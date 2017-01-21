2017 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

With the San Francisco 49ers starting a new chapter, a look at their 2017 NFL Draft with a seven-round mock draft.

You could say that the 2016 NFL season was one to forget for the San Francisco 49ers—but the same could be said of the previous year as well. Simply put, this traditional power has fallen from grace as of late and is now in a rebuilding phase coupled with another transition in terms of coaching regime. With that comes a highly intriguing venture into the 2017 NFL Draft.

With current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan likely to take the head coaching job, the hope is that they can now build a staff and roster that can grow into a contender once again. As they’ll pick second in the 2017 NFL Draft, they’ll have the opportunity to start picking those pieces.

So with the draft looming just over three months away, let’s start to take a look at what the San Francisco 49ers might do with a full seven-round mock draft. There are needs all over on both sides of the ball for the Niners, but they can make notable progress with a strong draft. Let’s see how they start that in the first round with pick No. 2 in the mock draft.

Note: This San Francisco 49ers mock was compiled using the Fanspeak On the Clock simulator.

Round 1, Pick 2: Mitch Trubisky, QB – North Carolina

In previous mock drafts, I’ve had the 49ers taking Jonathan Allen with the No. 2 overall pick. For my money, he’s the second-best player in this draft and a player who could give the 49ers a formidable front three for their defense, one full of youth as well. However, the coaching change that seems like it’s about to bring in an offensive guru, Shanahan, has changed my tune a bit. Now it seems imperative for them to get a franchise quarterback and Mitch Trubisky is the best chance to do that in this draft.

Trubisky is far from a perfect prospect. There are some issues with his mechanics that largely manifest when you look at his deep ball accuracy and timing of his throws. However, there are numerous other traits that make him look like a potential NFL star. He boasts great arm strength, tremendous poise, great accuracy when it comes to short and intermediate routes, and athleticism that allows him to both use his legs to move the ball in addition to extend plays before making his throw.

The North Carolina product is going to need to experience some growing pains, so potentially putting him behind a veteran for a year or two might not be the worst thing for the 49ers. After all, perhaps his biggest issue and an explanation for his sometimes off mechanics is the fact that he’s quite inexperienced, only starting one year in college. However, all of the tools are there for him to develop into a special NFL quarterback and be the guy to help lead San Francisco back to prominence.

Round 2, Pick 2: Corey Davis, WR – Western Michigan

Sometimes when you’re running a mock draft simulation, strange things happen and all you can do is take advantage. That’s what happened when Corey Davis dropped out of the first round and right into the laps of the 49ers. If this were to happen, the Niners would surely be thanking everything holy for the blessing they’d received as Davis has enormous potential while also filling a major need in San Francisco.

It’s no secret that the Niners receiving corps is almost wholly devoid of talent. While Torrey Smith is still a solid player, it’s been a while since we’ve seen him produce the way he did in Baltimore. Beyond that, it’s a slew of unproven players that haven’t exactly been shining when given opportunities—though quarterback play is somewhat to blame for that. However, Davis would almost certainly be the best of the bunch upon arrival.

Though there are concerns about the level of competition he faced at Western Michigan in addition to what his full route tree looks like at this point of his development, the physical tools and playmaking of Davis are undeniable. Not only is he a massive target with the potential to win any 50-50 ball at 6-3, 205 pounds, but he also boasts tremendous speed for a player his size and can take the top off of defenses. If he can continue to work on his route-running, he could be one of the best receivers in the NFL as his career moves on.

Round 3, Pick 2: Roderick Johnson, OT – Florida State

Early in the 2016 college season, most scouts would have pegged Florida State Seminoles offensive tackle Roderick Johnson as a potential first-round prospect. However, a junior in Tallahassee, Johnson turned in what ultimately amounts to an incomplete body of work. While there were times where he looked close to realizing his potential that he showed in previous seasons, there were also games where he looked far lesser a player than many had him pegged as.

It’s hard to knock Johnson too much considering the success of Dalvin Cook in the running game. While no one is going to mistake the Florida State product for Tyron Smith anytime soon in regards to how he can open up the edge or holes for running backs, he was effective in giving his star running back holes to use his burst to hit strongly. Where Johnson regressed a bit, though, was in his pass protection.

There were plenty times throughout the season where Johnson was effective against both power and speed rushes. However, there were too many times where his timing was off and he allowed his technique to be sloppy. Whether effort or just trying to rely on his physical tools are to blame, that’s really hurt his draft stock and why he’s available in the third round. As the 49ers need to add depth to their offensive line, though, Johnson has shown enough flashes to warrant San Fran taking him and looking to develop him into a consistent starting tackle in the NFL.

Round 4, Pick 2: Tanoh Kpassagnon, EDGE – Villanova

At least by my estimation, Tanoh Kpassagnon is one of the most interesting players in this draft. The first thing that jumps off the page when it comes to the big man is simply his size. At 6-7, 290 pounds, there aren’t many players playing in the front seven in this draft class that offer that unique type of trait right out of the gate. Though he played for Villanova in the FCS, Kpassagnon also showed tremendous versatility.

Kpassagnon was stout both as a pass rusher and in defending the run as both his sack numbers and tackles for loss throughout his career were impressive. Though he has the same concerns that all small-school players do in regards to level of competition, he’s displayed tremendous technique and feel for the game. In fact, that he was available in the fourth round in this simulation is tremendous value as he could potentially sneak up all the way into the second round when April rolls around.

Perhaps the biggest knock about Kpassagnon is that no one knows where he’ll best fit in terms of position. He’d make sense as a 3-4 defensive end, but there’s also the possibility that he could be an absolute force as an edge rusher with uncanny quickness for a man his size. The 49ers, though, simply need to keep adding talent and assets and then go from there. There’s not a player on the board here with the potential or intrigue that Kpassagnon brings to the table, so they nab him.

Round 4, Pick 37: Kyle Fuller, C – Baylor

Kyle Fuller might be the most experienced interior offensive line prospect entering the draft. 2016 marked his third consecutive season as a starter at center for Baylor and he again proved to be an asset on the line. Because there seems to be limited upside with the big man—and the fact that interior linemen don’t usually require the same draft capital as tackles—he slips to the end of the fourth round. Though it’s not a pressing need for the 49ers, that’s too great of value to add depth where they need it for this franchise to pass up.

Despite the fact that the Bears offense has seemingly taken steps backwards over the past two seasons from where they were during Fuller’s sophomore season, it was no fault of the center. Standing at 6-5, 315 pounds (listed), Fuller is a fantastic road-grader on the interior of a line that knows how to use his size to gain leverage and control his man to open up rushing lanes. He would be a nice asset opening holes for Carlos Hyde with the Niners.

Again, there’s limited upside when it comes to Fuller as he transitions to the pros. He has the skill-set to play and succeed right away and is versatile enough with his size to move to guard if needed. However, we saw from his junior to senior seasons that he might have plateaued in terms of development. That’s not a bad thing if he’s already quality, but it’s why San Francisco is able to add him in the late fourth round.

Round 5, Pick 2: Artavis Scott, WR – Clemson

With the 49ers nabbing a big potential game-breaking wide receiver in the second round (Corey Davis), their receiving corps is still lacking in a big way. They need to provide Trubisky—or whoever their quarterback is next season—with at least close to a full complement of weapons if they want to see anything resembling promise. Luckily, there’s a great option to be had with their first of two fifth-round selections, Artavis Scott out of Clemson.

At 5-11, 190 pounds, the differences between Scott and Davis in terms of what they offer as receivers is evident immediately. Where Davis can potentially dominate on the outside, Scott translates to being more of a traditional slot receiver in the NFL. He succeeded in that role for the Tigers this past season with the likes of Mike Williams and Deon Cain split out wide in the Clemson offense.

Scott isn’t going to be a burner that can blow opposing teams away with his speed. However, he can serve as a reliable possession receiver right away given his experience and going forward for the 49ers. For a team that is so devoid of offensive weapons entering the 2017 offseason, this would be a huge get for them this late in the draft if they were able to pull it off.

Round 5, Pick 17: Eddie Vanderdoes, DL – UCLA

Eddie Vanderdoes surprised a number of people with the decisions to forego his senior season with the UCLA Bruins and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Watching his tape, it’s not hard to see why there’s a belief that he should have done so. The inconsistency is very real when watching the big man up front and fighting in the trenches. However, there are also parts of his tape that make you see why he’s still an intriguing prospect worthy of a late-round look.

One of the black marks against Vanderdoes and a potential reason for his inconsistency and struggles this season was the fact that he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2015. Subsequently, there are injury concerns for the 6-4, 310-pound defensive lineman in addition to the problems that arise with his play. Chief among those problems that you’ll see on tape was that he’s basically a non-factor in the passing game at this point.

As absent as he is in terms of his pass rushing abilities, though, Vanderdoes indeed is a big body and sure tackler in the trenches that can help stuff the run. That obviously leaves him being a bit one-dimensonal, but there’s still the potential that he could further develop and become a more complete player once he gets into NFL practices with proper coaching. For the middle of the fifth round, grabbing a player like Vanderdoes gives the Niners solid value, which is why they can’t pass it up in the end.

Round 6, Pick 2: Cole Hikutini, TE – Louisville

Once again rounding back to the pass-catchers on the 49ers, one of Colin Kaepernick’s favorite targets this past season was tight end Vance McDonald. Though he was signed to an extension, I’m not convinced he has the overall pass-catching ability to be a mainstay in the San Francisco passing game. With that said, Louisville draft prospect Cole Hikutini certainly does.

Though he’s a great big-bodied target in the passing game, Hikutini’s glaring weakness is that he’s not a polished run-blocker and needs to put on muscle before he can really develop in that regard. However, the Cardinals product does have sure hands and big-play ability as a pass-catching tight end. He’ll need work and can develop behind McDonald, but there is big potential here for a player being selected in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 18: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB – Tennessee

Entering the 2016 college football season, many people expected big things from Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Unfortunately—as was the case with the Vols as a whole, really—the linebacker wasn’t able to live up to those expectations. Instead, he suffered an early-season injury that ultimately ended his final year in Knoxville prematurely.

While a bit undersized, Reeves-Maybin offers tremendous versatility as a linebacker. There’s potential there that he could develop into an edge-rusher in the 49ers’ 3-4 scheme, but there’s also the possibility of him occupying space in the middle of the defense as he has the athletic traits and run-stopping potential to be a solid middle linebacker. He’s one of those players who needs his medical tests to come back positive, but he has real potential if he can remain healthy.

Round 7, Pick 1: J.J. Dielman, OT – Utah

There were high hopes for J.J. Dielman in his redshirt senior season with the Utah Utes, lining up on the opposite side of Garrett Bolles, who will likely be taken in the first two rounds. Unfortunately, Dielman suffered a season-ending leg injury in October and didn’t get to produce at the level they’d hoped. Still, he offers promise given what he showed as a junior and with his frame.

Listed at a solid 6-5, 300 pounds, Dielman isn’t a freak athlete by any measure, but he’s strong and knows how to use his big frame to gain leverage on the edge. With that said, he needs to work on his footwork and technique as he tends to let that fall by the wayside at times. What’s more, a clean bill of health throughout the draft process could boost his value a bit. As for now, the 49ers add solid potential depth to their line, something that’s needed moving forward.

Round 7, Pick 2: Ben Boulware, LB – Clemson

Ben Boulware isn’t going to wow anyone with his strength or even his athletic traits. However, the Clemson inside linebacker proved to be a fantastic player in terms of instincts in coming up to stop the run, play the ball in the air, and simply make plays. What’s more, he’s also a player with a little attitude—the positive kind. Who doesn’t want a player on their team who gets a National Championship tattoo on his Achilles because a pundit said the linebackers would be Clemson’s Achilles’ heel?

It’s relatively certain that Boulware isn’t going to be a superstar at inside linebacker. However, he could provide solid depth and be a great situational player at the next level. In the late rounds, that’s all a team in as desperate need of talent as San Francisco can ultimately ask for.

