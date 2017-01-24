2017 NFL Draft: Toledo Kareem Hunt Scouting Report

Toledo’s Kareem Hunt is a dynamic running back prospect who features a nice blend of power and speed.

Kareem Hunt is a well-built running back prospect that likes to play a physical brand of football. He routinely fights for and gains yards after contact. His commitment to keeping his pads down and legs moving are what allows him to move the pile.

Hunt isn’t just a power runner as he also has the quickness and change of direction to make defenders miss. He does a great job reading his blocks, planting his foot in the ground and exploding up field. Hunt also shows good patience with the willingness to let his blocks develop.

His lateral quickness and change of direction ability helps him create when there are no open running lanes. However, Hunt is at his best when he’s able to get downhill and into the second level.

He shows as a reliable pass catcher, but tends to catch the ball with his body rather than pluck it away from his frame. This makes Hunt more of a check down option rather than a running back who is game planned into the passing attack.

Hunt is a willing pass protector, but needs to work on his approach. He tends to lower his head into the rusher which limits his vision and anchor ability. Hunt has the size and strength to be a solid pass protector if he is willing to work on his craft.

This is someone who projects as an every-down back and someone capable of carrying the load. Hunt is capable of quickly taking over the lead back duties for a running-back needy team. His versatility as runner means that he’s capable of fitting in any type of offense.

The teams that miss out on the higher rated running backs in this draft class should look to pounce on Hunt. He could easily be one of the more productive offensive players to come out of this draft class.

Current Draft Range: 2nd Round

This article originally appeared on