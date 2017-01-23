2017 NFL Mock Draft Mel Kiper: Detroit Lions Select Tim Willams

It is officially Mock Draft season and every pundit with laptop has taken a shot predicting where the most talented college player will go. This pundit will use this laptop to hammer-out a Mock Draft later but for now let’s look at what ESPN’s Mel Kiper said about the Detroit Lions in his 2017 NFL Mock Draft.

Improve the Pass-Rush

Like some of the other experts, Kiper thinks the Lions will address the pass rush by drafting Alabama Outside Linebacker Tim Williams. The helmet-haired ESPN guru has seven defensive backs, including Jabrill Peppers, going ahead of the Lions pick at 21. If the draft turns out like this, there won’t be much chance for the Lions to draft a shut-down corner in the opening round.

With all the first round defensive back talent coming off the board before the Lions pick at 21, that leaves plenty of potential draft targets on the board.

Here is what Kiper had to say about OLB Tim Willams:

Williams (6-4, 250) is a fantastic pass-rushing talent who can be unblockable at times. He had 19.5 sacks the past two seasons. Williams would have to put on some weight to play end in a 4-3, but his talent is undeniable. The Lions were second to last in sacks in 2016 (26), and Ezekiel Ansah had only two after a breakout 2015 season in which he had 14.5. This is a clear need, especially with few pass-rushers available in free agency. – Mel Kiper, ESPN

The Best Of The Rest

According to Kiper, Western Michigan Wideout, Corey Davis drops to the Chiefs at 27. Wisconsin Offensive Tackle Ryan Ramczyk goes to the New York Giants at 23. Florida Linebacker Jarrad Davis will join the hometown Miami Dolphins at 22 while Michigan State standout Malik McDowell will join fellow Spartan alumnus Connor Cook in Oakland. Consequently, all of these players may be available for the Lions late in the first round.

Fans won’t complain about the upgrading the Lions pass rush. But if the right pass rusher isn’t available, there are still plenty of targets for Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn.

What do you think fans? Should the Lions upgrade the pass-rush or bolster the offensive line? Sound off in the comments below.

