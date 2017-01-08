2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

With the 2017 NFL Draft soon approaching, we take a look at one of the premier defensive tackles in the NFL Draft

The evolution of the prototypical defensive tackle is upon us. The league still possess the massive, thick space eaters such as Vince Wilfork and Haloti Ngata. However, the lean athletic specimens are starting to make way. Your Gerald McCoys, Calais Campbells, and Aaron Donalds are what the league has seen manifest in recent seasons.

One talented prospect to be mindful of is Michigan State’s Malik McDowell. McDowell is a Detroit, Michigan native and a five-star prospect in the 2014 recruiting class. The stout defensive tackle was rated 26th overall in the Rivals.com overall rankings. Ironically, McDowell was recruited as a strong-side defensive end. Only to turn into an athletic body in the interior defensive line.

McDowell decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft back on December 5th. So let’s dive into his scouting report for the upcoming draft.

Measurables

Height: 6’6

Weight: 280 pounds

Strengths: Played in 36 career games (23 starts) as a member of the Spartans…..2016 All Big-Ten First Team, Second Team All-American…..88 career tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 total sacks in three seasons….Stout run stopper….Quick off the ball, quick first step…..Outstanding arm length, able to direct plays away from him due to noticeable reach….Shown versatility to play both interior and edge rusher on passing downs….Athletic frame….Effective in running stunts at both tackle and end….When rushing off the edge, displayed ability to turn the corner and close in on the passer….Able to disengage from blockers and make plays on ball-carriers…..Very active hands.

Weaknesses: Too often washed down due to standing straight up out of his stance…..Does not have a deep arsenal of pass rushing moves….Rarely gets his hands up in passing lanes, which would be ideal for a 6’6 lineman…..Does not often create push when single-blocked….Could use more strength in his lower frame to anchor better.

Bottom line: McDowell has been on the NFL radar the past couple of seasons. Without any of the pre-draft workouts at the moment, he has a mid-1st to early 2nd draft grade. He does not fit the mold of defensive tackles with plenty of girth such as Wilfork. The skill set that McDowell is an athletic defensive tackle that few in the NFL will match once he reaches his peak.

Right now, McDowell can add an infusion of athleticism on an defensive interior. Once McDowell gets a few season under his belt, get used to seeing his name in the upper echelon around the league.

Before he gets there, McDowell has a few things to work on. First and foremost, McDowell needs to improve on his pass rushing moves. Depending on bull-rushing to get in the backfield won’t always get the job done. Learning the small intricacies of a defensive lineman can make McDowell an absolute terror to offensive linemen. Due to his time rushing from the 5-technique, McDowell can be appealing for both the 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. Barring inconsistent pre-draft testing or worst, McDowell is slotted for the first round and will provide an athletic gift on a defensive line.

