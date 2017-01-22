2017 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions Select Taco Charlton

As the Packers, Falcons, Patriots and Steelers prepare to square of on Championship Sunday, the leagues other 28 teams are getting a jump on the offseason. That means football pundits are beginning to release their first 2017 NFL Mock Draft of the season.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 1.0 should be of interest to fans of both the Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines. Jeremiah has the Lions picking Michigan Defensive End Taco Charlton with the 21st pick. That should please the fans looking for the Lions to bolster the pass rush.

According to the Mock Draft, the Broncos who pick just ahead of the Detroit Lions, will select draft target Wisconsin Offensive Tackle Ryan Ramczyk. There are also some interesting names left on the board including Linebacker T.J. Watt, Offensive Tackle Garrett Boles, Florida Linebacker Jarrad Davis and Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This mock draft has the Detroit Lions addressing what most fans consider to be a big need; Edge pass rush. But in previous drafts, the Lions have always subscribed to the best player available strategy. With Deshaun Watson still on the board, selecting Charlton would be a departure from this strategy. After Clemson’s victory in the National Championship game, pundits were buzzing about Deshaun Watson’s performance as evidence that the Clemson signal caller had established himself as the best player in college football.

Every fan agrees that Defensive End is a major need the Lions must address this off-season. With Stafford nearing the end of his contract, adding a young quarterback the team can develop is also a need. I don’t think Watson will be on the board when Bob Quinn picks at 21. But if he is, the Lions should consider addressing a future need in the first round of the 2017 draft and address the Edge through free agency or in the later rounds.

Also of interest: This is the first Mock Draft or player ranking I have seen that has Michigan defensive back Jabril Peppers dropping out of the first round. Could it be possible Peppers will be on the board for the Lions at 21?

Ok Lion’s fans, what do you think? Would you be happy with the Lions selecting Taco Charlton or would you rather they target another position?. Sound off in the comments!

Video Courtesy of No Huddle Scouting via You Tube.

