2017 NFL Mock Draft

2 DeShone Kizer Quarterback, Notre Dame

This pick is somewhat surprising. The 49ers select the 3rd ranked quarterback on my list but there’s good reasons for it. Despite having the option of my 1st overall quarterback, Deshaun Watson, the 49ers go with DeShone Kizer. Had the 49ers not hired Kyle Shanahan, this pick would probably be a different quarterback. However, his track record with quarterbacks is impressive. From making Matt Schaub relevant in Houston to rejuvenating the career of Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

DeShone Kizer is very similar in stature as Matt Ryan. They’re both 6’4 and weigh around 225 pounds. Have big time arms and before Shanahan got to Atlanta, Matt Ryan was that quarterback who had all the tools but just couldn’t put it all together. Now he’s on the verge of being the MVP of the NFL. I’m not saying that Kizer can be that quarterback but I think his potential is the highest of any of the quarterbacks in this class.

From designed run plays to being able to step up and make some big time throws, Kizer has the tools to be successful. He’s not all perfect, though. Decision making and ball placement has to improve but it seems as if that will happen with the system that the 49ers are about to inherit. From 2015 to 2016, Kizer made improvements from turning the ball over. He had 5 fumbles with 2 lost fumbles in 2015 but didn’t fumble the ball once in 2016. He also threw one less interception in 2016 than he did in 2015. His completion percentage has to improve but again, with better decision making and ball placement, he will get there. When this pick is announced, it will leave people scratching their head but the end result could be monumental for a franchise that’s in desperate need of a quarterback.