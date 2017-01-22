2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Big-Name Targets for Green Bay Packers

With the Green Bay Packers now heading into the offseason, these five big-name free agents in 2017 could be targets to help them improve.

Unceremonious would be the best description of the Green Bay Packers’ exit from the 2017 NFL Playoffs. After running the table all the way to the NFC Championship Game, they were dismantled by the Atlanta Falcons to the tune of 44-21—and somehow the game wasn’t even that close. Now the Packers head into an offseason where they need to address serious concerns on their roster through the draft and through 2017 NFL free agency.

According to Spotrac, the Packers are scheduled to have $37 million in cap space next season. With potential cost-cutting moves, though, that number could potentially rise quite a bit as they look to make moves on the open market. After what the Falcons did to their defense, it’s clear that they have plenty of work they could indeed do in free agency.

While moves can be made in free agency at every level, let’s start with what the Packers could do to make a big splash. There are some high-caliber players slated to hit free agency this offseason that could change the complexion of whatever roster they land on. Here are five big-name players that the Green Bay Packers could target in free agency.

5. Dontari Poe, NT – Kansas City Chiefs

This might seem like a longshot, but the Packers should be one of the teams to throw their hat into the mix for Dontari Poe. The big man up front for the Kansas City Chiefs is set to hit the open market and is going to be in store for a significant pay raise as his minuscule rookie deal is going to climb substantially. He’s every bit worth it, though, considering all of the things that the big man does well up front for a defense.

Poe’s greatest traits are obviously his size and strength. At 6-3, 346 pounds, there aren’t many players in the league that simply present the load to deal with that the No. 11 pick from 2012 does. He uses that size with surprising burst and agility, though, to be a playmaker against the run as he’s a stuffer up the middle. What’s more, he’s also proven to be an improving player in regards to having an effect against the pass rush.

While it might seem a bit gluttonous for a team like Green Bay to pursue a player like Poe, the prospect of having him play in the front three alongside Mike Daniels at defensive tackle is quite enticing. That’s a pair that could cause problems on every snap for opposing defenses and help alleviate pressure on other parts of the defense that also need addressing in the offseason.

4. Calais Campbell, DE – Arizona Cardinals

Much like we talked about in regards to Poe coming in at nose tackle, the Packers need depth on the front of their 3-4 defense. While Mike Daniels has been great for a while now, they need another player in that front that’s able to make an impact every time that he’s on the field. That will certainly be easier when playing alongside of Daniels’ caliber, but it’s also possible simply by putting a player like Calais Campbell on the field.

Campbell has long been a force while playing for the Arizona Cardinals, which is why they’re likely to re-sign the 30-year-old free agent. However, free agency is always a game of dollars, fit, and opportunity. The Packers could potentially throw money at the big man and obviously offer a fantastic opportunity for him to compete for a Super Bowl immediately. Subsequently, Green Bay would be wise to have eyes for him.

Simply in terms of size, Campbell is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. At 6-8, 300 pounds, he affects the game on every single level. He helps generate a pass rush, stuffs opposing rushing attacks, disrupts passes at the line with his size and length, and simply makes plays whenever he’s near a play. The Packers could potentially get a game-changer on their defense that could slot right in and allow Kenny Clark to further develop if they were somehow able to land Campbell.

3. Trumaine Johnson, CB – Los Angeles Rams

If you happened to catch the NFC Championship Game loss, you noticed the likes of Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu absolutely running rampant against the secondary of the Packers. Yes, those players did that to almost every defense in the league this season. However, the 44-21 drubbing Green Bay received highlighted just how badly they need to re-tool their secondary moving forward. If they want to try and hit a home run, going after Trumaine Johnson would be a fantastic option.

One year ago, the Los Angeles Rams were slated to watch both Johnson and Janoris Jenkins hit the open market. They elected to let the latter walk and hit Johnson with the franchise tag. We saw how well Jenkins performed once he moved to the New York Giants and there’s reason to believe that Johnson might be as good—if not better—of a player at the position. Now that he’s going to be available again, the Packers need to try and pounce.

There’s a good chance that the Rams are going to do everything in their power to try and bring one of their few bright spots back into the fold for next season and the future. However, Johnson is a bona fide stud that would immediately improve the Packers defensive backfield as soon as he steps onto the field in Green Bay. If they were to throw big money at him with the promise of playing for a winning team, that’d be a tough offer for the corner to turn down.

2. DeMarcus Ware, EDGE – Denver Broncos

We saw throughout the season how the secondary of the Packers ultimately limited the effectiveness of their defense. However, you’d be remiss to ignore the fact that they lacked a consistent pass rush. As great as Clay Matthews was in his prime, he hasn’t been that player in a while—be it because of position shifts or simply plateauing as a player. Subsequently, the Packers would then be wise to look for a player who can contribute right away in getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Though 34 years old, DeMarcus Ware has proven that he’s still got enough left in the tank to make life hell for opposing quarterbacks. While playing this past season with the Denver Broncos, he finished with just four sacks in 10 games played. That’s not otherworldly production like we’ve seen from Ware in the past, but it also doesn’t wholly do his effectiveness justice when he was on the field. And as he wants to play another year reportedly, the Packers would be wise to pick him up.

Ware could immediately come in and address the need for a pass rush and fill the hole that may be left by veteran Julius Peppers, who also is scheduled to hit free agency. While the former Dallas Cowboy isn’t the player he was in his prime, he is still a player that can have a positive effect on the defense. And as his age may make him at least somewhat cost-effective, I think Ware would love to come to a contender like Green Bay have a serious impact.

1. A.J. Bouye, CB – Houston Texans

Obviously in a contract year, A.J. Bouye did everything and more that he’d need to so that he becomes a very rich man this offseason. Despite the fact that the Houston Texans offense was manned by a man they call “The Lobster,” “The Heist,” and “An Enormous Free Agency Mistake,” they still were able to go on and win the AFC South and a game in the playoffs. What’s more, they did that without J.J. Watt on the field for the defense for essentially the entire season.

While Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus up front played a tremendous role in their defense stepping up to carry the team, the effect of Bouye anchoring the secondary can’t be ignored. The 25-year-old Central Florida product was able to make plays at every level. Many times, he was avoided by opposing passing attacks. When they decided to go after him, he made them pay with both interceptions and breaking up plays.

Like we’ve already covered the Packers need a tremendous amount of help in their secondary moving forward. Against the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game and in many other instances throughout the season, that unit absolutely killed their chances. While Bouye isn’t a cure-all for the defensive backfield, he’s a great cornerstone to start building around with other free agent signings and draft picks to help shore up the defense.

