2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Big Names Seattle Seahawks Could Target

No matter how the playoffs pan out for the Seattle Seahawks, they could be looking to make a splash during 2017 NFL Free Agency when March rolls around.

The 2016 regular season was a roller coaster ride for the Seattle Seahawks. One game, they’d look like a Super Bowl contender. The next, they’d look like a team that belonged in the top 10 of the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. It wasn’t always pretty, but they got the job done.

There’s no denying this roster is talented, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t use some upgrades this offseason. The draft will be a great opportunity to make those aforementioned upgrades, but the process starts when 2017 NFL free agency begins in early March.

Now it is worth noting that the Seahawks don’t have a ton of money to spend in 2017. At this moment, they’re estimated to have about $35 million to work with. Luckily, they don’t have too many big names to re-sign, which should give them some spending power when free agency gets under way.

If it does end up making a splash, who could Seattle be targeting? The team has a few glaring needs, and there are a few intriguing options scheduled to hit the open market. Whether or not they’ll convince a big-name player or two to sign, however, is still to be determined.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few prominent names the Seahawks could target when the new league year begins.

5. Menelik Watson, RT – Oakland Raiders

2016 Stats: 1st-ranked pass protection (via Football Outsiders), 6th-ranked rushing offense

I know that Menelik Watson isn’t the biggest of names. However, seeing as he’s a former second-round pick and the options are limited when it comes to potential free agent tackles, the Seahawks may be forced to go with someone like Watson.

There’s no denying Seattle needs help at both tackle positions. So let’s start with right tackle, where Garry Gilliam continues to prove himself as little more than a disaster. He spent most of the season as the starter on the right side, and was an absolute train wreck. I can assure you Watson would be a better option than Gilliam at this point in time.

Injuries have been holding back the Florida State product for much of his NFL career. While he doesn’t always shine when he is on the field, the second-round potential is still there. Maybe a change of scenery would give Watson the opportunity he needs to capitalize on his upside.

The Seahawks can’t afford to ignore the offensive line this offseason. While Watson is far from a solve-all at right tackle, he’s an upgrade over Gilliam who has the talent and athleticism to make an impact—if he can stay relatively healthy. Plus, he wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg considering how erratic his time with the Raiders was.

4. Matt Kalil, LT – Minnesota Vikings

2016 Stats: 17th-ranked pass protection (via Football Outsiders), 32nd-ranked rushing offense

As bad as Gilliam was at right tackle this season, the Seahawks had an even bigger issue on the blindside. Much of the season saw George Fant, someone who had never taken a snap at offensive tackle before 2016, start at left tackle. Obviously, it led to some less-than-ideal situations for Russell Wilson.

Moving forward, Seattle simply can’t continue to put its franchise quarterback in danger’s way so often. Somehow, the team needs to address the left tackle position in 2017. The market will be thin on left tackles, but one guy who could intrigue the Seahawks is Matt Kalil, who Pete Carroll briefly coached at USC.

The former No. 4 overall pick has certainly flashed cornerstone tackle potential through five years, but has also watched injuries and inconsistency bring his effectiveness into question. That’s obvious, seeing as there’s a decent chance the Vikings let him test free agency in the first place.

However, with pickings slims, this could be a worthwhile gamble for Seattle. I can assure you Kalil would be an upgrade over anything the Seahawks currently have. Especially if he checks out medically after missing most of the 2016 campaign due to a hip injury, I believe Carroll would think long and hard about bringing this former Trojan aboard.

3. Calais Campbell, DE/DT – Arizona Cardinals

2016 Stats: 53 tackles, 8 sacks, 6 passes defended, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered

Right now, the Seahawks have two outstanding defensive ends in Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. Unfortunately, the impact being made along the interior of the defensive line isn’t nearly as impressive.

Seattle’s two starting defensive tackles, Ahtyba Rubin and Jarran Reed, aren’t exactly studs. The other contributor from 2016, Tony McDaniel, is getting up there in age and may not be re-signed this offseason. It’s clear the Seahawks need an injection of talent at defensive tackle.

Now obviously Calais Campbell would need to make a big adjustment. He’s spent his entire career as a 3-4 defensive end, but would likely transition inside as part of the Seattle defense. However, having a player of that caliber in the middle of the defense would make the Seahawks nearly unstoppable heading into 2017.

Signing Campbell won’t be easy, especially considering he’s one of the few impact defensive linemen expected to be available this offseason. He’ll likely land a deal netting him close to $10 million annually, which isn’t ideal for Seattle.

Still, imagine a defensive line that featured Bennett, Avril, Campbell and Reed. I’m sure offensive coordinators league wide would be dreading a matchup with the Seahawks if that became reality.

2. A.J. Bouye, CB – Houston Texans

2016 Stats: 63 tackles, 1 sack, 12 passes defended, 1 INT

As we saw this season, the Seahawks’ secondary isn’t as dynamic as it’s been in the past. Richard Sherman is still a shutdown cornerback, but the other side of the defense isn’t as impressive. The injuries to safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor didn’t help, either.

That’s why I believe Seattle could use another clear-cut starter across from Sherman. It’ll cost a pretty penny, but A.J. Bouye could be just the answer the Seahawks need at cornerback.

The Texans’ breakout star was among the league’s best cover men this season. He routinely gave opposing quarterbacks nightmares, helping Houston field the NFL’s best defense along the way. Now scheduled to hit the open market, he’s lined up to earn a massive payday during 2017 NFL Free Agency.

According to Spotrac, Bouye is expected to sign a contract that pays him about $11.1 million annually. That’s a lot of money for a team with limited cap flexibility heading into 2017. Despite that fact, there’s no denying the young cornerback would be well worth the investment for the Seahawks.

It’s a long shot considering other teams likely have more money to throw at Bouye. However, if he wants to join the NFL’s best secondary (when healthy), signing with Seattle would be a wise move.

1. Andrew Whitworth, LT – Cincinnati Bengals

2016 Stats: 8th-ranked pass protection (via Football Outsiders), 13th-ranked rushing offense

If Kalil isn’t the answer, maybe Andrew Whitworth is. Easily the best offensive tackle scheduled to be a free agent in 2017, Whitworth will garner a lot of interest if he’s available. Although his age (35) is a bit of a turnoff, he’s coming off another outstanding season with the Bengals. Even on a short-term deal, there’s no denying he can be a difference maker.

That’s exactly what the Seahawks need right now. So why not make a bold move and upgrade your left tackle position, even if it is only a short-term solution with the aging Whitworth?

Based on what we saw in 2016, Whitworth is still one of the best in the NFL. He did a tremendous job of keeping Andy Dalton upright, and routinely opened big holes in the running game. As admirable as Fant’s efforts were, there’d be no comparison if the seasoned veteran stepped in on the blindside.

I’m guessing it’ll take about $8-$10 million annually to lock down Whitworth this offseason. However, with how desperate some teams are and how scarce options are, it’s not crazy to imagine him getting even more than that. Paying that price could be the difference for the Seahawks in 2017, though.

