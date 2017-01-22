2017 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now in the offseason and eyeing the 2017 NFL Draft. Time for a seven-round mock draft to see how they can get better.

There were high hopes for the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers offense in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Rather than realizing them, Mike Tomlin led his team into Gillette Stadium like a lamb to slaughter. The New England Patriots torched the shaky Steelers defense and the Pittsburgh offense never really stood a chance after that. Subsequently, it’s time to look to the offseason and the 2017 NFL Draft.

Obviously their finish as the AFC runners-up leaves them picking at the end of rounds, but the Steelers own their pick in every round in addition to a fifth-round compensatory pick. As such, they still have the potential to help address weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

To see how they could do that in April’s draft, the end of their season is prime time for a seven-round mock draft. While this might not wholly be an indication of who they take, it’s a good assessment of needs and player value after the AFC title game. With that in mind, the Steelers are on the clock at No. 30 in this mock of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Note: This mock draft was compiled using the Fanspeak On the Clock mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 30: Tim Williams, EDGE – Alabama

One thing that the Steelers are facing this season is two key linebackers heading into free agency. Both James Harrison and Jarvis Jones are slated to hit the open market and it’s unclear that whether or not the Steelers plan to bring either back. Regardless, they need to beef up their pass rush moving forward and get younger on the edge of their defensive front. So taking arguably the best pure pass rusher in the draft, Tim Williams, is an easy call at No. 30.

Williams definitely has a deserved reputation coming into the draft as a one-dimensional player. That one dimension is what he does in terms of generating pressure and he’s fantastic at it. The burst that he comes off of the edge with is staggering and he has the explosion to shoot into the backfield like a missile. If you’re an opposing quarterback, seeing Williams line up on the outside is not something you favor.

Of course, that still leaves his ability against the run, which is rightfully questioned. His burst and speed serve him well in the pass rush, but they work against him a bit in the running game as he fails to utilize proper play recognition and blows right by where rushing plays are developing, effectively making him a non-factor. The Steelers will need to reel him in as far as that goes, surely. With that said, his ability as a pass rusher is exactly what Pittsburgh needs to add to their defense and Williams falling to them is a blessing.

Round 2, Pick 30: Budda Baker, FS – Washington

To be clear, cornerback is the more pressing need for the Steelers when it comes to their secondary. They need help there far more immediately than they do at safety—but an upgrade on the back end would certainly help as well. That’s why they have no choice but to take Budda Baker out of Washington after he falls to them at the end of the second round.

Baker is one of my favorite players in this draft class. Detractors will be quick to point out that he doesn’t boast the size or the length that many NFL teams like from safeties. If you let the listed measurements of 5-10, 192 pounds get to you, then you might feel the same. But if you watch the tape, you’ll see why he could be an absolute monster at the pro level. He has elite ball skills on the back end and the speed and instincts to cover ground quickly and make plays in the open field. What’s more, he’s an impressive tackler for a player his size and his playmaking is that of a player far bigger than he is when it comes to going after the ball in the air.

Right now the Steelers start Mike Mitchell at free safety. While he can lay the wood, he’s not the overall player that Baker has the potential to be. Baker truly has Tyrann Mathieu type traits in the way that he tackles well and makes plays—and that’s not just a comparison because of his diminutive stature. The Huskies product is simply that talented of a player that brings that much to the table. Frankly, he could be a star if he were to fall to Pittsburgh here.

Round 3, Pick 30: Evan Engram, TE – Ole Miss

As far as pure receiving tight ends go in this draft, Evan Engram might be chief among them. While players like O.J. Howard and Jake Butt (when healthy) offer the full complement of pass-catching and run-blocking, Engram has all of the traits of a real receiving weapon in the NFL from the position. Because of that, he’s not valued as high as other tight ends. However, he could fit quite well in giving Ben Roethlisberger another fantastic weapon in the Steelers offense.

While Jesse James showed flashes this season, he wasn’t nearly explosive or consistent enough. Meanwhile, Ladarius Green’s future due to concussions is murky at best. That leaves them taking the 6-3, 235-pound Engram and getting a player that can really affect games. He finished just shy of 1,000 yards receiving in his final season with Ole Miss and found the end zone eight times. Engram boasts a solid array of routes in his arsenal, but also has playmaking speed for a player his size and at his position. When used as a receiving weapon, he can break open a game.

That being said, it’s worth mentioning again that Engram isn’t going to have much effect as a run blocker in the early stages of his career. He’ll need to get better technically in that area, which may come as he’s asked to bulk up by NFL strength and conditioning coaches. Immediately, though, he should still be able to get on the field as a reliable weapon to add to the Pittsburgh offense. I love what he brings and think that Big Ben would feel the same if the Steelers used their third-round pick to select the former Rebel.

Round 4, Pick 29: Howard Wilson, CB – Houston

There’s no question that the Steelers need to continue addressing their secondary. Maybe the biggest area of concern at this point would be cornerback. However, the value where they were picking in the first three rounds simply wasn’t there to get a player that addresses that need. As they wait until the end of the fourth round, though, they get a potential gift dropped into their laps in the form of Howard Wilson out of Houston.

Listed at 6-0, 185 pounds, Wilson is a bit divisive in terms of where scouts think he might land in the draft. His value fluctuates from somewhere around the mid-third round all the way to potentially being a late Day 3 selection. My opinions fall somewhere in the area of an earlier selection, but he falls to the Steelers here and they should be thankful.

At his best, Wilson is exceptional at being disruptive with the ball in the air and both creating turnovers and breaking up plays. His ability to track the ball in the air is fantastic, as is his timing, quickness, and ability to break when he reads a route. Time and again he made opposing quarterbacks pay for trying him. While he needs to improve his tackling and hip technique to be more consistently effective when not gambling for interceptions, the potential for him as a lengthy athlete to develop into that type of player is undeniable.

Round 5, Pick 29: Charles Walker, DT – Oklahoma

Charles Walker turned heads a bit only four games into the season for the Oklahoma Sooners. While he played quite well despite his team’s struggle at the start of the year, he then suffered a concussion. Rather than go through protocol with the intent of returning to finish the season, Walker then declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and left the team to begin his preparation. Subsequently, his value is a bit all over the place.

With that said, his talent-level is much higher than the Steelers getting him in the fifth round would suggest. Instead, that’s just tremendous value for a player that could make an impact on the interior of the defensive front. Perhaps his biggest strength and one reason why the Steelers have to like what he offers is his ability to get after opposing quarterbacks up the middle. Walker excels in this regard as he’s one of the best in his class at the position in doing so.

In terms of being a consistently disruptive presence against the run, Walker will require a bit of technique in regards to how to gain leverage and clog up holes. However, the fact that he’s able to help the Pittsburgh pass rush is huge for what they would like to do defensively moving forward. There’s a risk here considering that he left his team early, but the upside is clear and very real.

Round 5, Pick 37: Jamaal Williams, RB – BYU

With DeAngelo Williams both getting up there in age and slated to hit free agency the offseason, the Steelers have to put someone behind Le’Veon Bell. For as fantastic as the running back is, he’s shown the propensity to get injured from time to time, though the seriousness has varied. That even showed up in the AFC title game where he left early with a groin injury. With a fifth-round compensatory pick, the Steelers get the next man up for the future, Jamaal Williams.

Coming out of BYU, Williams is a bit of an enigma in terms of what the entire package entails. For instance, he wasn’t even going to play football at one point between his junior and senior seasons, saying he was retired. He backtracked on that statement, though, and returned for a great year where he averaged nearly six yards per carry and was the most consistent threat for the Cougars offense.

Williams doesn’t have breakaway speed in the purest sense, but he’s has nice explosion through holes and solid vision to help him with that. NFL teams will like the size that he brings to the table at a listed 6-2, 220 pounds that makes him a load to tackle, especially with solid athletic traits. Chances are, he won’t be challenging Bell for starting carries in Pittsburgh. However, he looks to be a player that could be a more than capable backup to the Steelers star.

Round 6, Pick 29: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB – Tennessee

As stated with their first-round selection of Tim Williams, the Steelers are potentially losing both James Harrison and Jarvis Jones this offseason. Even if they re-sign either, that’s still an area where they’re thin moving forward. That’s why mining for value in the sixth round and finding a player like Jalen Reeves-Maybin out of Tennessee could pay off for them.

Big things were expected for the Vols star this season, but the athletic linebacker suffered an injury early in the season and lost most of the year. That said, the potential for him as a player is still there. He has the instincts to make plays in the running and passing game and the physical tools to back them up. If he can stay healthy and develop a bit more strength and technique, he could be a steal in this spot.

Round 7, Pick 30: Najee Murray, CB – Kent State

At the end of the draft—very close to Mr. Irrelevant—all you can ask for is a player with high-upside to take a shot in the dark at. That’s what the Steelers do here with Najee Murray out of Kent State. Though he’s undersized at cornerback with listed measurements of 5-9, 180 pounds, there’s a lot of potential from the First-Team All-MAC player.

Murray is an absolute ballhawk with tremendous speed in coverage. Watching his film, you can see him flying around the field and making plays all of the time. While his hip technique and footwork off of the line are a work-in-progress, there’s so much physical talent to be impressed by. If Pittsburgh could bring him in and work heavily with him, he could be a fantastic nickel corner option in the NFL that winds up being a major factor for their defense.

This article originally appeared on