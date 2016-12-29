2017 NFL draft rankings: Edge rushers
A premium has been placed on edge rushers for decades, but rarely have they been as coveted as they are now, and this draft class has a stockpile of standouts. We’ve combined defensive ends and pass-rushing outside linebackers into one group here, because the difference between 4–3 and 3–4 edge defenders is as narrow as ever.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Measurables
|1
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|6' 5″, 262 lbs.
|2
|Derek Barnett
|Tennessee
|6' 3″, 265 lbs.
|3
|Tim Williams
|Alabama
|6' 4″, 252 lbs..
|4
|DeMarcus Walker
|Florida State
|6' 4″, 280 lbs.
|5
|Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|6' 3″, 256 lbs.
|6
|Carl Lawson
|Auburn
|6' 2″, 253 lbs.
|7
|Takkarist McKinley
|UCLA
|6' 4″, 230 lbs.
|8
|Charles Harris
|Missouri
|6' 3″, 235 lbs.
|9
|Harold Landry
|Boston College
|6' 3″, 250 lbs.
|10
|Ryan Anderson
|Alabama
|6' 2″, 253 lbs.
Frankly, I ran out of room—the list of edge defenders with Round 3-and-up potential could go another five to 10 guys deep: Marquis Haynes, Ejuan Price, Dawuane Smoot, Devonte Fields … just keeps going. Among those who are here, Garrett, Barnett and Williams all have the look of top-15 picks, while both Walker and Thomas could be in that range. McKinley is a hyper-active defender who benefited when UCLA shifted from a 3–4 to a 4–3. And if you want a plug-and-play end in a 4–3 scheme, Walker could be your guy. Harris might have the best spin move in college football. Landry just wrapped his Boston College career with a brilliant bowl-game performance against Maryland.
