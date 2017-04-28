Tennessee Titans select WR Corey Davis with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Titans also had the 18th overall pick, which they used to draft USC cornerback Adoree Jackson and address their defense, which ranked 30th against the pass last season. Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back while also playing receiver. Jackson also scored four career touchdowns on punt returns and four more on kickoff returns.

Davis, who led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 19 touchdown catches last year, was the first receiver selected Thursday night and gives Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota another playmaker. Davis ended his college career as the only FBS player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions. He had an FBS record 5,285 yards receiving and is No. 2 with 52 TDs. Plus, Davis said before the draft that Mariota is his favorite NFL quarterback.

“I meant every word,” Davis told reporters Thursday. “He’s definitely my favorite quarterback, and I’m looking forward to playing with him. (I like) just his swagger. He’s an accurate quarterback. He’s a great leader. He makes great decisions. He can use his legs.”

Davis wasn’t able to play in the Senior Bowl or run the 40-yard dash at the Combine or his pro day due to ankle and shoulder injuries. But the Titans still jumped at the chance to take the small-school star.

“I could be on the field tonight if need be,” Davis told reporters.

The Titans finished 9-7 last year behind the improved play of Mariota but missed the playoffs after their star QB suffered a fractured leg in Week 16. The Titans were 25th in passing yards (3,541) but tied for eighth in TD passes (29), and their top receiver was Rishard Matthews with 65 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Titans obtained the fifth pick in this draft as part of the trade that sent last year’s No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams, who used it to take quarterback Jared Goff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.