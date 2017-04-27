2017 NFL Draft: Possible Candidates To Trade Up Or Down

Nothing in the 2017 NFL Draft is close to set in stone, and these five teams could be on the move and make trades on draft day.

There is a storm forming over the 2017 NFL Draft, and the chance for extreme trades is high. As team interests and position depth collide, they are forming a perfect storm of uncertainty that could lead to multiple trades.

Prior to the NFL Combine, the 2017 quarterback class was considered the weakest in a decade. Since then, signal callers like Mitch Tribusky and DeShaun Watson have experienced a rise in their draft stock. Meanwhile, there are plenty of teams in desperate need of quarterback help.

The Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos are either looking for a immediate or future starters. That has caused the draft stock for the second tier of quarterbacks to rise into the first round.

The Cleveland Browns have been the center of any chaos that has erupted in recent drafts. Whether they are trading up to get a quarterback, or trading back to amass picks, the Browns have not been shy about making draft day trades. This year all attention is on the Browns again as they weigh who they will pick at No. 1 overall. Will they pass on the once-in-a-lifetime pass rusher like Myles Garrett, or start a quarterback rush by drafting Mitchell Trubisky.

Here is a look at the teams that could be involved in draft day trades in the 2017 NFL Draft, starting of course with those Browns:

Cleveland Browns: Trade Down In First

The Browns have the first and 12th overall picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. Instead of drafting the best rookie pass-rusher in the last five years, they are considering forcing the issue by either drafting Trubisky or trading to a team who will. Of course, the Browns could get both the top player at No. 1 in the draft and a starting quarterback at No. 12. But even the perfect draft scenario won’t prevent the Browns from at least trying to screw it up.

.@MikeSilver reports @nflnetwork that Browns GM Sashi Brown says he’s known for two weeks who he wants to take at #1. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 26, 2017

San Francisco 49ers: Trade No. 2 overall

The 49ers have needs at nearly every position group. While getting one of the top pass-rushers would nice. They can get just as much value by trading down and drafting a few extra players to fill the holes.

Wouldn’t be surprised to see a team trade back into round 1 for #Cal‘s Davis Webb. One national scout said “He has Dak-like intangibles.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

New York Jets: Trade Down

The Jets are another team in rebuild mode. They are also in desperate need of a quarterback. If there is an early run on Quarterbacks they might trade up to get their guy. Otherwise they may be just as happy trading down and picking up a few more picks.

Baltimore Ravens: Trade Up!

The Ravens could trade up but for a different reason. They need a wide receiver and their targets, Corey Davis and Mike Williams, are projected to go in the top half of the draft. They could be a trade partner for either the 49ers, Jets or Browns if any of those teams decide to stay out of the quarterback frenzy.

Houston Texans: Trade Up!

If Deshaun Watson is there in late 1, keep an eye on the #Texans. His visit was overwhelmingly positive for all. He loved it, team did, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

Trading into the top-10 from the bottom third round of the draft will be a nearly impossible feat for the Texans. However, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, their seems to be mutual love between the Texans and Deshaun Watson. Is the love strong enough to trade into the middle of Round 1 if Watson happens to drop? We’ll find out

