2017 NFL Draft: Which QBs are Needy Teams Connected To?

It’s no secret the 2017 NFL draft will be determined by the fate of its quarterback class. This is the way it always goes in the modern football era.

What fans are dying to know is where these young men end up. It’s almost impossible to figure out so early in the evaluation process. The Senior Bowl just ended. There is still the Scouting Combine and pro days to go. Final boards aren’t set until that time. Nevertheless it’s interesting to hear names get connected to teams. Thus the inevitable question must be asked.

Among the most QB-needy teams of 2017, which names are they being connected to the most? There are a few surprises on that front.

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson

Given the fact that Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns were interested in Robert Griffin III from the beginning, this shouldn’t be a surprise. Deshaun Watson has already drawn a number of comparison to the former Washington Redskins Pro Bowler. He might represent a younger version of what this Browns staff wants to build around. Something Matt Miller of Bleacher Report is hearing as serious interest.

“I’ve spoken to multiple scouts, one general manager and even a prominent trainer who have all been told the Browns are enamored with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson—but not at No. 1 overall. The Browns have two picks in the first round—the first one and then Philadelphia’s pick at No. 12 as part of last year’s Carson Wentz trade. It’s with their second pick in Round 1 that my sources believe the Browns would like to see Watson available.”

Cleveland has tried the exceptional physical specimens for years at that position. Their best options though were guys like Bernie Kosar. Not great athletes at all but leaders who understood how to get it done in crunch time. Watson showed during his two years at Clemson that this is what he’s about. The Browns want a playmaker who isn’t phased by big moments against tough opponents.

San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo

One can say this for the San Francisco 49ers. When it comes to the off-season, they’re anything but boring. They just got done shocking the football world when they hired former Pro Bowl safety and current FOX broadcaster John Lynch as their next general manager. He will be paired with long-time offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as the new head coach to make one of the more fascinating combinations in recent memory. It also may have a hand in cementing their QB options.

With Mark Dominik likely headed to San Fran to be John Lynch's right hand, look for Jimmy Garoppolo to be in play there. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 30, 2017

Garoppolo was rumored in connection to San Francisco weeks ago but that was when Josh McDaniels was considered the favorite for head coach. Why now with Lynch in charge? Likely due to two factors. Lynch would prefer to use the #2 overall pick on defense, given his own background. Also he understands the value of giving an offensive head coach an experienced quarterback under center. Similar to what Tampa Bay did back in 2002 with Brad Johnson and Jon Gruden. With Kirk Cousins likely out of reach, Garoppolo is the next best option.

New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky

The rise of North Carolina junior Mitch Trubisky has been rather remarkable. He didn’t start any games until 2016. So in the course of just a few months he went from being an unknown to a possible top 10 pick in the draft. His mix of size, athleticism, accuracy and poise are hard to dismiss in spite of the obvious lacking experience. It seems the New York Jets are one of the teams taking a fancy to his skill set. Problem is that’s a tricky issue.

Sourced info on the #Jets draft philosophy & interest in #UNC QB Mitch Trubisky. https://t.co/gXTkW1YR6S — Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) January 24, 2017

Christian Hackenberg is the key to everything. The Jets spent a 2nd round pick on him this past April out of the belief that they could take advantage of his massive potential once his ugly fundamental problems were cleaned up. It’s unclear where he stands on that, if he’s made any progress or not. What is clear is what will happen if he hasn’t. New York knows it can’t forge ahead with Ryan Fitzpatrick or Bryce Petty. That definitely puts Trubisky in play.

Chicago Bears: Unknown

Of the top four teams that are in clear need of a quarterback, only the Chicago Bears have consistently avoided having a top name connected to them in some way. Sure there’s been speculation about guys like Garoppolo or Tony Romo or Deshone Kizer. Thus far though none of them have encountered a serious run of rumors connected to the team. The closest it came was months ago when their scouts attended back-to-back games of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya.

As anybody knows that doesn’t mean much other than the fact they’re keeping a close eye on one of several QBs in this draft class. GM Ryan Pace said “everything is on the table” regarding the position. The fates of Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley remain up in the air. The organization has done everything in their power to make their plans a complete mystery. Thus far they’ve managed it quite well. Perhaps revelations will come out soon.

This article originally appeared on