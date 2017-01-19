2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Impacts Early
The picture gets a little clearer each time as this latest 2017 NFL mock draft reflects the most accurate selection order to date.
The Senior Bowl is also on the way, which should begin the process of shifting the top prospects up or down boards. What remains unclear is who the Cleveland Browns will go with at #1 overall. They obviously need a quarterback but thus far none of the top names have created enough buzz to think they’re in line to go that high. Whomever the Browns do go with will set the tone for what follows.
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
DE, Texas A&M
Myles Garrett was, is and probably will remain the best overall prospect in the 2017 class. He’s a gifted athlete with size, speed and explosion. When his motor runs hot, offensive blockers find out quickly that they can’t block him. He’s one of those generational talents with all the tools that doesn’t come around very often. Passing him up for a quarterback who probably wouldn’t start right away is just too difficult.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Deshone Kizer
QB, Notre Dame
Deshone Kizer was the early favorite to be the highest quarterback drafted in 2017. The reasons why haven’t gone away since. He arguably has more talent than any prospect in the class. He’s big, strong, tough, can play in a pro-style scheme and call audibles. His arm strength is top notch and when protected he’s delivered some impressive strikes. On top of that he’s quite mobile, able to make plays with his feet. It was apparent at Notre Dame the coaching and weaponry were sub par. So what happens if the 49ers can change that?
3. Chicago Bears
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
Mitch Trubisky is the most intriguing of the 2017 crop. He really did come out of nowhere at North Carolina, starting in his first year and putting up some impressive numbers. His mix of size, mobility, arm strength, accuracy and footwork jump off the screen quite frequently. He plays with that poise and awareness teams look for in a starting quarterback, and his style would mesh well in the system Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains likes to run.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonathan Allen
DT, Alabama
Malik Jackson, Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue make up an effective trio but there is still something missing. Jonathan Allen could be that something. He’s the kind of big, strong and quick lineman who just wreaks havoc with offensive blocking. It’s hard to run against him and just as hard to stop him in pass protection. He demands near constant double teams, and that will make life easier for everybody on that line.
5. Tennessee Titans (via LA)
Quincy Wilson
CB, Florida
It’s clear they need some changes on the back end. Normally corners don’t go this high but it’s a strong draft class and the Titans have two picks in the 1st round. They can afford the risk. Quincy Wilson is worth it too. The Florida prospect really jumped to the forefront of draft boards midway through the 2016 season and remains one of the hot names. A tall, fluid athlete he plays tight coverage and shows proper fundamentals and ball skills. QBs try not to attack him too often or he makes them pay.
6. New York Jets
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson represents everything the Jets don’t have. He’s a leader on and off the field. He knows how to make plays with his arm and his feet. He comes through in the clutch and now he’s a national champion. The young man just understands how to get it done. He would be a breath of fresh air in that locker room. Somebody to rally around. Yes, there are concerns about his ball placement and accuracy. That alone should not erase all the other good things he’d bring.
7. San Diego Chargers
Malik Hooker
FS, Ohio State
Grabbing Malik Hooker at #7 is a hell of a start. The Ohio State standout only started one year for the Buckeyes but that was all he needed. He showcased game breaking ability with seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. A tall, rangy athlete who tracks and closes on the football better than any safety seen in a long time. A natural ball hawk. If he’s this good already, how much better will he get with more experience?
8. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette
RB, LSU
If he’s run his course as the starter, then the team should consider finding a replacement. Leonard Fournette is universally considered the best running back in this class and the best to come out of college in years. When he gets on a roll, which is often, his mix of size, speed, vision and strength have made defenses quit. A total package of athletic prowess and genetic makeup. Put him in the same backfield as Cam Newton? Forget about it.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Reuben Foster
ILB, Alabama
Reuben Foster may be the middle interior linebacker to come out of college since Luke Kuechly. He’s a throwback type of player who tackles everything in sight and has a seek-and-destroy sense. The guy can deliver some ferocious shots. He’s also quick, athletic and shows comfort in space when playing coverage. Put him next to Vontaze Burfict and behind that solid defensive line, it would become quite a front seven to deal with.
10. Buffalo Bills
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
Seems rather fitting they find their man of the future the year after Rex Ryan leaves. Then again Sean McDermott is no dummy. Good safeties can do so many things for a defense. Jamal Adams would become an immediate enforcer for the Bills. He’s tough, physical and instinctive around the line of scrimmage. Few can blow up screens and swing passes for losses like he can. Throw in an underrated coverage prowess and this is a plug-and-play starter.
11. New Orleans Saints
Marlon Humphrey
CB, Alabama
What they could really use is a true cover cornerback who they can leave on one side of the field or the other and expect him to lock down his receiver without the constant requirement of safety help. Marlon Humphrey proved at Alabama that he can be that type of defense who is pesky and frustrates pass catchers for 60 minutes. He’s long, athletic and shows the kind of discipline and awareness that allow him to make plays on the football.
12. New England Patriots (via CLE)
Solomon Thomas
DE, Stanford
The AFC won’t be happy when they see the longtime powerhouse pick up another potential stud for their defensive front in Solomon Thomas. The Stanford defensive end was a nightmare for opposing blockers in 2016, single-handedly ruining dreams for several teams. He’s big, strong and utterly relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. One of those players who is faster than he should be and just understands how to collapse the pocket. Bill Belichick will love him.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Zach Cunningham
ILB, Vanderbilt
Zach Cunningham needed to do a lot in order to get noticed out of a lesser program like Vanderbilt. Despite having limited talent around him, the linebacker continued to showcase his instinct, toughness, range and tackling prowess. One of those defenders who does all the dirty work, cleaning up after teammates. He made some big plays for them in 2016 and showcases the kind of skill set that could make him a Day 1 starter in the NFL.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
Mike Williams
WR, Clemson
Getting Mike Williams in the middle of the 1st round is quite the boon. The Clemson receiver showcased his ability on the biggest stage against Alabama, making big-time catches in big moments. He’s 6’3″ with a wide wing span, leaping ability and strong hands. While not blazing fast he shows enough speed to create some separation once he learns how to run crisper routes. Wentz-to-Williams will become a popular saying in Philadelphia.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
How thankful they must be then that Derek Barnett basically falls into their lap. The young man was a nightmare for SEC quarterbacks the past three seasons, finishing with 33 sacks. One better than former icon Vol Reggie White. Though not a freaky athlete, Barnett is such a natural pass rusher. He has great awareness, strength, bend and burst off the snap. Setting the edge is something he can do as well. Get him going forward though and he always finds a way to get the quarterback frazzled. Always.
16. Tennessee Titans (via BAL)
Corey Davis
WR, Western Michigan
This young man has already made a name for himself in the scouting community with his outstanding play at Western Michigan. Davis is every bit of 6’3″ with the accompanied long arms and strong body. What has begun to separate him from others is his mix of solid speed and advanced route running skill. Defensive backs just have a hard time controlling him. He just always seems to find a way to get open and make a big catch for a first down or touchdown.
17. Washington Redskins
Malik McDowell
DE, Michigan State
That is exactly what Malik McDowell did for Michigan State. The big, long defensive end was a handful for blockers all day, every day. His size mixed with surprising quickness made it difficult to stop him from constantly creating pressure on the quarterback. His dimensions indicate he’d make an ideal 3-4 defensive end. Improving his strength to hold up against the run will be a priority. The rest is all about turning him loose.
18. Baltimore Ravens (via TEN)
Takkarist McKinley
OLB, UCLA
Takkarist McKinley really showed during his final year at UCLA that he’d begun to figure out the pass rush department, something missing from his otherwise well-rounded game. He’s a quick and athletic player whose body type fits the 3-4 outside linebacker dimensions. There are still somethings he needs to learn from a fundamental standpoint, but his game is strong enough to where he’ll be a consistent sack producer if guided right.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
O.J. Howard
TE, Alabama
Getting a tight end who can be a real presence in the receiving game to compliment Evans would be huge. If the Bucs somehow got O.J. Howard? That’s theft. The Alabama tight end once again showed his value as a receiver against Clemson in the national title game. He was the only pass target the Crimson Tide had who couldn’t be stopped. His mix of size, speed, and athleticism were giving the Tigers fits. It’s all about giving him more opportunities.
20. Denver Broncos
Cam Robinson
OT, Alabama
Cam Robinson remains a polarizing prospect due to his off-the-field concerns and his somewhat clunky athleticism. One thing is clear though. He’s a big, strong and tough blocker who has experiencing going against the best pass rushers the SEC has to offer. He’ll be an instant help for their ground game, something that is a definite plus. It’s just a matter of picking which side he’ll be less of a liability in pass protection.
21. Detroit Lions
Teez Tabor
CB, Florida
Thankfully the Lions catch a gigantic break with Teez Tabor falling to them at #21. Some are still arguing that he’s the top cornerback in the class. For good reason. He’s well-built, athletic, fluid in his backpedal, has speed and can get his hands on the football. Most important is he doesn’t require constant safety help over the top. This means Detroit would be able to get more creative in its scheming with he and Slay on the field together.
22. Seattle Seahawks (via MIA)
Ryan Ramczyk
OT, Wisconsin
This has to change. Ryan Ramczyk has emerged as perhaps the best left tackle prospect in an otherwise weak class. He’s an athletic pass protector who shows enough strength to be a factor in the ground game. For the Seahawks it will be crucial to know the stay of a hip injury he suffered. If it checks out though he could end up being the first major step back towards respectability in the trenches.
23. New York Giants
David Njoku
TE, Miami Fl.
David Njoku isn’t hiding from teams any longer. The Miami product was one of the more unique tight end prospects in that he brought an element to the passing game tight ends don’t usually have. He can run after the catch. He creates the same mismatches in coverage against safeties and linebackers, but once the ball is in his hands he becomes a running back who shows he can break tackles. That is the kind of productivity the Giants are missing.
24. Oakland Raiders
Marshon Lattimore
CB, Ohio State
Marshon Lattimore is one of the quieter top prospects in this class. He was rock solid for Ohio State in 2016, making tackles and playing consistent, sound coverage. He has good ball skills, size and enough athleticism to play press-man. The question for him to answer is whether he has the raw speed required. That will come to pass during the predraft process. If he checks out, then this is a young corner who could be an instant help for the Silver and Black.
25. Houston Texans
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
That is pretty much all Patrick Mahomes did during his time at Texas Tech. There might not be a better improvisational talent at the position in this class. He’s big, athletic, strong and tough. What stands out the most is his ability to keep plays alive with his feet and find receivers down the field for big plays. Better still he did so much damage with limited weaponry and protection at Texas Tech. Give him the arsenal and coaching in Houston? It could be a lethal combination.
26. Miami Dolphins (via MIA)
Demarcus Walker
DE, Florida State
Demarcus Walker will be passed on by many due to being slightly undersized, but that didn’t seem to stop him from rampaging through countless offensive tackles in the ACC for 16 sacks. He’s a compact defensive end with more power than people realize. Combined with a relentless motor that goes for 60 minutes, it’s not hard to see why he’s so good at penetrating the opposing backfield. Florida-based fans will love keeping him in-state.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Jabrill Peppers
S, Michigan
Regardless, Jabrill Peppers is the sort of athletic specimen that is worth the risk. He’s already a solid box safety who can tackle and create pressure with the blitz. He’ll also be yet another special teams weapon for Dave Toub. His greatest upside comes in coverage. His athleticism and speed makes it possible but what he needs to learn is how to hone his instincts for tracking the football and making a play on it. If he ever does, the Chiefs have their Berry heir.
28. Dallas Cowboys
Sidney Jones
CB, Washington
Worse still their cornerback situation is liable to get even thinner in free agency. That’s why drafting Sidney Jones is more of a necessity than a desire. Not that it’s a big issue. Jones proved his skill and playmaking potential for Washington all season long. He’s got size, athleticism and enough speed to hang with receivers down the field. While not quite Marcus Peters in terms of ball skills, he has the instincts to find the football in the air too.
29. Atlanta Falcons
Gareon Conley
CB, Ohio State
Outside of Desmond Trufant their cornerback unit hasn’t produced much more than the occasional big hit or forced turnover. They need another cover guy who can make life difficult for receivers. Gareon Conley did plenty of that for Ohio State. Good-sized with the athletic properties NFL teams look for, he can line up man-to-man on the boundary and be expected to stick with his assignment. His ball skills are solid, as is his tackling ability.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Tim Williams
OLB, Alabama
Pittsburgh isn’t normally a team to take chances on players with off-the-field concerns. At least not in the first round but Williams is not the kind of talent that comes around often. Then there is the reality that big changes could be coming to their linebacker position. James Harrison will be 39 in 2017. Jarvis Jones will be a free agent as well. This team needs to think about adding more help to their outside pass rush. Williams is worth the calculated risk.
31. Green Bay Packers
Dalvin Cook
OLB, Florida State
Enter Dalvin Cook. The Florida State star is built in a similar fashion to Jamaal Charles and Chris Johnson. He’s undersized but makes up for it with speed, quickness, acceleration and agility. People continue to underrate his toughness as well. He’s shown his body can handle high loads of carries and still be that home run threat late in games. He’ll be an ideal fit for that Packers offense, adding yet another receiving weapon for Rodgers.
32. New England Patriots
Jarrad Davis
ILB, Florida
Having already landed Solomon Thomas for defensive end, they next grab help at inside linebacker. Jarrad Davis didn’t have as productive a year as in 2015 but the Florida standout still managed to impact games as a tackler and blitzer. What stands out about him are his instincts and intelligence. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time making a big tackle. Bill Belichick likes players who do their job. That’s Davis in a nutshell.
2nd Round
- Cleveland Browns – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
- San Francisco 49ers – John Ross – WR – Washington
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford
- Chicago Bears – Marcus Williams – FS – Utah
- Los Angeles Rams – JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – USC
- Los Angeles Chargers – Garett Bolles – OT – Utah
- New York Jets – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU
- Carolina Panthers – Taco Charlton – DE – Michigan
- Cincinnati Bengals – Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
- New Orleans Saints – T.J. Watt – OLB – Wisconsin
- Philadelphia Eagles – Cameron Sutton – CB – Tennessee
- Buffalo Bills – Brad Kaaya – QB – Miami Fl.
- Arizona Cardinals – Chris Wormley – DT – Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings – Caleb Brantley – DT – Florida
- Baltimore Ravens – Budda Baker – S – Washington
- Indianapolis Colts – Quenton Nelson – OG – Notre Dame
- Washington Redskins – Raekwon McMillan – ILB – Ohio State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Carlos Watkins – DT – Clemson
- Denver Broncos – Forrest Lamp – OG – Western Kentucky
- Cleveland Browns (via TEN) – Dawuane Smoot – DE – Illinois
- Detroit Lions – Ryan Anderson – OLB – Alabama
- Miami Dolphins – Jordan Leggett – TE – Clemson
- New York Giants – Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State
- Oakland Raiders – Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
- Houston Texans – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana
- Seattle Seahawks – Adoree Jackson – CB – USC
- Kansas City Chiefs – Jaleel Johnson – DT – Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys – Jordan Willis – DE – Kansas State
- Atlanta Falcons – Elijah Qualis – DT – Washington
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Jake Butt – TE – Michigan
- Green Bay Packers – Chidobe Awuzie – CB – Colorado
- New England Patriots – Bucky Hodges – TE – Virginia Tech
3rd Round
- Cleveland Browns – Desmond King – FS – Iowa
- San Francisco 49ers – Roderick Johnson – OT – Florida State
- Chicago Bears – Rasul Douglas – CB – West Virginia
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Adam Bisnowaty – OT – Pitt
- Tennessee Titans (via LA) – Justin Evans – S – Texas A&M
- New York Jets – Dion Dawkins – OT – Temple
- Los Angeles Chargers – Curtis Samuel – WR – Ohio State
- Carolina Panthers – Julie’n Davenport – OT – Bucknell
- Cincinnati Bengals – Ethan Pocic – C – LSU
- Philadelphia Eagles – Alvin Kamara – RB – Tennessee
- Buffalo Bills – Taylor Moton – OT – Western Michigan
- New Orleans Saints – Evan Engram – TE – Ole Miss
- Arizona Cardinals – Davis Webb – QB – Cal
- Baltimore Ravens – Dede Westbrook – WR – Oklahoma
- Indianapolis Colts – D’Onta Foreman – RB – Texas
- Minnesota Vikings – Antonio Garcia – OT – Troy
- Washington Redskins – Eddie Jackson – S – Alabama
- Denver Broncos – Gerald Everett – TE – South Alabama
- Tennessee Titans – Carl Lawson – DE- Auburn
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Cooper Kupp – WR – Eastern Washington
- Detroit Lions – Dalvin Tomlinson – DT – Alabama
- Minnesota Vikings (via MIA) – Joe Mixon – RB – Oklahoma
- New York Giants – Anthony Walker – ILB – Northwestern
- Oakland Raiders – Kendall Beckwith – ILB – LSU
- Houston Texans – Obi Melifonwu – S – Connecticut
- Seattle Seahawks – Jarron Jones – DT – Notre Dame
- Kansas City Chiefs – Jerod Evans – QB – Virginia Tech
- Dallas Cowboys – Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
- Green Bay Packers – Jordan Willis – OLB – Kansas State
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Jamaal Williams – RB – BYU
- Atlanta Falcons – Tanoh Kpassagnon – DE – Villanova
- New England Patriots – Pat Elfein – OL – Ohio State
