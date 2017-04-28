2017 NFL Draft: Was Miami Dolphins Passing On Reuben Foster A Mistake?

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was still sitting there when the Miami Dolphins picked in the 2017 NFL Draft. Did they make a huge mistake by not drafting him?

For the second-straight year, the dream scenario fell right into the Miami Dolphins lap during the first night of the 2017 NFL Draft. Prior to the 2016 draft, a video surfaced of Laremy Tunsil smoking pot in gas mask and his draft stock went into a free-fall. The likely first non-quarterback drafted slipped all the way to the Dolphins at No. 13. The result was Miami ending the night with an elite level offensive lineman they desperately needed.

On Thursday night history repeated itself during the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Miami allowed a golden opportunity to slip right through their fingers this time around.

Alabama stud linebacker Reuben Foster was a potential top-three pick in this year’s draft and hands down the best true linebacker in the class. After a diluted urine sample and an incident with a medical assistant at the NFL Combine, many thought he would fall to around the 8-10 range in the first round. However, he didn’t slip a few spots — he plummeted.

The Dolphins were sitting at pick No. 22 looking at the best player at their biggest need staring them in the face. Incredible luck had struck them with a dream pick on back-to-back seasons. And what did the Dolphins do?

They passed on Foster and drafted Missouri defensive end Charles Harris. Granted, Harris isn’t an awful pick. As a matter of fact he’s a good pick, but he’s just not Foster. The value they passed up on is stomach turning. A top-five talent fell to No. 22 and the Dolphins balked.

This could be a move that haunts the Dolphins for years to come. If they were hoping he’d fall into the second round; no such luck. The San Francisco 49ers gave up their 34th and 111th overall picks to acquire the Seattle Seahawks 31st overall pick and snagged Foster at the end of Day 1.

The pressure is now on the Dolphins newest first-round pick. Harris will forever be lined to Foster and have the unfair burden of living up to now massive expectations. Not only does he have to prove the Dolphins right for passing on Foster, he also has to fill the shoes of Cam Wake and lift the dark cloud left by Dion Jordan.

No matter how you slice it ,passing on Foster was a disastrous decision. Nevertheless, Harris could erase these negative feelings by going out and terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. Time will tell, but right now it’s hard to be thrilled with their first-round pick at no fault of the player they picked.

