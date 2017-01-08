2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Charles Harris is from Kansas City, Missouri and attended Lincoln Prep. At Lincoln Prep, he was a multisport athlete who played football and basketball where he was a first team All-Interscholastic League player. He chose to go play football at Mizzou because their academic reputation, and is majoring in health science.

Harris finished his redshirt junior season at Missouri seventh in school history in sacks, and with a declaration to forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. Harris finished his career with 18 sacks, and 34.5 tackles for loss, good for 11th in school history. Harris has been a consistent force for a lower tier Missouri team.

Before the season, he was named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team, the Nagurski, Hendricks, Rotary Lombardi, and Bednarik Award Watch Lists. At the end of last season he earned Second Team All-SEC honors and established himself as a prospect to watch in 2016, where he began to earn a lot of attention from scouts, and a first round grade.

Measurables:

Height 6’3″

Weight 255 lbs.

Class: Redshirt Junior

Games Watched:

2016: West Virginia, Vanderbilt

2015: Arkansas State, Uconn, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida

Strengths:

Harris is a gifted pass rusher with great speed and burst off the edge. He shows great run stopping ability to an extent on film. One of his moves that stands out is his violent spin move, he gets off blocks and around traffic to the runner/quarterback with it nearly every time. He consistently generates pressure, and stands out in every tape I watched. He’s had success against some of the better tackles in the league, that should translate to the next level.

Weaknesses:

Harris tends to play high at times and gets stood up a lot against Vanderbilt, by their left tackle. He often got swallowed up attempting to go stop the run, and especially whenever he tried to go inside. He doesn’t play with a lot of fluidity, and needs to improve his flexibility and dip, tends to rely on his strength and athleticism which you can’t always rely on against NFL tackles.

Pro Comparison: Ryan Kerrigan

Projection: Late 1st – Early 2nd Round

