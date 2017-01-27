2017 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Big Board

It is almost a certainty that the San Francisco 49ers will select a quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. Whether they take one early, or in the middle rounds lets take a look at the possible quarterback big board for the Niners.

For the previous two seasons, neither Blaine Gabbert nor Colin Kaepernick have been the answer for the 49ers at quarterback.

With the possibility of Kyle Shanahan taking over as head coach next season, it is assumed that the quarterback position will be part of the “fresh start” as well.

Although there might not be very many NFL-ready quarterbacks in this draft, there is still plenty of talented prospects that could be worth selecting.

While drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall may be a bit of a reach, it is definitely a real possibility.

With that being said, lets take a look at the 49ers quarterback big board for 2017.

No.1 : Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Projected Round: 1st

After his stellar performance in the national championship, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson definitely proved his worth and made a strong case as to why he should be the first quarterback taken off the board.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Watson has all the tools it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL. He has size, athleticism, mobile in the pocket, and has a strong arm.

Although he is considered to be a dual-threat quarterback, Watson doesn’t always look to scramble. He can pick up the blitz pre-snap, and can step up in the pocket and make the necessary throws.

Watson is the most proven quarterback in this draft-class, and he knows how to win.

My notes on Watson are so bipolar. Love his toughness, leadership, athleticism. Wish he were more accurate, pocket patient — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2017

One of Watson’s flaws is he struggles with accuracy at times. Most of the time his struggles come on the deep ball, and that is something he will need to work on to be successful at the next level.

No. 2: Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

Projected Round: 1st

After only one full season as a starter at North Carolina, Mitch Trubisky was impressive. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound quarterback threw for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Trubisky’s arm strength and accuracy are among a few reasons why he is a top prospect in this years draft. With a quick release to compliment both of those attributes, Trubisky can be developed into an elite passer in the NFL.

Especially if Shanahan is his head coach.

He is also mobile in the pocket and can use his legs to make plays when he needs to. Trubisky rushed for 308 yards and five touchdowns this season.

On pocket mobility, Trubisky is close to Watson. He moves enough to extend the play. Does run into some sacks when he tries to roll — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 11, 2017

Trubisky only started one season, so his experience and readiness to play in the NFL is concerning to scouts. He may not be a guy that starts as a rookie, but with time and development Trubisky could be worth the 49ers selecting him in the first round.

No. 3: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Projected Round: 1st

Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer has the most potential to become a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Kizer finished with 5,809 yards, 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in two seasons as the signal-caller for the Fighting Irish.

Kizer’s is a big quarterback, standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. His size and toughness draw attention from the scouts. He has great arm strength, accuracy and has a lot of zip behind his ball. With his big frame, Kizer is able to make all of the throws.

DeShone has more NFL throws and understanding than the rest of this class. — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) January 23, 2017

Kizer has amazing deep ball accuracy and complete command of altering the trajectory. — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) January 23, 2017

He also has great speed and can make plays with his legs. Over the last two seasons he rushed for 18 touchdowns.

A weakness of Kizer is he tends to hold on to the ball too long sometimes. As a result of this, Kizer was sacked 25 times in 2016.

Another downfall is his decision making needs some improvement.

All the tools are there for Kizer to be successful in the NFL, but the 49ers should trade down in the first round if they are considering drafting him.

No. 4: Pat Mahomes II, Texas Tech

Projected Round: 2nd-3rd

The draft stock on Texas Tech’s quarterback Pat Mahomes II is trending upwards.

Mahomes, 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, is a true gunslinger. In 2016, he led the FBS with 5,052 passing yards.

Mahomes has most of the attributes it takes to become a stater in the NFL.

He has one of the strongest arms of any quarterback in his class. He is also a very accurate passer as he completed 65.7 percent of his passes this season.

Mahomes has great mobility inside and outside of the pocket. He is athletic and talented enough to extend plays with his legs and can make accurate throws on the run.

My Pat Mahomes Throw of the Week: This 40 yard dart. He threw this fading left. We call that a cannon, kids. pic.twitter.com/HaEeMQKwxF — Will McKay (@Will_R_Mckay) September 18, 2016

A knock on Mahomes is he played in an air-raid offense at Texas Tech. He will need to be able to adjust and learn how to play in a pro-style offense at the next level.

Mahomes also has poor decision making at times. He made a habit out of throwing back across the field and relying on his arm strength to keep him out of trouble.

You won't get away with this in the NFL. #PatMahomes https://t.co/1qO1B7FK5F — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) January 11, 2017

Mahomes has some learning and adjusting to do, but if he’s there in the 2nd round, it should be a no-brainer for the Niners.

No. 5: Brad Kaaya, Miami

Projected Round: 3rd-4th

A three-year starter at the University of Miami, Brad Kaaya can be a sleeper in this years draft.

Kaaya, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, has an average arm, but his accuracy makes up for it. He had a career completion percentage of 60 percent.

To go compliment his accuracy, Kaaya has terrific touch on his passes. He can drop balls in his receivers hands on go routes and fades.

Brad Kaaya now holds the @CanesFootball record for all-time passing yards! #TheU ???? pic.twitter.com/XDGIg68u1x — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 27, 2016

Playing in a pro-style offense at Miami, he is a true pocket-passer and can read through his progressions quickly.

The main knock on Kaaya is his arm strength. If he can build up some arm strength, he can be an ideal starting quarterback in the NFL.

No. 6: Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech

Projected Round: 4th-6th

Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans is a true dual-threat quarterback.

In only one season for the Hokies, Evans passed for 3,546 yards, 29 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and completed 63.5 percent of his passes.

Evans added 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Arm strength. Size. Mobility. @rodfor6_ has the skills. And in 1 year at Blacksburg, Jerod Evans rewrote the @VT_Football record books. pic.twitter.com/uKL7ODWEbr — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 25, 2017

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Evans has the size to be an NFL quarterback.

Evans has a strong arm and the ability to throw the deep ball well. He is also good in the quick game due to good accuracy and quick release.

Evans will have to learn how to play in a pro-style offense, since Virginia Tech ran a spread offense.

If the Niners haven’t taken a quarterback in the middle to late rounds, Evans would be the guy to get.

No. 7: Davis Webb, California

Projected Round: 6th

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, California’s Davis Webb is a big guy with a big arm.

After transferring to Cal as a graduate student, Davis completed 61.6 percent of his passes and threw for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Arm strength and size are his biggest upside heading to the NFL.

Way early thoughts: Davis Webb has the best arm on the South roster. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 24, 2017

Webb also has good footwork and patience inside the pocket. His feet are moving at all times and he knows when to get rid of the football.

Like Mahomes, and Evans, Webb must adjust to playing in a pro style offense. He played in two spread offenses in college at Texas Tech and Cal.

No. 8: Nathan Peterman, Pittsburg

Projected Round: 6th-7th

In two years at Pitt, Nathan Peterman threw for 5,236 yards, 47 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Peterman is an accurate passer and can throw the the deep ball well. He has a quick release and can throw the fastball.

If I had to pick a quarterback winner today, Pitt's Nathan Peterman would be it. Ball zips out. Jimmy Garoppolo lite. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 25, 2017

Peterman works through his progressions well, as he is not just a one-read quarterback.

From the North practice, Nathan Peterman is the best QB out there. Hands down. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 25, 2017

He has good mobility and can extend plays with his legs. Peterman will buy time by rolling out, but always keeps his eyes down the field and is a pass-first quarterback.

Peterman played in a pro-style offense at Pitt, so that and his 6-foot-3 and 225 pound body frame catches attention from NFL scouts.

