2017 NFL Mock Draft : 49ers Selections for Each Round

The 2017 draft is a big stepping stone for the soon to be appointed GM and head coach and will pave the way for the 49ers franchise turnaround. Niner Noise provides you with a full seven-round mock draft following the closing of the college football season.

This upcoming NFL Draft class will set the tone for the offseason.

And with up to as many as 11 picks, the San Francisco 49ers will be in a prime position to add immediate impact talent.

There is no shortage of needs for the Niners going into the offseason, as they have glaring needs all along the depth chart on both sides of the ball.

For the purpose of this article I will omit any potential draft-day trades and will stick with the original picks slated for the 49ers.

Round 1, Pick No. 2 – Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

Following a stellar performance against top-ranked Alabama compiling (478 yards of total offense), Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s stock is soaring up draft boards.

He declared his intent to enter the draft and there are a handful of teams in the NFL that are in need of a top signal caller. It’s a tossup between Watson and North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky for the top signal-caller. But i give Watson the slight nod due to his ability to perform under pressure and win big games.

Deshaun Watson broke Vince Young’s record for total yards in a national championship game. pic.twitter.com/jySYGlNbiT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2016

Round 2, Pick No. 34 – USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Another glaring hole for the 49ers is wide receiver. With no proven playmakers on the outside, it’s hard for the offense to operate at a high level.

It would drastically help by having a player like USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, who excels at being physical at the line of scrimmage and is capable of blocking corners with his size and strength.

He isn’t the fastest of the bunch, but the Niners have Torrey Smith already on the roster as a deep threat.

Smith-Schuster would fit in well as the split end receiver and, if he slips out of the first round, would be a steal for the Niners at the top of Round 2.

Round 3, Pick No. 66 – Florida ILB Jarrad Davis

The Florida standout is slightly undersized, standing at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, but makes up for it with his aggressive pursuit on every play. He had a breakout campaign as a junior with 11 tackles for loss, per sports-reference.com, but elected to return for his senior year.

Jarrad Davis’ stock fell a bit due to some minor injuries, but the talent is there to excel at the next level.

He would compete with Ray-Ray Armstrong for the inside linebacker spot alongside NaVorro Bowman right away.

Round 4, Pick No. 102 – Auburn DT Montravius Adams

A top 5-star recruit coming out of high school in Georgia, defensive tackle Montravius Adams is a monster in the trenches and can plug in right away as a rotational defensive tackle. The 49ers run defense struggled mightily this year, as depth was a major issue, which makes Adams a smart fit.

He is an above-average athlete for his size and has quick feet to get around blockers. This is a stacked position in the draft, so the Niners will do their due diligence in scouting multiple D-lineman throughout.

Round 4, Pick No. 139 – Illinois OLB Carroll Phillips

With Ahmad Brooks getting up there in age (32 years old) and inconsistency from Aaron Lynch, the pass rush can use some help on the outside.

Here the 49ers get good value in the fourth round with Illinois linebacker Carroll Phillips, who has totaled nine sacks on the year as a senior.

He is a first-round talent but has some off-the-field issues that should scare a lot of teams away from taking him earlier than the middle rounds.

Round 5 – Troy OT Antonio Garcia

A four year starter at Troy, offensive tackle Antonio Garcia has the experience to jump in right away having been a starter since his redshirt freshman year. His versatility as a swing tackle can help on both sides of the line.

Spending my morning watching Troy LT Antonio Garcia. Hearing a decent amount of buzz around him. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 28, 2016

Look for him to rise up draft boards after being invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile. It’s a premium to have a player like Garcia that can fill multiple spots even as a scout team player early on.

Round 5 – San Jose St. TE Billy Freeman

San Jose State tight end Billy Freeman has been a consistent receiver for the Spartans hauling in 112 catches 1407 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, per ESPN.

The Niners have re-signed Vance McDonald to a multi-year deal, but he has had issues dropping the ball.

While Garrett Celek and Blake Bell lack in the red zone, Freeman would be a great addition to the passing offense with his sure hands.

Round 6, Pick No. 188 – Miami WR Stacey Coley

Another receiver falls to the Niners here in Round 6, and they go for quickness and route-running ability here in Miami’s Stacey Coley. If they don’t re-sign Jeremy Kerley, Coley fits the bill to be that fast-twitch slot receiver who can elude defenders in open space.

This season, Coley had 63 receptions for 754 yards with nine scores, per ESPN. What the Niners get here with Coley in Round 6 is a playmaker capable of helping in the return game as well.

Round 6, Pick No. 206 – South Carolina OLB Darius English

A ferocious pass-rusher, South Carolina EDGE Darius English has an array of moves to get to the quarterback.

Standing at 6-foot-6, he has the length to move defenders out of his way and has decent speed, clocking in at a projected 4.7 40-yard dash, according to Walter Football.

He fits in as a situational pass-rusher and can compete with the likes of Eli Harold on the depth chart.

English can be a difference maker on the defense, having forced two fumbles in 2016 for the Gamecocks.

Round 7 – North Carolina St. G Tony Adams

Although NC State offensive lineman Tony Adams is a bit undersized for guard (6-foot-2, 300pounds), he played well for the Wolfpack this year in the run game. The Niners were forced to shuffle their O-line all year long as it suffered the injury bug.

With the departure of Mike Iupati via free agency in 2015, the guard position was tentatively filled by rookie Joshua Garnett. They could use the depth, and Adams can fill in both at center and guard.

Round 7 – Florida St. CB Marquez White

FSU cornerback Marquez White has natural instincts as a corner and excels in zone coverage.

He could use to add some bulk to his slight frame but has length at 6-foot-1.

The Niners have a decent group of young corners already, but none are consistently performing at a high level week in and week out. It would be wise for the new San Francisco GM to pick up another player for the secondary and groom him for the new defense.

The draft season will begin to evolve once the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine game are completed, giving scouts a better look into how these players compete at practice and learning a new system.

Stay tuned on Niner Noise for full draft coverage leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on