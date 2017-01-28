2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Defensive Prospects

Updated look at my completed 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports which is over 100 reports at this point.

The college football season has come to an end and we have now entered the peek of the draft process. This article is a list of the current 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Reports I have produce for the defensive players.

Please note that I’m still in the middle of the process and have plenty of more scouting reports to complete. Keep checking back at With the First Pick to see the updates.

The categories below are a little different than the traditional positional breakdown. Edge Rushers is a group that can include defensive end and linebackers. The defensive line group is nose tackles, 5-techniques and 3-techniques.

Edge Rushers

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Tim Williams, Alabama

Carl Lawson, Auburn

Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Taco Charlton, Michigan

Dawuane Smoot, Illinois

DeMarcus Walker, Florida State

Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Deatrich Wise Jr., Arkansas

Devonte Fields, Louisville

Charles Harris, Missouri

Defensive Line

Jonathan Allen, Alabama

Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Caleb Brantley, Florida

Carlos Watkins, Clemson

Montravius Adams, Auburn

Elijah Qualls, Washington

Linebacker

Reuben Foster, Alabama

Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

Jarrad Davis, Florida

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee

Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

Kendell Beckwith, LSU

Haason Reddick, Temple

Steven Taylor, Houston

Cornerback

Sidney Jones, Washington

Marshon Lattmore, Ohio State

Jalen Tabor, Florida

Quincy Wilson, Florida

Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson

Marlon Humphrey, Alabama

Tre’Davious White, LSU

Jourdan Leiws, Michigan

Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado

Adoree’ Jackson, USC

Gareon Conley, Ohio State

Cam Sutton, Tennessee

Safety

Jamal Adams, LSU

Malik Hooker, Ohio State

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Justin Evans, Texas A&M

This article originally appeared on