2017 NFL Draft: Ranking Minnesota Vikings 5 Biggest Needs

With plenty of holes to fill in the coming months, the Minnesota Vikings would be wise to address these five needs during the 2017 NFL Draft.

Based on what we saw in 2016, the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do this offseason. There are a number of issues that must be addressed, both on and off the field. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s what needs to be done to take advantage of the potential this roster possesses.

While free agency will be a good opportunity for the Vikings to add some pieces to the puzzle, the real impact could be made during the 2017 NFL Draft.

It may be lacking offensive tackle talent, but the 2017 draft class definitely offers a lot of excellent talent. Even without a first-round pick (traded away for Sam Bradford), the Vikings shouldn’t have too much trouble finding players capable of making an early impact. At the very least, they should secure some quality depth.

No matter what they do, the Vikings need to find potential fixes at their biggest positions of need. They simply can’t expect to compete in 2017 without some notable upgrades. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the five biggest draft needs for the Vikings heading into the 2017 offseason.

5. Cornerback

Throughout the 2016 campaign, the Vikings fielded one of the more underrated secondaries in the NFL. A big part of that was their impressive depth at cornerback and the emergence of Xavier Rhodes as a true No. 1. However, with 2017 on the horizon, the picture isn’t looking so pretty.

Captain Munnerlyn is a pending free agent, and chances are he won’t re-sign with Minnesota. Terence Newman is coming off an outstanding season, but may be headed for retirement. Even if he does decide to prolong his NFL career, he’s also set to enter free agency and may not return to the Vikings.

Losing both of those players would be a big blow to the Minnesota defense. They’d still have Rhodes, but would be forced to rely on Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander much more in 2017. That’s not the worst situation to be in, but they could definitely use some more depth moving forward.

I’m not sure they need to spend anything more than a Day 3 pick on a cornerback. However, based on the potential losses they’re about to suffer, the Vikings may opt to grab a young cover man or two during the draft.

4. Running Back

It seems strange, but the future is as uncertain as ever at running back. Adrian Peterson may not be back in 2017, although he apparently wants to be (via ESPN’s Ben Goessling). That, however, would mean him taking a significant pay cut, which is possible but not guaranteed.

On top of that, Matt Asiata is scheduled to be a free agent. While he appears content in Minnesota, it wouldn’t come as a surprise for him to test his luck via free agency. If he leaves and Peterson gets the ax, that would leave the Vikings with Jerick McKinnon, C.J. Ham and Bishop Sankey as the top backs. Obviously, something would need to be done if that were the case.

With how loaded the 2017 class is at running back, it seems like a fair assertion to guess the Vikings would target a runner early. With two third- and fourth-round picks, drafting a young back will likely be in order.

Getting the ground game going should be a priority this offseason. While that starts with some upgrades along the offensive line, adding an exciting young back to the mix would help. There will be plenty of options for the Vikings to ponder when the 2017 NFL Draft gets under way.

3. Offensive Line Depth

If there’s one thing we learned this year, it’s that having quality depth is imperative to being a contender. When injuries pilled up and the Vikings were forced to rely on their backup offensive linemen, it all came crashing down on them. That’s why, this offseason, they need to start adding some quality depth to the front five. The draft would be an ideal opportunity to do just that.

Depending on what they do with their early-round picks, the Vikings could spend a couple of picks on young, high-upside offensive linemen. The 2017 class isn’t exactly loaded with talented blockers, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t capable contributors ripe for the picking. If there’s anyone who can find them, it’s Rick Spielman and his scouting department.

Joe Berger is an exceptional starting center, but is getting older and can’t seem to stay healthy. Alex Boone was a solid addition last offseason, but the other guard spot is unstable and doesn’t have much depth to speak of. As for the offensive tackle position, we all know the problems in that department.

Unless they find some diamonds in the rough during free agency, the Vikings need to add some depth up front during the draft. Otherwise, we may see another train wreck like the one that occurred during the 2016 campaign.

2. Defensive Tackle

Realistically, the Vikings have a great amount of talent at defensive tackle. Linval Joseph is a star, albeit an inconsistent one. Sharrif Floyd looked to be on the verge of a breakout season before missing all but one game in 2016 with a knee issue. The depth is decent, but not all that impressive.

Moving forward, the Vikings could use another starting-caliber defensive tackle. Especially with Floyd an unknown at this point and Joseph often injured, a new playmaker along the interior would be a welcomed addition in Minnesota.

Now don’t get me wrong–the Viking have some solid options further down the depth chart. Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephens were serviceable this season, and Toby Johnson seems to possess at least a little potential after spending most of the 2016 campaign on the practice squad.

While I’m not sure spending a Day 2 pick on a defensive tackle is necessary, a fourth-round pick wouldn’t be out of the question. There’s some solid mid-round talent in the 2017 draft class, which could provide Minnesota with an ideal opportunity to fill a significant gap in their defensive depth chart.

Put simply, they need consistency along the interior of the defensive line. The draft should give the Vikings a solid chance to cross that need off their to-do list.

1. Offensive Tackle

Oh boy, do the Vikings need a new offensive tackle or three in the worst of ways. They quickly lost Matt Kalil and Andre Smith this season, and proceeded to put together one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

T.J. Clemmings was an unmitigated disaster at left tackle. Whenever the Vikings needed a big play, you could almost count on Clemmings to whiff on a block and let Bradford get crushed from the blindside. Moving forward with him as a starter would be a very bad decision.

They also tried players like Jake Long and Jeremiah Sirles, but no one could seem to provide consistent, quality blocking. If it wasn’t for the miserable play at offensive tackle, the Vikings might actually have been able to capitalize on their 5-0 start.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota tried to address the position during free agency, but the options are limited. Even if they do add a veteran when the market opens, you better believe Spielman will be looking for a steal during the 2017 NFL Draft. They simply can’t settle with what they currently have on the roster.

Of course, the 2017 offensive tackle class isn’t any bit more impressive. Regardless, the Vikings will absolutely be looking to bring one or two prospects aboard in the early rounds.

