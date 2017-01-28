2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Offensive Prospects
Updated look at my completed 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports which is over 100 reports at this point.
The college football season has come to an end and we have now entered the peek of the draft process. This article is a list of the current 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports I have produce for the offensive players.
Please note that I’m still in the middle of the process and have plenty of more scouting reports to complete. Keep checking back at With the First Pick to see the updates.
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes III, Texas Tech
Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina
Running Back
Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State
Wide Receiver
Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
Tight End
Offensive Tackle
Antonio Garcia, Troy (posing Sunday)
Roderick Johnson, Florida State
David Sharpe, Florida (posting Sunday)
Guard/Center
Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky (posting Monday)