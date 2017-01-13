2017 NFL Draft: Why the 49ers Should Select Alabama LB Reuben Foster

The San Francisco 49ers finished the 2016 season with the worst-ranked run defense in the NFL. This problem can be addressed by drafting Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster with their first-round pick.

The San Francisco 49ers own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

While the Niners could go a number of different ways with it, and need upgrades at many positions, drafting Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster would be a huge start.

When San Francisco had a dominant defense just a few years back, the team was led by its linebacker corps, which included future Hall of Famer Patrick Willis and edge rusher Aldon Smith.

I’m not saying Foster will be the next Willis, but Foster would be an upgrade to any linebacker San Francisco currently has on their roster, besides NaVarro Bowman.

Bleacher Reports’ Matt Miller seems to be high on Foster if he was to land in San Francisco as well:

At 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, Foster is a complete linebacker and would make an immediate impact for the Niners. He is great against the run, and has the coverage skills that make him standout over all the other linebackers who are entering this years draft.

Per Sports-Reference.com, Foster ended his season with 115 total tackles, 13 for loss, and five sacks. He also won the Butkus Award in 2016, which is given to the top linebacker in College Football.

Reuben Foster vs. the Run

Foster was a key reason why Alabama had such a good run defense in 2016. His ability to read and react to a play is outstanding.

This clip displays Foster’s play recognition and closing speed to the ball carrier:

1. Follow the pull

2. Play FORWARD

3. Commit This is well done and how about the acceleration to close? #ReubenFoster pic.twitter.com/vitYcru04N — Kyle Crabbs (@NDTScouting) January 13, 2017

Foster has plus speed for an inside linebacker and is able to move from sideline to sideline quickly when in pursuit. The speed and reaction time allows Foster to elude blocks and find his way to the football.

Here is a good example of Foster moving laterally and beating the running back to the outside before he can get upfield:

Foster is also a sure tackler, which is something the 49ers need. He is a physical football player and is always looking to make the big hit, and the Niners defense could use someone who has that “punisher” mentality.

Reuben Foster vs. the Pass

Foster’s ability to perform in coverage is one of the reasons why his draft stock is so high. In 2015, he recorded seven pass deflections and added two more in 2016.

He is good in both zone and man coverage, once again this is because of his speed and ability to react to plays. Foster is able to keep up with a running back going out in the flat, a wide receiver or tight end coming across the middle.

Not only is Foster good in coverage, but he is a good pass-rusher as well. Although the sack numbers weren’t high for him, Foster is able to make an impact when blitzing.

Foster eludes blocks well and finds himself in the backfield disrupting the quarterback. He finished this season with eight hurries (not including the College Football Playoffs).

Foster may have helped his draft-stock with his performance in the National Championship game, as he recorded 12 tackles and one sack. He displayed his athleticism and playmaking ability by flying all over the field and making some big hits along the way.

While some say drafting Foster at No. 2 overall may be a reach, he would make an immediate impact for a 49ers team who desperately needs it.

