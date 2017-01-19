2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Impacts Early

1 Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

The Cleveland Browns know that with two picks in the top 12, including the 1st overall they have to find a way to get impact players. At the same time they know they have to come out of it with a quarterback. So they get creative, which readers will find out later on. In the meantime it’s obvious one of the top priorities on hand is to get new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a pass rusher he can start building his scheme around.

Myles Garrett was, is and probably will remain the best overall prospect in the 2017 class. He’s a gifted athlete with size, speed and explosion. When his motor runs hot, offensive blockers find out quickly that they can’t block him. He’s one of those generational talents with all the tools that doesn’t come around very often. Passing him up for a quarterback who probably wouldn’t start right away is just too difficult.