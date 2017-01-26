2017 NFL Mock Draft: Mitch Trubisky Falls Out of Round 1

All of the sudden this season, Mitch Trubisky became one of this draft’s hottest prospects. But the more tape I see the less I believe he belongs in the first round.

North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky is being sold these days and I’m just not buying. This is a weak QB class but Trubisky is far from the the best one in it. He has the tools for the position but has a lot to develop before he’s ready to play in the NFL.

Notre Dame QB Deshone Kizer and Clemson QB Deshaun Watson are miles ahead of him. I’m really not even sure that Trubisky is the third best QB coming out in this draft. There has been talk of teams in the Top-3 loving him but they must be gaging trade interest.

Trubisky has a good TD to INT ratio and threw for a high yardage total but that’s what happens in the spread offense. In his only season as a starter, he went 8-5 and didn’t win anything. Most importantly, he didn’t show the real traits that make a quarterback.

He has the overrated arm strength, size and athleticism but that’s it. He has accuracy issues down the field, freaks out under pressure from the defense and isn’t a big game performer. If you look at his game against Stanford, you see everything that’s wrong with him.

Plus scouts don’t usually trust a one-hit wonder at QB so I have him falling out of the first round.

1

Jonathan Allen DT, Alabama The Cleveland Browns just fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton in favor of Greg Williams. Some probably wonder why a defensive coordinator would get fired after one year with a bad team. But it is as simple as the defensive coordinator’s scheme not fitting the talent. Emmanuel Ogbah is a freak athlete at 6’4″, 275 pounds, running a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. But he was a fish out of water in the 3-4 where he had to drop in coverage at times. He still flashed with six sacks on the season but they will get more out of him in the 4-3. And 2016 third-round pick Carl Nassib, whom the team also likes, will get more of an opportunity. Nose tackle and 2015 first-round pick Danny Shelton can stuff the run from any scheme. Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen would complete the Browns up front immediately. At 6’3″, 290 pounds, his speed, quickness and power will make him a great three-technique immediately. He was a 3-4 end at Alabama but he is a transcendent player as a three-technique. And with Jamie Collins OLB still there, the Browns would have a solid front-seven on defense.

2

Myles Garrett OLB, Texans A&M Like Allen, Myles Garrett is a transcendent talent like a Top-2 pick is supposed to be. Many are looking for the San Francisco 49ers to pick a quarterback but that’s a big reach for this class. Besides, Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have to leave this offseason with $14 million on the table. He knows what Kyle Shanahan has done with quarterbacks before so it’s worth it to stay another year. And with this weak QB class, Shanahan could look to revive Kaepernick’s career. After all, Kaepernick has the second-lowest interception percentage in NFL history to Aaron Rodgers. So the 49ers roll with Garrett to improve a defense, that hasn’t been very good lately. If Garrett were eligible to come out last year, he would have been a Top-10 pick. He explodes out of his stance, can win with speed, power or hand moves and has a wicked spin move. Garrett played in a 4-3 at Texas A&M but is athletic enough to drop in coverage in the 3-4. Besides, Garrett won’t be doing too much dropping, he’ll be getting after the QB. This is just the shot in the arm the 49ers defense needs to get back to where it was a few years ago.

3

Marshon Lattimore DE, Ohio State There has been a lot of talk about the Chicago Bears liking quarterback Mitch Trubisky. But the statistics are overwhelmingly against one-year starters in college a hitting in the NFL. One look at the Stanford game would take care of it all for Bears’ brass too. John Fox, a defensive minded coach, isn’t crazy about rookie quarterbacks either. Plus he’s in Year 2 of his deal and it’s hard to predict a spread quarterback excelling the NFL right away. So the Bears are just better off taking the best player that fits a need. Marshon Lattimore has elite foot quickness, agility, awareness. and fluid hips to open up and mirror. He’s also strong enough to jam you and hold you up at the line of scrimmage, Lattimore is ready to come in and be the Bears’ shutdown CB immediately. I’m still trying to figure out what the team saw in Tracy Porter but Lattimore would offset it. The Bears can get after the QB so tightening up their coverage would improve the defense more. They would then be better equipped to face the QBs they’ll face in their division.

4

Malik Hooker S, Ohio State The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in a rut of losing for a long time now. They are picking this early in the draft again so first and foremost, they need to pick a good player. They missed on left tackle Luke Joeckel in 2013 and there are questions about quarterback Blake Bortles from 2014. There are also some questions about defensive end Dante Fowler from 2015. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey from 2016 is definitely a hit and they need to make to two in a row. Free safety Malik Hooker from Ohio State is a ball hawk that reminds many of former ball hawk Ed Reed. The Jaguars already have a solid defense but adding Hooker could make it elite. It’s one thing to stop teams and force three-and-outs and another to force turnovers. The Jaguars’ interception total would surely go up with a player like Hooker lurking back there. Then the Jaguars can settle Bortles into a game manager that doesn’t have to do too much. He can simply cut down on his turnovers and pick his spots at the end of games to pull them out. The Jags could possibly get to .500 or better behind that defense if they don’t turn the ball over.

5

Mike Williams WR, Clemson The Tennessee Titans already have a great running game and their franchise quarterback on offense. The also have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota and opening running lanes. And Mariota is doing a nice job with it, making sure he doesn’t hurt the team. But Mariota hasn’t gone out there and consistently won games for the Titans. It’s pretty hard to do that when you don’t have the firepower go go out there and put points on the board. Getting a receiver like Mike Williams would be a good start toward getting Mariota that firepower to win games. At 6’3″, 220 pounds, Williams, from Clemson, has wicked combination of size, length, speed and hands. With his large catch radius, he’s a great deep threat and weapon for the red zone. All Mariota has to do is put it in the general area and Williams will likely come down with it. That’s the kind of player that makes a team’s scoring total go up by a large margin. So with the pick they got from the Los Angeles Rams, they turn one of their weaknesses into a strength. And they have another pick in the first round to shore up one of their few remaining weakness.

6

Cordrea Tankersley CB, Clemson Veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis went into camp last year without a chance to fully prepare, He had surgery on his wrist in the offseason and he couldn’t jam receivers at the line of scrimmage to start the season. Revis depends on that jam so he was out of sorts to start the year. He did get better as the year went on but when you look at the whole year, it wasn’t good. The Revis Island thing is over but I think he still has a couple of years as a decent cornerback left. He especially has a lot of knowledge that you would want him to pass down to a young kid coming up. Cordrea Tankersley is bump-and-run CB that could benefit for having Revis around. He doesn’t have a lot of interceptions but he also doesn’t allow ball to be caught on him. The way he holds guys up at the line of scrimmage, Tankersley could very well be the next Revis. So there is no better player for Revis to take Lattimore under his wing show the ropes. Next thing you know, a Lattimore Island will be in New York as the Jets have a new shutdown cornerback. That would make the defense better as we see what QB Christian Hackenberg does with the offense.

7

Jamal Adams S, LSU The San Diego Chargers offense will be a unit to watch out for as long as Philip Rivers is the quarterback. But in 2017, they should be on another level with everyone they’ll have coming back. No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen is coming back from injury with speedster Travis Benjamin. Running back Melvin Gordon is now looking like the guy they envision him becoming. Then you have tight end Hunter Henry gradually taking over for Antonio Gates, who’s still helpful. The defense is also talented but had injuries in the secondary that hurt them last year. The front-seven is formidable and will benefit for Gus Bradley, who is the new defensive coordinator. The Chargers just need a versatile, playmaking safety to make up for the loss of Eric Weddle last offseason. And Jamal Adams is just the kind of player that can replace such a player. He lines up as both the high safety and in the box so you will have to keep track of him before the snap. He can roam around, cover the slot or cover the tight end in the passing game. He’s also great against the run so he will complete the defense, and make the Chargers a much better team

8

Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State A lot of people like the Leonard Fournette but I happen to think that Dalvin Cook is the better running back prospect. He’s much more elusive and he is the fastest of all the running back prospects. He reminds me Chris Johnson, who has a 2,000-yard season under his belt. When Johnson was paired with Vince Young, the Titans had themselves a dynamic rushing offense. They ran a lot of bootlegs off of it so the backside end had to stay home and play it honest. And with the spread option being used more, that the frontside end has to watch out. The Titans just didn’t get too far because Young wasn’t very good throwing the ball. But Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton can run it just as well as young and throw it much better. So opposing defenses will have much more to worry about than they did with Young and Johnson. The Panthers have some youngsters on that defense that look like they’ll continue their ways on that side. They could that have the No. 1 offense in the NFL again as the defense remains solid. The sum of all of those parts usually equals a Super Bowl team so the Panthers could go again in 2017.

9

Solomon Thomas DE, Stanford The Cincinnati Bengals have an explosive offense with quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green. They just need to pick it up on the defensive end if their going to make it far. The front-seven is particularly the place that’s ailing the defense right now at that. They gave up 4.4 yards per carry and were around the bottom of the NFL in sacks in 2016. Solomon Thomas from Stanford can come right in and give the Bengals the shot in the arm they need. Thomas is an extremely disruptive player against both the run and pass. At 6’3″, 275 pounds, Thomas is a powerhouse and at the same time, he is explosive off the snap. He also has great lateral range and uses it with outstanding effort at all times. Thomas is also versatile, able to play on the edge and kick inside on passing downs. With his quickness, he will be a matchup nightmare for guards and create pressure inside. But as a run defender, he’s better off playing on the edge as he sets a hard edge out there. The Bengals should be able to climb up the standings with Thomas on their defense.

10

O.J. Howard TE, Alabama Alabama tight end O.J. Howard is one of the best prospects in this draft but doesn’t get the credit for it. He’s 6’6″, 250 pounds and expects to run in the 4.5s in the 40 and have a 40-inch vertical leap. Howard is an absolute freak athlete and catches everything that comes his way. He had a true freshman quarterback this year so he wasn’t able to put up the numbers he wanted. But he is impressing all the scouts at Senior Bowl Week with circus catches and one-handed catches. And that’s not all there is to him as he is the best run blocker in college football. All of you that are impressed with Rob Gronkowski will be at least as impressed with Howard. The Buffalo Bills, who fall victim to Gronkowski twice a year, could use such a player. The the Bills’ passing game is explosive with speedy Sammy Watkins catching passes from Tyrod Taylor. They also have a solid running game with LeSean McCoy but they have problems on 3rd-and-5. Howard is the type of matchup nightmare that would solve those problems and move the chains. And if the Bills can improve their defense, they just might compete with the Patriots.

11

Reuben Foster ILB, Alabama The New Orleans Saints will have an explosive offense as long as Drew Brees is there to lead it. Their problem is they don’t have a guy to lead the defense that isn’t so effective these days. Inside linebacker Reuben Foster is just what the doctor ordered for the Saints defense. The Saints gave up 4.1 yards per carry and didn’t cover the tight end particularly well in 2016. Foster could go in and help in both areas the minute he walks into the building. Foster is a physical regulator that hits everything that moves in the middle of his defense. And at the same time, he’s athletic with great speed for his position to go sideline to sideline. And when he’s assigned to cover a back or tight end, he won’t have any problems. The Saints defense got better this past year when DT Sheldon Rankins shook off his injuries. The pass rush really improved and it stands to get better with the return of Hau’oli Kikaha. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen runs multiple fronts and Foster fits both. So I’m looking for him to improve this defense and the Saint to do much better in 2017.

12

DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame DeShone Kizer is the most pro ready quarterback prospect in this draft, coming from a pro style offense. From calling plays in the huddle to making checks at the line, he does what pro quarterbacks do. He also throws with anticipation into tight windows with his arm talent. Kizer is around 6’5″, 230 pounds with a big arm so he is what the NFL is looking on the outside. He just had a down year after losing some guys from his offense to the 2016 NFL Draft. What many don’t realize is just how athletic as he is so he’ll be hard to pass up. The Browns already got the best prospect in the draft with the No. 1 overall pick in this draft. Then at No. 12 overall, they use the pick they gave up franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to get one. Many are ridiculing the Browns for not picking Wentz last year. But the Browns got more players and Wentz couldn’t do with Browns what he did in Philly last year. But once Hue Jackson gets his man in this draft, they will forget about Wentz. And they will get out of the AFC North within the next couple of years.

13

Sidney Jones CB, Clemson Quarterback Carson Palmer took a beating in 2016 because of all the injuries to the offensive line. He is contemplating retirement these days but I believe he will end up playing this year. A healthy Cardinals team is a threat to go to and win the Super Bowl. So with the offensive line back in the fold, the Cardinals will explode on offense with Palmer. He has all the weapons he needs including John Brown and old reliable Larry Fitzgerald outside. And of course, running back David Johnson will be there to carry the load. The Cardinals were great on the defensive side of the ball at No. 2 in the NFL in 2016. They’re all returning in 2017 but that defense has one weakness that could hold them back. That weakness is at cornerback on the other side of shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson. Sidney Jones would go in there and lock up the opponent’s No. 2 receiver right away. He’s a rugged, bump-and-run corner that keeps his man on the line of scrimmage just like Peterson. With Jones and better health, the Cardinals could win the NFC West again.

14

Tim Williams OLB, Alabama Ryan Grigson was finally fired after repeatedly letting quarterback Andrew Luck down over his career. After picking Luck in 2012, he hasn’t put anything around him, missing on all of this first-round picks. Whoever gets the job in his place will know the offense isn’t the problem. There are a lot of holes in that defense, which is why there weren’t too good of a unit in 2016. They couldn’t stop the run or the pass so you could pick a player at any level of the defense. Robert Mathis has announced his retirement this offseason so replacing him is one option. You have to be able to get after the quarterback in order to win in today’s pass-happy NFL. Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams is a talent that’s too good to pass up here at No. 14. Williams’ get-off and burst off the edge is comparable to legendary outside linebacker Derrick Thomas. He would fit in well there, giving left tackles fits with the crowd noise they have in Lucas Oil Stadium. When he’s not leaving these left tackles in their stance, he’s drawing false starts. It will be that much harder to keep up with the Colts offense at Lucas Oil with Williams there.

15

Leonard Fournette RB, LSU The Philadelphia Eagles played the 2016 offseason like a Super Bowl and won it big-time. They gave up multiple draft picks for QB Carson Wentz and got back in first round for QB Sam Bradford. And with this pick, they have a chance to get Wentz some help. The Eagles already have a good defense and offensive line to get things done with. Young receivers Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham are going to be alright in the end as well. The ultimate help to a good defense and QB is a strong running game. LSU running back Leonard Fournette is the kind of running back that can give it to them. At 6’1″, 230 pounds, he prefers to run you over but can make you miss when he wants to. And he has blazing speed to he can take it the distance on any given play. There are some that say they expect him to run a freakish 4.3 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine, next month. Fournette isn’t just a runner either, he’s a good receiver and pass protector. The Eagles would raise hell in the NFC East with Fournette in the backfield.

16

Derek Barnett OLB, Tennessee The Baltimore Ravens are expected to part ways with OLB Elvis Dumervil this offseason. The Sun is clearly setting his great career and Terrell Suggs doesn’t have long. So it would be wise for the Ravens to find a pass rusher to bring heat off the edge. Suggs could show him the ropes for a couple of years before he takes over as the primary edge rusher. The Ravens like their OLB/edge rushers thicker with more leverage to be physical. You don’t generally see the tall, wiry guys with arm length coming off the edge for them. They’re about 6’3″ and under and weigh anywhere from 260 pound to around 275 pounds. So 6’3″, 265-pound Derek Barnett would be the perfect fit for the Ravens right here at No. 16 overall. As a pass rusher, he primarily wins with physicality and anticipates the snap well. Like Suggs and Dumervil, he doesn’t have elite burst, but he’s powerful and he knows how to Get to the QB. He also has a variety of hand moves and his motor never stops running. The Ravens defense would be set up well for the future with Barnett in the fold.

17

Budda Baker S, Washington One thing we all know about the Washington Redskins offseason is QB Kirk Cousins will get paid. Everything else is secondary as far as where the Redskins will spend their money this offseason. Cousins, with another year in that Redskins offense, will have it humming this year. The team will need to tighten up the defense in order to stop the other team from keeping up. Right now, they can’t stop the run or the pass so they can pick a position to upgrade. With the quarterbacks in the NFC East, it would probably be a good idea to prioritize the pass defense. Addressing the back end of the defense would be good hear as DeAngelo Hall’s time has come. He made the switch to safety from cornerback in 2016 but his body failed him again. He played in just three games with a torn ACL claiming the rest of his 2016 season. Over the last three years, Hall has played in just 17 of a possible 48 games. Budda Baker of Washington is a ball-hawking free safety that upgrades the position and gives it a future. The Redskins would then be much better equipped to play against the QBs in their division.

18

Jalen Tabor CB, Florida The Titans filled major need and became a much better team when they picked Williams at No. 5 overall. The offense is now complete as they have a WR1 for Mariota to throw to. All they have now is one more weakness to shore up and that’s on the defensive side of the ball. The defense is solid but in 2016, Perrish Cox was killing the team, giving up big yardage. With Cox now cut, the Titans should be looking for someone to put on the other side of Jason McCourty. Jalen Tabor from Florida is a good bet to go with on the other side of McCourty. He just might end up being the CB1 as he is very talented and as pro ready as he needs to be. Tabor is versatile so he he can play in any type of defensive scheme or coverage. But since he’s not overly physical, he’s a really good fit for an off-man or zone team. Dick LeBeau is looking to get turnovers so he is a predominantly zone coordinator, making Tabor is a good fit. As talented as he is, I see him eventually taking the CB1 spot. And he will definitely take the Titans last weakness away, making them a team to watch in 2017.

19

John Ross WR, Washington The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the rise behind QB Jameis Winston these days. They drafted mainly defense last year and by the end of it, they young defense started playing well. I’m actually looking forward to seeing what the young defense can do this coming season. WR Mike Evans is going to get all kinds of extra attention as he was an All-Pro last year. And Vincent Jackson appears to be on his way out as he has problems staying healthy these days. So the Buccaneers need someone that can make opposing defenses pay for focusing on Evans. Going deep on the other side is the best way to make an opposing defense pay. So a good pick here would be John Ross from Washington as he is and absolute blazer. You pay too much attention to Evans and he will be in the end zone waiting his man to catch up. Defenses would then have to play the Buccaneers honest, allowing Evans to continue killing it. And if you want to play that cover-two with both safeties over the top, the Bucs can run. With that kind of offense to go with that young, up-and-coming defense, the Bucs can make the playoffs.

20

Cam Robinson OT, Alabama There’s a lot of talk about Romo or another quarterback going to the Denver Broncos. But Trevor Siemian can win for them if they had an offensive line to protect him. And yes, left tackle is a definite weakness as Russell Okung showed why he was able to escape his first team. On the field, Cam Robinson is a great left tackle prospect that has shut down some top edge rusher prospects. He shut down Myles Garrett, the No. 1 edge rusher prospect in the draft. But many have dropped him on their boards because his off-the-field include marijuana and weapons charges. The charges were dropped in court but the NFL doesn’t just drop anything. So while the teams that draft before pass, the Broncos feel lucky and jump on the chance to draft Robinson. The 6’6′, 315 pounder is strong as a bull, super light on his feet and gets out of his stance quickly. The Broncos need that to stay relevant in he AFC West with the edge rushers in that division. Robinson is also a good run blocker that ran the zone blocking scheme at Alabama so the fit is natural. The Broncos have a shot to get back on top with Robinson protecting the QB’s blind side.

21

Taco Charlton DE, Michigan The Detroit Lions were tied for second to last in sacks in the NFL in 2016. With QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Bradford in the division, they have to do better than that. Part of the problem was Ezekiel Ansah was injured and had a bad year. But he should be back healthy to help improve the pass rush for the Lions in 2017. But Ansah isn’t enough to make a strong pass rush so the Lions have to add a pass rusher. At 6’5″, 275 pounds, Taco Charlton of Michigan would be good on the opposite edge. He can win with quickness or power with a dip-and-rip or a straight-up bull rush. He doesn’t have an elite get-off but he has a great feel for how to get to the passer. He does have elite quickness for a guy that rushes from the inside on obvious passing downs. Against the run while lined up at base end, Charlton is strong at the point of attack. He uses his length to keep opposing tackles off of his chest and disengages from blocks. Having a guy like Charlton would improve the defense to perhaps have better luck in the playoffs in 2017.

22

Zach Cunningham LB, Vanderbilt The Miami Dolphins are coming together on offense with QB Ryan Tannehill and his WR corps. But the real strength of that offense is the running game with RB Jay Ajayi. As the offensive line continues to improve as the play together, the offense looks like it’s set. The problem for the Dolphins is their defense despite having Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake. They seem to be just as bad at stopping that run as they are good at running it. Zach Cunningham is very strong against the run, able to shed blocks and make plays.. He’s that new breed of 6’3″, 230-pound outside linebackers that are agile and can run. Put him in there next to Kiko Alonso and Koa Misi and they can fly around and make plays all day. The Dolphins would then stop getting gutted against the run and set up passing downs. If the Dolphins defense could catch up to their offense, they would be hard team to beat. And adding Cunningham would put that defense closer to catching up with them. When that finally does happen, they’ll be ready to compete with the New England Patriots for the AFC East crown.

23

Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin Eli Manning is still an Elite QB in my book but it’s been awhile since he’s played like it. But it’s also been awhile since the New York Giants have actually protected him worth anything. When they protect him, the Giants usually get a trip to the Super Bowl and win it. Ereck Flowers, the team’s 2015 first-round pick, just hasn’t worked out in his first two years. The Giants don’t need to waste another year of Manning’s career, especially with the defense the Giants have now. So it’s time to pull the trigger on a new left tackle in the draft. Flowers can move to the right side to stop Marshall Newhouse from stinking up the joint there. Ryan Ramczyk is 6’5″, 315 pounds with great strength for run blocking and athleticism for pass blocking. They teach their lineman well at Wisconsin so he is also technically sound. Unlike Flowers turned out, Ramczyk is ready to come in be a solid starting left tackle immediately. Manning would then have time to get the ball to his elite WR corps headlined by Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants would then be a threat to the NFC East and Super Bowl contender.

24

Christian McCaffrey RB, Stanford The Oakland Raiders made a great hire, adding John Pagano to their coaching staff this offseason. So the defense will be much better has he can teach DC Ken Norton Jr. how to use his personnel. They’ll also have OLB Aldon Smith and a healthy Mario Edwards Jr. on that front-seven. So you’re going to see just how good the Raiders defense is personnel wise. They say the draft is about finding the best player that fits a need and also fits the scheme you use. But they don’t talk about getting players that fit in your locker room and GM Reggie McKenzie does that. McKenzie had drafted hard workers that love football and are “character guys.” By those metrics, RB Christian McCaffrey is the perfect pick for the Raiders at No. 24 overall. He’s the best football player on the board, fits two needs (RB and the slot) and fits in the locker room. Running the ball, he would give the Raiders an RB that can take advantage of their offensive line consistently. In the slot, he gives the Raiders a guy that can consistently catch the ball and go with it. With an improved defense under pagano, McCaffrey completes the offense and the Raiders become contenders.

25

DeShaun Watson QB, Clemson Myself and the scouting media have picked Deshaun Watson’s game apart way too much. After the season he had in 2015, the scouting world had him as the No. 1 overall prospect. Then he goes out and has almost an identical statistical year passing and we drop him. I’ve dropped him out of the first round but after further review, he’s good for a late first-round pick. He has his flaws like staring his targets down and locking on to one receiver. But you can coach those bad habits out of him as all QBs have something to coach out of them. But you can’t teach the poise and mental toughness he displayed in the National Championship Game. Nothing is too big for him and nothing rattles him as he has the poise to pull games out late. The Houston Texans saw that in Dak Prescott up the street in Dallas. So they could look to see what they can get out of Watson as Brock Osweiler is a mistake. The Texans are locked and loaded everywhere, needing just a quarterback to become a contender. So the Texans can make this pick and possibly go further in the playoffs next year.

26

Garett Bolles OT, Utah With everything the Seattle Seahawks have, they should be on their fifth Super Bowl in a row. Russell Wilson has become quite a QB and he has all the weapons he needs around him. S Earl Thomas got injured this year but that Legion of Boom defense is still intact. It’s the Seahawks’ inability to protect Wilson that cost the team the last few years. And that was quite evident in 2016 as Wilson was hobbling for a good portion of the season. So the Seahawks will definitely be looking to shore up their offensive line this offseason. The team is actually lucky because there will be some left tackles on the board when they pick. This isn’t a great left tackle class but it’s just good enough to produce a few late first-round picks. Garett Bolles of Utah is among the left tackles that have late first-round grades. At 6’5″, 300 pounds, Bolles gets out of his stance quickly and gets excellent depth on his kickslide. He also has strong hands that stop defenders dead in their tracks when he puts his hands on them. Garrett is also a zone blocker so he could held put the Seahawks back on top immediately.

27

Alvin Kamara RB, Tennessee Former superstar but still a RB Jamaal Charles had one injury too many during HC Andy Reid’s time. If he could stay healthy, the Chiefs could have made it further in the playoffs. He was a perfect fit for all the things Reid likes to do with the RBs to get them in space. So this offseason, the Chiefs look for a replacement as the Sun is setting on his great career. Alvin Kamara is an RB that actually reminds many of Charles with his slashing running style. At 5’10”, 215 pounds, Kamara is bigger than Charles and the part-time slot WR has better hands. His lateral quickness is outstanding and he has the speed to go the distance along with it. He also has surprising power as he shows the ability to break multiple tackles during the same run. He’s an unsung prospect because he’s never carried the ball more than 18 times. But the lack of carries he’s had during his college career has actually kept his body is fresh. He’s ready to go in right now and be the type of bell-cow Reid can make use of. The Chiefs would be that much tougher to beat with a player like Kamara in the mix.

28

Takkarist McKinley; DE, UCLA The Dallas Cowboys have a new sheriff in town at QB and his name is Dak Prescott. He and his deputy Ezekiel Elliott have come to Dallas and moved them right up the NFL standings. They will be back next year behind one of the best offensive lines in all of football. WR1 Dez Bryant will be back to go with what figures to be a scary offense too. The defense isn’t too bad either as DC Rod Marinelli had those guys playing at as high a level as they can play at. But if the Cowboys are to go further, they need to get after the passer better. DeMarcus Lawrence will be coming back from back surgery so they don’t know what they’ll get from him. And Randy Gregory should be looked at as a bonus for every game he plays in from now on. Takkarist McKinley from UCLA has an outstanding get off and burst off the edge. He also has an explosive inside counter move for when opposing tackles overset for his speed. McKinley is very smooth changing directions and can bend and wrap around the edge too. He could go in right away and give the Cowboys the rush they need to become a contender.

29

Tre’Davious White CB, LSU Mercurial QB Aaron Rodgers refused to let the Green Bay Packers become an irrelevant team this year. The way he came down the stretch and got his team into the playoffs was amazing. He and his WR corps got things back together and lit the sky up during their run. They also discovered Ty Montgomery could run the ball so Packers fans can look forward to seeing that. But the Packers can only get so far on Rodgers and the offense doing what they do. At some point the defense has to step up and stop someone to win games. The Packers ran into the potent Atlanta Falcons offense in the AFC Championship Game and had no chance. QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones blazed a trail through the Packers secondary with no problems. Tre’Davious White from LSU can go in and help tighten the Packers up at CB. He is a potential lockdown CB the Packers need to at least cut WRs like Jones’ yardage in half. The Packers are lucky to have a deep CB class in a year that the position is their biggest need. They might want to get another one in the second round to put themselves over the top.

30

Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan The Pittsburgh Steelers took a good whuppin’ from the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. But they are not as far off from overcoming the Patriots as the score indicated. For starters, RB Le’Veon Bell was injured and not able to impact the game the way he could have. Bill Belichick and the Patriots will alway look to take you best weapon way and make you use something else. There’s no way you can take away Bell and WR Antonio Brown at the same time. So it’s obvious that the injury had a profound effect on the Steelers offense. Defensively, the team just needs to grow up as there are a lot of young players on that unit. They have spent a lot of high draft picks on the defense and I believe one more is what they need. The Steelers can do much better than Sean Davis at the strong safety position. They haven’t been the same at the position since Troy Polamalu retired so they need a stud there. A do-it-all player like Jabrill Peppers would go in and strengthen the Steel Curtain immediately. He had and off year at Michigan as a linebacker but at strong safety, he’s a star.

31

Charles Harris DE, Missouri The New England Patriots traded Chandler Jones, their best edge rusher, early this season. That’s a move that’s going to cost them in the Super Bowl against the Falcons’ high-flying offense. Belichick will look to take WR Julio Jones away but Mohamed Sanu is on the other side. Plus they have Devonta Freeman running the ball so Belichick will have his hands full. The Falcons are going to get after Brady but the Patriots don’t have those guys on the edge. So the Patriots should look for an edge rusher to replenish what they lost in Jones. When it comes to edge rushers coming out of college, Missouri is a good place to bet on. They recruit great edge rusher talent and teach them how to get after the QB very well. Charles Harris is the latest one to come up from Missouri and he will excel in the NFL. He has a quick first step and knows how to get pressure on opposing QBs in a variety of ways. He has a rip move, a spin move, a slap-swim move, every move in the book. He would go to New England and bring the heat immediately, putting the Patriots back on the very top.

32

Malik McDowell DT, Michigan State I have the Atlanta Falcons winning the Super Bowl this year because their offense cannot be stopped. And when the opposing QB tries to keep up, their pass rush will get after him. Ryan has Jones, Sanu and Freeman with him so taking one away means the others go off. Justin Hardy will do his damage if you don’t watch out for him too so there’s nothing a DC can do. If they do happen to lose to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, it will be because of the defense. OLB Vic Beasley is sacking QBs left and right but he does needs some help. The best place an edge rusher can get help is inside so the QB has nowhere to go. Malik McDowell from Michigan State can plug in at the three-technique and take care of that immediately. He’s also a good run defender so he would help the Falcons in that area as well. McDowell has a huge frame and long arms he could easily add another 15-20 pounds to. He can play a bunch of different spots too, which fits the Falcons’ multiple fronts. There’s no telling how many more Super Bowls the Falcons could win with McDowell on that defense.

This article originally appeared on