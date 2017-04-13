2017 NFL Draft: Which Players Are Attending In Philadelphia?

The NFL has announced the 22 players that will be attending the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia on April 27-29. Who will be in the house?

There’s plenty of uncertainty heading into the 2017 NFL Draft. The general consensus has long been that the Cleveland Browns are taking Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick. However, recent reports have even called that into question — though that could most definitely just be a smokescreen.

Even if that is the case, there’s nothing at all set in stone from picks Nos. 2-253. The San Francisco 49ers could be trading the second-verall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, other teams could also move. But if they all stayed put, it still largely is just guess-work as to which player these teams plan on selecting in their given draft position.

Finally, though, we have something that is certain. On Thursday evening (two weeks exactly before the first pick is announced), the NFL announced the list of 22 players who will be in attendance. There are names that everyone’s sure to recognize with the likes of Deshaun Watson, Solomon Thomas, John Ross and Leonard Fournette all heading to Philadelphia on April 27 for Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

With that said, there are some notable exclusions. Garrett is chief among them, mostly because it’s always awkward when the No. 1 pick isn’t in attendance — right, Jameis Winston? Joining Garrett, though, are the likes of Jabrill Peppers, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Williams and many others.

Here’s a look at the full list of the 22 players that will be in attendance in Philadelphia for the 2017 NFL Draft, listed in alphabetical order:

Jamal Adams, SS – LSU

Jonathan Allen, DL – Alabama

Chidobe Awuzie, CB – Colorado

Derek Barnett, DE – Tennessee

Garett Bolles, OT – Utah

Gareon Conley, CB – Ohio State

Corey Davis, WR – Western Michigan

Leonard Fournett, RB – LSU

Adoree’ Jackson, CB – USC

Kevin King, CB – Washington

DeShone Kizer, QB – Notre Dame

Marshon Lattimore, CB – Ohio State

Malik McDowell, DT – Michigan State

Takkarist McKinley, EDGE – UCLA

Ryan Ramczyk, OT – Wisconsin

Haason Reddick, LB – Temple

Cam Robinson, OT – Alabama

John Ross, WR – Washington

Solomon Thomas, DE – Stanford

Mitchell Trubisky, QB – North Carolina

Deshaun Watson, QB – Clemson

Tre’Davious White, CB – LSU

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter who attends the NFL draft. Yes, it’s a selection of prospects who will all most likely be taken in the first two rounds. However, even that isn’t a guarantee. But even if that’s the case, expect to see these 22 faces in Philadelphia in two weeks.

