teryl Austin and let things play out.
22. Miami Dolphins
Solomon Thomas
DE, Stanford
Few prospects announced their presence to the draft world better than Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. His performance against North Carolin in the Sun Bowl was nothing short of dominant as he harassed top QB prospect Mitch Trubisky all game long. He’s big, strong, shows a relentless motor and utilizes violent hands to beat blockers off the snap. He only had one sack in that game but he easily could’ve had 5-6 if not for Trubisky’s mobility.
23. New York Giants
O.J. Howard
TE, Alabama
If that’s the case and they want to still keep throwing, then the best thing for them to do is finding targets who can impact in the red zone. Often tight ends are great solutions in such cases. O.J. Howard is the best in this class for many reasons. He’s tall, athletic, fast for his size, can jump and has strong hands to make difficult catches. With Odell Beckham outside and Sterling Shepard in the slot, defenses will have nobody left to cover him. That will be a problem.
24. Oakland Raiders
Zach Cunningham
ILB, Vanderbilt
Getting somebody in that spot who can start making plays and lead the defense would be a boon. Zach Cunningham has continuously proven himself at Vanderbilt in that capacity. He’s a tough kid who displays solid technique and strength as a tackler. What really stands out is his instinct. He reacts quickly to a play and often is able to stop them for short gains or losses. Surround him with better talent and he’s bound to become even more effective.
25. Houston Texans
Jabrill Peppers
S, Michigan
There is little argument that Jabrill Peppers might be the best athlete in the draft. His punt returns, running plays and all around versatility prove that much. What is holding him back in the eyes of many is the lack of development he’s shown at his main position of safety. There is no doubt he can be a quality box man who tackles and rushes the passer. What people don’t know is if he can be any sort of factor in coverage. The Texans are willing to bank on Romeo Crennel finding out.
26. Green Bay Packers
T.J. Watt
OLB, Wisconsin
He’s shown as much. Though not a freakish athlete, T.J. Watt has agility, length and power which he puts to good use as an outside linebacker for Wisconsin. Like his superstar brother he has a relentless motor and a knack for getting the football on the ground or in the air. He’s a great fit for a 3-4 scheme as an edge rusher. Given the age concerns around Matthews and especially Julius Peppers, it seems so fitting the Packers find a solution right in their own backyard.
27. Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Ramcyzk
OT, Wisconsin
Ryan Ramcyzk has high hopes from the scouting community. A former small college player, he made the transfer to Wisconsin and immediately became their left tackle where he thrived in 2016. Most view his athletic prowess and size as the makings of the best blind side protector in this class. The lingering concern holding him back at present is a hip injury that may require surgery. If so then taking him this high would be a risk. Medical checkups will be key.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
Harold Landry
OLB, Ohio State
Harold Landry is somewhat of a fresh name rising up boards of late. His success at Boston College has gained an increasing buzz with every sack he’s delivered. His quickness, explosion, body type and athleticism seem like a good fit for a 3-4 outside linebacker. His hard-nosed mentality and aggressiveness fits the city of Pittsburgh to be sure. This young man would look pretty good in black and gold.
29. Atlanta Falcons
Caleb Brantley
DT, Florida
Vic Beasley has emerged as the stud pass rusher the Falcons desperately needed but outside of him there isn’t much help. Getting somebody on the interior, a defensive tackle who can squeeze the pocket up the middle would be a huge bonus for that front seven. Caleb Brantley has established himself among the best interior pass rushers in the class. He’s quick of the snap, shows the explosion and lever to shoot gaps and has the lower body strength to get into the backfield.
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson has enjoyed a stellar career at Clemson, showcasing his natural athletic ability mixed with big-game poise and productivity. Some worry about his streak accuracy and good-not-great arm strength but he seems to do just fine against the best programs in the country. He’s certain to remind Reid of Donovan McNabb, whom the coach enjoyed an extended run of success with during their years in Philadelphia.
31. Dallas Cowboys
Charles Harris
DE, Missouri
Charles Harris would mark their latest, and a pretty good one at that. The first image he tends to conjure when watching him rush the pass is Dwight Freeney. The same body type, size, sneaky athleticism and motor. He even has his own version of that devastating spin move that made Freeney unstoppable. Harris isn’t quite there yet but the talent is similar. Under the tutelage of Marinelli, his ceiling will be quite lofty.
32. New England Patriots
Jarrad Davis
ILB, Florida
Jarrad Davis is their type of player. Tough, aggressive, versatile and doesn’t play out of control. He does his job as a tackler, can blitz the gaps to create pressure on the quarterback and isn’t a liability in coverage. Belichick and his staff will know exactly where and how to apply the strengths Davis will bring while hiding his weaknesses. This is a good football player who can keep the Patriots defense strong.
2nd Round
33. Cleveland Browns – Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
34. San Francisco 49ers – Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
35. Jacksonville Jaguars – Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
36. Chicago Bears – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
37. New York Jets – Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
38. Los Angeles Rams – John Ross, WR, Washington
39. San Diego Chargers – Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
40. Cincinnati Bengals – Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
41. Philadelphia Eagles – Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
42. Carolina Panthers – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
43. Arizona Cardinals – David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fl.)
44. New Orleans Saints – Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
45. Indianapolis Colts – D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
46. Minnesota Vikings – Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
47. Buffalo Bills – Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
48. Baltimore Ravens – Budda Baker, S, Washington
49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
50. Denver Broncos – Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
51. Cleveland Browns (via TEN) – Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
52. Washington Redskins – Marcus Maye, S, Florida
53. Houston Texans – Davis Webb, QB, Cal
54. Green Bay Packers – Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
55. Detroit Lions – Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
56. Seattle Seahawks – Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
57. Atlanta Falcons – Desmond King, CB, Iowa
58. New York Giants – Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
59. Pittsburgh Steelers – Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
60. Miami Dolphins – Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
61. Kansas City Chiefs – Anthony Walker, ILB, Northwestern
62. Oakland Raiders – Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU
63. Dallas Cowboys – Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
64. New England Patriots – Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
