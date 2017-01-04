2017 NFL Draft: What Are the Chances the 49ers Land Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett?

The San Francisco 49ers should wisely be targeting Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett in the 2017 NFL Draft. But how likely will Garrett slip past the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 1 overall pick?

The San Francisco 49ers need a premier pass-rusher, and Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is the guy to have in the 2017 NFL Draft.

As things stand now, the Niners hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. It’s a great position. Yet San Francisco has to lay in wait to see what the Cleveland Browns — at No. 1 overall — do when the draft commences.

Simply taking the best player available is always a smart move for any team, like the Browns or 49ers, in need of a complete rebuild. One should assume Cleveland goes with the top guy on everyone’s big board — Garrett.

But will the Browns go this route?

Cleveland has more than a few needs in this year’s draft. The Browns need a quarterback, help along the offensive line and, without question, a great deal of defensive help.

No. 1 overall picks don’t come around very often. Even with a lowly team like the Browns, messing this up would be a hard thing to do.

Still, Cleveland could go in one of many different directions outside of drafting Garrett.

And that’s what 49ers fans should be hoping for, according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller:

Every 49er fan should be praying the Browns pass on Garrett @cucked_dad — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 4, 2017

Why the Browns Take Myles Garrett

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported the Browns think very highly of Garrett at No. 1. Citing a source, Schefter wrote:

The Browns have what one source close to the situation described as an “astronomical grade” on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, a blue-chip prospect who could dramatically upgrade Cleveland’s defense. The Browns are enamored with Garrett, according to the source.

He would be an immediate upgrade. Cleveland’s defense ranked 31st in the NFL last season with just 26 sacks. And the Browns leading sack specialist, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, would benefit from having another player within the front seven capable of getting to the quarterback.

Garrett would also help take the pressure off one of the worst passing defenses in the league.

Lastly, Garrett is an easy cornerstone. Anyone who’s watched tape on Garrett can note how defenses can be built around him.

Exactly the kind of player the Browns need.

Why the Browns Pass on Garrett

It’s entirely possible the Browns are hyping their interest on Garrett to boost interest in the No. 1 over draft spot.

Keep in mind the draft capital the Tennessee Titans scored by trading out of the first-overall spot a year ago, when the Los Angeles Rams moved up to No. 1 overall to select former Cal quarterback Jared Goff.

Cleveland needs a bunch of help. That No. 1 overall pick is worth a lot.

Even if the Browns stay put, selecting Garrett isn’t necessarily a sure thing.

Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson is far more an offensive mastermind. It’s not far from truth he’d want a franchise quarterback to build his offense around for the long run. So, possibly, the Browns target a top-rated QB in the draft, like North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

Going either route would mean Garrett would fall to the 49ers at No. 2 overall.

And that would be a blessing.

It’s anyone’s guess what happens on day one of the NFL Draft. And there are certainly going to be other factors working their way into the equation between now and the end of April — NFL Scouting Combine, prospect interviews, etc.

Still, Niners fans everywhere better hope the Browns pass on Garrett and address needs elsewhere in some other way.

This article originally appeared on