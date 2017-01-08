2017 NFL Draft: Top Realistic Target for Each Team

In an ideal world, each team gets their top target in the 2017 NFL Draft. Who is the top realistic target for all 32 franchises?

It may seem early, but the 2017 NFL Draft will be here before we know it. With the regular season behind us, a majority of NFL teams have turned their attention to improving their rosters over the off season.

With more talented underclassmen seemingly declaring by the hour, the 2017 NFL Draft class is turning out to be a strong group. Not every team will bring in an elite crop of players, but the opportunity will be there for all 32 organizations. This is a deep and talented class that could significantly help change the fortunes of a franchise for the better.

Let’s take a look at the best case scenarios around the league. A lot can change between now and the 2017 NFL Draft, but it is a good time to take a look ahead. Being as realistic as possible here are the top 2017 NFL Draft targets for each team.

Arizona Cardinals: DeShone Kizer, QB – Notre Dame

Earliest Pick: 13th Overall Selection

The Arizona Cardinals had an extremely disappointing 2016 season. It is now important for them to look forward and make sure to put themselves in a strong position to succeed going forward. They have a strong overall roster, but the pieces did not come together well this season. However, that does not mean that we are looking at a full rebuild here. I could see them looking at a cornerback or inside linebacker with their likely top ten selection, but that is not the ideal choice.

In a perfect world, the Cardinals would land a quarterback who could be groomed to replace Carson Palmer. In particular, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer seems like an ideal fit. Kizer is an athletic and strong-armed quarterback who has the skills to succeed at the next level. He is a bit raw and struggles with accuracy at times, but there is a lot to like in Kizer’s game.

Palmer is still a solid starting quarterback option for the Cardinals, but they would be wise to look for his eventual replacement. Kizer’s big arm would be a perfect fit for head coach Bruce Arians’ vertical passing scheme and he would benefit from taking a year or two to sit and learn behind a veteran like Palmer.

If Kizer is available when the Cardinals go on the clock in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, they need to run to the podium and make him their selection.

Atlanta Falcons: Carl Lawson, EDGE – Auburn

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason/25th-32nd

Besides the quarterback position, nothing is more important in the NFL than being able to put pressure on the passer. Vic Beasley has really grown as an edge rusher in 2016, but he could certainly use some help.

Auburn’s Carl Lawson is an extremely capable defensive end who would immediately be a strong addition to the mix in Atlanta. Lawson is a quick and athletic edge rusher who shows fantastic natural pass rush ability.

He does a nice job of generating his speed into power and is a well-rounded rusher on the edge. A more balanced player, Lawson would be the perfect complement to the extremely speed-focused rusher in Beasley

Beasley has become a great option for the Falcons at strong side linebacker. The best part of his game is still rusher the passer from the outside, but he has also shown a strong ability to use his athleticism well against the run and in pass coverage. Having Lawson in the mix would give Dan Quinn even more of an opportunity to use the versatile Beasley all over the field.

While Beasley plays a complete linebacker role for the Falcons, Lawson would be a more natural defensive end who can consistently create pressure against the quarterback. A well-rounded and aggressive athlete, Lawson would fit extremely well in the Falcons’ defensive scheme. It is hard to imagine them doing better than him late in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR – Clemson

Earliest Pick: 16th Overall Selection

Defense could easily be in play for the Baltimore Ravens, but in an ideal world they would find a true number one receiver on the outside. There are a few strong wide receiver options in the 2017 NFL Draft class, but Clemson’s Mike Williams stands out as a true traditional number one.

Williams is an extremely athletic receiver who has massive upside on the outside. He shows ideal size for the position and uses it extremely well to make plays on the ball. Williams is an extremely aggressive receiver who shows the ability to get up and make plays in air. He also has enough speed to make plays deep and is an efficient route-runner who shows great ability in the short and intermediate range. Williams also has a quick and elusive running ability that allows him to make plays after the catch.

The Ravens have some solid options at the wide receiver position. However, they do not have a true number one going forward. Williams gives Joe Flacco a strong number one option in the passing game who would not only make plays on his own, but would open up opportunities for others in the offense. Also, Williams’ skill-set would pair extremely well with the young and explosive Breshaud Perriman on the outside. This would be a nice value selection that also fills a big need for the team.

Buffalo Bills: Cam Robinson, OT – Alabama

Earliest Pick: 10th Overall

Let’s get this out-of-the-way at the start: There is not much high-level talent on the offensive line in the 2017 NFL Draft class. There are a few prospects who will get first-round consideration, but there simply is not a can’t miss franchise left tackle available. The near consensus best offensive lineman in this weak class is Cam Robinson. The Alabama product has been a strong contributor at left tackle for a couple of seasons and shows a lot of upside going forward.

Robinson is an extremely powerful blocker who typically dominates in the run game. He finishes blocks extremely well and shows the foot quickness to get where is needed on reach blocks and while pulling. Robinson also shows a high level athleticism that gives him a ton of upside as a pass protector. He is far from perfect at protecting the quarterback, but he has improved greatly in that area in the last year. Robinson is an extremely raw offensive tackle but there is a lot to like in his game.

The Buffalo Bills right tackle situation has been awful in recent years. Jordan Mills has solidified that a bit, but he is not great and is an unrestricted free agent this coming off season. There is certainly a need for improvement at that position. Robinson’s run blocking skills make him an extremely appealing option for the Bills in their run-based system. Also his ability to move well on pulling plays makes him an ideal fit for offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn’s system, if Lynn is still around.

With the best prospects of the 2017 NFL Draft class not expected to be around when the Bills pick, a perfect fit at a major position of need makes a lot of sense.

Carolina Panthers: Derek Barnett, DE — Tennessee

Earliest Pick: Eighth Overall

The Carolina Panthers’ 2016 season was a major disappointment. They simply have not shown up after an impressive Superbowl season last year. There are some obvious concerns with this team, but they are still a talented bunch who has some nice upside going forward.

If the Panthers are going to turn their fortunes around in 2017, they are going to have to fill in some key holes on their roster. Offensive tackle, defensive end and cornerback stand out as their most obvious needs and they simply must find a way to at least partially address all of them.

Where the Panthers will be selecting in the first round, defensive end Derek Barnett is a dream selection based on value and team need. Barnett is not an athletic freak on the edge, but he is an extremely talented and productive player on the outside. He gets a quick burst off of the snap and shows fantastic power and technique in the pass rush. He is a power-based player, but Barnett also has the bend and quickness to make plays in the pass rush off of the edge.

Charles Johnson is set to hit free agency again this off season, and I think Barnett would be a worthy replacement. Whether the Panthers decide to bring Johnson back on a short-term deal or not, Barnett paired with Kony Ealy would make for an extremely strong defensive end duo going forward.

Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB – Clemson

Earliest Pick: Third Overall Selection

Despite their losing record, the Chicago Bears are a relatively interesting team going forward. They have a lot of young talent on both sides of the ball and if they can stay healthy, this could be a quick turnaround. That being said, that is unlikely to ever happen with Jay Cutler under center.

The Cutler era appears to be over, and while Matt Barkley played well at times down the stretch, he is not the answer at quarterback either.The Bears would benefit from finding their franchise quarterback sooner rather than later. Deshaun Watson is my favorite quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft class and would be a nice choice for the Bears with the third overall pick.

Watson is an extremely athletic quarterback who shows a strong pocket presence. He plays with a great confidence, consistently making plays when his team needs him the most. Best of all, Watson is an accurate passer who also shows nice touch on his passes.

There is a lot to like about Watson’s game, but he is far from a perfect prospect. His footwork in the pocket is sloppy, his arm strength leaves plenty to be desired and he misses throws that he should make sometimes. However, there are not any major issues with Watson’s game that cannot be corrected.

There undoubtedly will be interesting defensive prospects available when the Bears are on the clock, and selecting one of them would be safer. That being said, this team is not going to be legitimate contenders until they find their next franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson is one of the few prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft class who can be that guy.

Cincinnati Bengals: Reuben Foster, ILB – Alabama

Earliest Pick: Ninth Overall Selection

We are not used to seeing the Cincinnati Bengals picking this high, but here we are. The 2016 season did not go according to plan for the Bengals, but this is still a talented and experienced roster that could make a quick turnaround.

Wide receiver could be an option, but I think that the Bengals are best off looking to solidify their defense with their rare early first round pick. Defensive line, linebacker and cornerback should all be under heavy consideration for this team.

With that in mind, Rueben Foster feels like a great fit for Cincinnati. Foster has been incredibly productive at Alabama, consistently making plays all over the field. He is an extremely talented and instinctive linebacker who shows a knack for making plays against the run and in pass coverage. Foster’s range from the linebacker position is impressive, and he has the athleticism to stick with the new age tight ends in the NFL. Foster is also a smart player who is the clear leader of the loaded Alabama defense.

He is a well-rounded talent who would immediately come in and make the entire unit better. There is a ton to like about Foster’s game, and he would be a perfect complement to Vontaze Burfict in their defense. Plus, the Bengals love selecting players from blue blood programs in the first round. It does not get more blue blood in college football than Alabama. Foster would be a slam dunk choice for the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, EDGE – Texas A&M

Earliest Pick: First Overall Selection

To me this one is easy. The Cleveland Browns hold the first overall pick and Myles Garrett is revolutionary talent and the clear top prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, they will obviously consider other options.

Everybody knows that the Browns have a massive need at the quarterback position. They are unlikely to turn their organization around until they find a franchise quarterback. That being said, taking one with the first overall pick would be a mistake.

They are a couple of quarterbacks who I like in this class, but passing on Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett would be a massive mistake. Garrett is an elite speed rusher who is the single best player in this draft class. Taking the best player on the board, regardless of position, is typically the best way to go.

There is a lot to like in the Browns front seven. Danny Shelton is an extremely big and powerful player who can dominate against the run from the nose tackle position. Guys like Xavier Cooper and Carl Nassib have nice upside as well. Emmanuel Ogbah has shown a lot of potential as an edge rusher, but adding an elite outside rusher like Garrett would take this front seven to the next level.

Passing on a quarterback would be tough, but Garrett is a special player who needs to be the first overall selection. Taking any prospect other than Garrett at number one would be a mistake. The Browns could look to find their franchise quarterback with their second first round choice, which was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Browns can land a quarterback like Deshaun Watson or DeShone Kizer at No. 12 to go along with Garrett as the first overall selection, the first round would be a major success.

Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Walker, DE – Florida State

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason/25th-32nd

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL and are obvious Super Bowl contenders. They are clicking on all cylinders and have a chance to make this a special season. Rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have gotten the bulk of the credit for the Cowboys’ success, and for good reason. That being said, their defense has been very good and deserves a lot of credit as well.

They are a scrappy defensive unit who can hold up against the best offensive attacks in the NFL, but there is room for improvement. Cornerback is an area where they could look to improve, but defensive end seems like a bigger need.

DeMarcus Walker is an extremely active and athletic defensive end prospect who has a ton of upside at the next level. He consistently creates pressure from the edge using a strong burst and a quick first step. Walker is a consistent pass rusher who also plays tough against the run. Schematically, he is a perfect fit at defensive end in their 4-3 system.

Walker also has the strength and size to hold up on the defensive line at the next level. As the cliché goes, you can never have too many pass rushers. Walker is a talented player who would give them great upside at a position of need.

Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT – Wisconsin

Earliest Pick: 20th Overall Selection

The Denver Broncos offensive line was awful in 2016. They did not open holes well in the running game and quarterback Trevor Siemian was seemingly always running for his life. The right tackle position is a particular area of concern.

The Broncos simply cannot afford to go into 2017 with Ty Sambrillo and Donald Stephenson as their duo at right tackle. With that in mind, finding a legitimate starter at the position should be a high priority in the 2017 NFL Draft. As I mentioned before, this offensive line class leaves plenty to be desired. That being said, there are certainly a couple of prospects who make you believe they have a bright NFL future. Wisconsin left tackle Ryan Ramczyk is one of those prospects.

Ramczyk took an interesting route to Wisconsin, enrolling at three lower-level colleges (including a technical school without a football program), before landing with the Badgers. While he has not taken a traditional path, Ramczyk has proven to be a strong contributor for Wisconsin this season.

An extremely active and athletic offensive lineman, Ramczyk shows great upside as a pass protector. He has fantastic natural mirror ability against edge rushers and has the natural foot speed to hold his own against speed.

Ramczyk’s quickness also comes into play in the run game. He does a great job of reaching the second level and consistently makes plays as a lead blocker. His quickness as a run blocker makes him a perfect fit if the Broncos continue to run zone-based system in life after Gary Kubiak. The Wisconsin product is a bit slight for an offensive lineman and does lack elite functional strength. That being said, his natural skill set up front makes him a perfect fit for what the Broncos like to do.

Adding Ramczyk to the mix would give the Broncos an immediate upgrade at right tackle and a guy who has the natural upside to compete at left tackle down the line.

Detroit Lions: Malik McDowell, DL – Michigan State

Earliest Pick: 21st-24th

The Detroit Lions are a good football team with a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. It may not be enough, but Matthew Stafford and company have had a strong season in 2016 and there is a lot to like about them going forward.

Offensive line may be a first round option for this team in the 2017 NFL Draft, but they have aggressively added up front in recent years. I could also see linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver being in play. That being said, finding an impact pass rusher should be at the top of their list.

Malik McDowell is an interesting prospect who has some nice versatility at the next level. He shows a great combination of athleticism and power that allows him to create consistent pressure from the interior. McDowell has mostly played defensive tackle at Michigan State, but he is a bit small to play inside in a full-time role at the next level. Luckily, McDowell does have the speed and athleticism to play on the outside.

With the Lions, I could see McDowell playing a valuable role at defensive end on early downs. Think of him as a more powerful option to play opposite of Ezekiel Ansah up front. However, his ability to make a significant difference will come on obvious passing downs where McDowell would be able to pin his ears can and create consistent pressure from the interior. A talented player with a lot of natural upside, McDowell would be an ideal fit for the Lions.

Green Bay Packers: Desmond King, CB – Iowa

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers rolling on all cylinders to end the year. They are a talented team who can undoubtedly get hot and make a serious run. Their offense is undoubtedly elite, but the Packers have their fair share of issues on the defensive side of the ball. The pass defense in particular has been an issue. In a perfect world, the Packers would find a high-value edge rusher or cornerback to add to the mix in the first round.

I could see the Packers having their choice of strong prospects at either position when they go on the clock in the first round. Both cornerback and edge rusher is loaded with interesting prospects in this class. That being said, cornerback Desmond King is a guy who stands out as a strong fit.

An incredibly smart and physical player at the cornerback position, King has put together an impressive college career. He shows fantastic natural skills in both man and zone coverage and has a knack for making plays on the ball. As an aside, King is also fantastic in run support from the cornerback position.

King is not an elite athlete at the position, but that is not a major negative that some are making it out to be. King shows good speed on the outside and can go up and make a play on the ball extremely well. He has enough athleticism to compete in the NFL. The Packers have some young talent at cornerback position but they need more consistency there. King is a reliable corner with nice upside. He would be a guy who could help solidify a shaky situation.

Houston Texans: Jamal Adams, SS – LSU

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason

Unless the Houston Texans decide that they are going to grab their next franchise quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft, finding a safety to pair with Andre Hal is probably their best positional need. Hal is a rangy safety with strong coverage skills, so finding an in the box guy to pair with him would be ideal.

Jamal Adams is one of the most talented defensive players in the 2017 NFL Draft class. He is an extremely active and athletic safety who shows great natural play-making ability on the field.

Adams has nice man-to-man coverage skills, showing the ability to check powerful tight ends and quick running backs in the passing game. That being said,he will never be mistaken as a coverage safety. He is an in the box player who flies around the field making plays on a consistent basis. He has elite upside as a run defender and man-to-man coverage guy at the next level.

Simply put, Adams would be a perfect complement to the coverages based safety in Hal. His position is not valued highly in today’s NFL, and that could cause Adams to slip a bit on draft day. If that happens, the Texans should be sitting their waiting to welcome him with open arms.

Indianapolis Colts: Reuben Foster, ILB – Alabama

Earliest Pick: 14th or 15th Overall (Coinflip Pending)

Andrew Luck is an incredibly talented quarterback who can lead the Indianapolis Colts to the promise land. That being said, he cannot do it on his own. Luck has a couple of nice offensive weapons, but the Colts need to find a more well-rounded team to surround him. In particular, they need to improve their offensive line and their entire defensive unit. One pick is not going to solve all of their issues, but Reuben Foster would undoubtedly be a massive step in the right direction.

Foster is an extremely talented defensive player who has a well-rounded skill-set at the linebacker position. He is a jack of all trades at linebacker, excelling against the run, in pass coverage and as a pass rusher. Perhaps more importantly, Foster is an extremely smart football player who commonly sniffs out what the opposing offense is trying to do. He is also a top-notch leader who makes his teammates around him better.

The Colts defense has issues up front, in the secondary and everywhere in between. Foster is an incredible player who would immediately make the entire unit better. If the Colts can luck into Foster, he could be as instrumental to their defense, as Luck is to their offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Garrett, EDGE – Texas A&M

Earliest Pick: Fourth Overall Selection

I know, I know. The Jaguars landing Garrett with the fourth pick is not very likely. But we are talking about best case scenarios here. Crazier stuff has happened in the draft. Look no further than Laremy Tunsil last year.

Depending on who the Jacksonville Jaguars bring in to be their next head coach, I wonder if quarterback will be in play here. Blake Bortles has been awful in 2016 and the Jaguars may be best off just moving on from him right now.

That being said, quarterbacks going right away would be the best case scenario for Jacksonville, as it would present a possible opportunity to land Myles Garrett.

Garrett is an elite edge rusher who is clearly the top prospect in this draft class. He is a fantastic athlete with incredible natural bend off the edge. The Jaguars have a couple of nice edge rushers in Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue, but passing on an opportunity to add an impact player like Garrett would be a massive mistake.

Even with Gus Bradley being gone, the Jaguars figure to have a similar defensive scheme going forward. If that is the case, Garrett is a perfect fit for their aggressive style of play. Jacksonville has some nice young playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. This is a strong unit that is only going to get better as they become more experience. Adding a talent like Garrett would take an already extremely talented defense to a whole different level. This would be a slam dunk.

Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Cunningham, LB – Kansas City Chiefs

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason

The Kansas City Chiefs are a talented team with Super Bowl aspirations this season. That being said, it does not hurt to look ahead and see what they could do in the 2017 NFL Draft. An all-together interesting and talented roster, the Chiefs could go in many different directions here. I would not be surprised to see cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line or even quarterback be the selection, but a playmaking linebacker like Zach Cunningham would be ideal.

Cunningham is a long and athletic linebacker who shows the ability to defend from sideline-to-sideline. His athleticism is elite for a linebacker, as Cunningham shows the ability to excel in pass coverage against tough matchup offensive weapons. He is also an extremely agile defender.

Speed and athleticism is Cunningham’s game, but do not discount his ability to muck it up on the inside. He is a strong and powerful player who will knife in and make plays in the backfield. He has a well-rounded skill-set at the linebacker position and a lot of upside at the next level.

If Derek Johnson is back, he and Cunningham would make a fantastic duo on the inside. If not, Cunningham would fill an even bigger need for the Chiefs. Either way, he would be a fantastic pick for them in the late first round.

Los Angeles Rams: Dan Feeney, OL – Indiana

Earliest Pick: 2nd Round, 37th Overall

Do you think the Los Angeles Rams regret trading up for Jared Goff right about now? It is hard to blame them too much for having the guts to go for it, but the Rams are now in a tough position. They are a bad football team with a ton of holes on their roster, and they lack draft capital.

The Tennessee Titans own their first-round pick (fifth overall), so the Rams do not pick until the second round. The Rams have many needs that could be addressed with the 37th overall pick, but finding some offensive line help would be ideal.

In a less than stellar offensive tackle class, Dan Feeney may be the safest offensive lineman in this draft class. He is undoubtedly a guard at the next level, but he has the quickness and power to be an extremely productive one. There is a lot to like about Feeney’s game. He is a quick and athletic blocker who reaches the second-level with ease. He does a great job when asked to pull, and while I would not call him a dominating run blocker he is a strong man who can dominate his opponent.

Feeney also shows quick feet and great anticipation in pass protection. He is an extremely likely bet to protect the quarterback well from the interior. The success of Goff and running back Todd Gurley is the single-most important thing for the Rams franchise. Finding an offensive lineman who can help both players is an ideal situation.

Miami Dolphins: Carl Lawson, DE – Auburn

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason

With Mario Williams set to hit free agency and Cameron Wake getting up there in age, defensive end may become a huge position of need for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defensive line as a whole as been a major strength for their team and they could be in trouble if that slips. Unless the Dolphins make an improbable run through the postseason, their first-round selection will likely be in the high 20s. That would be a perfect spot to land Carl Lawson.

Lawson is an impact pass rusher who shows a balanced skill set on the outside. He gets after the passer with a great combination of speed and power, and he also shows a nice variety of pass rush moves.

There are legitimate concerns about Lawson’s ability to stay healthy, but his talent and upside at the next level are for real. If the Dolphins expect to compete in the AFC East anytime soon, they have to compete against the New England Patriots. Getting pressure on Tom Brady is the best way to beat the Patriots. Lawson is an extremely talented player who would make an immediate impact in Miami. Getting him on board would build upon a strength of the team up front.

Minnesota Vikings: Adam Bisnowaty, OL – Pittsburgh

Earliest Pick: Mid-Second Round

The Minnesota Vikings do not have a first-round selection, after trading theirs to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Sam Bradford. Their first opportunity to improve their team in the 2017 NFL Draft will come in the middle of the second round. Whether Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater is taking snaps under center next season, the Vikings have to do a better job up front. Their offensive line was an absolute mess in 2016, allowing constant pressure on Bradford and not opening up holes in the run game.

Minnesota had the fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season (75.3 per game) and they simply must improve on that if they expect to be contenders going forward. The best way to improve their rushing attack will be to build up front.

Adam Bisnowaty stands out as a strong choice for the Vikings. Bisnowaty is a tough and aggressive offensive lineman who shines in the run game. Bisnowaty shows great power at the point of attack and has quick feet to reach the second-level.

His pass protection ability is a work in progress, but Bisnowaty has the footwork and athleticism to succeed in that department at the next level. Bisnowaty could immediately start for the Vikings at right tackle and could challenge at left tackle as well. He is a talented prospect who would fill a massive need for the Vikings in the second round.

New England Patriots: Solomon Thomas, DL – Stanford

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason/25th-32nd

After sitting out the first round last year, the New England Patriots will pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Well, that is assuming they do not trade down, which is always an option for Bill Belichick.

The Patriots are an extremely talented team, but they do have holes on their roster. I could see them looking at offensive tackle or cornerback in the first round, but adding an impact player in the defensive front seven is probably the best bet.

Belichick and company keep finding a way to make it work, but the Patriots are getting thin at linebacker and edge rusher after trading away Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones. Also, Dont’a Hightower is set to hit free agency this off season, but it would be surprising to see him leave. I could see a linebacker like Zach Cunningham being a strong option if he is available, but I decided to go with the talented edge rusher in Solomon Thomas.

Thomas is an extremely athletic rusher on the outside who can create consistent pressure on the passer. He is a hard-working player who never gives up on the play and has incredible upside on the outside. Thomas is known for his ability to rush the passer, but he shows strong run defense traits as well.

No team loves versatility as much as the Patriots, and Thomas has a lot of versatility up front. He primarily attacks from the edge, but has shown the ability to rush the passer as a three-technique defensive tackle as well. I could see the Patriots using Thomas as an inside rusher on obvious passing downs.

Simply put, snagging towards the end of the first round would be an absolute steal by the Patriots. One that would make their fans forget about the losses they have suffered on the defensive side of the ball.

New Orleans Saints: Quincy Wilson, CB – Florida

Earliest Pick: 11th Overall Selection

While they improved drastically down the stretch, the New Orleans Saints defense is not a strong unit. They had a ton of struggles both against the run and aerial attack in 2016 and would be wise to figure out their defensive woes in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Unless they fall in love with a guy who they see as the replacement for Drew Brees at quarterback, the Saints should absolutely be looking at defenders with the 11th overall pick. They could certainly use some help up front, but getting a playmaker in the secondary would be ideal.

Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson stands out as a strong fit for the team. Wilson is an extremely long and athletic corner who shows fantastic press coverage ability. He does a great job of stuffing the receivers off the line of scrimmage and shows more than enough speed and athleticism to keep up after the snap.

He is a fantastic cover corner who shows elite-level man-to-man skills. Wilson’s raw ability at the position is impressive, but he also shows natural coverage ability and great field awareness. Wilson is arguably the best prospect at a loaded cornerback position in this class. He is a true shutdown corner in the making who would make a massive difference for the Saints on the outside.

New York Giants: Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Post-Season

As we enter the postseason, the New York Giants are undoubtedly a team to keep an eye. They are firing on all cylinders, led by an incredible defensive unit. Honestly, I think the Giants are best off looking to add some fire-power to their offensive attack. Odell Beckham is an incredible weapon at the wide receiver position, but he is carrying far too much of the load for the Giants offense. They need to find a way to get him some help.

The best way the Giants could add some explosive ability to their offense would be at the running back position, and they do not come any more explosive than Dalvin Cook. Cook is an extremely talented running back prospect whose skills should translate extremely well to the next level. Cook is a quick and athletic running back who can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Give him a crease and this guy is gone.

His speed in the open field is top-notch and he shows impressive change of direction speed in open space. Make no mistake about it, Dalvin Cook is an elite play-maker with the ball in his hands. While his game is built on speed and explosion, Cook is not just an outside runner. He can pick up the tough yards on the inside, and a majority of his big runs come from inside runs. He is a talented back who can make a play from anywhere.

In Beckham, the Giants already have one of the best big-play athletes in the NFL. Adding Cook to the mix would give the Giants arguably the best big-play offense in the entire league.

New York Jets: Tim Williams, EDGE – Alabama

Earliest Pick: Sixth Overall Selection

The New York Jets hold the sixth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. The biggest question about their early selection is whether quarterback is a legitimate option. I could certainly see the Jets taking a Deshaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky, but that just makes their second-round selection of Christian Hackenberg last year a waste.

However, if the Jets really believed in Hackenberg, he probably would have seen the field at some point in 2016. I strongly considered Watson here, but instead decided that an elite-level pass rusher would be better.

The Jets pass defense was atrocious in 2016. While a bulk of that blame deserves to go to the secondary, the lack of a legitimate pass rush was obvious as well. I could see the Jets looking at one of the top cornerbacks here as well, but Tim Williams would bring more overall value.

Williams is an extremely athletic edge rusher who shows the ability to consistently put pressure on the quarterback. He has a tremendous first step and incredible bend around the edge. Williams is a speed rusher who typically gets by on his impressive athletic ability, but do not underrate his power. Williams is a strong athlete who can bulk rush and take on blockers at the point of attack.

While pass rushing is undoubtedly Williams’ best quality, he is underrated against the run. He is typically just asked to rush the passer in Alabama’s loaded defense, but when Williams is expected to defend against the run, he typically does a very nice job. There is a lot to like about Williams’ game. The Jets landing him with the sixth overall pick to help take pressure off of their secondary would be ideal.

Oakland Raiders: Sidney Jones, CB – Washington

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason

The Oakland Raiders are an extremely well-rounded football team that is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. They appeared to be legitimate Superbowl contenders, but the injury to quarterback Derek Carr is obviously going to hurt this team a lot.

They still have games to play, but as we look ahead to next year, the weakness on this team is painfully obvious. The defensive backfield has been an absolute mess this entire season, and with a loaded secondary class coming up, the Raiders will likely look to address that in the 2017 NFL Draft.

After taking safety Karl Joseph in the first round last year, I am going to instead opt for an improvement at cornerback. Big money free agent Sean Smith has been a major disappointment in Oakland, and it has hurt their entire pass defense. If they can land a prospect like Sidney Jones to replace Smith, the pass defense should get back on track.

Jones is an extremely talented cornerback prospect who has a ton of upside at the next level. He is a bit-undersized, but he more than makes up for it in athletic ability and toughness.

Jones is a strong cover corner who has excelled in both man and zone coverage. He shows impressive natural coverage ability and more than enough speed and athleticism to shine at the next level. Also, Jones is an absolute ball hawk with arguably the best ball skills for a corner in this class. If the Raiders can land Jones at the end of the first round, it would help solve their only obvious weakness.

Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Williams, WR – Clemson

Earliest Pick: 14th Overall Selection (from Minnesota)

The Eagles do not have their own first-round selection, but they do pick 14th overall in exchange for trading Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings. I could see the Eagles looking to sure-up their secondary with one of the stud cornerbacks, but in a perfect world, they would find help for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz needs a legitimate number one option at the wide receiver position. Speedster John Ross would be great and there is a lot to like about Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, but Mike Williams is the most obvious true number one receiver in this class. Williams’ natural athleticism on the outside is incredibly impressive. He is a fast and explosive receiver who shows the ability to beat a defense deep and create yardage after the catch.

He also has reliable hands and is particularly impressive making catches in traffic. On top of that, Williams shows incredible natural ball skills and great body control while in the air. He has massive jump ball potential.

Wentz is on his way to becoming a high-caliber starting quarterback in the NFL but he needs legitimate weapons to work with. Giving him a receiver the caliber of Williams would be huge for the development of the Eagles’ franchise quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Marshon Lattimore, CB – Ohio State

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason

Led by an explosive offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are legitimate Superbowl contenders this season. However, they are not among the favorites because their defense can easily exploited through the air.

The Steelers worked on their secondary issues last off season, drafting cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis in the first and second rounds respectively. Burns and Davis have played well at times this season, but the secondary is still a weakness.

I could certainly see the Steelers going back to the well in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. An extremely athletic and active cornerback on the outside, Marshon Lattimore would be a fantastic get for the Steelers.

Lattimore has only been a starter at Ohio State for one season, but he proved himself as a top-tier option at the cornerback position. Lattimore shows massive upside as a man-to-man cover cornerback at the next level. He is a legitimate number one with shut-down ability.

If Lattimore declares, he would be a target that makes sense for the Steelers. Not only is a talented player who fills a major position of need, the Steelers have drafted a lot of Ohio State defensive prospects in recent years. If he is on the board whenever the Steelers go on the clock, I imagine that Lattimore will be under heavy consideration.

San Diego Chargers: Malik Hooker, FS – Ohio State

Earliest Pick: Seventh Overall Selection

One incredibly talented Ohio State defensive back after another. Malik Hooker recently declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and he is expected to be a top-10 selection. Like Lattimore, Hooker only started one season for the Buckeyes, but what a season it was.

Hooker was an elite-level playmaker for Ohio State, totaling 74 tackles on the season to go along with seven interceptions (including three that he returned for touchdowns). Hooker had an All-American season at Ohio State and is an NFL star in the making.

The San Diego Chargers did not have as great of a 2016 as Hooker. They struggled with injuries all season long and limped to a 5-11 record in the toughest division in the NFL. The Chargers were not great this year, but they ran into plenty of bad luck. If they get healthy, this team could make a quick turnaround.

Adding Hooker as a play-making safety with the seventh overall pick would undoubtedly help that turnaround become more successful. The Chargers already have a strong secondary. Jason Verrett was a premier corner before a torn ACL ended his season. Losing Verrett was huge for the Chargers, but Casey Hayward stepped up in a big way, shutting down opposing number one receivers on a regular basis. Hayward was so good that he was named to the Pro Bowl against tough competition at the AFC cornerback position.

With a returning Verrett and established Hayward, the Chargers have one of the best cornerback duos in the entire league. If they add Hooker to the mix, San Diego may grow into the best secondary in all of football. Add in Joey Bosa and the already impressive front seven and this defense would be special.

San Francisco 49ers: Myles Garrett, EDGE – Texas A&M

Earliest Pick: Second Overall Selection

If the Cleveland Browns are smart, they will take Myles Garrett with the first overall pick. He is a revolutionary talent who should not be passed on. That being said, if the Browns somehow pass, the San Francisco 49ers need to run to the podium and make Garrett their selection.

If the Browns make a mistake and select a quarterback with the first overall selection, the 49ers should not follow suit. Garrett is also the best candidate for the 49ers at number two and passing on him would be a mistake.

The 49ers undoubtedly need a quarterback, but they have obvious needs all over the field on both sides of the ball. Finding an elite-level edge rusher to add to the mix would take their defense to the next level.

Garrett blends speed and power extremely well on the outside, showing an innate ability to rush the passer from the edge. He is an extremely athletic defender with massive upside at the next level. Having Garrett to rush the edge, with DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead playing at a high level as five-technique defensive ends would give the 49ers the makings of a strong defensive front seven.

Finding a franchise quarterback would be ideal, but the 49ers simply need to add talent in a variety of positions. Make no mistake about it, if available, Garrett should be the guy.

Seattle Seahawks: Cam Robinson, OT – Alabama

Earliest Pick: First-Round Selection TBD After Postseason/25th-32nd

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most talented teams in the entire NFL. They are loaded at most positions on both sides of the ball. That being said, their offensive line has been a major weakness. Russell Wilson is undoubtedly a high-level NFL quarterback, but their lack of talent up front has limited him as a player. The Seahawks simply cannot protect Wilson and it has become a major issue for the team.

The Seahawks could be good enough at the other positions to make a Super Bowl run, but it is not going to be easy. This offensive line needs some work. Unfortunately, this is not a great year to need offensive line. There simply are not many sure-fire first round prospects up front. That being said, Cam Robinson is the most talented of the bunch.

Robinson is an extremely powerful offensive lineman who typically dominates in the run game. He has quick feet and is a physical blocker who commonly creates massive holes as a run blocker. That being said, Robinson does need some work as a pass protector.

The skills are there for him to have success. Robinson is an extremely athletic offensive lineman who mirrors defenders extremely well. He has gotten better in pass protection this year, but his technique still leaves plenty to be desired. He is not a perfect prospect, but there is a lot of upside in Robinson’s game. The Seahawks need offensive line help and adding a player at the caliber of Robinson would undoubtedly help.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR – Washington

Earliest Pick: 19th Overall Selection

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an interesting offense in 2016. Their running game was strong, but not elite, and quarterback Jameis Winston was good, but inconsistent. Wide receiver Mike Evans is one of the most talented players on the outside in the NFL and is an incredible number one option for Winston. However, the Bucs clearly need to find a dependable receiver to pair Evans with.

Someone like Mike Williams would be great, but is probably unrealistic at No. 19. That being said, it is in the ballpark for the dynamic John Ross. Ross is an absolute burner at the wide receiver position. He is going to test off the charts in any speed and quickness scores and it clearly shows up on tape. He is an incredible deep threat who simply must be double covered and is also a fantastic weapon as a catch and run receiver.

Evans is great, but he needs help. Defenses were able to put too much attention on him last season, and the Bucs’ offense stalled when they could not get him the ball. Adding a dynamic deep threat like Ross would open up everything in the Bucs’ offense.

Defenses would have to give deep safety help to any corner trying to defend Ross. If they leave him one-on-one, Ross will beat them deep. If they give him special attention, it is only going to open things up for Evans. Ross and Evans would have a chance to be a big-time duo at the wide receiver position. Adding Ross to the mix would make the Bucs incredibly difficult to defend.

Tennessee Titans: Marlon Humphrey, CB – Alabama

Earliest Pick: Fifth Overall Selection (from Rams)

The Tennessee Titans are undoubtedly a team on the rise. Marcus Mariota appears to be a legitimate franchise quarterback, they have a strong rushing attack and an impressive overall defense. They are probably the best team in the AFC South and are going to be a force to be reckoned with going forward.

The Titans’ brilliant trade down from the first overall selection last year is going to pay major dividends in the 2017 NFL Draft. On top of having their own first-round selection at No. 18, they own the Rams’ first-round pick at No. 5.

It will be interesting to see what the Titans do at No. 5. They are a talented team with few obvious holes on the roster. That being said, their secondary is the one obvious area of weakness. Luckily for them, there are a ton of talented defensive backs in this class.

Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey is my favorite of the group. Humphrey is an extremely talented player at the cornerback position who excels in all areas of coverage. He shows the physicality to play press, the closing speed to play off-man and the instincts to play a great zone.

Humphrey is one of the most athletically gifted players in this entire class, showing elite-level speed and leaping ability on the outside. He also has fantastic ball skills and body control in the in the air. Simply put, Humphrey is a near-perfect cornerback prospect who undoubtedly has shut-down corner upside. He would immediately come in and take the entire Titans defense to the next level.

Washington Redskins: Jalen ‘Teez’ Tabor, CB – Florida

Earliest Pick: 17th Overall Selection

The top priority for the Washington Redskins this off season will be figuring out what to do with Kirk Cousins. Assuming they bring Cousins back, this team is a talented team who will be postseason contenders for the foreseeable future.

They have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but are in no ways a perfect roster. Defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback are all areas that the Redskins could certainly look to improve. The best case scenario would be finding a strong cornerback to play opposite of Josh Norman.

Norman is undoubtedly one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but it was easy for teams to throw away from him last season with no threat on the other side. If they can land a corner like Jalen ‘Teez’ Tabor with the 17th overall pick, the Redskins defense would be much more difficult to attack.

Tabor is a talented cornerback with incredible natural coverage ability. He shows elite instincts for the position and the ability to thrive in a number of different coverages. Tabor is a fast player with nice athleticism, but he is not an elite athlete like some others in this class. He can be over-manned against some elite athletes, but that would be okay if he played for the Redskins. Norman would be checking the number one guy a majority of the time anyway.

There is a lot to like about Tabor’s game. He is a strong and reliable player on the outside who has a safe floor at the next level. He would be a strong fit and great value choice for the Redskins at 17.

