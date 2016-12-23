2017 NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock for the San Francisco 49ers

NFL Draft season starts a bit early for the San Francisco 49ers, since that’s about all fans can get excited about right now. So Niner Noise brings you one of our first mock drafts in this three-round look at the team’s plans in 2017.

We all know mock NFL drafts are a necessary evil, right?

Well, here at Niner Noise, it’s about the only positive we can look at as the San Francisco 49ers wrap up what has been an overwhelmingly disappointing season.

At 1-13, and in real danger of being the first one-win team in franchise history, the Niners are currently in line to own the No. 2 overall pick behind the winless Cleveland Browns.

Let’s assume this order stays put and San Francisco winds up with the second pick in Rounds 1 through 3, as based from DraftSite.com. These don’t include compensatory picks, and it’s doubtful the 49ers get one before Round 4.

Over the Cap projects San Francisco to receive one for former Niners guard Alex Boone’s offseason departure, but that would take place in the fourth round.

Barring any trades, the 49ers will have three picks with which to start in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But, of course, trades are a part of the discussion. And the Niners would be in a position to trade down from the No. 2 overall selection.

That’s where we’ll get started.

Round 1

Scenario: 49ers Trade Down to No. 6 Overall (Tennessee) and Select Alabama ILB Reuben Foster; 49ers Receive Tennessee’s No. 6 and No. 16 overall picks. Niners Select OLB Tim Williams from Alabama.

Why not make things interesting to start?

Let’s assume the Cleveland Browns tab Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall. San Francisco needs all the help it can get and, based off Pro Football Talk’s draft-pick trade-value chart, moving down from No. 2 to No. 6 would net an additional first-round pick in the draft. Per the value numbers, that pick would fall at No. 16 overall.

Coincidentally, both picks are currently owned by the Tennessee Titans, who have the benefit of landing a stud impact player at No. 2 following said trade.

ILB Reuben Foster

The 49ers defense used to be strong when it boasted linebackers Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman up the middle.

Willis has since retired, and Bowman is dealing with an Achilles injury. So San Francisco easily needs some help here.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is a first-round talent, without question. But according to Rob Rang of CBS Sports, his value just isn’t quite there at No. 2 overall. He has Foster going at No. 8 overall.

Foster would be an immediate upgrade over anything the 49ers had, except Bowman. And it wouldn’t be surprising to see Foster wind up being a perennial Pro Bowler in coming seasons in San Francisco.

OLB Tim Williams

Alas, the 49ers have two picks in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

If the interior of the front seven needs help, so does the edge. Outside linebacker Tim Williams, another Alabama teammate of Foster’s, has posted 18 combined sacks over his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, he would be an immediate upgrade over both outside linebackers Eli Harold and Ahmad Brooks.

With just 27 sacks on the season — good for 22nd in the NFL — adding a player like Williams makes a lot of sense.

Just like that, San Francisco has made strides to substantially fix its front-seven defense in one round.

Round 2

Scenario: 49ers Select Miami QB Brad Kaaya at No. 34 Overall

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the Niners need to find some long-term solution under center.

Veteran quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and/or Blaine Gabbert simply aren’t the answers, and the 49ers are likely going to be searching for their next franchise signal-caller early in the NFL Draft.

Enter Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya.

QB Brad Kaaya

Kaaya is a three-year starter at Miami, and his stats show a great deal of consistency during that stretch:

He’s operated in a pro-style system too, so Kaaya isn’t going to necessarily be the gimmicky system QB many might associate with a number of other top prospects.

Kaaya might need a year or so to develop and put some muscle on his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. But this 49ers rebuild is going to take more than a year, so it makes sense to make the investment now and let it pay off in the near future.

Round 3

Scenario: 49ers Select Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford at No. 66 Overall

The Niners spent their first two draft picks addressing their defense, so it’s only natural to use the final two before the end of Round 3 to upgrade the offense.

San Francisco needs receiving help just as much as it needs a new quarterback. And Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Ford makes perfect sense here.

WR Isaiah Ford

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Ford could afford to put on a bit more weight at the pro level.

Despite being lanky and thin, Ford still displays a great deal of physicality though and isn’t afraid to go after contested balls. Those attributes helped him 204 grabs for 2,911 yards and 24 touchdowns over three seasons at Virginia Tech.

Ford probably translates over to a slot-type receiver at the NFL level. But his height can help create mismatches against opponents’ defenses, and both CBS Sports’ Rob Rang and Dane Brugler don’t question his route-running ability.

Ford may not be the ideal No. 1 receiver for which the 49ers are looking. But he’s certainly an upgrade over anything San Francisco’s offense can throw out there currently.

He’d be worth a Round 3 pick easily.

