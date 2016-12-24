2017 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch: Dec. 26-29 Bowls

After an exciting first week of bowl season, college football’s postseason is about to kick into full gear. Fourteen more bowls will be jam packed into the next four days, including one featuring the presumptive first-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While most of the invitations to postseason all-star games such as the Senior Bowl have already been sent out, there’s always a chance someone could earn a last-minute slot with a stellar bowl performance. However for the majority of the 2017 NFL Draft class, this will be the last time they take the field prior to the Scouting Combine or pro days.

So who will the NFL scouts be watching over the course of the next four days? While every draft-eligible prospect will get a look, there are particular prospects and matchups that will garner the most attention. Here’s a look at which prospects to keep an eye on in preparation for the 2017 NFL Draft.

St. Petersburg Bowl: Fred Ross (WR – Mississippi State)

He may not have Dak Prescott throwing him the football anymore, but Mississippi State wide receiver Fred Ross is still the 2017 NFL Draft prospect to watch in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

After missing out on spring practice and a chance to work with new starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Ross got off to a slow start this season.

While he didn’t catch nearly as many passes or gain as many yards as he did a year ago, Ross became a much bigger threat in the red zone this season.

His 12 touchdowns on the year more than doubled his career total coming into the season, with eight of those coming from inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

In the St. Petersburg Bowl, Ross will matchup against the red hot RedHawks of Miami, Ohio. Miami started the season 0-6, but won six in-a-row to close out the season and become bowl eligible. The 6-foot-2 Ross will have a size advantage over both starting cornerbacks for Miami, who are each listed at under six-feet tall.

Look for the Bulldogs to take advantage of that size difference both in the pass and run games. Ross is a solid blocker who will help set the edge for the Mississippi State rushing attack.

Quick Lane Bowl: Harold Landry (DE – Boston College)

In a battle of former Atlantic Coast Conference foes, Boston College and Maryland will face off in this year’s Quick Lane Bowl. Neither program is loaded with NFL talent, however Boston College does have one of the most underrated edge rushers in the nation.

Harold Landry is only a junior and its unknown if he’ll enter the 2017 NFL Draft, however it is known that he applied for a draft grade from the advisory committee. A day-two selection isn’t out of the question for Landry, although he still has work to do for the Eagles.

His main objective will be putting pressure on and bringing down Maryland quarterback Perry Hills.

Landry is tied for the nation’s lead in sacks with 15 and is alone at the top with seven forced fumbles.

Landry and the Eagles should win the turnover battle in this one, but the offense will have to take advantage of those turnovers in order for Boston College to come away with the victory.

Independence Bowl: Matthew Dayes (RB – NC State) vs. Zach Cunningham (ILB – Vanderbilt)

There are a couple of intriguing one-on-one matchups in this game. Vanderbilt left tackle Will Holden against North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb is certainly one of them. However, the biggest matchup is the one pitting Wolfpack running back Matthew Dayes against the Commodores first-team All-American inside linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Cunningham is a potential first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has been as productive as any inside linebacker in the country this season. He led Vanderbilt this season in several statistical categories, including tackles (119), tackles for a loss (16.5), forced fumbles (two), fumble recoveries (four) and blocked kicks (one).

Despite the extra attention he’s received from opposing offenses, Cunningham has still been able to shoot gaps and beat the ball carrier to the point of attack. That won’t be easy in this contest going up against the quick and agile Matthew Dayes.

After battling a foot injury for much of last season, Dayes has been at full strength this year and is the most dynamic playmaker for the Wolfpack. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards this season and has over 250 as a receiver. His versatility will challenge Cunningham and the Commodores, however Vanderbilt has answered multiple challenges already this season. Shutting down Dayes should solidify a spot in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft for Cunningham. Dayes on the other hand, is a projected mid-round pick.

Heart of Dallas Bowl: Eric Keena (P – North Texas)

Army ran for more yards per game than any other team in the FBS besides New Mexico this season. If North Texas is going to win this game, the Mean Green must employ a bend but don’t break defense. One way to accomplish that is by forcing the opponent to drive the length of the field. If the North Texas offense stalls, it will be up to punter Eric Keena to win the field position battle.

Keena has been very effective this season, averaging close to 44 yards per punt. While he has a booming leg, nearly 40 percent of his punts have traveled over 50 yards, it’s his ability to pin the opponent deep in their own territory that allows North Texas to flip the field. He’s landed 20 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line while only three have resulted in touchbacks.

These two teams squared off back in October with North Texas winning 35-18. Army fumbled seven times and threw four interceptions in that game, but don’t expect the same to happen in the rematch. The Mean Green can’t rely solely on the defense this time around, special teams, particularly punter Eric Keena, will also need to come up big.

Military Bowl: Marquel Lee (ILB – Wake Forest)

Although Temple has garnered the attention of the national media over the past few weeks with former head coach Matt Rhule moving to Baylor and former Florida defensive coordinator Geoff Collins taking his place next season, a Wake Forest defender is who scouts will be watching in this game.

Temple has the highest-rated prospects in this game with Dion Dawkins at left tackle and Haason Reddick at defensive end, but Marquel Lee has the most to gain in the Military Bowl. The Deamon Deacons inside linebacker will have his hands full in the middle of the defense as he attempts to slow down quarterback P.J. Walker and running back Jahad Thomas.

Lee enters this game two tackles away from the century mark for the season, and four away from setting a personal best. He’s helped boost his 2017 NFL Draft stock this season with his improvement against the pass. Although he will often drop into coverage, Lee has still managed to record 7.5 sacks. The defense struggled down the stretch and was significantly overmatched by Clemson and Louisville, but will look to get back on track against Temple in the season finale.

Holiday Bowl: Luke Falk (QB – Washington State)

In what is widely thought of as a marginal quarterback class, Luke Falk is one of the juniors who may decide to make the jump to the next level a year early. A solid showing against Minnesota’s senior-laden secondary would go a long way in helping him make that decision.

Falk is completing a career-high 71 percent of his passes this season, while the Golden Gophers have held opponents to just a 56 percent completion rate. As expected from a Mike Leach coached team, the offense runs through Falk. Over the past two seasons, he’s combined to account for more than 70 percent of the team’s total offense. However this season, Falk has been much more efficient and decisive with his decision making. This is especially true on third downs, as Falk has improved his conversion rate through the air from 40.9 percent as a sophomore, to 48.6 percent this season as a junior.

The big question in this game is which Minnesota team will show up. The Golden Gophers ended their short-lived boycott just 10 days before this game. This could very well turn into a cakewalk for the Cougars, but it will be the decision after the game from Falk that the NFL will be closely monitoring. His addition to a weak 2017 NFL Draft class at the quarterback position would give teams another prospect to consider on day two of the draft.

Cactus Bowl: Jeremy McNichols (RB – Boise State)

In what will be interim head coach Jim Grobe’s final game at Baylor, the Bears will head west to take on Boise State. With two high-powered offenses taking the field, it’s no surprise a skill position player is the 2017 NFL Draft prospect to watch.

Only a junior, Jeremy McNichols is set to join former Boise State running backs Doug Martin and Jay Ajayi in the NFL. Martin was a first-round pick in 2012 and Ajayi was selected in round five in 2015. McNichols should come off the board somewhere between the two, likely on day two of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9 dual threat out of the backfield has 53 touchdowns over the past two seasons, with 3,000 yards gained on the ground and another 910 through the air. His production hasn’t been the result of a weak Mountain West schedule either. In four games versus power five opponents as a starter, McNichols has accounted for 598 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’ll look to increase that total in the Cactus Bowl against a Baylor team not known for defense.

Other running backs, including Baylor’s Shock Linwood, may be sitting out their bowl games to prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft, but McNichols is expected to suit up. He’ll play a big role for the Broncos in their quest to knock off another Big 12 school in a bowl game.

Pinstripe Bowl: Adam Bisnowaty (OT – Pittsburgh) vs. Ifeadi Odenigbo (DE – Northwestern)

Pittsburgh and Northwestern may not be stacked with future first-round picks, but both teams have prospects who have a chance to be day one or two picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. The majority of the prospects will be on the field when the Panthers have the football, including the most intriguing matchup of the game.

Pittsburgh will be sending at least three players on offense to the Senior Bowl this season, with quarterback Nathan Peterman, left tackle Adam Bisnowaty and left guard Dorian Johnson accepting invitations. Johnson may be the first prospect selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it’s the man to his left who will be involved in the one-on-one matchup scouts will be watching closely. Bisnowaty will try to protect his quarterback’s blind side against pass-rush specialist Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Team pass blocking efficiency leaders

Pitt 93.4

Boise State 91.9

Missouri 91.0

Tulsa 90.9

Washington State 90.5 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 15, 2016

Bisnowaty is a four-year starter at left tackle who has matched up against the best edge rushers the ACC has to offer. In his final collegiate game, he will face the only defender from Northwestern to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors this season. Odenigbo recorded just 22 tackles on the season, however 10 of those were sacks. He’s very similar to Jabaal Sheard of the New England Patriots. Both are 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge rushers who are on the field for one reason – to sack the quarterback. Coincidentally, Sheard played his collegiate ball at Pittsburgh.

Bisnowaty has a third-round grade entering bowl season, however the lack of top-tier offensive tackles will boost his stock. Odenigbo on the other hand entered the season as a likely undrafted free agent, but has significantly helped his stock. Another solid performance against a next-level left tackle will see him climb 2017 NFL Draft boards even higher.

Russell Athletic Bowl: Brad Kaaya (QB – Miami)

Although he’s taken a backseat this season to Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Mitch Trubisky, Brad Kaaya is still going to be selected early in the 2017 NFL Draft if he declares. The Miami quarterback will have one final opportunity to impress next-level decision makers in the Russell Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Facing a Big 12 defense, Kaaya should be in line for a big day.

Like the Hurricanes, Kaaya has finished the season strong. During Miami’s current four-game winning streak, the junior signal caller has thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception. He’s been a much more decisive thrower over the last month of the season, and his 2017 NFL Draft has risen as a result.

One aspect of Kaaya’s game that has greatly improved this season is his ability to bounce back from a mistake. Last season, he turned the ball over seven times. On the seven drives following those turnovers, Miami managed just a single field goal. This season, Kaaya has played with a shorter memory and has led the Hurricanes to three touchdowns on eight drives following one of his turnovers.

While only a junior, the NFL has plenty of tape and notes on Kaaya. The Russell Athletic Bowl will be his 38th career start, more than Kizer and Trubisky have combined. While he may no longer be in the running to be the first QB off the board, Kaaya does have the potential to be a late first or early second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Foster Farms: Dan Feeney (G – Indiana) vs. Lowell Lotulelei (DT – Utah)

There are quite a few high-caliber matchups in the trenches this bowl season, but they don’t get much better than the one taking place in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Indiana’s Dan Feeney will look to control the interior of the line as he takes on Utah’s 310-pound defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei.

Unfortunately, this matchup might not happen as frequently has NFL scouts would like. The Hoosiers have been riddled with injuries along the offensive line and Feeney has been forced to play right tackle the past four games. While he has still seen some snaps at right guard, the first-team All-American won’t line up across from Lotulelei too often.

Lotulelei is primarily the right defensive tackle in Utah’s 4-3 defense, however he does play some one-technique which would give the right guard an opportunity to block him depending on the play call.

Although these two may only faceoff on a handful of plays throughout the game, all eyes will be glued to these two prospects when that occurs. Both players are projected day two picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Texas Bowl: Myles Garrett (DE – Texas A&M)

When the likely first-overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft is on the field, all eyes (especially those in Cleveland) will be on number 15 in maroon and white. Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder has been around college football for a long time, but even he may have a difficult time game planning for Myles Garrett.

Garrett is widely-considered the best prospect available in the 2017 NFL Draft, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, is graded very high by the Cleveland Browns who are currently set to pick first overall.

Browns have ‘astronomical grade’ on Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, per source.https://t.co/vBUhkmLNmv https://t.co/lPJtsLHm3S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2016

Despite being limited to just 10 games this season, Garrett has still managed to record 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. One aspect of Garrett’s game that has to be appealing to NFL teams is the work he puts in to turn his weaknesses into strengths. After his freshman season, the biggest knock on Garrett was his play against the run. In 2015, he went from being the 104th ranked 4-3 defensive end by Pro Football Focus as a freshman, to 45th best as a sophomore.

Entering this season, technique, specifically hand usage, was viewed as his biggest weakness. He once again improved in this area significantly, shedding blocks much quicker and more frequently than ever before. That includes this move against Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson, projected to be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, in which Garrett gets his hands inside Robinson’s shoulder pads and tosses him aside to make the stop in the backfield.

Unless the Browns fall in love with one of the quarterbacks, although that would be a more reasonable selection with their second first-round pick, Garrett will soon be calling Cleveland home.

Birmingham Bowl: Darius English and Marquavius Lewis (DE – South Carolina)

South Florida has one of the best rushing attacks in college football, so it will be up to the South Carolina defense to keep this game close. If that’s going to happen, it will be Will Muschamp’s two defensive ends who have to step up.

Darius English and Marquavius Lewis will have one job in this game; prevent quarterback Quinton Flowers and running back Marlon Mack from getting to the edge and gaining large chunks of yards. The pair ran for over 2,500 yards and combined to score 30 touchdowns on the ground this season. All while averaging more than 7.5 yards per carry.

The two defensive ends from South Carolina have recorded 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss this year, with most of the production coming from English.

The Birmingham Bowl won’t be decided by how many stops the pair make in the backfield, but more so by how many stops the two make within five yards of the line of scrimmage. If the Bulls continue to average over seven yards per carry, the Gamecocks won’t stand a chance.

Belk Bowl: Tights Ends Jeremy Sprinkle (Arkansas) and Bucky Hodges (Virginia Tech)

Other than a potential Alabama versus Clemson title game, no other bowl game will feature two tight ends as talented as Jeremy Sprinkle of Arkansas and Virginia Tech’s Bucky Hodges. While both schools have talent at other skill positions, this game will be decided by the tight ends.

Both prospects possess solid size for the tight end position, with Sprinkle listed at 6-foot-6, 256 pounds and Hodges coming in at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds. Sprinkle is more of a traditional red zone threat, catching eight of his 11 career touchdowns from inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Hodges on the other hand, has been more of a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and routinely matches up with cornerbacks on the outside. He’s a vertical threat and has been a favorite target of quarterback Jerod Evans from anywhere on the field.

As a junior, Hodges doesn’t have to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, however his addition would add to an already loaded tight end class. Hodges is a potential day two pick in the 2017 NFL Draft if he declares, while Sprinkle is more than likely going to be selected on day three.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph (QB) and James Washington (WR) vs. Colorado Secondary

Defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt leaving Colorado for Oregon may or may not have a significant impact in this game, but the matchup to watch is still between the Colorado secondary and Oklahoma State passing game.

It has been reported that both Mason Rudolph and James Washington are expected to return to Oklahoma State next season, however a monstrous game against a very talented Colorado defense may force the two to think twice before making an official announcement.

Big news from OSU: James Washington and Mason Rudolph are expected to return for their senior seasons: https://t.co/iqK7Sl4IDn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 19, 2016

The Colorado secondary is loaded with talented seniors who should all be selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. The top talent is cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, with fellow cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and strong safety Tedric Thompson not far behind. Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who is only a sophomore, is another playmaker in the Buffaloes secondary. All three seniors will get to display their talents in front of NFL scouts not only in the Alamo Bowl, but in an all-star game as well. Awuzie is headed to the Senior Bowl, while Witherspoon and Thompson have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Game.

The combination of Rudolph and Washington has cooled late in the season, with Washington catching just six passes for 77 yards and no touchdowns over the final two games of the season. There’s no denying how effective the battery has been however, especially on the deep ball. Washington has caught three touchdown passes this season of more than 80 yards.

While the Colorado secondary has been very aggressive this season, the defensive backs have to be careful not to be beaten deep in this game. With Rudolph looking for Washington downfield, expect a safety to shade to his side of the field. If Rudolph and Washington can beat the coverage, don’t be surprised if one, or both, forego their senior season and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

