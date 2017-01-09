2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Big Names San Francisco 49ers Could Target

The San Francisco 49ers need to do some serious damage during free agency if they’re going to improve on their 2-14 record in 2017.

Let’s be honest—this San Francisco 49ers team is in for a major overhaul this offseason. Not only have the head coach and general manager been relieved of their duties, but I’m guessing the roster will also see some significant change in the coming months.

A big part of that transition will likely take place during 2017 NFL free agency. The 49ers have plenty of cap space available (about $87 million, with more potentially available if Colin Kaepernick opts out). Chances are, they’ll use that plethora of space to make some big moves when the market opens in early March.

The 2017 free agency class isn’t exactly loaded, but there are several players who could make a big impact on this 49ers team. With so much money to work with, it shouldn’t be hard to convince at least a few to come to San Francisco.

So who are a few big names the 49ers could target when 2017 NFL free agency opens? Let’s take a look at five potential targets for San Francisco and its new leadership.

5. Terrelle Pryor, WR – Cleveland Browns

2016 Stats: 77 catches, 1,007 receiving yards, 4 TDs

With how much money the 49ers have to spend this offseason, they can afford a gamble or two. Considering there will likely be a new starter under center in 2017, San Francisco should prioritize adding some new weapons out wide. Hence, the inclusion of Terrelle Pryor.

The quarterback-turned-wide-receiver has been a big surprise since joining the Cleveland Browns. Early in his career, he looked like an exciting athlete who wasn’t going to be able to capitalize on his natural gifts. Instead, the Browns gave him an opportunity this past season and watched him blossom.

While I wouldn’t be surprised if Cleveland re-signs him, I also think there’s a good chance he at least hits the open market. If that’s the case, the 49ers have to kick the tires on the high-risk, high-reward receiver.

San Francisco doesn’t have a ton of top talent in the passing game. Torrey Smith has been wildly inconsistent since joining the 49ers, and is injury prone. The other two top receivers, Quinton Patton and Bruce Ellington, also struggle to stay healthy and aren’t true No. 1 options. Bringing Pryor to the Bay Area would at least give them a pass catcher with enormous potential and versatility.

4. Melvin Ingram, OLB – San Diego Chargers

2016 Stats: 60 tackles, 8 sacks, 5 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles

No matter what they do this offseason, the 49ers need to add more talent off the edge in 2017. One of the ways to achieve that would be to add a proven player or two during free agency—the class should offer at least a few impact players when March rolls around.

Personally, I think Melvin Ingram could be an intriguing option for San Francisco this offseason. The former first-round pick has emerged as a deadly presence off the edge for the Chargers in recent years. Why wouldn’t the 49ers want to add his speed and athleticism to their miserable defense next season?

It’s not like any of the 49ers’ other outside linebackers are any better than Ingram. Ahmad Brooks somehow led the team in sacks this year, but isn’t exactly known as a pass-rushing expert. Other young options such as Aaron Lynch actually took steps back in 2016, making the need for a proven playmaker all the more apparent.

Ingram is coming off another exceptional season with San Diego. His career with the Chargers got off to a slow start, but he’s gotten better over the years and appears primed for another big year in 2017. If the 49ers are truly invested in upgrading their awful defense this offseason, they need to add real difference makers. Ingram fits the bill, and it’s not like San Francisco doesn’t have the money to afford him if he actually enters free agency.

3. Sebastian Vollmer, OT – New England Patriots

2016 Stats: Spent the entire season on IR

Right now, the 49ers need an upgrade at right tackle. Trent Brown held down the job throughout the 2016 campaign, but was far from impressive as the starter. Finding an upgrade will be one of San Francisco’s top priorities in 2017.

Unfortunately, the list of pending free agents at the position isn’t all that exciting. There simply aren’t many big names scheduled to be available this offseason. However, Sebastian Vollmer could be a veteran who intrigues the 49ers come March.

Vollmer is coming off a lost season with the Patriots. A hip injury landed him on IR before Week 1 even arrived, and it’s now believed New England won’t be bringing him back after re-signing Marcus Cannon. If that’s the case, Vollmer will easily be one of the top tackles available this offseason.

When healthy, Vollmer is one of the best right tackles in the NFL. He’s a dominant pass protector who also does a great job of getting movement in the ground game. There’s no doubt he’d be a huge upgrade over Brown. Considering he’s coming off a missed season, the 49ers likely wouldn’t have to pay too much (relatively) to sign Vollmer. A one-year “prove it” deal while he works his way back would make this a no-brainer for San Francisco.

2. Nick Perry, OLB – Green Bay Packers

2016 Stats: 52 tackles, 11 sacks, 4 passes defended, 1 INT

If Ingram doesn’t work out, the 49ers could target someone like Nick Perry. The former first-round pick is coming off a breakout season with the Packers, and may be looking for more money than Green Bay is willing to give. That’s where San Francisco could come into the picture.

The 49ers obviously have the money to meet any asking price Perry may have. And based on what he did this past season, he’d be a huge upgrade over anything this team currently has to offer. Unfortunately, he may not be interested in leaving Green Bay—especially if they keep winning during the postseason. If he does, though, you can bet he’d be a welcomed addition in the Bay Area.

Perry finally played up to his potential in 2016, notching a career-high 11 sacks and proving to be an integral part of the Packers’ flourishing defense. Not only was he excellent as a pass rusher, but he even cleaned up his act as a run defender.

It’s not going to be busy luring him away from Green Bay, but money does talk. If the 49ers are serious about adding more talent at outside linebacker, they’d be wise to at least give Perry’s agent a call if he hits the open market. What do they have to lose after a 2-14 season?

1. Kirk Cousins, QB – Washington Redskins

2016 Stats: 4,917 passing yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs, 67% complete rate, 97.2 passer rating

Obviously I have to preface this by saying there’s a very good chance the Washington Redskins find a way to re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason. However, if they fail, you better believe the 49ers will be in the middle of the race to sign the proven passer.

Cousins got off a slow start in 2016, but quickly backed up his breakout 2015 performance. Although he did struggle at times this past season, it’s difficult to deny he helped keep the Redskins in the playoff race and looked like a potential franchise quarterback.

If he does make it to free agency, he’ll be one of the hottest commodities on the open market. It’s not very often a quality starting quarterback becomes available, and there are plenty of teams desperate for a reliable starter. The 49ers, however, should be among the potential suitors with the most available cap space.

That could give them an edge in discussions. They haven’t been afraid to throw big bucks at free agents in the past, and are desperate to find a quality signal caller after the Colin Kaepernick debacle.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers could easily land a quarterback come April. However, if Cousins is available, I’m sure they’d prefer a proven starter to take the reins. If the Redskins let him walk, Cousins will absolutely hear from San Francisco.

