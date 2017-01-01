2017 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Guaranteed No. 2 Overall Pick

The San Francisco 49ers will hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, thanks to a Cleveland Browns Week 17 loss and regardless what the Niners do versus the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale.

The San Francisco 49ers had another chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in Week 17. All it would have taken was a Cleveland Browns win over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ B-team.

It looked as if it was going to happen too. Cleveland was driving into the red zone late in the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, only to fumble and send the game to overtime.

In OT, the Browns also managed to put up a go-ahead field goal. But Pittsburgh subsequently responded with a game-winning overtime touchdown and came away with the 27-24 victory.

As such, Cleveland will hold the top pick in the draft.

Regardless what San Francisco does in its Week 17 bout with the visiting Seattle Seahawks, the Niners will receive the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

A win over the Hawks would put San Francisco at 3-13 on the season, which would tie both the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2016 records. But the 49ers’ strength of schedule would give the Niners the tiebreaker in determining draft order.

Subsequent rounds in the draft would rotate though, if San Francisco finished with three wins.

At least 49ers fans can actually root for a win today against Seattle and not feel bad about Round 1 draft order.

