2017 NFL Draft Rumors: Cleveland Browns Trying To Trade For Kirk Cousins

After Mitchell Trubisky was taken at No. 2 in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are now trying to trade for Kirk Cousins, reportedly.

The Cleveland Browns did the obvious and right thing with the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Myles Garrett was on the board and they threw smokescreens, but took the Texas A&M defensive end. Armed with the 12th pick as well, though, the hope assumedly was that they’d still be able to get their quarterback preference in Mitchell Trubisky.

Instead, the Chicago Bears did the unthinkable. From the third pick, the Bears traded a king’s ransom to move up one spot. With that pick they took the aforementioned North Carolina quarterback, Trubisky.

No matter how smart and great the Garrett selection is, the Browns are still without a viable option at quarterback for now. Trubisky is also no longer an option. So what do they now do in that situation? Apparently they come out of the gate throwing every punch in their arsenal.

Soon after the Trubisky pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported that the Browns were in talks with the Washington Redskins. The subject: trying to trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins — and as Rapaport had to clarify, this is 100 percent legitimate:

Wow. Cleveland is trying to trade for Kirk Cousins. This is real. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

Despite the Garrett selection and an army of draft picks remaining, the Browns are still a ways away from having complete enough of a roster to viably compete as a playoff team. It’s worth noting, though, that Rapaport said on the broadcast that the Washington didn’t appear interested.

Subsequently, it’s hard to see the logic in that move. Maybe the Browns are working on trying to broker another type of deal in the 2017 NFL Draft. Or maybe they really want the Starship Factory of Sadness to be steered by Captain Kirk. We’ll certainly find out over the remaining 250 picks or so in the draft.

