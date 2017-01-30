2017 NFL Free Agency: Oakland Raiders Top Needs, Potential Fits

The Oakland Raiders have several needs to address when 2017 NFL Free Agency begins, and several potential options to fill said needs.

As great as the Oakland Raiders were in 2016, it’s clear there’s still more work to be done with this roster if they plan on getting further than the Wild Card round in 2017. I know the loss of Derek Carr didn’t help, but other teams have won with backup quarterbacks in the past.

So where do the Raiders need to make upgrades this offseason? There are several positions of need, with most of them falling on the defensive side of the football. A few improvements could be made on the offensive end as well, though.

While Oakland will have several opportunities to address said issues, free agency will be the first on the agenda. The talent pool is expected to be light with some positions offering limited starter potential, but that doesn’t mean the Raiders can’t find a few impact players when March 9 rolls around.

With that in mind, I’ve broken down the Raiders’ five biggest positions of need and included three pending free agents who could be targets at each position when 2017 NFL Free Agency begins.

Note: There is no guarantee any of the potential fits will actually become free agents. Chances are at least a few of them will be re-signed or franchise tagged.

5. A New Starting Running Back*

Potential Fits: Le’Veon Bell, LeGarrette Blount, Eddie Lacy

The pending free agency of starting running back Latavius Murray has some serious implications for this offseason. If he chooses to stay with the Raiders, they’re pretty set at the position. If he leaves, Oakland will be left looking for a true starter to replace him.

The Raiders currently have two solid backups in DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. However, I don’t believe either is ready to be the workhorse back for this offense. Instead, they’re better suited as change-of-pace players who handle 5-to-10 touches per game.

So if Murray jumps ship, what will the Raiders do? The 2017 NFL Draft is loaded with high-upside prospects, but free agency will be the team’s first stop. Unfortunately, the 2017 free agency class is a bit scarce in terms of starting-caliber talent at running back.

Le’Veon Bell is the top pending free agent by far. However, it’s highly unlikely the Pittsburgh Steelers even let him get to the open market. One way or another, the Steelers should find a way to keep him under contract. LeGarrette Blount and Eddie Lacy are options as well, but also stand decent chances of being re-signed and carry their own concerns.

More than likely, the Raiders re-sign Murray and the running back position is no longer a need. However, if that isn’t the case, I’d expect them to search far and wide for a viable option via free agency. The uncertainty is why there’s an asterisk above.

4. Another Right Tackle

Potential Fits: Sebastian Vollmer, Ricky Wagner, Mike Remmers

Right now, the Raiders have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. The only weak link heading into 2017 lies at right tackle. Throughout this past season, Oakland struggled to get consistent play from the right tackle spot. Austin Howard is a solid starter, but is often injured and can’t stay in the starting lineup. Backup Menelik Watson is also an injury waiting to happen, is a mixed bag on the field, and also happens to be a pending free agent.

Realistically, Watson will likely at least test the open market. I’m also a firm believer that Howard could be a cap casualty based on his unreliability. Hence, finding a replacement at right tackle is a significant need for the Raiders in the coming months.

Unfortunately, pickings will be slim when the market opens in early March. The best bet right now is Sebastian Vollmer, who missed all of 2016 with hip and shoulder injuries. Ricky Wagner is a younger, more reliable option, but stands a good chance of being re-signed by the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Remmers has starting experience, but is an average talent at best.

Clearly, the possibilities are limited. And yet, the Raiders may be forced to make a difficult decision depending on how things play out with Howard and Watson. Either way, more depth and durability are needed at the position.

3. An Interior Pass Rusher

Potential Fits: Calais Campbell, Dontari Poe, Nick Fairley

Had you asked me before the 2016 campaign, I would have told you the Raiders’ defensive tackles were one of the team’s strongest groups. I also would have been dead wrong based on what the group put on film throughout the year.

Dan Williams was solid, but failed to be the dominant presence of years passed. Justin Ellis was injured, out of shape and not nearly as effective. Stacy McGee shined when on the field, but was often hurt and is a pending free agent. Rookie Jihad Ward was an absolute wreck. It’s clear the Raiders need more talent in the middle moving forward. Luckily for them, there are more than a few outstanding options scheduled to be available this offseason.

Calais Campbell was a star in the Arizona Cardinals’ 3-4 defense, but could easily slide inside and make an impact as a three technique. Dontari Poe has had his struggles in recent years, but is one of the better interior pass rushers in the NFL when at 100 percent. Nick Fairley is a cheaper option who has some character concerns, but is coming off a seven-sack season.

Any of those guys would be excellent additions to this Oakland defense. Someone needs to take pressure off of Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin by creating pressure up the middle. There should be numerous ways to upgrade the defensive tackle position via free agency.

2. A New Starting Middle Linebacker

Potential Fits: Dont’a Hightower, Zach Brown, Gerald Hodges

It’s time. For the last few years, the Raiders have settled on subpar play from the middle linebacker position. Sure, Malcolm Smith racks up a lot of talents, but he’s wildly ineffective and inconsistent. An upgrade needs to happen this offseason if the Oakland defense is to improve.

Anyone who’s read my work before likely knows I’m not a fan of Smith. In my opinion, he’s a big name (because of a Super Bowl MVP) who continues to underwhelm as the Raiders’ starter in the middle. He’s a subpar option in coverage, isn’t the most reliable tackler and doesn’t have that killer instinct. Just ask Pro Football Focus, which again gave him miserable marks in 2017.

So yes, an upgrade is needed. That all starts with identifying some free agent options and finding a way to get one of them under contract. Adding another candidate or two during the draft as well seems logical.

The top option is Dont’a Hightower. Unfortunately, unless plans change, the New England Patriots will be re-signing him. If he does hit the open market, the Raiders better blow up his agent’s phone with a huge offer. Zach Brown and Gerald Hodges are two underrated candidates who I believe could fit in nicely in the Oakland defense despite their backgrounds in 3-4 defenses.

One way or another, a new middle linebacker must be added this offseason. With a few worthy players set to be available, the Raiders should jump at the opportunity.

1. Cornerback Depth

Potential Fits: Captain Munnerlyn, Dre Kirkpatrick, Marcus Cooper

As important as a new middle linebacker is (in my opinion), the Raiders simply can’t afford to wait on adding more cornerback talent. With two quality starters and minimal depth behind them, Oakland must find more playmakers or risk fielding a miserable pass defense again in 2017.

D.J. Hayden was the Raiders’ No. 3 cornerback in 2016, but inevitably fell to injury. With him scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, that’ll leave Oakland with T.J. Carrie as the only reliable backup cornerback on the roster. That’s unacceptable if you ask me.

Like with most of these needs, I’d guess the Raiders will look to the draft for improvements. However, I actually think free agency could be their best bet—the 2017 class should be loaded with proven playmakers.

Look no further than someone such as Captain Munnerlyn. The Minnesota Vikings’ slot cornerback is an above-average talent who excels at making plays on the ball and stepping up against the run. Dre Kirkpatrick is coming off another strong season, but may be willing to join Oakland as a third “starter.” Marcus Cooper is an underrated talent with a real knack for creating turnovers.

Expect the Raiders to prioritize adding cornerback talent this offseason. Chances are they do so during the draft and free agency, with the biggest splash likely coming during the latter.

This article originally appeared on