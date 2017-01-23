2017 NFL Mock Draft

Sep 5, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) celebrates his sack against Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Mike Bercovici (2) (not pictured)in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 NFL Draft Order is starting to become more clear. Of the 32 possible selections, 28 of them are set. Find out where your team stands with their first round picks in this 2017 NFL Mock Draft!

1. Cleveland Browns

1

Myles Garrett

Defensive End, Texas A&M

After years and years of gambling on quarterbacks in the first round, the Browns will pass on the position with their first overall pick. The safest pick in the draft is Myles Garrett and he makes the most sense for an organization that has struggled to get after the quarterback. Myles Garrett has terrific size at 6’5 and 270 pounds. Not only is he an instinctive player but he’s so fast off the ball. The pressure that he brings off the edge will help generate plenty of destruction in the backfield.

Throughout his time at Texas A&M, Garrett had 141 tackles, 31 sacks and 7 forced fumbles. Let’s compare Garrett’s stats with a former first overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney. During his 3 years at South Carolina, Clowney had 129 tackles, 24 sacks and 9 forced fumbles. The number that stands out the most is that they both had a career total of 47 tackles for loss. I’m not going to compare Myles Garrett to Jadeveon Clowney but from a productive standpoint alone, he’s worth being selected first overall.

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during a NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2. San Francisco 49ers

2

DeShone Kizer

Quarterback, Notre Dame

This pick is somewhat surprising. The 49ers select the 3rd ranked quarterback on my list but there’s good reasons for it. Despite having the option of my 1st overall quarterback, Deshaun Watson, the 49ers go with DeShone Kizer. Had the 49ers not hired Kyle Shanahan, this pick would probably be a different quarterback. However, his track record with quarterbacks is impressive. From making Matt Schaub relevant in Houston to rejuvenating the career of Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

DeShone Kizer is very similar in stature as Matt Ryan. They’re both 6’4 and weigh around 225 pounds. Have big time arms and before Shanahan got to Atlanta, Matt Ryan was that quarterback who had all the tools but just couldn’t put it all together. Now he’s on the verge of being the MVP of the NFL. I’m not saying that Kizer can be that quarterback but I think his potential is the highest of any of the quarterbacks in this class.

From designed run plays to being able to step up and make some big time throws, Kizer has the tools to be successful. He’s not all perfect, though. Decision making and ball placement has to improve but it seems as if that will happen with the system that the 49ers are about to inherit. From 2015 to 2016, Kizer made improvements from turning the ball over. He had 5 fumbles with 2 lost fumbles in 2015 but didn’t fumble the ball once in 2016. He also threw one less interception in 2016 than he did in 2015. His completion percentage has to improve but again, with better decision making and ball placement, he will get there. When this pick is announced, it will leave people scratching their head but the end result could be monumental for a franchise that’s in desperate need of a quarterback.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) during warm-ups before the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

3. Chicago Bears

3

Jonathan Allen

Defensive End, Alabama

The Bears hold the key to much of the top 10 of this draft. They could go in a few different directions from safety, quarterback or even wide receiver. I wouldn’t be opposed to the Bears taking a quarterback, 3rd overall but at this time, best player available is the way to go. Jonathan Allen is a terrific player and you could argue that he’s the best player in the draft.

The Bears seem to have a lot of potential in edge rusher, Leonard Floyd. That doesn’t mean you can’t take a player of the same position to help him out. When playing quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, creating pressure is the best way to get them off their game.

Over the last two years, Allen has amassed 22.5 sacks with 30 tackles for loss. Creating pressure and being a constant run stopper is generated by his quick step off the ball and powerful usage of hands. Allen has a rare combination of quickness and power and at times looks like Ndamukong Suh. This would be a solid pick for the Bears.

Oct 8, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker (24) returns the interception during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

4

Malik Hooker

Safety , Ohio State

Despite adding a player like Jalen Ramsey, the Jags still need help in their secondary. Ramsey came on late in the year at cornerback but the Jags were still getting beat deep and across the middle. My absolute favorite player in this draft is Malik Hooker and there’s a variety of reasons for it.

He has great range in the middle of the field. His ball skills are excellent and showcases ball hawk abilities. It’s almost like he’s Ed Reed, not a bad pro comparison. In 2016, Hooker finished the year with 74 tackles, 7 interceptions and 3 touchdowns.

With this pick, the Jaguars gain a playmaker who can go get the football or stick his nose to the football. He shouldn’t have any issues translating his playmaking abilities to the league.

Dec 31, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts after they they stopped Louisville Cardinals on 4th down during the second half at Camping World Stadium. LSU Tigers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 29-9. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

5

Jamal Adams

Safety, LSU

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Titans move on from this pick. Last year, they made some moves in the draft and this year might not be any different. The team I’m expecting to make a move is the Buffalo Bills. They’ve got a decision to make on Tyrod Taylor and if they move on from him, they could be looking to jump in front of their divisional rival (New York Jets).

For now, the Titans will hold this pick and they’ll take the best player available. The Titans secondary has it’s woes, there’s not secret there. They haven’t had a quality starter in their secondary since Michael Griffin and with this pick, they get someone who should be better than him.

Jamal Adams has great range for a safety, plays well in coverage but his tackling ability is superb. He’s an instinctive player and plays like a linebacker. He’s been a consistent player for LSU over the last three years and I think he’s solidified himself as top 5 talent. The Titans secondary gets an instant upgrade with this pick and they could have the next best safety in the NFL.

Dec 30, 2016; El Paso, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal defense at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

6. New York Jets

6

Mitch Trubisky

Quarterback, North Carolina

It’s hard to believe that Trubisky lasts this long but for now, he does. With only one real season of production, he’s still very raw but his stats say otherwise. With a 68 completion percentage, 30 touchdowns and only six interceptions, Trubisky proves his upside from a statistical standpoint.

Personally, I have no issues with Trubisky. I don’t think he’s done enough to prove he should be the first quarterback taken but at this time, he’s just lost in the shuffle. Could Kizer or Watson be on the rise? There’s so many questions at the quarterback position. I feel as if Watson is the safest pick but yet, Kizer has the highest upside.

The Jets haven’t had success drafting quarterbacks and they might actually give Hackenberg a chance. Until, they actually come out and say Hackenberg is their guy, I’m rolling with Trubisky. He’s got some upside with a good sense of pocket mobility, good accuracy with just about every type of throw and has made good decision through one year. Pairing him with Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, Trubisky could develop into something really good.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7. Los Angeles Chargers

7

Mike Williams

Wide Receiver, Clemson

With all the talent at wide receiver in Oakland and Denver, it would make sense for the Chargers to draft defense. However, with so many injuries in recent years to their receivers, it’s time for them to take a chance on a wide receiver. They get the best wide receiver in the draft and didn’t even have to make a trade. Mike Williams might not have great separation at the line of scrimmage but he has no problem going up and getting the ball. At 6’3 and 220 pounds, he’s similar to Alshon Jeffery and could provide Phillip Rivers with another nice weapon on the back end of his career.

You also have to think, they’ve got to keep people in seats. Winning games will help but scoring points should help as well. Mike Williams has got tremendous upside and with a great balance of running with Melvin Gordon and throwing with Phillip Rivers, the Chargers could develop into one of the better offenses over the next year or two.

Nov 5, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

8. Carolina Panthers

8

Leonard Fournette

Running Back, LSU

I don’t like going with the consensus pick but sometimes it happens. I’m not ready to throw the towel in for Jonathan Stewart but it’s time for the Panthers to get some fresh legs in their backfield. Leonard Fournette has top running back potential and he could become one of the best running backs in the NFL.

At 6’1 – 235 pounds, Fournette is a big bodied back who should have 4.4 speed. He’s got a rare skillset and would mesh well with Cam Newton. Teams will eventually stack the box on the Panthers but can they stop it? My guess is no, but time will tell. Over the last three years, Fournette has average 119 rushing yards per game and 1.25 touchdowns per game. He was banged up last year for parts of last year but it shouldn’t affect his success in the NFL.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) during warm-ups before the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

9. Cincinnati Bengals

9

Reuben Foster

Linebacker, Alabama

This also seems to be a consensus pick for the Bengals and I can’t disagree. Foster could slip down some draft boards because of not participating in the Senior Bowl but he’s got tremendous upside. Foster could slide into a much need role for the Bengals and become a difference maker for a defense that needs to start stopping their division.

In 2016, Foster had a total of 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Throughout the last three years, he’s never forced a turnover but he’s a sure tackler, a great blitzer and is a leader on the field. Something that’s desperately needed in the locker room and on the field for the Bengals.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

10. Buffalo Bills

10

Deshaun Watson

Quarterback, Clemson

Again, I could see the Bills moving up in this draft to grab a quarterback. Especially, if the Titans are shopping their 5th overall pick. There wouldn’t be anything sweeter for the Bills than to move in front of the Jets, grab their quarterback and win more football games. However, for my sanity, they’re staying put at 10th overall and they draft Deshaun Watson.

I feel as if Watson is the safest quarterback in this class but he doesn’t generate the most upside. Why? Because I don’t think you can mold him into being a different quarterback. He is what he is. I’m not saying he’s a bad quarterback, no, he’s actually a pretty good one. This past season, he took a step back with his decision making and that could improve moving forward. If drafted to the Bills, he gets a pretty good situation. Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy will be key parts to his future success.

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

11. New Orleans Saints

11

Dalvin Cook

Running Back, Florida State

Surprise! Surprise! This pick will surprise some people but hear us out first. At one point last year, Mark Ingram was heated on the sidelines because he didn’t get a goal line carry for a touchdown incentive. I don’t blame him but throughout the course of last year, Ingram lost carries to Tim Hightower.

It’s clear the Saints could change direction in their backfield and with Dalvin Cook on the board, it’ll be hard for them to pass him up. They’ve got great receiving weapons in Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas and this could help protect Drew Brees for at least another year.

Dalvin Cook is an explosive player who’s elusive in the open field. Not only that but he can shed tackles at any given moment. Whether the Saints keep Ingram or not, Cook will create a change of pace or become an instant playmaker.

Oct 1, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) knocks the ball out of the hands of Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Andre Patton (88) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

12. Cleveland Browns

12

Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback, Ohio State

In all honesty, there’s no way that the first cornerback gets taken at 12th overall. I wouldn’t be surprised if a team like the Chargers take one at 7th overall or if the Bengals take one at 9th overall. However, with ALL cornerbacks on the board, the Browns have a decision to make.

They drafted Justin Gilbert to compliment Joe Haden back in 2014 and that was a bust. With this one, I don’t think there’s a wrong answer. I wouldn’t be surprised if Marshon Lattimore moves up to becoming the number one cornerback on most draft boards. He had a very productive 2016 season 41 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass deflections. Lattimore is an instinctive player who has great hip rotation and can run stride for stride with just about any receiver.

It worries me that he’s only had one full season of production but the upside is there. He’s only getting better and eventually, should become one of the better corners in the NFL. The Browns start rebuilding their defense which is a good thing for a team that has struck-out on so many offensive picks.

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Corey Davis (84) stiff arms Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Sojourn Shelton (8) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers won 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

13. Arizona Cardinals

13

Corey Davis

Wide Receiver, Western Michigan

Let’s be honest. Larry Fitzgerald can’t play forever and the Cardinals moved on from Michael Floyd this past season. With injury concerns to guys like J.J. Nelson and John Brown, the Cardinals are stuck leaning on David Johnson. There’s no problem with using him but it will get to a point where there will be overusage.

With this pick, the Cardinals snag a premier route runner and a great after the catch receiver. Davis didn’t just dominate the talent in the MAC, no he dominated anyone that matched up against him. Over the last three seasons, he’s totalled over 1,400 receiving yards or more. In 2016, Davis had 97 receptions for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. It’s clear that he’s a dominant receiver and should start right away for any team that drafts him.

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett (9) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Avery Gennesy (65) in action during the game at Kyle Field. The Aggies defeat the Volunteers 45-38 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

14. Indianapolis Colts

14

Derek Barnett

Defensive End, Tennessee

With Robert Mathis walking away from the game, the Colts are in desperate need of an edge rusher. I won’t say they’re a lock to draft one, especially, if there’s a quality cornerback on the board. For now, the Colts will draft one of my favorite players in Derek Barnett.

Once he stepped onto the field at Tennessee, he proved he wasn’t a joke. He had 73 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 9 sacks. He followed up his freshman campaign with 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to then finsih 2016 with 56 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Whether it be coming off the edge to sack the quarterback or bend down the line of scrimmage and stop the run. Barnett can do it all. He’s clearly the third best defensive end in this draft and would be a huge addition to the Colts defense.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) works at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

15

Cam Robinson

Left Tackle, Alabama

With Dalvin Cook and Corey Davis off the board, I think the Eagles will play it safe. Cam Robinson has his flaws, no question. However, he’s the best left tackle in this draft class and would be able to play either right tackle or left tackle for the Eagles.

Most importantly, they could then move on from Jason Peters and his $11.2 million cap hit. With this pick, the Eagles would lock up their offensive tackle positions with premier and semi-premier talent. Cam Robinson and Lane Johnson would allow the Eagles to establish great protection for Carson Wentz and eventually allow them to re-establish their running game with whatever running back they feature in the future.

Nov 12, 2016; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Damarea Crockett (16) runs the ball and is tackled by Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) during the second half at Faurot Field. Missouri won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

16. Baltimore Ravens

16

Zach Cunningham

Linebacker, Vanderbilt

The retirement out of nowhere from Zachary Orr has left the Ravens in a jam. They could have added a receiver with this pick but with a much needed inside linebacker, the Ravens will attempt to fill that need with this pick.

Zach Cunningham might not have the size to play inside but he spent much of his career at Vanderbilt as an inside linebacker. With that being said, he could still translate inside at the NFL level. Cunningham is the highest rated linebacker on the board and with 125 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2016, Cunningham becomes a no-brainer.

He’s got great instincts and is a great blitzer off the edge or up the middle. He’ll need to improve his pass coverage skills but with time, he could do that with the great coaching staff of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jul 15, 2016; Hollywood, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal defensive end Solomon Thomas poses during Pac-12 media day at Hollywood & Highland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17. Washington Redskins

17

Solomon Thomas

Defensive End, Stanford

In 2016, the Redskins generated 38 sacks on defense. They’ve got to make a decision on Ricky Jean-Francois who will be 31-years-old in 2017 and only had 1.5 sacks. Ryan Kerrigan has been their most consistent piece off the edge and Solomon Thomas could help. With his frame of 6’3 and 270 pounds, Thomas has the ability to play anywhere on the defensive line.

He’s best suited off the edge, opposite of Kerrigan. Thomas is quick off the snap and always trusts his hands when fighting off blocks. In 2016, he really came into his own with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. I love that he can complete a spin move with ease or keep it simple with a post-club-rip move. His skillset is premier and he’s going to be really good at the next level.

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) makes a catch for a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Christian Campbell (1) during the third quarter of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

18. Tennessee Titans

18

Juju Smith-Schuster

Wide Receiver , USC

Before everyone starts pointing fingers, think about this. Dez Bryant is listed at 6’2 – 220 lbs., Juju Smith-Schuster is listed at 6’2 – 220 lbs. Coincidence? Possibly. Watch their tape and you’ll see the same pro comparison. Both are physical receivers. Whether it be down the field or at the line. They go up and get the ball and they both excel in running their routes. Neither one of them are the fastest player on the field but they tend to be the most consistent. Dez Bryant has battled through injury after injury, where Smith-Schuster has played in every collegiate game he’s been able to play in. I love his route running ability, his ball skills and overall physicality. He should be moving up your draft boards, starting now. So Titans, Juju On That Beat, as you walk to the podium. This selection makes your quarterback better, will make your fans happy and make Sunday’s great again.
December 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross (1) during the first quarter in the Pac-12 championship against the Colorado Buffaloes at Levi's Stadium. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19

John Ross

Wide Receiver, Washington

Over time, Ross has started to slip down my board. He’s an extremely fast receiver who displays his ability to go vertical. Other than that, he doesn’t run any particular route well. Every game, I’ve watched has been dependant on a deep pass. That can be successful in the NFL but on a game to game basis, probably not.

However, the Buccaneers have their consistent game to game receiver in Mike Evans. With this pick, they get a receiver who can spread the field and go vertical for Jameis Winston. All-around, there should be production for everyone involved and most importantly, the Bucs will win even more games. Ross will draw Desean Jackson comparisons but it’ll be interesting to see how he produces after only one year of production.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) catches a 68 yard touchdown pass against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

20. Denver Broncos

20

O.J. Howard

Tight End, Alabama

There’s no question that the Broncos need offensive line help. But there’s no bigger need than getting a starting caliber tight end. O.J. Howard would be just that for the Broncos who could use a weapon in the middle of the field. A.J. Derby and Virgil Green weren’t terrible in 2016 but Howard is an instant upgrade.

At 6’6 and 240 lbs, O.J. Howard showcases the ability to run block and catch passes, at an extremely high level. Howard had 45 catches for 595 yards in 2016 but only had 7 career touchdowns. That’s not so much on him but the fact that the Crimson Tide are such a run heavy football team. No matter what the stats say, Howard is strong, he’s athletic and he’s ready to start right now for the Broncos.

Oct 1, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

21. Detroit Lions

21

Teez Tabor

Cornerback, Florida

I’m still very much sold that Tabor could be the best cornerback in this draft. With the way the previous picks have gone, this is where he’s fallen for me. If he’s on the board, there’s no way the Lions can pass him up. The Lions haven’t taken a cornerback in the first round since Terry Fair in 1998. That’ll be 19 years straight come April, if they don’t change it up.

Darius Slay is one man and can’t cover the whole field and it shows. The Lions allowed a 72% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. You can blame that on their pass rush but I’m blaming it on their secondary just not making enough plays.

With Tabor on the board, you get a player who’s great in man coverage. Not only that but he’s a physical player who can make a play anywhere on the field. Over the last three years, he’s had 28 pass deflections and 8 interceptions. For the Lions, this would be an absolute steal and I’m sure over the next few weeks, I’ll make adjustments.

Dec 28, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

22. Miami Dolphins

22

David Njoku

Tight End, Miami (FL)

There isn’t a player getting more first round buzz than David Njoku. Do I believe he will go in the first round? Honestly, no, I don’t. The reason for that is because it’s been a rarity to see more than one tight end go in the first round. However, he’s got great size at 6’4 – 245 lbs., and he’s an athletic freak.

In 2016, Njoku had 43 receptions, 698 yards and 8 touchdowns. But all he really is, is a receiver. He doesn’t block very well but with this pick, the Dolphins gain another weapon to help improve Ryan Tannehill.

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (65) blocks Western Michigan Broncos defensive end Keion Adams (1) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers won 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Giants

23

Ryan Ramczyk

Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Somehow the Giants only gave up 22 sacks on the 2016 season. That’s 3rd best in the NFL but I don’t believe that success can carry into the 2017 season. Bobby Hart is average at best and Ereck Flowers has proven he’s not the left tackle, everyone thought he could be.

Ryan Ramczyk has been dominant in the run game and has been great in pass protection. However, he’s coming off of hip surgery and needs to show that he can still be the same player after his recovery. Clearly, there’s some risk involved because of the injury but he’s had the surgery and is rehabbing it. In the long term, this looks like a pick that should work out for the Giants.

Nov 19, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Zander Diamont (12) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

24. Oakland Raiders

24

Jabrill Peppers

Safety, Michigan

Remember when everyone was all about Jabrill Peppers? He beat out a guy like Anthony Walker for Best Linebacker of the Year in the Big Ten but didn’t even match up to him statistically. Peppers is now slipping down draft boards because he doesn’t have a defined position. I’m sure that will clear up by the combine but for now, he’s got to be a borderline first round selection.

He has all the talent in the world as a return man and is considered what I would call a “box-safety”. The last time a “box-safety” was taken in the first round was in 2015 when the Carolina Panthers selected Shaq Thompson at 25th overall. Peppers might not be an immediate starter in the NFL but he could become a good player who brings versatility to the Raiders defense.

Sep 26, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Quincy Wilson (6) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

25. Houston Texans

25

Quincy Wilson

Cornerback, Florida

With Jonathan Joseph already 32 years of age and Kareem Jackson creeping up to 30-years-old, the Texans need to get younger at cornerback. Quincy Wilson is a great selection for the Texans who get a player who’s starting to mold into a starting NFL cornerback. In 2016 for the Gators, Wilson had 33 tackles, three interceptions and six pass deflections, all career highs. Spending a year or two with Joseph and Jackson could develop Wilson into one of the better cornerbacks of this draft.
December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) against Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Pat Elflein (65) in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

26. Seattle Seahawks

26

Carlos Watkins

Defensive End, Clemson

Outside of Jarran Reed, there isn’t much the Seahawks have to offer at the defensive tackle position. Tony McDaniel is set to hit free agency and Ahtyba Rubin is already 30-years-old. With this pick, the Seahawks get my favorite player at the defensive tackle position. Carlos Watkins has unique pass rushing ability for a defensive tackle but he can also stop the run.

Watkins finished his senior season with career highs. He had 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. At 6’3 – 300 pounds and only 23-years-old, Watkins gives the Seahawks much need youth amongst their defensive lineman.

Oct 15, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) against the Missouri Tigers during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

27. Kansas City Chiefs

27

Jarrad Davis

Linebacker, Florida

After another injury to Derrick Johnson, it seems as if the Chiefs need to start preparing for him getting cut or retiring. Ramik Wilson is an average starter at best but with the 3-4 defense, the Chiefs need a MIKE linebacker. Jarrad Davis could fill that void for the Chiefs. He’s does a good job stuffing the box with his tackling ability. At times, he misses tackles and overall, needs to clean up his zone coverage skills but he’s missed some time due to injuries. He should enter the 2017 season healthy and worst case scenario, he spends a year learning under Derrick Johnson. Preparing for a better future on defense should be the Chiefs primary goal.
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) reacts in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

28. Dallas Cowboys

28

Marlon Humphreys

Cornerback, Alabama

Despite the resurgence of Morris Claiborne, he’s been prone to injuries. On top of that, he’s set to hit the free agent market with Brandon Carr. Odds of the Cowboys re-signing both players is slim so adding another cornerback to their defense should be a focus in the draft.

I’m not as sold on Marlon Humphrey as others. He doesn’t have a fluid backpedal and his hip rotation isn’t as smooth as others that get taken before him. Some would consider me crazy for not loving his physical nature, no, it’s not that but in today’s NFL, he’s going to get called for it.

There’s upside to Humphrey’s game but I start to wonder if he benefited from playing on such a great defense. Whatever the case may be, the Cowboys need a cornerback and Humphrey fills that void.

December 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Shay Fields (1) is tackled by Washington Huskies defensive back Sidney Jones (26) during the first quarter in the Pac-12 championship at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

29

Sidney Jones

Cornerback, Washington

With only 13 interceptions as a defense in 2016, the Steelers should look into drafting another cornerback. I know they’re young at the position with Ross Cockrell and Artie Burns but with only 13 total interceptions, they’ve got to try and improve that.

Sidney Jones is an instinctive cornerback who’s been productive throughout his time at Washington. He’s got good length at 6’0 – 185 lbs., and has 21 pass deflections over the last 3 seasons. He tends to grab a lot of cloth at times but his backpedal is good. He has a tendency to go up after the ball, despite the bigger receiver. Pairing him up with Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell could give the Steelers one of the better young defensive back units in all the NFL.

Nov 5, 2016; Champaign, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Malik McDowell (4) injures his knee during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

30. Atlanta Falcons

30

Malik McDowell

Defensive Tackle , Michigan State

Don’t buy the hype on Malik McDowell. He has the size and the tools to be successful but he’s a ME guy. I’ve watched him every Saturday since he enrolled at MSU and the results haven’t always been positive. Not only does he spend the majority of the time on the sideline due to injury, he’s also being taken off the field because of performance.

During McDowell’s sophomore season, he came on and performed well. He finished the year with 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He told the media that he wouldn’t be going to the NFL, unless he was a top 10 draft pick. Even if 30th overall is low, he’s still not going in the top 10 of this draft. The size and talent is there but after a disappointing junior season, it’s hard for me to trust McDowell going anywhere before this point.

If he’s here for the Falcons, it’ll be hard for them pass him up. They get a defensive tackle that can replace Jonathan Babineaux who’s set for free agency or even retirement at 35-years-old. Again, I’m not sold on McDowell and it’s not so much talent, it’s more so how he carries himself and how prone he’s been to injuries.

Nov 7, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taco Charlton (33) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Hayden Rettig (11) in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 46-16. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

31. Green Bay Packers

31

Taco Charlton

Defensive end, Michigan

I don’t believe that Taco Charlton is the best edge rusher in this draft class. The position is so deep and he’s just not on the same level as Myles Garrett or Jonthan Allen. However, Charlton did get better every year while at Michigan. The Packers won’t hesitate with this pick. Reason being that the only defensive lineman they have on their team worth noting are Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark. Add Charlton to the mix and the Packers get a great blend for their starting three defensive lineman.
Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jarron Jones (94) tackles USC Trojans running back Ronald Jones II (25) in the second quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC won 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

32. New England Patriots

32

Jarron Jones

Defensive Tackle, Notre Dame

Truthfully, nobody ever knows what the Patriots will do. I’m not buying all this Christian McCaffrey hype but I am buying what I’ve seen from Jarron Jones. He’s an instinctive interior defensive lineman that would pair up well with Malcolm Brown. At 6’5 – 304 pounds, Jones is a dominant defensive tackle. He has great blend of power and quickness off the ball and could become a dominant run stopper in the NFL. After bouncing back from a torn MCL in 2015, Jones finished 2016 strong. He had 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Look for the Patriots to make a selection that will make an impact tomorrow, not today.

