2017 NFL Draft: Why New York Jets Should Pick Deshaun Watson

The New York Jets don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on the roster. Should the front office add another prospect to the competition?

We should expect Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to sing loud praises for the quarterback who led his program to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory. Though, he’s probably not Michael Jordan on the gridiron:

#Clemson‘s Dabo Sweeney says If #Browns Hue Jackson passes on Deshaun Watson at 1 he’s “passing on Michael Jordan” pic.twitter.com/OLxZGwrliD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2017

Nonetheless, the New York Jets shouldn’t hesitate to draft Deshaun Watson with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After all, if Watson is Michael Jordan, the Jets surely don’t want to end up with their own Sam Bowie.

The Jets don’t have a clear-cut favorite to start under center in 2017. Even for the casual fan, it’s clear how quickly a competent quarterback elevates a team’s season outlook for the near and distant future.

After shuffling through veteran signal-callers Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Mark Sanchez and Sam Bradford, the Philadelphia Eagles seem content with Carson Wentz, who showed flashes in his rookie year. How did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans find themselves back in the playoff hunt? Both clubs picked up franchise quarterbacks during the 2015 draft. The Oakland Raiders rose from the NFL graveyard due to Derek Carr’s development under center.

More so than any other approach, smart drafting and development seem to be the chief course of action to finding a longterm answer at quarterback. But that’s just one reason as to why the Jets should select Deshaun Watson come April. Here are a couple more.

Unproven Pool of Quarterback Options

For general manager Mike Maccagnan, it’s very simple: pool together quarterback talent and choose the best among the group. The Jets have Bryce Petty, who didn’t look sharp in four starts, and 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg, who doesn’t garner confidence within the organization, per New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta.

If head coach Todd Bowles must choose between Petty and Hackenberg as the starting quarterback, he’ll hit the unemployment line in 2018. At the very least, the Jets should add another proven collegiate passer who plays well in big moments. Watson also boasts a better overall collegiate completion percentage than Petty and Hackenberg.

Furthermore, the Jets offensive line doesn’t have the bodies to protect a pure pocket-passing quarterback. At the moment, a signal-caller capable of evading the pass rush, extending plays and darting toward the first-down marker on foot would best serve the offense.

During his sophomore year, Watson ran for 1,105 yards and 12 touchdowns. If selected to play for Gang Green, he’ll be required to frequently use his legs to compensate for poor pass protection. But he’s capable of doing so, which could get the Jets offense back to a respectable mark.

Weak Draft Class and Stopgap Quarterbacks

At No. 6, Watson seems like a stretch. However, the 2017 draft won’t provide ample quarterback talents ready to run an NFL offense. According to CBSSports.com draft rankings, only Watson and Trubisky project as solid first-round picks. Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer may also sneak into the top 32.

Forget a trade for veteran stopgap quarterbacks as roster fits for Gang Green. Tony Romo wouldn’t survive a full season behind the Jets’ pass protection. Colin Kaepernick wouldn’t be able to fully utilize the team’s perimeter weapons. The Jets should avoid a potential combustible reunion between wideout Brandon Marshall and quarterback Jay Cutler.

If the Jets find a trade partner to move down for Watson and acquire more picks, it’s an ideal strategy. Consequently, the front office could use the additional picks to bolster the offensive line and linebacker corps. However, if they can’t, there’s always a premium on quarterbacks in the drafts—regardless of how strong the class is. And if they have to take the Clemson product at No. 6, it’s a move they should still make.

