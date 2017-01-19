2017 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper Jr. makes puzzling pick for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t need a receiver, but that didn’t stop Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN from giving them one in his 2017 NFL mock draft.

There are times when you read something, then read it again, then wipe your eyes and read it a third time. Mel Kiper Jr. giving the Chiefs a wide receiver in his first mock draft is one of those times. With the 27th pick, Kiper has Western Michigan’s Corey Davis going to Kansas City, something that might cause people to grab torches and head for Arrowhead.

For once in this franchise’s history, they don’t have a problem at the wide receiver position. Tyreek Hill and Jeremy Maclin are an excellent combination that should only improve in 2017. Then there is Chris Conley, a reliable third receiver who can both move the chains and go deep.

This is not a slam on Davis by any means. The youngster caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior this year, and at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, could do some serious damage in the right offense. Yet, for all his talents, there are concerns. How will he play against elite competition? In three games against Big Ten schools, he caught one touchdown and didn’t eclipse 100 yards in any of the contests.

With all due respect to Kiper, this would be a highly questionable pick.

