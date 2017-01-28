2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Offensive Prospects

Updated look at my completed 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports which is over 100 reports at this point.

The college football season has come to an end and we have now entered the peek of the draft process. This article is a list of the current 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports I have produce for the offensive players.

Please note that I’m still in the middle of the process and have plenty of more scouting reports to complete. Keep checking back at With the First Pick to see the updates.

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Patrick Mahomes III, Texas Tech

Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Brad Kaaya, Miami

Chad Kelly, Ole Miss

Mitch Leidner, Minnesota

C.J. Beathard, Iowa

Running Back

Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

Leonard Fournette, LSU

D’Onta Foreman, Texas

Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Kareem Hunt, Toledo

Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State

Curtis Samuel, Ohio State

Matthew Dayes, NC State

Corey Clement, Wisconsin

Alvin Kamara, Tennessee

Jamaal Williams, BYU

Wayne Gallman, Clemson

Joe Mixon, Oklahoma

Samaje Perine, Oklahoma

Brian Hill, Wyoming

Jeremy McNichols, Boise State

Wide Receiver

Corey Davis, Western Michigan

JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC

John Ross, Washington

Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky

Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

DeDe Westbrook, Oklahoma

Chris Godwin, Penn State

Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

Malachi Dupre, LSU

Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

Zay Jones, East Carolina

Chad Hansen, California

Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse

Tight End

O.J. Howard, Alabama

David Njoku, Miami

Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech

Offensive Tackle

Garett Bolles, Utah

Cam Robinson, Alabama

Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Dion Dawkins, Temple

Antonio Garcia, Troy (posing Sunday)

Roderick Johnson, Florida State

Zach Banner, USC

Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh

Conor McDermott, UCLA

David Sharpe, Florida (posting Sunday)

Guard/Center

Pat Elflein, Ohio State

Ethan Pocic, LSU

Braden Smith, Auburn

Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky (posting Monday)

Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh

