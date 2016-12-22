2017 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Late-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

How will the Tennessee Titans attack the 2017 NFL Draft? Find out in this complete seven-round mock draft.

The 2017 NFL Draft is not exactly at the fore-front of the Tennessee Titans’ minds at the moment. They are a legitimate post season contender who has a chance to make some noise in January. That being said, their 2017 NFL Draft situation is interesting and undoubtedly worth looking in to.

With two first round selections, including one that could be extremely early, the Titans will have an opportunity to significantly improve their roster in the 2017 NFL Draft. Check out this possible scenario for the Titans with a complete seven-round 2017 NFL Mock Draft.

This mock was compiled using the Fanspeak On the Clock Mock Draft simulator

1 Marlon Humphrey Cornerback, Alabama

After their trade down from the first-overall pick last year, the Titans own the Los Angeles Rams’ 2017 first-round selection. With the Rams major struggles this season, that pick is proving to be extremely valuable. At the moment, it sits as the sixth-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. With their gift pick from the Rams, the Titans land talented cornerback Marlon Humphrey in this mock draft. Humphrey is an elite-level athlete who has massive upside at the next level.

The Titans have played well on both sides of the ball this season and have turned themselves into a strong and competitive team. That being said, their pass defense has been an issue and their ugly cornerback situation has a lot to do with that. Adding Humphrey would give them a shutdown corner in the making.

He is a track star turned football player, but make no mistake about it, Humphrey’s athleticism translates well to the football field. Humphrey shows fantastic natural coverage ability, showing the range to dominate in both man and zone coverage. He is also an aggressive play who can jam receivers on the line extremely well.

There is a lot to like about Humphrey’s natural talent. He shows great speed, short area quickness and fantastic leaping ability. Perhaps most impressive of all are Humphrey’s ball skills. He has a nose for the ball and a knack for separating the ball from the receiver. A well-rounded player with elite upside, Humphrey would be a fantastic get for the Titans at a major position of need.

1 Rebuen Foster Linebacker, Alabama

Alabama has an incredible defensive unit. Why not snag two of their elite prospects with both of the Titans’ first round picks? Reuben Foster is the leader of that Alabama defense and he is an absolute force to be reckoned with at the linebacker position. An extremely active and athletic player, Foster has a well-rounded skill-set that should translate extremely well to the next level.

Foster is a quick linebacker who shows the ability to defend from sideline to sideline. His athleticism is for real, but do not discount Foster’s ability to play tough on the inside. He is a strong athlete who defends well against the inside run, consistently knifing through would-be defenders and holding strong at the point of attack.

His ability to defend against the run is impressive, but Foster’s pass coverage skills are even better. He shows great man-to-man skills and is extremely aware in zone coverage. Also, Foster shows the ability to create pressure from the inside on the blitz when asked to do so.

Foster is a vocal leader who plays hard and always seems to be involved with the play. He is not only a gifted and smart player, Foster excels in the intangibles department as well. There is a ton to like here and he would be an absolute steal at number 17 overall.

A complete linebacker with massive upside at the next level, the Titans find a player in Foster who they can build their defense around.

3 Zay Jones Wide Receiver, East Carolina

The Titans traded their 2017 second-round pick in order to trade back into the top ten to land Jack Conklin last year. Conklin has been fantastic as a rookie for the Titans, making that deal a huge positive for the team. Without a second-round selection, we skip ahead to the third round where the Titans land some much-needed help at the wide receiver position. Zay Jones is a bit under-the-radar are the moment, but he is an extremely talented wide receiver who has nice upside at the next level.

Jones is the all-time leader in receptions at the FBS level, with a career total of 399. He broke the record of 387 this season, set by his former teammate Justin Hardy at ECU. Jones was typically more of an underneath target in past years, showing fantastic quickness and overall route-running skills to get open and make plays after the catch. That being said, Jones has turned into a strong deep threat for ECU this season.

He shows legitimate deep speed these days, taking the top off of the defense with regularity. It is not only Jones’ speed that makes him a deep threat, he also shows a great ability to track the ball in the air and a knack to make a tough play in traffic.

Jones is also considered to be an extremely hard-working and well-liked player. NFL SpinZone’s own Matt Lapan, gets into that with his great piece on Jones from earlier this year.

“Jones is leading his own legacy and it is based on his work ethic,” LaPan writes. “Jones has been lauded as one of the hardest working players the current coaching staff has worked with. He also uses his quiet confidence and resolute demeanor make him a favorite among teammates and coaches.”

There is a ton to like about Jones’ game. He is fast, smart, quick, athletic and reliable. He can excel as an underneath option in the slot and has the ability to beat the defense deep. Also, Jones has the ideal size and length to compete on the outside at the next level.

An underrated player who could easily be a hidden gem in the middle rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft, Jones would be a slam dunk for the Titans at a major position of need.

3 Travis Rudolph Wide Receiver, Florida State

Ideally, the Titans would land a wide receiver with one of their first round picks. Finding a true number one target for Marcus Mariota needs to be high on the priority list for Tennessee. That being said, the value simply wasn’t there in the first round. Loading up on defense made more sense based on who was available.

That being said, the Titans still need an infusion of talent at the position. Rishard Matthews has been great, Tajae Sharpe has some ability and Kendall Wright is still around, but the Titans lack a true No. 1. Doubling-up at the position in the third round would make a lot of sense.

Travis Rudolph is an extremely quick and elusive player at the wide receiver position. He shows fantastic route-running ability, seemingly always finding a way to get open against zone coverage.

Similar to Jones, Rudolph has a nice mix of skills that allows him to make many plays on the field. He can get open underneath and makes plays after the catch and he also has some game-breaking big-play ability.

The Titans simply need to add more options to the mix at wide receiver. Neither Jones nor Rudolph are ideal number one wide receiver prospects, but they both have a lot of upside. Taking a shot on both in the third round and hoping one of them breaks out is not a bad strategy here.

4 Taylor Moton Offensive Line, Western Michigan

The Titans have built a solid offense around their power rushing attack. Their offensive line led by tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin have done a great job of opening holes up front and DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry have taken full advantage of their opportunities. The Titans are set at the tackle position, but they could use some help inside. Taylor Moton played right tackle in college, but it is fair to wonder whether he is best suited at guard at the next level.

At Western Michigan, Moton has been an extremely powerful and dominant run blocker who consistently drives the defenders off of the line of scrimmage. He is a big and strong man who always packs a strong punch coming off of the ball.

Moton is a power-based player who would fit extremely well in the Titans’ style of offense, but do not discount his ability to move. Moton has great natural athleticism that could lead to big-time pass protection upside.

His technique is a bit raw and he does not have the ideal length to play tackle at the next level. That being said, Moton is an extremely powerful player who fits the Titans offense well. Plus, they have a much bigger need for a guard than a tackle. This is a strong schematic fit and landing Moton in the fourth round is fantastic value.

5 Vince Biegel Outside Linebacker, Wisconsin

I really like how this mock draft has turned out so far for the Titans. They have added impact players at great value and actual positions of need. That being said, I would have liked to grab an edge rusher before now. However, the situation simply has not presented itself.

Instead of reaching on an edge rusher, the Titans sit back and find one here in the fifth round. Vince Biegel is a productive college football player who showed great ability to make plays at outside linebacker in Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense.

He is not an elite edge rusher by any means, but Biegel has the quickness and athleticism to make some noise on the edge. He is a solid player who can create consistent pressure on the quarterback and make plays in the backfield against the run. Biegel does not have elite pass rushing upside, but he is a well-rounded athlete who shows the ability to make an impact in a variety of ways. He is strong against the run, can drop into coverage better than most edge rushers and can make life difficult for a quarterback as well.

Theoretically, Biegel’s mix of skills would create some versatility at the next level. I wonder if he is a guy who can play outside on early downs and kick inside as more of a coverage linebacker or interior blitz man on obvious passing downs. The Titans would likely just let Biegel grow as an edge rusher at the start, but the versatility option is there. Also, he would likely be a strong special teams contributor right away.

7 Kevin King Cornerback, Washington

The Titans’ cornerback situation is ugly. They need many reinforcements at the position to make a significant turnaround in their pass defense next season. Adding Humphrey to the mix would undoubtedly help a ton, but one guy can only do so much. The Titans need talented depth at corner.

In the seventh round, the Titans find major upside at the cornerback position in Washington’s Kevin King. An extremely athletic player, King has the ability to be a significant contributor at the next level. That being said, he is an extremely raw player. King has typically been overshadowed by elite 2017 NFL Draft prospects Sidney Jones and Budda Baker in the Washington secondary, but he is undoubtedly a talented player in his own right.

At 6-3, 192 pounds, King has ideal size and length for the position. On top of that, he is an extremely fast and quick player who also shows a high level of athleticism. Based on pure skill-set, King could be a day two selection. However, there is some serious development needed here.

First, King simply does not have good technique at cornerback. He looks sloppy in his back pedal and that does not allow him to use his speed and athleticism to its full potential. Also, King does not show great field awareness, consistently being a step slow when trying to break up a pass. He does show flashes of strong man-to-man cover skills, but there is simply too much inconsistency there. Also, his natural ball-skills are lacking.

There is a lot to like about King’s skill-set, but there is a reason he is likely to be a late-round selection. He is an extremely raw talent who has some nice upside. Taking a shot on said upside in the seventh round at a major position of need would be a strong move by the Titans. Maybe proper NFL coaching is all that King needs to unlock his potential.

This article originally appeared on