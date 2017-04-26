2017 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Final 7-Round Mock Draft with Trades

Here’s how the San Francisco 49ers attack the 2017 NFL Draft in the final 7-round mock raft with trades.

The 2017 NFL Draft is right around the corner and teams like the San Francisco 49ers are in a position to greatly improve their short and long-term rosters. The 49ers went 2-14 last season and hold the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

New general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have their work cut out for them, as this 49ers’ roster has many holes on both sides of the ball. The 49ers and that second overall pick have commonly been looked at as an obvious trade down spot.

San Francisco could easily just stay put and take an elite player like Solomon Thomas but I could see why trading down would be appealing. There is not any one player who is going to fix the 49ers. However, if they can hit on a number of picks, they could quickly be heading in the right direction.

In this seven-round mock draft, trades are on the table. With the FanSpeak Premium On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator, you can draft for a team and make trades using draft picks with other organizations. This practice is particularly enticing when using the 49ers because we can get a better idea of trade down scenarios.

Do the San Francisco 49ers trade down from number two or do they simply stay put? Check out this complete seven-round mock draft to find out.

Trade

49ers get 2017 1st Round Pick (11th Overall), 2017 1st Round Pick (32nd Overall), 2017 2nd Round Pick (42nd Overall) and 2017 3rd Round Pick (76th Overall) Saints get 2017 1st Round Pick (2nd Overall)

Dropping down from No. 2 to the 11th pick is a significant drop. Because of that, I tried hard to get a 2018 first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints. They wouldn’t budge, but I am happy with this haul.

In exchange for falling down nine spots, the 49ers pick up the final selection in the first round, the 10th pick in the second round and the 12th pick in the third round. Having this much extra draft capital, the 49ers can now aggressively trade up for specific targets later in the 2017 NFL Draft.

11

Leonard Fournette Running Back, LSU

The 49ers offense is a mess. They do not have a real franchise quarterback, clearly lack playmakers on the outside and have an average offensive line at best. Running back Carlos Hyde is probably their best offensive playmaker. So, why would they draft another running back in the first round?

Well, Hyde is pretty good when he is on the field, but keeping him on the field has been a struggle. There is no way that the 49ers can count on Hyde to be healthy going forward. Plus, while he is good, Leonard Fournette is going to be elite.

Fournette is an extremely powerful running back who the 49ers can build their offense around. He can dominate opposing defenders at the point of attack, running them over like they aren’t even there. Fournette also shows strong vision and great quickness to get to the whole. At 6-0, 240 pounds, you may not think that he is very fast, but Fournette has legitimate game-breaking speed.

He is the total package who has a chance to be one of the best players from the 2017 NFL Draft class. Fournette could come in and be the immediate focal point of the 49ers offense and give them a guy to build around. His power running style does not necessarily fit Shanahan’s typical offensive system, but Shanahan has shown the ability to adapt to the talent that he has on the field.

He will find a way to let Fournette be successful. If this selection happens in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers would be aggressively shopping Carlos Hyde. I would imagine that they could get a late third or early fourth round pick in exchange for Hyde.

32

Taco Charlton Defensive End, Michigan

As the first round continued to move along, I looked into many trade up scenarios. I made many offers in the 19-22 range, looking to move up for Temple linebacker Haason Reddick. But he went 22nd to the Miami Dolphins. So, I simply sat back, waited for my pick and Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton fell into my lap.

The 49ers are making a transition to a more traditional 4-3 defensive this season. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spent a lot of time with the Seattle Seahawks and expects to bring his attacking 4-3 defensive to the bay area. In order for the 49ers defense to be successful, they need to be able to create pressure from the edge.

Charlton is an interesting edge rusher who has a great combination of size (6-6, 277 pounds), athleticism and power. He does a great job of creating pressure off of the edge, using his unique length and athleticism for the position. Charlton has fantastic bend around the edge and should fit well as a traditional defensive end in the 49ers defense. His well-rounded skill set is extremely impressive and will undoubtedly help the 49ers in this defensive transition.

At Michigan, Charlton only started for one season and had up-and-down production. That is obviously a concern for the next level but his obvious upside is too enticing to ignore. Charlton is an extremely talented player at one of the most important positions on the field. He is a great value pick for the 49ers at the end of the first round and certainly helps make the trade down scenario work the trouble.

34

Marlon Humphrey Cornerback, Alabama

These early second-round selections have proved to be extremely valuable in recent years. They are great opportunities to look at trade down scenarios or they can bring legitimate first round talent to the mix. I had some trade down offers for this pick, but I could not pass up the opportunity to draft Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey looks like an ideal NFL cornerback. He is 6-0, 197 pounds and sticks to opposing receivers like glue. Humphrey is a former track star who has elite speed and athleticism for the position. He can go up and get the ball with the best of them and has the deep speed to keep up with even the fastest receivers.

He was a bit inconsistent at Alabama, having trouble tracking the deep ball at times. That issue must be fixed if he is going to have success at the next level, but his skills are far too tempting to ignore. Humphrey has a chance to be a legitimate shutdown cornerback in the NFL.

Like most positions on the roster, the 49ers’ cornerback situation is pretty ugly. They undoubtedly need to address the position in the 2017 NFL Draft with Humphrey being a player who would make a ton of sense.

42

Raekwon McMillan Linebacker, Ohio State

With their second-round selection acquired from the Saints’ trade, the 49ers find an enforcer for the middle of their defense. Raekwon McMillan is an extremely interesting linebacker prospect who should be an obvious target for the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

McMillan is a downhill run defender who consistently makes plays in the backfield. He is not afraid to aggressive angles in the run game and will put a runner on his back with power. McMillan is a fun linebacker to watch defend the run as he will fly around the field and make plays.

He does lack elite athleticism for the position, but McMillan undoubtedly has the speed to make an impact at the next level. Run defense is the best part of his game, but McMillan can also compete well in pass coverage. He is a smart defender who plays the passing lanes extremely well, especially in zone coverage.

Adding McMillan to the mix would round out the 49ers’ linebacker situation extremely well. He could plug-in and be a strong starter as a strong-side linebacker, joining NaVorro Bowman and Malcolm Smith. The 49ers have many needs, but they could knock one off of their board with the addition of McMillan in the early second round. Good fit and value here.

66

Taylor Moton Offensive Line, Western Michigan

If the 49ers take Fournette in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, they will clearly be looking to run a power rushing style of offense. Kyle Shanahan adapts his offense to his players extremely well and would be wise to build around Fournette.

With their third round selection, the 49ers find an offensive lineman who fits extremely well with Fournette and the power rushing game. Taylor Moton is a dominant run blocker who absolutely destroys defenders at the point of attack. His run blocking skills are top-notch for the NFL level right now.

The 49ers have obvious needs at offensive guard. While Moton played right tackle in college, he is probably best suited as a powerful road grating guard at the next level. Sticking Moton inside with last year’s first-round pick Joshua Garnett would be great for the 49ers offense. They would undoubtedly be able to create holes for a back like Fournette.

Moton is best known for his ability as a run blocker, but he has the natural athleticism and mobility to succeed in pass protection. He is certainly raw in that area, but Moton could grow into a strong pass protector. If that happens, the 49ers could decide to kick him back outside to right tackle.

76

JuJu Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver, USC

As I mentioned earlier, the 49ers have a ton of natural positional needs. There really is not a position where they are truly set at. However, there may not be a bigger hole on the roster than at wide receiver. I mean, Pierre Garcon is their No. 1 receiver.

The 49ers should obviously look to add talent to the wide receiver position in the 2017 NFL Draft. With their second third-round selection, the 49ers find a potential steal in USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster is a big (6-1, 215 pounds) and powerful receiver who is seemingly always open on the field. He does an incredible job of making himself big and available to the quarterback, consistently overpowering opposing defensive backs for the ball. Smith-Schuster is a true alpha male on the field. He is never going to step down from a fight and is not afraid to go over the middle of the field. That being said, Smith-Schuster lacks legitimate deep speed. He is never going to be a field stretcher at the next level.

Honestly, he just is what he is. Smith-Schuster is an interesting player who can make an impact. If the 49ers can use him well, as a big and powerful weapon out of the slot, he could have a ton of success in the NFL. In this range, he would be a perfect fit for the 49ers.

This selection is also the last pick made from the trade down scenario with the Saints. When it was all said and done, the 49ers landed Leonard Fournette, Taco Charlton, Raekwon McMillan and JuJu Smith-Schuster in exchange for the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. I think that it is fair to call that trade a major win for San Francisco.

109

Nathan Peterman Quarterback, Pittsburgh

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have been given an opportunity to rebuild this roster from scratch. Considering their long-term deals, the duo does not have to reach for a franchise quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 49ers can afford to be patient and it pays off here, landing Nathan Peterman in the fourth round.

Peterman does not have a particularly strong arm, but he is a smart, tough and accurate quarterback who knows how to make plays with the ball in his hands. Peterman will step up and make a play when his team needs it the most, showing the ability to produce with his arm and his legs.

Here in the fourth round, the 49ers take a shot on Peterman to add to their stock at the quarterback position. He joins Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley, giving the 49ers some relative upside for an extremely low price.

143

Julie’n Davenport Offensive Tackle, Bucknell

Joe Staley is still a top-tier left tackle, but it would not hurt to grab a developmental prospect at the position in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 49ers find their guy in Julie’n Davenport with their fourth-round compensatory pick.

Davenport is a big, long and smooth offensive tackle who has the raw skills to be a strong pass protector at the next level. However, he is far from a finished product and needs some polishing to be an impact starter. Taking a shot on Davenport here as the possible eventual replacement to Staley makes a ton of sense.

146

Jonnu Smith Tight End, Florida International

The Vance McDonald experiment never really worked, forcing me to look at tight end throughout this mock draft. The value never made sense until now, but the 49ers find themselves a strong player at the position in Jonnu Smith.

Smith is a fast and athletic linebacker who can stretch the middle of the field. He also shows a ton of ability making plays after the catch and is a competitive blocker. Smith is relatively raw but his upside at the next level is for real.

161

Bucky Hodges Tight End, Virginia Tech

I couldn’t find a great value at tight end earlier in the draft, so I decided to double up at the position in the fifth round. Bucky Hodges is listed as a tight end, but he is basically going to be a receiver at the next level.

Hodges is 6-6, 257 pounds and has great athleticism for the position. He is a true threat down the field and can go up and get the ball extremely well. Hodges is not much of a blocker but he will be a receiving threat at the next level. Adding one true impact tight end would be ideal, but the 49ers doubling up on their chances to hit at the position makes plenty of sense as well.

198

Ejuan Price EDGE, Pittsburgh

You can never have too many guys who can get after the quarterback. Ejuan Price lacks ideal size and length to be an impact pass rusher at the next level. That being said, his speed and athleticism on the edge are for real. Price has a rich injury history but really performed well the past two season. He is a potential impact edge rusher who would fit extremely well in the 49ers’ new attacking 4-3 defense.

202

Travis Rudolph Wide Receiver, Florida State

We talked about the 49ers’ issues at wide receiver earlier and they look to add some depth to the position here in the sixth round. Travis Rudolph is not the biggest, fastest or most athletic receiver in the draft. His upside is relatively limited at the next level. That being said, he is a smooth and efficient route runner who simply knows how to get open. Rudolph is a pro-ready prospect who could make a real immediate impact for a receiver-needy team.

219

Lorenzo Jerome Safety, Saint Francis (PA)

With their 12th and final selection of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers find a potential impact player at the safety position. Lorenzo Jerome did not play against elite competition and there are real athleticism concerns. However, he is an absolute ballhawk who could be a massive weapon on the back-end down the line.

