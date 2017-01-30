2017 NFL Draft scouting report: Cordrea Tankersley

Cornerback is a big need for the Tennessee Titans right now. However, in one of the deepest defensive back classes in a long time, some talent is going to fall.

Looking at this cornerbacks class right now is a lot like going to Baskin Robins. I’m not sure if you are all familiar, but long story short they serve a lot of ice cream and it is all good.

In this draft class someone is going to identify a cornerback and fall in love with him and take him in the first round. Another GM is going to go in and see the same guy and like him just as much, but because of different scheme fits, needs, free agency, etc. they are going to like someone else as a better fit or a better value.

A good example is Cordrea Tankersley. Some people came into the season thinking that he was going to be a first round lock by midseason. Other people saw him and didn’t think that he was going to shine now that running mate Mackensie Alexander was gone to the NFL.

After this year, I think it is safe to say that Tankersley is going to be penciled in as a starter wherever he goes the only question is, what is a fair price for his skill set in a very deep CB class?

Cordrea Tankersley

CB, Clemson

6’1, 195 lb.

Games Watched: Virginia Tech, Troy, Ohio State

Pros

-Very physical in routes.

-Good technique, constantly stays in the hip pocket.

-Doesn’t need to have his eyes on the QB, can read a WRs eyes and routes and figure out when to turn.

-Can press using a stab or using mirror technique.

-Moves around with WRs and can shadow guys.

Cons

-Not strong vs the run and doesn’t tackle well in space.

-Gets some DPIs and he is going to because of his aggressive nature.

-Not sure he has elite speed to recover if he misses on his press.

Summary

-Tankersley is a very good cornerback that Clemson has a ton of faith in. He trusts his safeties too much at times and slacks off knowing he has help over the top. Other than those knocks, I think he can be a good cornerback in the NFL.

What is he?

-A CB2 that you can leave alone in a man scheme even without safety help. However, he doesn’t flash consistently enough to warrant a CB1 price tag.

Grade: Mid Day 2

