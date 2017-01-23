2017 NFL Mock Draft
The 2017 NFL Draft Order is starting to become more clear. Of the 32 possible selections, 28 of them are set. Find out where your team stands with their first round picks in this 2017 NFL Mock Draft!
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
Defensive End, Texas A&M
Throughout his time at Texas A&M, Garrett had 141 tackles, 31 sacks and 7 forced fumbles. Let’s compare Garrett’s stats with a former first overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney. During his 3 years at South Carolina, Clowney had 129 tackles, 24 sacks and 9 forced fumbles. The number that stands out the most is that they both had a career total of 47 tackles for loss. I’m not going to compare Myles Garrett to Jadeveon Clowney but from a productive standpoint alone, he’s worth being selected first overall.
2. San Francisco 49ers
DeShone Kizer
Quarterback, Notre Dame
DeShone Kizer is very similar in stature as Matt Ryan. They’re both 6’4 and weigh around 225 pounds. Have big time arms and before Shanahan got to Atlanta, Matt Ryan was that quarterback who had all the tools but just couldn’t put it all together. Now he’s on the verge of being the MVP of the NFL. I’m not saying that Kizer can be that quarterback but I think his potential is the highest of any of the quarterbacks in this class.
From designed run plays to being able to step up and make some big time throws, Kizer has the tools to be successful. He’s not all perfect, though. Decision making and ball placement has to improve but it seems as if that will happen with the system that the 49ers are about to inherit. From 2015 to 2016, Kizer made improvements from turning the ball over. He had 5 fumbles with 2 lost fumbles in 2015 but didn’t fumble the ball once in 2016. He also threw one less interception in 2016 than he did in 2015. His completion percentage has to improve but again, with better decision making and ball placement, he will get there. When this pick is announced, it will leave people scratching their head but the end result could be monumental for a franchise that’s in desperate need of a quarterback.
3. Chicago Bears
Jonathan Allen
Defensive End, Alabama
The Bears seem to have a lot of potential in edge rusher, Leonard Floyd. That doesn’t mean you can’t take a player of the same position to help him out. When playing quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, creating pressure is the best way to get them off their game.
Over the last two years, Allen has amassed 22.5 sacks with 30 tackles for loss. Creating pressure and being a constant run stopper is generated by his quick step off the ball and powerful usage of hands. Allen has a rare combination of quickness and power and at times looks like Ndamukong Suh. This would be a solid pick for the Bears.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Malik Hooker
Safety , Ohio State
He has great range in the middle of the field. His ball skills are excellent and showcases ball hawk abilities. It’s almost like he’s Ed Reed, not a bad pro comparison. In 2016, Hooker finished the year with 74 tackles, 7 interceptions and 3 touchdowns.
With this pick, the Jaguars gain a playmaker who can go get the football or stick his nose to the football. He shouldn’t have any issues translating his playmaking abilities to the league.
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
Jamal Adams
Safety, LSU
For now, the Titans will hold this pick and they’ll take the best player available. The Titans secondary has it’s woes, there’s not secret there. They haven’t had a quality starter in their secondary since Michael Griffin and with this pick, they get someone who should be better than him.
Jamal Adams has great range for a safety, plays well in coverage but his tackling ability is superb. He’s an instinctive player and plays like a linebacker. He’s been a consistent player for LSU over the last three years and I think he’s solidified himself as top 5 talent. The Titans secondary gets an instant upgrade with this pick and they could have the next best safety in the NFL.
6. New York Jets
Mitch Trubisky
Quarterback, North Carolina
Personally, I have no issues with Trubisky. I don’t think he’s done enough to prove he should be the first quarterback taken but at this time, he’s just lost in the shuffle. Could Kizer or Watson be on the rise? There’s so many questions at the quarterback position. I feel as if Watson is the safest pick but yet, Kizer has the highest upside.
The Jets haven’t had success drafting quarterbacks and they might actually give Hackenberg a chance. Until, they actually come out and say Hackenberg is their guy, I’m rolling with Trubisky. He’s got some upside with a good sense of pocket mobility, good accuracy with just about every type of throw and has made good decision through one year. Pairing him with Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, Trubisky could develop into something really good.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Williams
Wide Receiver, Clemson
You also have to think, they’ve got to keep people in seats. Winning games will help but scoring points should help as well. Mike Williams has got tremendous upside and with a great balance of running with Melvin Gordon and throwing with Phillip Rivers, the Chargers could develop into one of the better offenses over the next year or two.
8. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette
Running Back, LSU
At 6’1 – 235 pounds, Fournette is a big bodied back who should have 4.4 speed. He’s got a rare skillset and would mesh well with Cam Newton. Teams will eventually stack the box on the Panthers but can they stop it? My guess is no, but time will tell. Over the last three years, Fournette has average 119 rushing yards per game and 1.25 touchdowns per game. He was banged up last year for parts of last year but it shouldn’t affect his success in the NFL.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Reuben Foster
Linebacker, Alabama
In 2016, Foster had a total of 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Throughout the last three years, he’s never forced a turnover but he’s a sure tackler, a great blitzer and is a leader on the field. Something that’s desperately needed in the locker room and on the field for the Bengals.
10. Buffalo Bills
Deshaun Watson
Quarterback, Clemson
I feel as if Watson is the safest quarterback in this class but he doesn’t generate the most upside. Why? Because I don’t think you can mold him into being a different quarterback. He is what he is. I’m not saying he’s a bad quarterback, no, he’s actually a pretty good one. This past season, he took a step back with his decision making and that could improve moving forward. If drafted to the Bills, he gets a pretty good situation. Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy will be key parts to his future success.
11. New Orleans Saints
Dalvin Cook
Running Back, Florida State
It’s clear the Saints could change direction in their backfield and with Dalvin Cook on the board, it’ll be hard for them to pass him up. They’ve got great receiving weapons in Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas and this could help protect Drew Brees for at least another year.
Dalvin Cook is an explosive player who’s elusive in the open field. Not only that but he can shed tackles at any given moment. Whether the Saints keep Ingram or not, Cook will create a change of pace or become an instant playmaker.
12. Cleveland Browns
Marshon Lattimore
Cornerback, Ohio State
They drafted Justin Gilbert to compliment Joe Haden back in 2014 and that was a bust. With this one, I don’t think there’s a wrong answer. I wouldn’t be surprised if Marshon Lattimore moves up to becoming the number one cornerback on most draft boards. He had a very productive 2016 season 41 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass deflections. Lattimore is an instinctive player who has great hip rotation and can run stride for stride with just about any receiver.
It worries me that he’s only had one full season of production but the upside is there. He’s only getting better and eventually, should become one of the better corners in the NFL. The Browns start rebuilding their defense which is a good thing for a team that has struck-out on so many offensive picks.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Corey Davis
Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
With this pick, the Cardinals snag a premier route runner and a great after the catch receiver. Davis didn’t just dominate the talent in the MAC, no he dominated anyone that matched up against him. Over the last three seasons, he’s totalled over 1,400 receiving yards or more. In 2016, Davis had 97 receptions for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. It’s clear that he’s a dominant receiver and should start right away for any team that drafts him.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Derek Barnett
Defensive End, Tennessee
Once he stepped onto the field at Tennessee, he proved he wasn’t a joke. He had 73 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 9 sacks. He followed up his freshman campaign with 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to then finsih 2016 with 56 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Whether it be coming off the edge to sack the quarterback or bend down the line of scrimmage and stop the run. Barnett can do it all. He’s clearly the third best defensive end in this draft and would be a huge addition to the Colts defense.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)
Cam Robinson
Left Tackle, Alabama
Most importantly, they could then move on from Jason Peters and his $11.2 million cap hit. With this pick, the Eagles would lock up their offensive tackle positions with premier and semi-premier talent. Cam Robinson and Lane Johnson would allow the Eagles to establish great protection for Carson Wentz and eventually allow them to re-establish their running game with whatever running back they feature in the future.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Zach Cunningham
Linebacker, Vanderbilt
Zach Cunningham might not have the size to play inside but he spent much of his career at Vanderbilt as an inside linebacker. With that being said, he could still translate inside at the NFL level. Cunningham is the highest rated linebacker on the board and with 125 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2016, Cunningham becomes a no-brainer.
He’s got great instincts and is a great blitzer off the edge or up the middle. He’ll need to improve his pass coverage skills but with time, he could do that with the great coaching staff of the Baltimore Ravens.
17. Washington Redskins
Solomon Thomas
Defensive End, Stanford
He’s best suited off the edge, opposite of Kerrigan. Thomas is quick off the snap and always trusts his hands when fighting off blocks. In 2016, he really came into his own with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. I love that he can complete a spin move with ease or keep it simple with a post-club-rip move. His skillset is premier and he’s going to be really good at the next level.
18. Tennessee Titans
Juju Smith-Schuster
Wide Receiver , USC
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
John Ross
Wide Receiver, Washington
However, the Buccaneers have their consistent game to game receiver in Mike Evans. With this pick, they get a receiver who can spread the field and go vertical for Jameis Winston. All-around, there should be production for everyone involved and most importantly, the Bucs will win even more games. Ross will draw Desean Jackson comparisons but it’ll be interesting to see how he produces after only one year of production.
20. Denver Broncos
O.J. Howard
Tight End, Alabama
At 6’6 and 240 lbs, O.J. Howard showcases the ability to run block and catch passes, at an extremely high level. Howard had 45 catches for 595 yards in 2016 but only had 7 career touchdowns. That’s not so much on him but the fact that the Crimson Tide are such a run heavy football team. No matter what the stats say, Howard is strong, he’s athletic and he’s ready to start right now for the Broncos.
21. Detroit Lions
Teez Tabor
Cornerback, Florida
Darius Slay is one man and can’t cover the whole field and it shows. The Lions allowed a 72% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. You can blame that on their pass rush but I’m blaming it on their secondary just not making enough plays.
With Tabor on the board, you get a player who’s great in man coverage. Not only that but he’s a physical player who can make a play anywhere on the field. Over the last three years, he’s had 28 pass deflections and 8 interceptions. For the Lions, this would be an absolute steal and I’m sure over the next few weeks, I’ll make adjustments.
22. Miami Dolphins
David Njoku
Tight End, Miami (FL)
In 2016, Njoku had 43 receptions, 698 yards and 8 touchdowns. But all he really is, is a receiver. He doesn’t block very well but with this pick, the Dolphins gain another weapon to help improve Ryan Tannehill.
23. New York Giants
Ryan Ramczyk
Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin
Ryan Ramczyk has been dominant in the run game and has been great in pass protection. However, he’s coming off of hip surgery and needs to show that he can still be the same player after his recovery. Clearly, there’s some risk involved because of the injury but he’s had the surgery and is rehabbing it. In the long term, this looks like a pick that should work out for the Giants.
24. Oakland Raiders
Jabrill Peppers
Safety, Michigan
He has all the talent in the world as a return man and is considered what I would call a “box-safety”. The last time a “box-safety” was taken in the first round was in 2015 when the Carolina Panthers selected Shaq Thompson at 25th overall. Peppers might not be an immediate starter in the NFL but he could become a good player who brings versatility to the Raiders defense.
25. Houston Texans
Quincy Wilson
Cornerback, Florida
26. Seattle Seahawks
Carlos Watkins
Defensive End, Clemson
Watkins finished his senior season with career highs. He had 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. At 6’3 – 300 pounds and only 23-years-old, Watkins gives the Seahawks much need youth amongst their defensive lineman.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Jarrad Davis
Linebacker, Florida
28. Dallas Cowboys
Marlon Humphreys
Cornerback, Alabama
I’m not as sold on Marlon Humphrey as others. He doesn’t have a fluid backpedal and his hip rotation isn’t as smooth as others that get taken before him. Some would consider me crazy for not loving his physical nature, no, it’s not that but in today’s NFL, he’s going to get called for it.
There’s upside to Humphrey’s game but I start to wonder if he benefited from playing on such a great defense. Whatever the case may be, the Cowboys need a cornerback and Humphrey fills that void.
29. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sidney Jones
Cornerback, Washington
Sidney Jones is an instinctive cornerback who’s been productive throughout his time at Washington. He’s got good length at 6’0 – 185 lbs., and has 21 pass deflections over the last 3 seasons. He tends to grab a lot of cloth at times but his backpedal is good. He has a tendency to go up after the ball, despite the bigger receiver. Pairing him up with Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell could give the Steelers one of the better young defensive back units in all the NFL.
30. Atlanta Falcons
Malik McDowell
Defensive Tackle , Michigan State
During McDowell’s sophomore season, he came on and performed well. He finished the year with 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He told the media that he wouldn’t be going to the NFL, unless he was a top 10 draft pick. Even if 30th overall is low, he’s still not going in the top 10 of this draft. The size and talent is there but after a disappointing junior season, it’s hard for me to trust McDowell going anywhere before this point.
If he’s here for the Falcons, it’ll be hard for them pass him up. They get a defensive tackle that can replace Jonathan Babineaux who’s set for free agency or even retirement at 35-years-old. Again, I’m not sold on McDowell and it’s not so much talent, it’s more so how he carries himself and how prone he’s been to injuries.
31. Green Bay Packers
Taco Charlton
Defensive end, Michigan
32. New England Patriots
Jarron Jones
Defensive Tackle, Notre Dame
