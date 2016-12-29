2017 NFL draft rankings: Edge rushers

A premium has been placed on edge rushers for decades, but rarely have they been as coveted as they are now, and this draft class has a stockpile of standouts. We’ve combined defensive ends and pass-rushing outside linebackers into one group here, because the difference between 4–3 and 3–4 edge defenders is as narrow as ever.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Myles Garrett Texas A&M 6' 5″, 262 lbs. 2 Derek Barnett Tennessee 6' 3″, 265 lbs. 3 Tim Williams Alabama 6' 4″, 252 lbs.. 4 DeMarcus Walker Florida State 6' 4″, 280 lbs. 5 Solomon Thomas Stanford 6' 3″, 256 lbs. 6 Carl Lawson Auburn 6' 2″, 253 lbs. 7 Takkarist McKinley UCLA 6' 4″, 230 lbs. 8 Charles Harris Missouri 6' 3″, 235 lbs. 9 Harold Landry Boston College 6' 3″, 250 lbs. 10 Ryan Anderson Alabama 6' 2″, 253 lbs.

Frankly, I ran out of room—the list of edge defenders with Round 3-and-up potential could go another five to 10 guys deep: Marquis Haynes, Ejuan Price, Dawuane Smoot, Devonte Fields … just keeps going. Among those who are here, Garrett, Barnett and Williams all have the look of top-15 picks, while both Walker and Thomas could be in that range. McKinley is a hyper-active defender who benefited when UCLA shifted from a 3–4 to a 4–3. And if you want a plug-and-play end in a 4–3 scheme, Walker could be your guy. Harris might have the best spin move in college football. Landry just wrapped his Boston College career with a brilliant bowl-game performance against Maryland.

